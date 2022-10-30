This Week in the New Normal #52

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1.Climate panic reports ahead of COP27
Next Sunday is the beginning of the UN’s climate summit COP27 in Cairo, and this week the media have been busily laying groundwork ahead of some inevitably alarmist speeches and policy announcements.
For example, the Guardian is running with:
World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies
Which warns:
All three of the key UN agencies have produced damning reports in the last two days. The UN environment agency’s report found there was “no credible pathway to 1.5C in place” and that “woefully inadequate” progress on cutting carbon emissions means the only way to limit the worst impacts of the climate crisis is a “rapid transformation of societies”.
“Rapid transformation of societies”, what does that mean?
Well, we already know, because it’s the same things we did to “fight covid”: Lockdowns, travel bans, digital passports. Alongside the new facets of a “climate lockdown” which would involve limitations on energy usage, among many other awful things.
In another possible warning sign, Al Ahram, Egypt’s largest newspaper, ran an opinion piece this week headlined:
Climate change and international law
Which argues that international legal agreements need to be stronger to protect the environment, concluding with this little nugget:
Moreover, in recognition of the dangerous consequences of climate change, a number of international law experts have recently suggested amending the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and adding the crime against the environment to the other crimes over which the Court has jurisdiction. A number of states have already begun supporting that proposal.
Yes, that’s the next stage – making pollution a crime against humanity, punishable by the International Criminal Court.
2. Global trial on cross-border CDBCs
Last month marked the end of a six-week, $22 million trial of using Central Bank Digital Currencies for cross-border payments.
According to this week’s report from Reuters, of all the CBDCs involved in the trial it was China’s digital Yuan (or e-CYN) which stood out.
Interestingly, Reuters reports that China is pushing its CBDC as a defensive measure designed to guard against sanctions from the US.
In other CBDC-related news, the “election” of Rishi Sunak as the UK’s Prime Minister means Britcoin won’t be far off. The UK’s version of a CBDC has been a pet project of Sunak’s since his earliest days as Chancellor.
In fact, that was a section on our first ever TWitNN, and in a neat bit of symmetry it’s almost exactly a year to the day since the release of this hilariously terrible video:
Yes, of course, all the G7 are behind CBDCs too, which is weird because they certainly aren’t worried about sanctions.
Isn’t it strange when everybody is doing the exact same thing for apparently totally different reasons?
BONUS: Bullsh*t of the week
Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was allegedly attacked with a hammer during a home invasion in San Francisco on Saturday. The suspect, David Depape, is said to be a “Janaury 6th fanatic” whose intended target was Nancy Pelosi.
And if you believe that, you’ll believe anything.
The press is already reporting that this “attack” could be a “warning sign for something much worse”, while authorities are issuing “violent extremism” warnings ahead of the elections. Won’t that be fun.
Look for some new “domestic terrorism” bill to drop, maybe even the “Paul Pelosi Act” or something equally cringe.
It’s not all bad…
Another potential legal win for America’s unvaccinated this week, the New York Supreme Court found that the state had no authority to fire workers for refusing the vaccine, and any employees let go under those circumstances should be re-hired, with back-pay.
As this forbes article points out, this could be a very important precedent moving forward:
A New York Court Just Reinstated Fired Unvaccinated Workers – What That Could Mean For Workers Across The Country
OFFG Recommends
It’s Halloween weekend, and we wanted to end this edition of TWitNN with some movie recommendations for scariest weekend of the year.
The Haunting – The original, and unsurpassed, haunted house movie. Robert Wise’s adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting of Hill House is a masterclass in atmospheric horror.
The Blair Witch Project – The parent of the “found footage” genre, oft-imitated but never equaled, Blair Witch is a fascinating watch and study, both as a movie and on a meta level as a benchmark in movie making and the history of viral marketing.
The Woman in Black – The made for television version of Susan Hill’s novel from 1989 captures some of the most truly chilling moments in the history of the medium. The remake with Daniel Radcliffe is okay, but never quite reaches the same terrifying level of atmosphere. Watch the original if you can find it.
MR James stories – MR James is the father of the ghost story, and if you want some reading – either alone for a solo scare or out loud to friends and family – you can’t go wrong with his work. The audio book of his complete works read by Derek Jacobi is brilliantly done, and the BBC adaptations of his works are all excellent too, most especially A Warning to the Curious.
For the kids – If you have children and want a safe-scare for them Tim Burton’s classic Nightmare Before Christmas or the eternally rewatchable Ghostbusters (1984, NOT 2016) are great fun for all ages. And on a personal level, I have fond memories of Hocus Pocus and The Tower of Terror…although having not seen either since I was small…they’re probably not as good my memory paints them.
A short and far from exhaustive list. Feel free to add your own recommendations in the comments below.
Enjoy everyone, and happy Halloween.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention Russia getting in on the edible insects action or Elon Musk buying twitter.
You’ve heard of Holocaust deniers, covid deniers and climate change deniers. Well … meet election deniers!
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/whatever-happened-with-that-crowd
“Obama seemed to be in Michigan to lay more groundwork for a post-election propaganda drive hysterically defining every Democratic “victory” as honest, and tarring all who argue otherwise—no matter what their evidence—as Nazis.
