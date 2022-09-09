When the Saints come marching in…

Sylvia Shawcross
Well that is a relief right? Here we all were…. okay… some of us… okay… maybe ‘those people’ were worrying with all that is going on that the Apocalypse was on the way, but we’ve been given a very good sign indeed. There is hope people!
Apparently, the Vatican wants all its money brought home and this can only mean that the Pope is far more focussed on finances than the Second Coming. So it’s good people.
God is in His/Her Heaven and all is right with the world. (But don’t get me started on pronouns—I’m saving that for another article.)
Our concerns must remain with the material world as usual and not any kind of spiritual or moral transformation or anything. All that peace, love thy neighbour, do unto others stuff—that’s all so old-fashioned anyway given our Woke generation operating on smartphones with its instant self-gratification. That’s all too much work and best we stick with what we now know.
Of course, some of the cynical amongst us say the Vatican is doing this just to pay off all the scandalous legal cases but why would the Pope have that as a priority if the Rapture was nigh?
Anyway, the important thing to remember is that we can turn this all to our advantage. Yes, that involves bringing back all of the most draconian covid laws we have available consolidated from around the world—like those from China and Quebec, Canada (where I endure).
We have no other choice.
But not for us people. We need to bring them back for our political leaders. And only our leaders.
Think of the lives and the money and jobs we’ll save!
If only we’d known this before this all started we’d have avoided a great deal of grief.
It’s entirely for their own good. We need to protect them from themselves and each other. And most importantly to save the planet of course.
They seem to have gone off the deep end. Right now, e.g. it appears they’ve taken the notion of “you are what we want you to eat” to heart and think of us all as insects. We seem to be in the way, annoying and expendable. They’re even building smart city gulag hives for us. They’re not even hiding it anymore.
I’m sure that’s all because of the masks, they’ve lost track of our human faces and they all appear to have very short attention spans. I mean, how can we trust them? They do and say outrageous things and then deny they ever said them. “Walk the talk back” is the newest game in town.
And leading politicians in words and actions are saying it doesn’t matter what voters think. It is all rather disconcerting.
The problem is mostly when they get together.
On so many levels.
You can almost see climate change wafting up into the sky over their meetings there are so many yachts and private jets in use as transportation. I’m fairly sure they don’t have crickets on their gold-trimmed bone china plates with matching silk napkins.
Whenever they get together to alleviate any given situation and realize their lofty goals they seem to make it worse.
Somehow sustainable development has warped into fear over nuclear stand offs. Elimination of starvation has morphed into a mass media frenzy of daily reports of famines or flooding causing famines or food factories burning down.
The peace train has gone off the rails and the military-industrial complex has taken over control of the station and all we see are long trains of tanks and missile launchers to keep us frightened. Diplomacy has turned into comedy.
Lofty ideals of clean energy has turned into panicked fears of freezing to death in the dark. Alleviating poverty and providing jobs has ended up as tent cities, living in cars and four part-time jobs if you’re lucky just to buy a can of chicken.
Tolerance is turning into totalitarianism and the only national pride we’re allowed to feel these days is for the Ukrainians. Not that there is necessarily anything wrong with that but I’m just saying….
You’d almost think it was deliberate. But that would be a conspiracy theory so let’s just ignore that. What’s that saying: Never attribute to malice what can be chalked down to foolishness?
So that’s not even covering what’s happening privately when our esteemed political leaders can be caught in dirty-dancing parties or having sex in hallways with their not-spouses. If only Boris Johnson had chosen to have his wild hair tamed during lockdown instead of wildly partying it up maskless he might still be in power.
If they weren’t feasting publicly with friends during lockdown, they were doing cocaine and heaven knows what else while making all sorts of dubious backroom deals, insider trading and bathing in nepotism. It doesn’t give us a lot of faith in their choices for Cabinet.
Whether on a personal level or professional level these political leaders are exhibiting some very questionable and hypocritical behaviour. I think they need to understand, that once as leaders they own nothing they’ll be much happier. When all their yachts and jets disappear and they are eating bugs, the environment will be happy and cows of New Zealand will flatulate methane in a peaceful world, and we’ll all be happy and that will be the end of the story.
It is entirely for their own good.
It will however be hard to tell them that once global ID interconnectedness is working we won’t need politicians, elected or not. We’ll just all vote for each and every issue and true democracy will arrive. Then we can all be mesmerized watching the results on our cellphones.
Yep. We won’t need them at all.
It’s just a suggestion. I could very well be wrong. It just seemed logical at the time of writing. Maybe tomorrow it will be different. If there is a tomorrow.
P.S. There are some of us out there in the world who do not care if it is the Ukraine or Russia that is mucking about with that nuclear plant. This is because IT IS A NUCLEAR PLANT for heavens sakes! Can you all just for one little moment consider that fact? Stop squabbling and stop mucking about! The bunch of you! Just stop it right this instant!
unam sanctum
or sum such
bonaface the bishop of rome woke up one day
and like tony montana or carlito braganza tony soprano or don or michael corleone
the pope said i own the world and everything in it
and thus a trust a giant one was born on a flat with a dome above
Please don’t conflate the Pope and the catholic religion with all belief in God, or religion itself. It’s one of any number of Christian religions, and there are many other religions that are not Christian. Freedom is life, and it’s very important we are free to believe what we choose, because even our beliefs or non-beliefs are changeable over time as we grow in our understanding.
That about sums it up.
You forgot the mRNA culling. All those healthy innocent people that are now dead, maimed and sterile. And doctors still can’t figure out why young healthy people are dropping like flies. Imagine that.
Keep in mind we are talking about The Catholic Church and not Christianity.
