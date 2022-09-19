15 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 23

The Queen’s death has (predictably) become a meme-feeding frenzy, combine that with the anniversary of 9/11 and just…well…the general state of the world and you have a perfect storm of memery.

That’s one small comfort, as the times get worse the memes get better.

1.

Everyone knows current thing overrides principle. Duh.



2.

You never get what you want with those things



3.

Oh, now it makes sense.



4.

An empire of house slaves.



5.

Not a meme, but a beautiful sign of the times.



6.

Did he sell his wristband on ebay?



7.

Some cross-over for the other big event this week…



8.

The Gummo of the World Trade Center.



9.

Transitive property means birds are tougher than buildings.



10.

Take this attitude and you’re right like 90% of the time.



11.

Meanwhile, in the present day, everything is going according to plan.



12.

And we all know what comes next…



13.

The crazy thing is he only started doing this last month.



14.

“The media loves us, look at all the free food we get!”



15.

I’ve been doing memes for hours, so these just look like 6 coloured circles to me.



Bonus – from the comments

Maybe we should put an abstract architectural concept in charge of the country, and use Liz to support a bridge?



People would absolutely do this. Don’t think for a second they would not.



If they end the pandemic tomorrow, this is the real problem and we need to fix it.



…we know that feel.



And finally…

Ok, this isn’t really memes, but the hysteria that is #Mournhub needs to be documented a bit.

There’s this…

‘Despicable’ amateur football teams in Sheffield face punishment for playing after Queen’s death https://t.co/jaNIByyu1f — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 14, 2022

…and this…

And best of all, this…

I am HOWLING. Gay sauna Pleasuredrome will be open on Monday but as a mark of respect WON’T be playing any music or showing porn, but WILL be screening the funeral. So you can get buggered in mournful silence, then watch HLMTQ go off to her reward. #ItsWhatSheWouldHaveWanted pic.twitter.com/HW7NzrHmfB — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) September 17, 2022

What a time to be alive.