Such was, of course, the propaganda takeaway from “January 6,” which has “the left” now deeming it a terrorist offense to question any Democratic victory (or “victory”) at the polls (just as they regard it as a crime against humanity to question any of the lethal “COVID measures,” “vaccination” most of all). The notion that it’s somehow dangerously “anti-democratic” to insist on clear forensic proof of any seeming victory at the polls is itself dangerously anti-democratic—as in Pete Buttigieg’s chilling “seven words on democracy,” lately hailed by “our free press”: “When you lose, you accept the outcome”—which is another way of saying, “You win when we say you win; and if we say you lose, you lose. So shut up.” From there it’s quite a small step to tar anyone objecting to that quasi-Nazi diktat as a Nazi—which is arguably what Obama went to Michigan to do, with “our free press” as his accomplices.”
The NY Times link is hidden behind a paywall but on surfing around I was surprised to find that “election denial” is now a regularly used expression for questioning any result in our “fair and free” Western elections.
When there’s an ex-PM, can a charitable foundation be far behind?…
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/26/boris-johnson-looks-raise-millions-help-rebuild-ukraine/
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-30. Childhood Deaths across Europe up 755%. Myocarditis Up to 1 in 27. Media won’t bite hand that feeds them (blog, gab, tweet).
I’ve noticed a recent trend of OffGuardian going along with the entitled Western attitude that you should be able to have anything that you want, all the time, whenever you want it. That is the attitude of the ruling elite, it’s the attitude of the normie consumer, so fuck that attitude. They are the people who I try to distance myself from, and I don’t take any advice from, and in the case of the ruling elite, they are my enemy. Having everything is not the lived reality for the vast majority of people in the World. In other words, wake up, Western normies, welcome to reality, post cheap energy.
Nobody seems to want to talk about the real issues. Nobody talks about how rampant consumerism has fucked us, about how our endocrine systems are being ruined by the soup of chemicals and electromagnetic radiation that we have no choice but to live in in the West. Sure, you can mitigate against it by not having those things in your own home, but the greatest trick they’ve pulled is to convince normies that if you don’t have an air freshener in every room, several massive TVs in your house feeding your mind with pure bullshit and keeping you stupid, a smartphone in your hand 24/7 doing the same, a foreign holiday every year, your kids plugged into an ipad from day one, yourself plugged into an acceptance of being a fat, unhealthy bastard that lives on junk food, a lager and vape habit and some poisonous muck injected into you by doctors then you’re a dirty luddite freak who ought to be treated with derision, amusement and scorn. If you even consider that any of the things that I’ve mentioned might be part of the problem then you will be mocked and excluded.
It’s alright for people like me, who are used to it and have lived their whole lives as an outsider and don’t give a fuck what people think, but I’m very much in the minority, and I see how hard it is for those that are half awake or awakening, the pressure from normies to conform to their none existant standards is real and we need a lot more people to wake up to how they are being shafted by their own choices if anything is to change. I don’t see what good it does to cry about not having everything you want whenever you want it. It just perpetuates an infantile mentality.
agree!
The ruling élite want us to eat bugs. ‘Nuff said.
This was the purpose of the long-term project to urbanise, i.e., evict people from rural areas (small farms, isolated homes or small communities). Even if you remain sane in town or suburb, there is only so much you can do to limit or determine your consumption.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63412651
“Conspiracists” are now “disaster trolls” i.e. clearly psychotic fiends who are harrassing mutilated survivors. Upcoming: an endless chain of “scientific” studies to “prove” that “conspiracists” are mentally unstable, pathological and dangerous to decency. They must be wiped from the face of the Earth so that the world can be made safe again for hyperventilating emotional blackmail!
A tale suitable for Halloween:
https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/the-spooky-goings-on-at-pink-news
Shock horror! Item on the net may not be what it seems!
Could it be ….?
That 271 thousand followers were cooked up by a nerd in a bedroom?
I watched a curious science fiction film called Annihilation (2018) which was very haunting and powerful but the subject matter seemed revealing. It was similar in some ways to the 2002 remake of Solaris – especially the ending in which the main character (male in Solaris, female in Annulation) is “reunited” with a copy of a dead lover and the main character him/herself may be a copy too.
In Annihilation, the worlds of mineral, vegetable, animal and human all seem to merge. And one theme is made explicit near the beginning – that all life has a “self-destruct” mechanism built into it. This is a reference to nothing less than the entire process of ageing and eventual inescapable death – which is presented as something “unnatural”.
Sound familiar?
Philip K Dick had an interesting theory about the Nazis: that their dreams of power were based on an anger at their fundamental impotence over the processes of life itself. So what they did was to embark on an unconscious programme whereby, if they couldn’t prolong life, they could at least speed it up towards death.
Sound familiar?
