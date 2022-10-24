15 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 25

Memes are back again this week, for our quarter-century edition. Yes, it’s already been 25 collections of memes…hasn’t the time just flown by?
Well, not for us, but for some people I’m sure. Probably the ones who aren’t doing memes.
…shall we crack on?
1.
As you’d expect there’s some pretty fertile meme-soil surrounding Liz Truss this week…I worked in an Argos stockroom for a half-Kwarteng when I was a teen.
2.
For those who don’t into math, that’s about 28,000 per Kwarteng.
3.
He’s baaaaccckkkk
4.
Someone get the jar…
5.
Well…can you?
6.
You’d think the apocalypse would at least lower property values a little bit.
7.
As my gran used to say, “Don’t give him any money, he’ll just spend it all on anti-tank weaponry.”
8.
Soooo….guillotine time?
9.
“Oi mate, you got a license for that trowel?
10.
Doubled the workforce, halved the wages. The logic holds up. Just sayin’.
11.
Alternate title: “When did you last use your heating?”
12.
Jokes on them, I homeschool.
13.
Also explains why he needs your money.
14.
Losing the game is the only way they’ll learn.
15.
Same for the UK, only no guns so we’ll just be throwing batteries and coffee cups at each other.
And finally…
OK, maybe it’s cheap to keep going back to the Liz Truss well, but if this doesn’t make you laugh you’re made of stone.
Made me lol 😂#Memes #LizTruss #Conservatives pic.twitter.com/VCDOTkUE5G
— Pamela Brown (@earth_marine15) October 20, 2022
Have a good day everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).
How to post your own memes in a comment:
- First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough.
- Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below.
- Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà!
Liz Truss will be missed — such promising material. What’s going to be interesting is how my brother reacts, he living in deepest rural Sussex, a regular Daily Telegraph reader and, up to now, a staunch Truss defender. I tend to have a slightly more cynical view, partly from viewing from afar and partly from having seen it all before. Suddenly its all changed — its enough to give one severe whiplash.
Rusnak’s not going to be any different, just nothing like as entertaining.