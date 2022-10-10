DISCUSS: Crimean Bridge Attack and Russian Retalliation

In the early hours of Saturday morning, an explosion allegedly rocked the Crimean Bridge, the bridge spanning the Kerch straits and linking Crimea to the Russian mainland.
The explosion damaged the rail bridge and caused a partial collapse of a small section of the road bridge. CCTV appeared to show a truck exploding or perhaps a missile strike, it’s hard to be sure:
Another video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. https://t.co/k9queHw3Lm pic.twitter.com/WMe1B6Av9H
— Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022
No one has officially claimed responsibility, but Russian officials have pointed the finger at Ukraine’s SBU.
The coverage of the attack – if it was an attack – diverged wildly depending on which side of the New Iron Curtain one’s loyalties lie.
Russian media, and Russian-sympathetic media in the West, were outraged, labelling it a terrorist attack. Whereas Western media were downright gleeful (the bridge has been a sore point with Guardian et al even since it was built).
Russia has somewhat predictably responded, with a series of explosion and missile attacks allegedly striking western Ukraine and especially Kiev since early this morning.
One clip shows a BBC journalist pontificating about Putin’s response, even as apparent explosions begin going off behind him:
BREAKING:🚨 Russia Strikes SBU head quarters in Kiev while, BBC talks about “Russian retaliation” as it literally flies over his head. pic.twitter.com/OkveOIahff
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) October 10, 2022
Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko has warned that Belarus is next on Ukraine’s hit list, and has said he will be deploying his own troops to Ukraine.
Outside the war story, it can be expected this will result in yet more strain on global supply chains, and will likely lead to increased security and surveillance domestically in Russia.
But what do you think?
- What does this mean for the war narrative going forward?
- Will there be a wider war with NATO/EU involvement?
- Do you believe the official story so far?
- Is this a real event, or is it staged to some degree to increase interest in the war narrative?
- …and will Russia (finally) stop paying Ukraine to transit its gas across its territory?
What’s odd is that why did they only blow up one bridge…
like with the pipelines they left one undamaged..
you would think that the “bad guys” would know all the targets to take out to cripple the bridges or the pipelines…
meanwhile, gas is still flowing through Ukraine…
the bullshit endless war
Russia said both rail and road traffic on the bridge resumed the same day. https://t.me/readovkaworld/4436