Anyone remember hearing about wood gas?
https://www.amusingplanet.com/2022/02/wood-gas-vehicles-cars-that-run-on.html
Leading into 2009 climate summit, US funded “research” found that “climate” causes armed conflict in Africa….A year later, Sept. 6, 2010, another US funded study found that wasn’t true after all: “Climate shifts ‘not to blame’ for African civil wars,” BBC…https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-11204686…On Dec. 18, 2009, reporting on US climate cash, Juliet Eilperin was already spending it, wrote in WaPo: “The United States backed what amounts to the single biggest transfer of wealth from rich to poor nations for any one cause–in a sense offering compensation for decades of warming the Earth. [Hillary] Clinton pledged that the country would help mobilize $100 billion a year in public and private financing by 2020….Though some developing nations are holding out for as much as $200 billion a year.”…
“About 45,000 travelled to the [2009]UN climate summit in Copenhagen.”…
11/24/2009, “Climate ‘is a major cause’ of conflict in Africa,” BBC, Richard Black
“Climate has been a major driver of armed conflict in Africa, research shows-and future warming is likely to increase the number of deaths from war.
US researchers found that across the continent, conflict was about 50% more likely in unusually warm years.
Writing in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), they suggest strife arises when the food supply is scarce in warm conditions.
Climatic factors have been cited as a reason for several recent conflicts.
One is the fighting in Darfur in Sudan that according to UN figures has killed 200,000 people and forced two million more from their homes.
Previous research has shown an association between lack of rain and conflict, but this is thought to be the first clear evidence of a temperature link.
The researchers used databases of temperatures across sub-Saharan Africa for the period between 1981 and 2002, and looked for correlations between above average warmth and civil conflict in the same country that left at least 1,000 people dead.
Warm years increased the likelihood of conflict by about 50% – and food seems to be the reason why.
“Studies show that crop yields in the region are really sensitive to small shifts in temperature, even of half a degree (Celsius) or so,” research leader Marshall Burke, from the University of California at Berkeley, told BBC News.
“If the sub-Saharan climate continues to warm and little is done to help its countries better adapt to high temperatures, the human costs are likely to be staggering.”
If temperatures rise across the continent as computer models project, future conflicts are likely to become more common, researchers suggest…
“We were very surprised to find that when you put things like economic growth and better governance into the mix, the temperature effect remains strong,” said Dr Burke.
At next month’s UN climate summit in Copenhagen, governments are due to debate how much money to put into helping African countries prepare for and adapt to impacts of climate change.
“Our findings provide strong impetus to ramp up investments in African adaptation to climate change by such steps as developing crop varieties less sensitive to extreme heat and promoting insurance plans to help protect farmers from adverse effects of the hotter climate,” said Dr Burke….
“I think it strengthens the argument for ensuring we compensate the developing world for climate change, [ie, “reparations”] especially Africa, and to begin looking at how we link environmental issues to governance,” he Nana Poku] said.”…[Who is “we?”]
I recently flew the length of eastern europe. The airline offered a way for me to reduce my carbon credit for the flight. I could simply just pay them and the carbon like magic disappeared, I could even “donate” for others on the flight. You can pay to offset your carbon. In the near future, travel only for the people with even more money, a tax basically on the consumer, via only allowing those airlines adhering to the fake green technocratic agenda by charging a carbon tax to their customers.
But more importantly, to want I want to direct your attention to, when we reached southern Poland, apparently averting Ukrainian airspace, there was heavy “pollution” most of the rest of the way. Like a huge forest fire or gigantic inversion. It didn’t matter if there was a city or it was forested mountains or river valleys, the haze/pollution was there. What was/is this widespread haze that hardly anyone seems to talk about or notice? I saw this in the days before I left where I live and especially, but not limited, during the “heat” waves of the summer. In most places, if you take daily notice of your horizons such as a nearby ridge, a view across a bay, you will see, at times, especially in the warmer months, a similar haze too. A daily photograph of your horizon will tell the story too. The pollution is the result of thousands of military spray planes that cross our skies daily. If you live near the see or ocean, it is possible that it comes from spray ships on the water. It seems in the last eight years or so they have been very effective, in getting this spray to hang in the air like a forest fire, all the way down to ground level, Increasing the humidity of air, obscuring the sun, the distance of view. It is usually warmer on these days as well. But few talk about this pollution and weather modification. At OffG, only below the main article.
If anyone’s remotely interested this is a detailed analysis of the staging of the Jan 6 show.
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Capitol-actor-fake-shooting—paid-actors—flase-flag—Jan-6-2021—fake-strelba-v-kapitolu:8
Will you give this bullshit a rest, sometimes things do actually happen – perhaps you should watch something else.
Yeah, the moon landings happened although many don’t believe them. Calling something bullshit doesn’t make it so. What you need to do is analyse the claim that it is fake … and goodness me so many people think it is unlike say the refugee boats before the November 2001 federal election – there it is only me as far as I can tell online who says they were faked – something you also think is a bullshit claim. To have any credibility with your “bullshit” label you must apply some analysis otherwise it’s just opinion plucked out of the air with zero evidence or case.
Why wouldn’t they fake refugee boats before the election, Marilyn, sandwiching 9/11? Why wouldn’t they do such a thing? They use anything and everything to manipulate us. Why wouldn’t they do it? I’m not saying all refugee boats are fake, am I, of course not. I was in communication for years with someone who arrived on a refugee boat and who – just when finally things were working out for him – was tragically murdered, it upsets me every time I think about it. This is a book written about him – worth reading. I know not everything’s fake … but many things are and you need to judge by the evidence.
https://primer.com.au/vanessa-russell-asylum-seeker-book/
“There’s no business like snow business..”