If everyone tithed (like God calls for in the Bible), our problems would be much smaller. General rule (which no one follows): 10% of every check goes in the bank for when you are old. 10% goes to the church. You live off of the rest (after taxes, that is).
The fly in the ointment is government taxation, of course. Government knows how to spend money better than God.
Most not for profits follow a close 2nd behind government where they use 80% or more of their funds to pay for their administrations. Many get their money exclusively from government grants. It sort of makes sense, I guess.
Government knows better than God.
“All those healthy innocent people that are now dead, maimed and sterile. And doctors still can’t figure out why young healthy people are dropping like flies. Imagine that.”
They know, most of them, the ones with an internal dialog at least.
Anyone notice the Swiss guard depicted in the image? The Swiss guard has protected the papacy for hundreds of years. >
1280px-Swiss_guard_swearing_in.jpg (1280×853) (wikimedia.org)
Interesting that
And the BIS is there, in Basel. I’m not very familiar, but as far as I’ve heard from friends, it means Baphomet Institution for Sacrifices
“When it comes down to it, religion is just another device for the social-political control of the nincompoopery.”
If you don’t believe in the forces of good and evil by now you never will.
No one can touch Carlin for stand-up. Pure genius. But is it time for such babyboomer cynicism? All-consuming cynicism is a cowards way out in times like these. And it is as easy as it gets to go there. It does none of us any good ultimately. It might make us all look fashionably clever but it does not hold the heart or free the soul. We are better than that. Most of us. It is much harder to find hope. That’s where the courage lies. At the end of the day, there really are no atheists in foxholes. God, however conceived, is not religion. That is simply my opinion.
I find it a bit difficult listening to Carlin due to him being a freemason. He’s very accurate in a lot of what he says, but presumably that’s because he’s an insider…
Didn’t see your comment before posting above.
Do you have a source that I can go look at and read to the claim that George Carlin was a freemason? It seems like everyone out there is controlled opposition these days. However, I’ve never heard this claim about Carlin before until now. Since he’s not alive anymore, it’s impossible to contact him directly for a comment on the subject. LOL
God Said “Go Forth And Multiply”
Translation
FUCK OFF
Says freemason George Carlin.
Looks as if George has a conflict of interest with that message.
He
God is our Father.its not open for debate.
Well said.
Amen.
You can keep your father to yourself thanks.
Better to rule in Hell…
Bullshit. My father’s name was Sheldon, and he was an ordinary man. Period.
Why is it not open for debate? That’s the same thing my neighbor told me about the fake Covid-19 virus and fake vaccine scam. If there is a God, would “he” really not want us to debate?
And what has your father done for you lately? he sure hasn’t done too much for the Palestinians, Yemenis, Libyans and Syrians … but I suppose that is their fault, eh? Come to think of it he has allowed the wilful abuse of Africa for centuries … and don’t get me started on South America and Asia …
The churches just need a few Bots to get their numbers up:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2022/09/our-theory-confirmed-social-media-is-largely-faked/
Apocalypse means Revelation in Ancient Greek. That’s when things are revealed as they are. The world of sin, the world controlled by satanic, demonic entities is being revealed.
The purpose of this is so that it can be removed.
“why would the Pope have that as a priority if the Rapture was nigh?”
The Rapture is a Protestant evangelical concept, it’s not Catholic. There’s so much about the current Papcy that could be satirised, you might at least be vaguely accurate in doing it.
Yes. You are absolutely right. Thank you for pointing that out. Some of us are apparently imperfect. Thank heavens.
I’d even say: If anything divine was about to happen, Bergoglio would be the last one to know.
The first commandment, as far as the Vatican is concerned, is ‘Thou shalt act expediently’
They do, and have done, whatever it takes to keep their flock of millions subservient and giving. Giving them lots of money that is.
‘War is a racket’ said Smedley Butler.
Ditto religion. All of them.
part of us all is in vatican2
they think they own are soul
they own us via money debt
terror gladio daddio
on a side note they do have are other are name sake
and are brother called placenta
mine is old and dried out
it was me and my mother
it was traded stolen marked and data based
black magic worked on.
criminal cartel
How right you are Gordan. The birth certificate fraud – naming the dead placenta as the strawman, the fake you. And we never knew we were enslaved as we took our first breath.
Maritime Law. Lost at sea. But I am a Living Woman.
WE are the second coming! let’s get it on!
Or…..we missed it…..and we are actually in Hell……..
“Never attribute to malice what can be chalked down to foolishness” most definitely does not apply to those who have power. They didn’t get to be in that situation through foolishness. Nor is it true that a ruling class who have been in power for generations become foolish. If anything, they work to consolidate and perpetuate their power. Therefore, when it comes to the rulers, the rule is:
For some odd reason, in this world we’re now living in, it is much more devastating to be called foolish over malevolent don’t ya think? I may be wrong. In any event I was being polite and providing the benefit of a doubt. Fool that I am I’m sure. 🙂
Consider how Evil is glamorized in popular media. The seven deadly sins, if not now virtues, are at least no longer considered sinful. Sociopathy and Narcissism are being normalized.
It is positively terrifying Pilgrim. Well… it’s Evil. That’s what it is.
Absolutely- the latest example ‘Bones and All’ making cannabilism cool just like Twilight did for blood sucking. Do directors make these films because there’s really nothing much going on nowadays to make films about? No, I don’t think so either.
indeed:
“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”
― George W. Bush
“Now, watch this drive!”
And our government is finding new ways every day. Democrats are doing their best to destroy the United States. Congress, The White House and The Supreme Court are going to “wash our sins away”. They know better than God what is best for our country.