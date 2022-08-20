In the Eye of the Storm

Todd Hayen

Sometime earlier this year (2022) the fearporn seemed to start to wane. Mandates started to relax, masks started to disappear, “social distancing” decals started to come up off floors in supermarkets and drug stores. Occasionally you might have even seen a waiter or waitress maskless in the more liberated restaurants. The storm was lifting. Or was it?

Anyone who has followed my writing knows at that time I was not joining the celebration parties many other people were throwing in their exuberance that we had won the great war. So many believed the efforts to kill the giant hydra of the mainstream agenda had been successful. All the hydra’s heads, or nearly all of them, had been hacked off.

I never believed this, as many of you out there never bought into it fully either. This is a common tactic in a psy-operation, and I have written about it quite often.

But…maybe I was not entirely correct. I read an article recently from Off-Guardian, Ukraine in the Time of Covid that basically pointed out that the elite, the agenda, may have moved too quickly, and, in their excitement, may have shown a bit too much of their hand. This could be true, but I wonder about all the movies I have seen where the evil villains never think they have made a mistake. They laugh and jeer when the good guys tell them their evil plans are doomed.

They never stop and shake the smirk off their faces and say, “oops, maybe I shouldn’t have done that, maybe I should have gone slower.”

Of course, reality is different than a movie (most times, I guess) and maybe the agenda really did move too fast, and the real-life villains got a little too cocky, and relaxed a bit too much in their arrogance, so are now backing off a bit. Maybe, but maybe not.

I still don’t fully buy it, and if it is true, I don’t think any sort of minor slip up like that (moving too fast) is going to change much. Maybe it will change some tactics they originally had in mind to implement, but the juggernaut is still on the move, crashing down any sort of barrier, or stall in time it encounters. It is a massive machine, and MAY spit and snort a bit as it comes up against formidable obstacles, but it isn’t going to stop in its tracks for very long, if it stops at all.

The surface may seem calm. The agenda has almost total control of the surface, meaning control over what most people are thinking, doing, and believing. This surface of the global population has been remarkably easy to control…much easier than I ever could have imagined.

It is one example of the utter brilliance of the evil narrative; they essentially can get away with anything, and few will raise even an ounce of concern. They have to do this in a special way, but it isn’t all that complicated. Their methods of coercion and manipulation are highly effective. If there indeed has been a slow down, it is probably intentional.

So, the surface is calm. The surface thinks the crises is over, at least very close to over, people are kept on their toes (which is the intention) with little nudges here and there: Ukraine/Russia, Monkeypox, HIV, Climate Change, etc.

We are always kept ready for disaster to hit, but for the most part we can go about our daily lives staring at our cell phones, going out and partying, working to buy a car, a house, or whatever instant gratification we can get our hands on (I am not pointing fingers, I am guilty of this as well). We can even go on vacation without too many restrictions (just cancelled flights and mayhem at the airports). The surface water is still…but it runs deep.

What strange creatures do we find lurking in the depths? Here we will find a robust effort to inoculate everyone left standing with the Covid vaccines, for no reason at all at this point (there never was, but they kept telling us there was, now they can get us to vaccinate without having to bother shoving a fake reason down our throats).

Right now, in the states, it stands at 6 months being the youngest authorized to vaccinate, but I doubt if it stops there. We still have newborns to add to the list. And of course, the effort to protect Big Pharma from liability is the aim of these early age approvals for vaccination. And if you go any deeper into that still water you may find a genocidal agenda lurking in the shadows. This may be as far as you need to go to get a clear view of the storm about to hit us.

The seeds of genocide, if indeed those were the seeds planted, are well on their way to sprouting big time. The agenda is set, they don’t really need to do anything else quickly (digital IDs, vaccine passports, digital currency, another viral attack, more vaccines—can all be saved for when the population is reduced). All they have to do now is sit back and watch.

Lots of sinister looking fish down there, most of them familiar enough but still not as visible as before. Many places in the US still require vaccine proof. For example, many individual theatres in NYC still require proof of vaccination (these restrictions come and go, so let me know if they have subsequently been lifted).