EgyptAir is the official carrier for COP 27 and is offering discounts for COP 27 participants. Some genius marketer has cleverly summarised the abject failure of the previous 26 jaw jaws. What they missed is that private jets are the primary mode of transport for the ruling class.
Interesting that the “totally new strain” of The Plague is called RSV. Is that intended to recall the Revised Standard Version of the Bible?
Denmark has effectively banned the vaccine for anyone under 50 — you’ve got to have a doctor’s note and evidence of a serious medical condition to get the [jab]. And Norway has done the same, for the under 65s. If you are under 65 in Norway you will not be able to get boosted.
news just in — the Australians as well, as revealed by US journalist Alex Berenson. Australia, one of the most jab happy the countries in the world, who have been drinking the zero COVID Kool-Aid for two years have stopped offering the vaccine to under 50s …
U of Oxford report in the Lancet suggests the vaccinated are 44% more likely to get COVID. Get jabbed to get the disease.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo: men 18 -39 should abstain from the COVID jab, as data show an 84% increase in heart-related death within 28 days of injection. Males over the age of 60 had a 10% increased risk of cardiac-related death in same time frame … Since March 2022, has recommended against use for healthy 5-17 year olds. Now recommends against vaxx for under 5s.
With so much good news, they’re going to need a powerful distraction soon.
Is it just me but the new UK prime minister seems to have the same eye staring habit as the old US president. Anyone actually home behind the eyes?
“There ain’t no way to hide your lyin’ eyes.”
We have to look elsewhere than politics to find anyone at home behind the eyes these days…
It’s known as the psychopathic stare. Psychopaths lie, in order to rob you of something, your money, your time, your skills, your energy, your life, your happiness, your soul… but they cannot hide their true intentions because their body language, gestures and facial expressions reveal them. All psychopaths reveal themselves if we just look at them.
For example, Bill Gates cannot hide his psychopathic smirk when talking or thinking about murdering people. It’s known as Duper’s delight. Also his hand gestures are revealing.
In order to mass murder humanity you have to be a psychopath. No normal person, one who is endowed with reason and conscience, would ever dream of the things that the psychopaths desire.
Psychopathic stare and five other non-verbal cues that betray a psychopath:
https://www.learning-mind.com/psychopathic-stare-cues/
In the US, there is supposedly only 25 days left of diesel fuel left. If this is true, then it’ll be the end of the world as we knew it, a true SHTF scenario.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-thanks-bidens-religious-war-in-ukraine-us-run-out-diesel-fuel
This is being blamed on the Ukraine War. but the real reason is Peak Oil. There really is an energy crisis.
I would argue that the real reason is peak intelligence which occurred quite a number of decades ago.
I agree. The reasons for covid, climate change, ukraine, and other distractions is the looming shortage of energy supplies coupled with ever expanding debt. This is extremely well explained here – mainly about the UK but applies elsewhere.
https://consciousnessofsheep.co.uk/2022/10/23/in-brief-frack-off-a-question-of-time-and-money-nostalgia-fails-how-bad-will-it-get/
I would believe these stories more if the aust govt hadn’t encouraged the buying of big gas guzzling cars with tax subsidies for years now….I guess we could say we have an irresponsible govt…but that goes without saying about most of them…
making pollution a crime against humanity . . . . is a really bad thing???
u guys must be so tight with the likes of Union Carbide: Bhopal, India
or maybe good pals with Chevron: Ecuador
or could it be your Masters over at Shell . . . good friends of Nigerian farmers aren’t they
or maybe its your mates at Rio Tinto: destroyer of sacred Aboriginal rock shelters
gosh dang maybe you’ve been just eating Monsanto Terminator seeds and washing it all down with a good ol’ RoundUp glyphosate GM shake
no no
it must be them good guys at Pfizer, u know the ‘science will win’ profiteers who have for mega $$$ waged a poison injection war on the natural immune system
naw naw it’s your ‘CLEAN COAL’ daily dose of heavy metals, uranium, mercury ……
or maybe the death merchant depleted uranium munitions for profit is what u celebrate
Relax
You don’t have to free buy the flomalidyde product there really is no body forcing you.
Do you really think it will be the likes of Monsanto, Shell or Union Carbide that will the targets of said legislation? If so, you haven’t been paying attention. WE are the targets of their agendas. Our breathing and existing is the ‘pollution’ and will be the ‘crime’ according to their insane standards.
yup!
Check out Iain Davis’ book A Climate Emergency Fit For A Parasite Economy to learn all about why anthropogenic climate change is definitely fake. It’s a great read!
https://iaindavis.com/sh3rh56Ee8/CEffApE.pdf
There’s clearly nuance and disagreement around the effect on global climate, but the deluge of downvotes makes it difficult to ignore the fact that there’s a good number of brainwashed people who believe that many forms of pollution are completely harmless and shouldn’t have regulation to minimise the harm.
Let’s hope they don’t have kids.
