Endless Tremendous

Sylvia Shawcross

I don’t know what we’re all complaining about.

Truly.

The world is just so ripe with tremendous opportunities. We know this because Blinken, Deputy Secretary of State, US, in responding to the Nordstream pipeline sabotage called it a “tremendous opportunity” to finally wean Europe off oil and gas.*

I think he said Russian oil but Russia and all that stuff really feels like a footnote to the overall agenda these days. Every catastrophe (which the people in power call tremendous opportunities) seem to lead to the same end.

It’s amazing the tremendous opportunities that seem to miraculously present themselves these days. e.g. The Covid response was a tremendous opportunity to implement lockdowns which may be a tremendous opportunity to implement climate lockdowns which may be a tremendous opportunity for something else…

The whole trick to recognizing these tremendous opportunities is not so difficult once you get the hang of it. You might even be able to predict them.

I’m certainly not sure of any of these possible predictions really, but for example, the coming collapse of the financial system may be a tremendous opportunity to implement digital currencies and the social credit score.

The coming food shortages and famines may be a tremendous opportunity to corporatize farms and then implement lab-made meat, and lab-made infant formulas, and bug pies.

The colossal breakdown of sovereign nations may be a tremendous opportunity to erase borders and cancel local culture and rewrite history.

The differing covid responses worldwide may be a tremendous opportunity to consolidate response to a one-world-wide organization.

The meltdown in the housing market may be a tremendous opportunity for giant corporations and governments to purchase property to rent back to the people.

The war in the Ukraine may be a tremendous opportunity to feed money to the military industrial complex and the oligarchs and implement all sorts of things while nobody is looking.

The threat of a world war may be a tremendous opportunity to suspend constitutions and elections.

The dissent worldwide may be a tremendous opportunity to apply censorship and military police states.

The climate changes around the world may be a tremendous opportunity to implement the fourth industrial revolution.

The list is so tremendous and endless… It all seems so orchestrated to keep us in a state of fear. Maybe it isn’t happening at all. How would we really know?

And those are apparently mostly things we’re possibly supposed to be looking forward to if not planning for. Really. And I am sure there are those who do.

Truth is, the anxiety and depression and fear for everyone in the world experiencing these emotions right now may be a tremendous opportunity for someone or some entity to come in and solve all these problems and make them go away. And who might that be is anybody’s guess. I shudder to think…

Perhaps I’m wrong. I’m always happy to be wrong on such matters.

I just wonder where the tremendous opportunity may be for ordinary people.

Did they forget us again? They’re always doing that. And we have to keep reminding them. Really. You’d think they’d make a note of us somewhere in their schedule.

Are we just here for herding and experimenting on? Are we really just useless eaters taking up space and part of the so-called overpopulation problem? One can’t help but wonder how saving the world is worth it if there might be so few left to enjoy it?

Except maybe Elon’s robots. Maybe they’ll appreciate it.

Here’s an earworm:

Syl Shawcross is the author of “The Get-Over-Yourself Self-Help Book and other essays” and “But Never Mind All That” which is available somewhere. She lives in Quebec, Canada.