DISCUSS: Crimean Bridge Attack and Russian Retalliation

In the early hours of Saturday morning, an explosion allegedly rocked the Crimean Bridge, the bridge spanning the Kerch straits and linking Crimea to the Russian mainland.

The explosion damaged the rail bridge and caused a partial collapse of a small section of the road bridge. CCTV appeared to show a truck exploding or perhaps a missile strike, it’s hard to be sure:

Another video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. https://t.co/k9queHw3Lm pic.twitter.com/WMe1B6Av9H — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022

No one has officially claimed responsibility, but Russian officials have pointed the finger at Ukraine’s SBU.

The coverage of the attack – if it was an attack – diverged wildly depending on which side of the New Iron Curtain one’s loyalties lie.

Russian media, and Russian-sympathetic media in the West, were outraged, labelling it a terrorist attack. Whereas Western media were downright gleeful (the bridge has been a sore point with Guardian et al even since it was built).

Russia has somewhat predictably responded, with a series of explosion and missile attacks allegedly striking western Ukraine and especially Kiev since early this morning.

One clip shows a BBC journalist pontificating about Putin’s response, even as apparent explosions begin going off behind him:

BREAKING:🚨 Russia Strikes SBU head quarters in Kiev while, BBC talks about “Russian retaliation” as it literally flies over his head. pic.twitter.com/OkveOIahff — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) October 10, 2022

Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko has warned that Belarus is next on Ukraine’s hit list, and has said he will be deploying his own troops to Ukraine.

Outside the war story, it can be expected this will result in yet more strain on global supply chains, and will likely lead to increased security and surveillance domestically in Russia.