The problem is the globalist establishment have defined “pollution” in such a way as to include farming, eating meat, basic human activity, even breathing as “pollution” and thus would be considered a “crime against humanity”.
Even worse, the hypothesis upon which this definition of “pollution” is based, has no scientific merit whatsoever and is in fact disproven. There is no evidence at all that eating bugs, reverting to 18th century technology, nor killing all humans will change the weather.
I hope next week This Week in the New Normal will pick up the horror the CDC has just inflicted on American children for the benefit of Big Pharma.
In a nutshell, as some commenters the past couple days have noted, the CDC has voted to add the Covid “vaccine” to the childhood schedule. This move puts Pfizer et al past the goal line and into the loving embrace of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 – which, of course, grants complete immunity to vaccine makers.
Here’s an article about it, from a rather unique perspective.
Massacre of the Innocents: CDC Inflicts Biowar Vax on Children – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
Unspeakable evil.
The movie the Real Anthony FAuci is on LImeTorrents
Local Health shop recently put its vitamin supplement prices up 40% then gave me an ‘inflation busting’ 30% discount.
How about that odd Korean crush with 153 dead? Expect new clamp downs on crowds.
I agree thoroughly with the MR James recommendation. In particular his “Count Magnus” – pure malevolence and much scarier than the other more famous Count.
Good one. I’ve always liked “Oh whistle! And I’ll Come to You, My lad.”
Great example of trickery. Thanks for the video clip.
This headline “World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies” should read:
“World close to ‘irreversible’ ECONOMIC/ENERGY breakdown, warn major studies”
Expect much more scary climate distraction, probably using now-underworked covid PR teams, as usual excluding the real problems and their real causes.
https://consciousnessofsheep.co.uk/2022/10/23/in-brief-frack-off-a-question-of-time-and-money-nostalgia-fails-how-bad-will-it-get/
And an excellent article from the same website, on the current economic/energy situation in the UK and the world.
“There is no Phase 2, because any alternative to a system of infinite growth on a finite planet is so unpalatable to the ruling elites that they would rather crash their economies into a new dark age than to change course. We are fighting energy and resource shortages that require us to radically reshape our economies – but the emergency is real enough… Phase 2? Most likely some kind of currency reset.”
https://consciousnessofsheep.co.uk/2022/10/30/central-banks-are-stealing-underpants/
“World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies” Yeah, was the report produced by the same researchers who said the covid-19 vaccine is safe and works?
Several billion years from now the world will be a robot and it will change its DNA, bionics, electronics, magnetics, face, complexion and temperature in response to the profit motives of the global corporations.
“require us to radically reshape our economies”.
But the elite are not denying nor questioning this – it’s exactly the goal their ops are pointing towards.
So there’s like no security over at the Pelosis house eh? Interesting…..
https://kurtnimmo.substack.com/p/david-depape-and-a-history-of-fbi
The claim that “he disappeared for a year'” allows for the narrative to be expanded to
suggest he did a Lee Harvey Oswald ie, went to (Putin’s) Russia where he was programmed to be an assassin…
‘On the eve of 0ctober 30 1938 they decided to try to do a science fiction program’ and scared the hell out of a lot of people…
https://planetwaves.net/this-is-a-test-war-of-the-worlds/
“Dont confuse mass audience with large audience…a mass audience is a function of speed, not numbers…” – which is probably why Shock and Awe works…
The interesting aspect of this was neptune …plant of illusions and delusions was exactly opp where it was when the covid bullshit broke out…I said to anyone who would listen this is war of worlds on steroids and will last much longer because of the eclipse involvement. Wasn’t proved wrong
Please explain. Neptune moves very slowly and currently stands more or less at the same degree as January 2020. How is that an exact opp?
Good point.
Add to the list of Horror Movies to watch during Halloween, Matt Damon in Contagion, and the rest of the Germ Theory genre…The same dark fears that reside deeply within will be evoked, such is the power of the visual media to manipulate you…And, as long as that Terror lurks within, The Manipulators can have you in thrall, easy to control…
(Alternatively “We’re all a ‘little bit’ masochistic !”…Didnt you love to play “Peek a Boo !” when young ?)…
Any of the old Amicus portmanteaus.
Here’s one for the “New Normal” and the Virology textbooks!
Dr Harold Hillman has made a critical comment regarding cell receptors which virologists describe as protein molecules embedded in cell membranes. They are also claimed to be ‘used’ by alleged pathogenic viruses as a means of attachment and entry to specialized host cells. But there’s a problem – quoting:
The idea that the cell membrane contains receptors for: transmitters, drugs, antigens, toxins, hormones, etc., is an unnecessary one, because any of these substances could react with any chemical species, protein, enzyme, cycle, or pathway, within or without the cells. Although it is widely believed that these receptors are largely located in the cell membranes, there is little sound evidence for this view.
([PDF] A Serious Indictment of Modern Cell Biology and Neurobiology | Semantic Scholar.
Dr Hillman also adds that:
It has been assumed that the substances react with receptors located only at the cell membrane, but, in the intact organism, they pass through many cellular phases before having any effect; one hundred and five phases in the passage from the blood to the brain are identified.
