22 Memes to Help Get You Through Christmas

So this is Christmas,

And what have we done?

We’ve shared lots of meme posts,

And had lots of fun.

And told lots of people,

That the world’s all gone wrong.

But it’s all a big joke now,

So let’s all laugh along.

1.

Zelensky was back in Washington this week, you’ll never guess why.



2.

This Christmas, remember just 50 billion a year could help support a puppet regime and dozens of war profiteers from the military-industrial complex.



3.

On the plus side, he’s so easy to shop for.



4.

Not to mention, he’s the hottest-selling toy this season, (with a lego mini-figure who’s actually life-size).



5.

Life comes at you pretty fast.



6.

Yeah, there’s a lot of them going around.



7.

One of the big mysteries of life.



8.

“Imagine how much worse it could have been without these seatbelts.”



9.

Still, it’s much preferable to the alternative…



10.

Really, the price tags should be different colours.



11.

“Your stair lift is late? Huh, maybe you should kill yourself“.



12.

Like those feminist t-shirts made by women earning 1 dollar an hour.



13.

Maybe it would help normies if they thought of homeschooling as a vaccine against state indoctrination.



14.

It’s that time of year again.



15.

Here at OffG memes, we like to help our readers save money.



16.

If you think that’s disappointing, wait ’til you try their cotton candy and peppermints.



17.

“It’s the ciiirrr-cle of liiiife”



18.

A remake for the the covid age.



19.

This movie is 30 years old. I don’t know how to feel about that (but yes, that always bothered me a lot too).



20.

…and speaking of old things that are kinda tragic.



21.

Nearly done. One last classic movie to ruin.



22.

But don’t worry, there’s hope for the future.



Have a very Merry Christmas everyone, from all at OffG. And if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).

How to post your own memes in a comment: First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough. Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below. Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà! Disclaimer: OffG are not affiliated with the Postimage site in any way, and there are other free alternatives out there!