How about cruise liners? Some have lifted vaccine requirements but for only selected cruises and destinations. Lots of interior venues still require proof of the jab; lots of jobs still require vaccines to stay employed.

ArriveCAN in Canada is still in place for literally no scientific reason (this may have changed recently with the surprise lifting by the CDC of many policies previously required), last I heard though Canadian citizens who are not complying are being pulled from their cars and interrogated for hours before being fined. I have read article after article about the “under the radar” (not covered in mainstream media) happenings going on in the world, mask mandates coming back to countries like Germany and Australia.

Monkeypox vaccines coming to the forefront, digital IDs breaking through legislation, talk of new variants, new viruses, etc. The surface is calm, but that’s about it. You may have to dig a little to find some of this, but it isn’t too far down there.

Think of it like a gardening project.

First comes the preparation of the garden space. Plowing, digging, tilling, turning. A huge operation. Back when I was a kid and had a garden in the country, preparing raw land for a large plot was a massively disruptive ordeal. First the land was plowed with the tractor to tear into the raw ground and turn it, then another round of the tractor pulling large cylinder discs to break up the rough plowed ground. Then you went out there with just your muscles, a pickaxe, a hoe, and a shovel and broke up everything even more, turning under fertilizer, manure, and other soil amendments.

Equate this process with the “pandemic.”

What a massive disturbance that was! Churning, turning, digging, the global populace into near hysteria. Among other things, its purpose was to build confidence in the “save the day” figures such as Fauci, Biden, Walensky, Tedros, and Trudeau and all the other wartime “Winston Churchill” types spouting sound bites to build trust, and resolve, to beat this “common enemy of the people” through personal sacrifice and fortitude. “Do what we say, and all will be fine.”

This preparation of the soil also built an illusory veneration for what the agenda called “science,” a complete and utterly false “new definition” for what became the narrative’s new religion. It also created fear: fear of the unknown, and an abnormal fear of nature itself, turning living a normal, natural life embraced in nature’s nurturing arms, into life and nature itself being the enemy and the source of abject fear.

So now the soil is prepared. The dust from the plowing and disruption has again settled. The seeds are now planted. We sit and wait with anticipation. What will sprout from these carefully planted seeds, sowed into this carefully prepared soil? What have the masses been prepared for? What will that preparation yield?—a more compliant mass, a more reliant mass, a more fearful mass, a less confident mass, a mass prepared to give up the essence of life as a human due to a prepared fear of nature, and fear of life itself?

This is certainly fertile ground for the monster the agenda has prepared for us—a monster that is very likely intended to consume us (maybe even wipe out a large portion of the world’s population), likely intended, at the very least, to control us and thus create a world to the agenda’s liking. Maybe if we were part of this elite group, we would cheer it on to success…but we are not. We are useless eaters.

So, we are in the eye of the storm.

The time the farmer sits back on his back porch and looks out over his fields and waits to see what will come of his efforts. Maybe this is a time to relax, enjoy the sun, enjoy family, enjoy life. Maybe not, maybe it is the time to prepare ourselves for what comes up in that field.

I read a little children’s story when I was a kid about a chicken asking all the other creatures on the farm to help her prepare the seed she had collected to make bread. Everyone refused, they all had better things to do, nothing seemed too pressing to put aside their leisure moments to help the mother hen. You can predict what happened. The hen did all the work herself, and when she ended up with bread to eat in the winter, everyone else scrambled to her little hut and begged for bread. As I recall, she said, “too bad, you didn’t help when I needed it, so to hell with you.”

Somehow, as an adult now, I doubt if it actually ended that way (it did!), but that’s what I remember. Not sure why the chicken story came up. Maybe the chicken was really one of us and was preparing for the New Normal and all the other animals ignoring her were the New Normies. Whatever. All I am saying is there MAY be dark days ahead, better to be the prepared chicken, than be sorry.

Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here