(Hillman H. Critique of current views on receptors, and a new general theory of receptor location and action in vivo. Med Hypotheses. 1988 Jul;26(3):193-205. doi: 10.1016/0306-9877(88)90100-4. PMID: 2841560)
Sounds a bit like the static lock & key theory of how receptors operate vs the flexible glove & hand theory that was later adopted.
Maybe one day they’ll discover that viruses are extracellular vesicles or some such other particle that the body generates during the natural turnover and recycling of dying and dead cells.
Instead of entities that fly through the air and attack people.
Graun, headlines through the years:
June 28, 2017: ‘3 years left to stop dangerous climate change’.
August 21, 2016: Arctic summers ice-free by 2017.
July 14, 2014: Arctic to be ice-free in 2 years, and create a ‘methane catastrophe’.
September 7, 2012: Expert predicts final collapse of sea ice within 4 years.
August 1, 2008: 100 months to save the world, a ‘Green New Deal’ needed.
February 21, 2004: President warned ‘climate change will destroy us’ [by 2020].
August 22, 2002: “A vision of dystopia” [this one actually quotes Soylent Green]July 20, 2000 Overfishing and global warming land cod on endangered list. “Britain’s traditional dish of fish and chips is to disappear along with thousands of fishing industry jobs.”
“…limitations on energy usage, among many other awful things.”
Expect that in any case; and not done by any government, nor any other set of humans. The end of cheap, abundant energy is already here, and will get worse. We – humankind – have virtually no control over this geophysical process, which we’ve brought on ourselves by all our mindless splurging of the ‘low hanging fruit’: the cheap, easy-get stuff.
I wouldn’t call my situation the least bit “awful”, though. More of a blessed liberation, actually. Not having lots of personal energy allowance is no real problem at all, once you’ve acclimatised. My electricity bill for years now has never topped £20 per quarter, until the latest balls-up around own-foot-shooting sanctions by the West. The most recent bill was for £39 (still a piece of piss, of course). This level of electricity use leaves me feeling just as privileged as any other member of the global Pampered Twenty Percent. No sense of shortage or deprivation whatever. And now I’m notified of a tripling (sic!) of the previous years’ pensioners’ Winter Fuel Supplement of £200, as a bribe by the tories to try to stem their coming election disaster (er- no…).
Also, as a result of owning no car for about fifteen years now, I find that I have so much spare money, just on a single man’s British state pension, that I have to keep forcing it on my grand-daughter and her mum – who both have household incomes much bigger than mine, but who are still so immersed in the standard PTP life that they’re horribly burdened down with the endless struggle to make ends meet – and somehow hope to get their overdrafts down a bit.
Anyone with two penn’orth of savvy should know by now that we-all shall be making do with a steadily dwindling supply of energy from here on in; and with a lot less of all the energy-enabled pamperings which we’ve come to expect. Get used to it. As John Michael Greer likes to quip: “Collapse early, and avoid the rush!”
Is it “pampered 20% ?”…A recently posted articled couldnt decide whether the population of the pampered** “West” was 12.5% or 15%. With certainty i’d be able to figure what my percentage ranking is, though it’s certain i’m not part of the .1% of the 1%, or even of The 1%…
And while i havent yet figured out how Putin’s War is causing energy prices in Australia to rise i’m surprised the Authorities havent blamed fresh food price rises on The Putin Effect – instead of blaming that Mexican couple el Nino & el Nina (Seems we should be concerned about Monkeys feelings but not the feelings of Those Mexicans !)…
**Keep an eye on the use of “pampered”…It’s propaganda use may soon spread like a virus…
One good thing about energy shortages and blackouts – the 4th Industrial Revolution and its Digital Dictatorship will be toast.
But of course the it’s the shortage of fuel, black outs and lack of food will be used against us to coerce us into those things. Your theory there works on the premise there’s a real shortage and the 4th Reich can’t operate without it – when they are presenting problem reaction solution to lock us in our lives.
The energy will be rationed for use by the Total Surveillance infrastructure, and for recharging your 5g smartfones so you are able to receive instructions of where and when to pick-up (on foot) your weekly food rations. (As your medical data has been hoovered up, your rations will be tailored to the need to keep you alive. (Should you have a sudden increase in your food rations it’s to get you fattened up ready for…..)
Prior to Mass Production automobiles, especially Tourer Class, were affordable only by the Moneyed Classes. Contrary to the e-vehicle propaganda, in the looming post-petrol era, because e-vehicles are not environmentally friendly, they’ll be restricted to the Moneyed Classes…
The State’s first priority is always maintaining it’s machinery of control, its Control Infrastructure…(As all politicians always make clear “The health of The Economy is more important than people’s health.”)
Dwindling energy is a myth. Scarcity of any kind is man-made, deliberate to subjugate the masses.
The only thing that matters is what petroleum is composed of.
If it’s the traditionally formulated decomposed matter, then of course it’s a limited quantity – because it would take eons to accrue in any significant amount.
If, however, per the more modern formulation, it’s a substance born much as magna is formed, then it could very well be an unlimited quantity.
I tend to put more store in the traditional formulation.
