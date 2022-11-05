WATCH: Censorship & Independent Publishing in the New Normal Reich

A discussion about independent publishing and censorship with CJ Hopkins (Consent Factory), Søren Kristoffersen (Det Poetiske Bureau), Robert Cibis (OVALmedia), Kit Knightly (Off-Guardian), Simon Elmer (Architects for Social Housing), Elze van Hamelen (De Andere Krant), and perhaps a special guest or two.

The above stream will be going live at 2pm UK time (3pm CET, 9am EST), and the panel will be running until 4pm UK.

You can also watch and share the stream through OVAL Media using this link: https://www.oval.media/oval-live/?l=en.