WATCH: Climategate Flashback

Just as the oligarchs are moving to consolidate their power in a new global governmental scheme based on the manmade climate change scare, their fraud has been exposed. The source code doesn’t lie, unlike the scientists who have perverted the good name of science in the pursuit of their political goals.

James Corbett’s flashback to the Climategate scandal is timely in two important ways.

Firstly, because many people newly “red-pilled” by the Covid scam may be unfamiliar with Climategate, having taken coverage of climate change at face value before now.

Secondly, because though the Covid narrative may be waning, the agenda that it served is not. The Great Reset is coming down the tracks, and will likely be hitched to the climate train next.

Climategate may have rounded its 13 birthday, in some ways it has never been more relevant, because it reminds us that the rampant corruption and deception so widely displayed during the “pandemic” was nothing new, and Science to Order has been a phenomenon for decades.

So, in the near future, when the big red numbers are temperatures rather than case numbers, remember that the same people are twisting the stats for the exact same reasons.

They’ve done it before – with climate and Covid – and they WILL do it again.