Sure, there’s plenty of oil, gas and minerals still in the ground or ocean, but the high cost of finding, extracting, transporting, processing, refining, marketing, etc. is prohibitive. Investors won’t invest when the cost of getting the stuff is higher than the returns from selling it. Its the ERoEI – energy returned on energy invested.
We’ve used up most of the cheaper, easy-to-get resources.
https://damnthematrix.wordpress.com/2022/02/16/simon-michaux-on-limits-to-growth/
Pollution should be considered a crime against humanity, whether that’s chemical pollution, industrial pollution, pollution from industrial farming, medicinal pollution etc. But not CO2, which the planet is perfectly adept at dealing with on its own.
No doubt. But when corporations get to decide what pollution is or isn’t we’re still going to end up with crimes against humanity.
CO2 is just the tip of the inevitably shrinking iceberg. You may very well have noticed that the psychos have managed to conflate pretty much everything into having the capacity to be a climate emergency contributor. Your pets, your garden and food you might grow in it, even veering off of officially designated walking trails is a climate emergency contribution.
It seems obvious to me that we are, now, waaaaaaaay past all of this being about our climate. It’s about installing corporate policies for a functional prison management system.
And gaslighting entire populations into never questioning any of the ridiculous bunkum that is spewed on a daily basis. Even if they are told to correct a falsehood the damage is done and somewhere it becomes a truth.
God help us.
Absolutely. However, those types of pollution are rarely addressed and dealt with.
What happened to the quotes from the article I just posted about PP with a male prostitute? You gotta get your spam bot fixed. It’s almost as bad as twitter was before Elon. Anyway here’s the link that blows the Qanon, MAGA supporter conspiracy theory out of the water https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index4078.htm
And will be after Elon Musk. He’s no hero.
Andalucias fucked.No rain for three years.There is no olives this yeat.olive oil 20 euros a litre soon.Carab.They spraying mad in the skies over malaga.30 year old trees are dying in the name of climate change but they plant avocado that taste of nothing but water.Hosepipe ban.Dont water your veg garden.They still selling hosepipes.Blatant pisstake nonsense reservoir water pinching.
Regarding BS of the week. Seems the “Qanon conspiracy” conspiracy theory is going down in flames 🔥 As the facts come to light: The open source intelligence (OSINT) clues in this SVR document devotes specific attention to a March-2022 meeting held in Washington held between now ousted from power British Prime Minister Liz Truss and United States Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi—and contains a statement Speaker Pelosi released to all members of the US Congress on Saturday that reads: “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul…Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop…We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving”.
This SVR document reveals that the “violent man” who allegedly “brutally attacked” Paul Pelosi has been identified as an American citizen named David DePape, who is 42-years-old—further reveals that San Francisco police were called by Paul Pelosi around 2:30 am on Friday, who told them “I don’t know who the male is, his name is David, he’s a friend”—reveals that when police arrived, DePape was in his underwear holding a hammer with Pelosi, which DePape grabbed and struck Pelosi with—and reveals that DePape told investigators he and Paul Pelosi were engaging in gay sex and an argument ensued over drugs.
Contained in this SVR document is the OSINT article “Pelosi Attack Suspect Was A Psychotic Homeless Addict Estranged From His Pedophile Lover & Their Children”, wherein it states: “DePape lived with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, complete with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree…A closer look reveals the characteristics of a homeless encampment, or what Europeans call “an open drug scene”…In the driveway, there is a broken-down camper van…On the street is a yellow school bus, which neighbors said DePape occasionally stayed in…Both are filled with garbage typical of such structures in homeless encampments…People come and go from the house and the vehicles, neighbors say, in part to partake in the use of a potent psychedelic drug, ibogaine”—and also contains the OSINT leftist New York Times article “Politicized Rantings On Two Blogs By A ‘daviddepape’ Are Drawing Scrutiny”, wherein it states: “Law enforcement authorities have not said whether the blogs — or a Facebook page bearing the same name — were written by the Mr. DePape who is in custody in San Francisco and accused of assaulting Mr. Pelosi with a hammer”.
See: https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index4078.htm
Its all good Elon Musk loves you!
Dan.
Jet.
Clarkey caps I dont even know what that is.
I like laurel and hardy and coogan and chris morris and cake.
I like these Kit things.Didnt read it but it was ace.Its coming keep the car running
CBDC’s are truly going global – not just Britain’s new puppet, but Erdoğan is getting into it too:
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/turkey-to-integrate-digital-currency-with-national-digital-identity-system-uk-to-introduce-digital-currency/
A couple of hard-core vax enthusiasts have publicly expired this week, but the links to those stories somehow keep vanishing ~
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/former-democrat-candidate-who-said-i-dont-give-a-fk-what-happens-to-anti-vaxxers-died-suddenly-while-walking-dog/
at 41 years old, and 55
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/define-irony-55-year-old-radio-host-who-told-people-to-get-vaxed-and-boosted-dies-on-air/
I’m sure there’s a whole lot more
I wondered how far Georgia Meloni’s pushback vs her real masters would stretch
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/italian-prime-minister-giorgia-meloni-claims-the-only-way-to-peace-between-ukraine-and-russia-is-military-assistance-to-kyiv/
I have no illusions about Elon. Kanye is still banished from twitting last I heard (& that whole episode is more theatre)
& speaking of theatre, ZH has gone to town on the Paul Pelosi drama.
