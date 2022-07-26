Coping Mechanisms and Rebranding The New World Order

John Fraim
“All of these arguments are a coping mechanism for the public to deal with evidence they cannot otherwise refute.”Brandon Smith
Denial and disbelief to the earth-shattering events of the past two years might largely be a psychological “coping mechanism” for many people rather than an expression of political views or attitudes.
But any psychology behind events of the past few years is the last thing the “powers-that-be” want people to think about.
As a result, the absence of a psychological perspective on world events is stunning.
The article “What is the Council for Inclusive Capitalism?” [original link|OffG link] by Brandon Smith confronts this psychology as a “coping mechanism” of denial protecting the edifice of an accepted belief system.
As Smith writes:
All of these arguments are a coping mechanism for the public to deal with evidence they cannot otherwise refute. When the facts become concrete and the powers-that-be admit to their schemes openly, some people will revert to confused denial. They don’t want to believe that organized evil on such a scale could actually be real. If it did, then everything they thought they knew about the world might be wrong.”
The article mentions a new control center of globalism in the Council for Inclusive Capitalism that is really a rebranding of the better-known term the New World Order and its agencies like the World Economic Forum.
The new branding uses techniques and words the progressives and socialists are masters at creating. In effect, creating words that suggest the exact opposite of what they really do.
For example, here, the word “capitalism” (that long-standing symbol for individualism and freedom) is rebranded by globalists. And, the new organization does not just use the world capitalism but “inclusive capitalism.”
With the new label, it moves away from using collectivist words like “world” and “order” replacing them with the benign-sounding “inclusive capitalism.”
Apart from observing the new symbolism suggesting individualism to the globalist’s grand, continuing project of collectivism, one observes the New World Order (NWO) project has continually changed its name from being called the Multilateral World Order, the 4th Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset among others.
The changes are meant to find better, more benign words for the NOW as suggested above. But also meant to hide the New World Order from – as Smith notes – a public that grows increasingly wise to the conspiracy.
As Smith observes, “The names change but the meaning is always the same.”
The article comes from a site off the everyday news grid of two-party politics that has put much of the nation in a type of hypnotic state, like watching the back-and-forth ball in an endless tennis match, like watching the back-and-forth swinging of a timepiece on the chain of a hypnotist.
Ironically, the article itself creates “evidence” that – as the author says – the public reader “cannot otherwise refute” and is too hard for many to believe. The new version of a “New and Improved” New World Order in the Council for Inclusive Capitalism continues the agenda of creating a global government. It is not surprising that the mainstream media labels the idea of an agenda for global government a conspiracy theory.
In doing so, they provide a handy psychological “coping mechanism” for living in a strange new world that cannot otherwise be refuted.
I apologise if this may seem a little off topic for this post but I reckon there’s a relevance. I was having a final confrontation with a mainstream Left site – Philip Roddis’s steel city scribblings – and I just want to report on the thread after I left. These are comments which show the dogged mainstream Left response to what is – or ought to be – the unanswerable and glaringly obvious fact that covid is a con.
Jams O’Donnell: “To be fair to those (including me) who went with the prevailing wind, there is a historical background which gives credence to the ‘pandemic’ idea. There have been a number of such occurrences – the ‘Black Death’, the great (and lethal) flu epidemic after WWI, etc. Also, health professionals predicted that another such occurrence would take place at some point in the future, hence the requirement for the UK government to hold stocks of masks and protective gear. There is no reason to believe that such an event won’t actually happen at some time – nature hasn’t signed a non-aggression treaty with us.”
Now it may take a few reads to fully take that in but yes he really is saying, “OK covid was a load of crap but – hey – the next one might not be!” This is a Left which doesn’t have to be brainwashed into thinking there’s a pandemic on. They already want to believe it!
steel city scribe (Philip): “On the other hand we – or rather, our elites – are waging a continuous war of aggression on nature, oblivious to the capacity of nature to strike back with a vengeance. The forces which saw my own cold wet island hit forty degree temperatures last week have the same profit-first origins as those which have epidemiologists saying that whether or not Covid is the Big One – and it clearly isn’t – it’s just a matter of time. Assuming, of course, that thermonuclear annihilation doesn’t get to us first.”
So along with the blasé acceptance that a world annihilating virus is on its way – even if it’s not this virus – comes the blasé acceptance that climate change is real.
Jams O’Donnell says: “I would say that we are all aiding and abetting in the conspiracy against nature.”
So he admits “a conspiracy” – but “against nature” – so that’s OK!
Jams: “It may also be true that the 1% want to downsize the population for their own ends by means of biological warfare – it would not be surprising, but in truth we all have to downsize/down grade our living standards just in order to continue living in the future. Possibly the first (and certainly best) step should be to destroy the 1%, but I don’t have any info on how to achieve this, although even the US seems to have targeted a few Russian ones. It’s a start!”
So now we’re on the side of the US against the Russians – and for the sake of depopulating the planet?
Jams: “This is rambling a bit. What I mean to say is that there are many (some, quite plausible) theories going about re 1% war against everyone, but possibly their goal is correct – only their targeting is wrong – from the targets (i.e. you and me etc.) point of view (and of course from any ethical p.o.v.)”
“Their goal is correct”?????
So … the ones using covid as theatre are acutally justified?
So there it is – for me, the death knell of the Left – or at least of what passes for the Left now.
It isn’t an agenda, I’d say there already is a one world government in place and has been up and running for decades already.
Who else is pulling the strings of all the visible countries leaders? Who’s tune are they dancing to, whether it be convid, or climate nonsense, cashless, etc?