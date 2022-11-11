We’re at Wefcon 3

Sylvia Shawcross

In the ghastly world in which we live—a world that may be flat or not with a moon that we may have visited or not that is filled with males and females or not, etc. etc. etc.—there exists a whole bunch of fear about things we probably don’t need to be afraid of but are. And a whole bunch of things we need to be afraid of but aren’t.

That is sadly the funny part. The trick to life is knowing the difference.

Problem is, we don’t have the damn time do we? Who has the time these days to find out what it is we’re supposed to be afraid of? There are just SO many things to worry about and aren’t most of us of the common folk just trying to survive such tumultuous times with some of us barely hanging on by our toenails?

Most people just listen to their bubble herd at break to find out what they need to think and then go back to whatever it is they do. Some watch the news as they always have every night—the old reliables of the legacy media they’ve always known and expect to trust. Or some just catch the headlines.

If we follow the herd we won’t be alone is always a go-to solution in trying times. And as I have said before, it is very difficult to be a gopher in a herd of lemmings. But for some, even this is too much to ask. Best ignore it all and bumble rush our way to the end of the day. That’s all there is time for.

There’s an easier solution I’ve decided and nobody seems to have thought of it yet. So I’m writing this in the hopes that some bright young technical type person will set up a website for us all so we can all finally relax about how afraid we need to be on any given day.

We can just check the website every morning with our coffee and depending on how high the level is will determine how much coffee we might drink. (Too much coffee on a high terror day is never a good combination.)

The thing is, this isn’t new— it’s just a foolish thing we did once that solved this whole problem. And it was, hold on to yer hats, CNN of all places that had it figured out. Why has everybody forgotten the “Terror Alert Banner” of CNN after 911?

Don’t you remember? There it was at the bottom of the tv screen with a bar going from green to red telling us what the terror alert was for that day. What a brilliant idea to keep us in the know as far as terror goes! (Even though when it was green we still were a bit perturbed just by the fact that a terror alert banner even existed.)

Trouble was, it simply didn’t explain enough. It didn’t tell us what to do but just to: not be afraid, be afraid, very afraid or absolutely terrified. There was no direction on when we were to report on our neighbours or buy guns or head for the bunkers or run screaming into the night with our hair on fire.

They eventually took it down. But still. They were on to something those clever bastards.

So I Iooked at the Doomsday Clock and the same problem was there—no direction. Then I looked at the Defcon system and lo and behold—it was a nice practical system telling the defence people what to do at what level and that my friends is exactly what we regular people need now. For the WEF agenda. A wefcon system for the people.

Now I honestly tried looking at different things but the truth of the matter was, I simply had to pick on the World Economic Forum plans because they fit so terribly well with all the pain and fear and suffering and terrorism going on at the moment in the world. All carefully codified already. Why reinvent the wheel? If you are aware of a different template for charting terror please do let me know.

My sincere apologies to the WEF but this way I figure they will be doing some good in the world for regular people which I have to suggest has been sadly lacking thus far.

WEFCON 5 — The vague uneasy stage. Action required is a stray thought now and then about the weird stuff reportedly going on in the background by governments and scientists and engineers and banksters.

This can include things such as scientists manipulating viruses, governments spending money on environmental reports, empty cities being built in the middle of nowhere, social engineering to an extreme to foment unrest and divisiveness, patents on vaccines, solar panels and 5G towers popping up unexpectedly, high level meetings running potential crises situations, work camps constructed, large swathes of farmland being purchased by Bill Gates, taxes and costs of living starting to rise.

This Wefcon5 stage can be recognized by all those assorted thoughts associated with the party long being over and it is very very late and everyone is very very tipsy and weird philosophical conversations about the CERN particle accelerator and space aliens always come up.

WEFCON 4 — The maybe there is something to worry about one day stage. Action required is reading beyond headlines and some light internet research beyond legacy news. Begin thinking about stockpiling food and water.

This period is marked by heightened activity by aforesaid entities and may include the fomentation of hostility with rival nations and name-calling of fellow citizens for reading beyond headlines. Censorship begins. Governments explain why we need to be afraid of things like viruses and rightwing terrorists and friends and family.

Reporting on neighbours begins. Technology is intruding. Families and friends break up. Some large-scale protests begin. Government overreach readily apparent. Sporadic civil unrest in the cities occur. Increased police presence. Cost of living decimating some families. Some people seem to be suddenly dying for unexplained reasons.

With Wefcon4 unease is replaced with a low-level worry and head-shaking and occasional uneasy discussions among the smokers on the back stoop at the office building who always know way before everybody else what is really going on.

WEFCON 3 — Worry in place stage. Action required is stockpiling food, water, weapons, iodine pills, bug-out bags, gas, alternative sources of heat, hand-cranked grain mills, medicine and licorice allsorts. Total abandonment of legacy media.

Nuclear cold wars begin. Droughts, famines, weather anomalies start and bugs-for-food factories are in full production. Cows and chickens and more people are dying. Censorship within countries begins ratcheting up.

Despite extreme direction for globalism as the new norm, we don’t seem to know what is happening in other countries. Everyone with a brain asking questions is labelled a conspiracy theorist and terrorist. No one is talking to anybody. Most people have left their jobs or are working from home or haven’t got a job.

With Wefcon3, public discussion is now both dangerous and pointless.

WEFCON 2 — Be very very very afraid. Run to the countryside. Don’t stop under any circumstances. Wars, famines, droughts, floods and destruction are on steroids. Find a cave. Don’t come out until well past 2030. There may be no other people but the planet may be much nicer.

Whatever you do avoid all elites as they may enslave you to mow their lawn and repair their robots and entertain them.

WEFCON 1 — It’s over. Don’t worry. There is nothing to do now. Eat licorice allsorts. Watch the sky. Remember the good times.

Maybe we’re only at WEFCON4. What do I know?

I’ll leave all that and the proper criteria to whoever sets up the website. There is also the option of not taking any action whatsoever and pretending all is well until the cows come home (or they drop dead in a field from some mysterious disease with legs in the air and dead chickens at their feet.)

Unless there is nothing whatsoever to be afraid of (much) and it is all scripted…. And one day Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and Charles Schwaub will suddenly appear on a stage dressed in high heels singing and laughing and chortling about how they fooled us all just for the fun of it.

And all the global young leaders will be doing the chorus line because they’re really the pretty people who look good in fishnets. That’s why they were picked.

I mean…it could happen…

Here’s an earworm that has nothing to do with anything:

Syl Shawcross lives in Quebec, Canada and has watched far too much of the Public Order Emergency Commission Inquiry on the trucker protest obviously. Keep fighting for that which makes us human. There is no other choice.