Allegedly the perp is known to him, & was only wearing underwear at the time (unsure if they meant his own underwear or Paul’s).
Apparently the hammer was the battery-operated type..
Maybe it wasn’t a hammer but a battery operated dildo, just saying 🤣
Its all distraction.
It would have been better for the hard core vax nazi to have been afflicted with a permanently debilitating neurologial disorder so he can watch the damage of the shots that will become increasingly prevalent and visible all around. Might have given people like that something to think about.
Ah yes, the violent hammer attack on Pelosi. As if the Pelosi’s don’t have security, alarms, possibly an armed guard or two in their gated residence. Please. A friend drove us through that lovely neighborhood once a few years ago, and it’s pretty obvious no random scum bag is going to be able to even approach one of those houses without being detected, let alone break into it. And then there’s the supposed fight over that hammer and we are supposed to believe that as well. My God.
Same bullshit as the Jan 6 “insurrection” organized on Facebook, and again in one of the most surveilled and secure buildings in the world. Doesn’t matter how stupid any of this is, the dumb will nod along and spew their outrage and not only consent to more draconian “security” measures but demand them.
I know, a horribly redundant post, stating the obvious to those of us with brain cells left to think. But I guess that’s what we are reduced to now – lame attempts to speak truth and wake up those who would rather live in dream land while the idiocy marches on. And don’t forget, there’s an election coming! Get out there and vote and if the right guy or gal gets into office, all will be good once again in the USA. Morning in America is possible, as long as all of us dirty dumb plebes get out there and vote!
He got caught in his pants and so did the other one so its a gay domestic.
Yeah pretty much🤣
…- If I were married to San-Fran Nan’ I think I’d pro’lly go gay too…
Jan 6 achieved its objective. It was actually a Black Hat operation that was turned against them. CIs who were planted in the crowd went to the Capital before Trump finished his speech. (Anybody know any true MAGA supporter leaving before Trump finished his speech?) ANTIFA was already in the building https://www.survivethenews.com/never-forget-antifa-blm-leader-who-was-filmed-inside-us-capitol-on-jan-6-broke-a-window-and-organized-antifa-rally-near-capitol-that-day-only-spent-one-day-in-jail/
In the confusion JSOC SOF had already breached Pelosi office and acquired her laptop with incriminating intel on it which led to her arrest https://odysee.com/@SovereignNews:2/Nancy-Pelosi-Arrested–:7
Now what you’re watching is a movie: https://amg-news.com/living-a-life-of-illusion-dismantling-the-deep-state-operatives-and-doubles/
Thanks for the comment! If it’s horribly redundant, it’s because it’s a reflection of the horribly redundant holographic dystopia in which we are presently captive– a merry-go-round in Hell.
I have a questionable habit of visiting the aptly-named Yahoo site several times a day, upon the theory that it presents a survey of infoganda du jour— the mendacious and trivial “news” and gossip the overclass and its lackeys present to the unwashed masses to reinforce Big Lie narratives.
Apart from harvesting Yahoo news blurbs for my “COVID/vaxganda folder”, I too noticed how the dubious “Pelosi assault” is being developed as an offshoot, or spinoff, to the bogus “January 6th insurrection” scam– a scam that has produced a sad crop of political prisoners similar to domestic “Gitmo” lifers.
I’m happy to second your horrible redundance. 😉
Its common for people intending to violently kill someone to strip down because blood is really difficult to get out of clothing. It also appears that Mr. Pelosi was attacked in full view of police officers.
There’s a tendency amongst the conspiriati to think that everything has to have a sexual — preferably perverse sexual — undertone. For many people sex just isn’t that important.)(Anyway, what’s all this moralist kink about anyway? QAnon regards everyone it targets as a paedohpile which actually tells us a lot about the people dreaming up these theories than their target.)(Most of us are/have been parents so see children in a very different light to those who’ve not enjoyed family life it all its raw tooth and claw.)
Say hi to Mike Rothschild for me. You, him and the mockingbird media seem to promote this Qanon conspiracy. BTW it was both the hammerer and the hammere who were in their skivees when the cops came on the scene. Also the 911 call clearly said he was a friend. As far as pedos go. Epstein didn’t kill himself. https://www.bitchute.com/video/fMhUouyYKQuu/
If you actually know the history of Halloween, and how it is used by the cabal, you might not be such a fan anymore. Especially for the children.
Nor would I be recommending doses of Hollyweird.
HolyWood
When I lived in LA Halloween was a bigger celebration than Christmas. Sorta tells you where their head’s are at https://rumble.com/embed/v13kt11/?pub=2dd67
Gosh Rishi- New ways to PAY? That’s the most exciting news this week; just think : new ways to pay AND I’ll own nothing; I’m happy already.
I know right? Rishi will save us!
And most of the nation is quite prepared to let this overgrown child try to govern us…
Read and write books, folks. That’s all we’ll have left after these clowns have finished ‘managing’ our culture.
Oh, and cultivate a rich inner life.
The outer one is going nowhere.