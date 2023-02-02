Bill Gates, “Aerogel” & the next stage of mRNA “vaccines”

Kit Knightly
Last week professional-software developer and amateur epidemiologist Bill Gates admitted that the mRNA Covid “vaccines” had “three problems”, including that they don’t prevent transmission.
But what appears at first glance to be a frank admission is really about protecting the narrative and setting up a new market for new vaccines.
Speaking at a Lowy Institute panel in Sydney Australia, Gates told the audience:
We also need to fix the three problems with the vaccines. The current vaccines are not infection-blocking, they’re not broad – so when new variants comes up you lose protection – and they have a very short duration…
Let’s be clear, Gates “admitting” some relatively harmless alleged problems with the “vaccines” is not due to an attack of conscience or a Freudian slip, it’s just preparing for the next step of the scam.
Firstly, when you’re trying to sell a story to seven billion people, a tactful “admission” can actually further your agenda and strengthen your narrative.
When you “admit” a vaccine “doesn’t prevent transmission”, you’re also underlining that there is a new disease to transmit.
When you criticize a vaccine for not protecting against variants, you’re reinforcing the idea that there really are variants.
Through the act of notionally ceding ground, you’re actually fortifying a defensive position and – most importantly – luring your critics into themselves conceding the most important part of your narrative – the reality of the “pandemic”.
At the same time, there’s the old fashioned limited hangout: Admitting small “mistakes” to camouflage telling big lies. Memory holing a psy-op.
“The vaccines don’t work as well as we thought they would. We didn’t predict the scary variants. We accidentally falsified the data, and accidentally skipped the trials and accidentally made a fortune doing it.”
Whoops.
And of course, then comes the inevitable next step: “But don’t worry we’ll get it right this time.”
Because the final reason you admit your old vaccines don’t work is so you can sell people your new vaccine.
It’s an “aerogel” you inhale to prevent transmission, in case you were wondering, and it’s been in development since at least last March.
Gates actually mentions it in the panel [54:18]:
We think you can also have, very early in an epidemic, a thing you can inhale that will mean that you can’t be infected. A blocker, an inhaled blocker.”
…and within a week of this talk it was the subject of articles in CNET [Jan 23rd], Yahoo [Jan 23rd], the Miami Herald [Jan 23rd], GAVI [Jan 24th], News Medical [Jan 27th], CNET again [30th] and Nature [Feb 1st].
Interestingly, this new vaccine is hitting the headlines just as Big Pharma are seeing declines in their Covid-related profits.
So, yes, Pharma Bill and his friends might mea culpa on these vaccines, but give them just a few billion more dollars and they’ll get it right next time.
And if not, well, definitely the time after that. Promise.
I have a bridge to sell. It’s not finished, it goes halfway over the river. From there you can dive in and hail passing boats to get to the other side. But I’m developing a new and improved (half a) bridge with a bike path….when you jump, leave your bike on the bridge.
Gates can freely talk about the inadequacksies of the Covid Vax now, after cashing in his stock.
moving the goalposts on “safe” (part 1) ignoring the standards, ignoring the signals
“You do not suddenly just discard 100 years of regulatory and pharmacological practice, pandemic guidelines, and general standards and sense on safety.”
Yes you do, in the neoliberal 40-yr “rules-based order” of apes-in-suits, unfettered capitalism.
Vaccines have likely been the primary cause of illnesses for over a century
“However there’s no question: In front of the Law, despite public health manipulations, vaccines harm exists and vaccination has been recognised as a killer in many cases, notably of babies.
Collectively, if we continue to hide vaccination harm, we will never get to understand the underlying cause of these dramas, and will never stop them.
Though I have more and more doubts on the efficacy and the very justification of many vaccines – call me anti-vaxxer! I’ll wear it as a badge of honour – what I am trying to highlight today is that if we hide reality, there’s no way people will actually find a solution to this never-ending flow of illnesses, however dramatic and sad. We can continue with this dramatic circus forever.”
The very least they can do is ban aluminum as an adjuvant. Autism and Alzheimers are today’s real epidemics.
Aluminum Expert Reveals Vaccines Are Likely Cause Of Alzheimers
“Dr. Christopher Exley, a former Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry known for his research around aluminum reveals its true toxicity and how it is being used in vaccines.
In a previous study Dr. Exley conducted into Alzheimer’s he found there were high levels of aluminum in the brain and delved further into this with a study on autistic brains.
In his discussion with Highwire, Dr. Exley looks into how aluminum was approved for vaccine use despite the lack of human studies done into the effects.
He concludes that the highest rates of aluminum were found in the brains of autistic people even more so than Alzheimer’s and Dr. Exley wanted to track how we inject aluminum and launched a brain study. The launch of this study caused him to lose his job and his position of professor and the funding was removed from the universities conducting these studies.”
The directed evolution of Scientism by defunding real science research must end.
“A MAN has been charged with assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock on the London Underground.
Geza Tarjanyi, 61, from Leyland, Lancashire, will appear in court next month charged with common assault and two public order offences, British Transport Police said.”
Meanwhile, Mr Hancock has not been charged or even investigated about the mass poisoning he authorised.
Maybe there should be some protesters outside the Courthouse asking that this question be answered : why is Hancock free to go about his daily business when so many people are dead directly because of his actions?
They always have several thing like what you wrote to help sell the new law they putting through. no mention of this by the freedom screaming alt media.
The woke alt right Conservative government’s Public Order Bill, which has sparked concern over its crackdowns on the right to process, is back in the House of Lords, as peers deliberate final changes before it becomes law. The bill introduces “serious disruption prevention orders” as well as new offences for locking-on and blocking national infrastructure, any form of demonstration could be made illegal under the bill.
“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”
― George W. Bush
George W Bush was and still is everyone’s enemy.
It’s all about advertising. The new product works even better than the old one, ad infinitum.
The real problem is that they ran out of ideas long time ago, yet still want to sell us their products, that are not getting better all the time, but cheaper (for them to make) and worse for us. Vaccination is just one example. In hindsight it was never a good idea, but the things they sell now as if they are ‘vaccines’ compared to the old ones…
Man, one longs to the old days eh, when meat and vegetables still had taste, and when you could communicate with people when you wanted to buy something instead of talking to a machine, when work actually meant something instead of the bullshit that work (mainly) consists of now. It’s called: progress.
“The real problem is that they ran out of ideas long time ago…..”
I think boredom is one of their most devastating strategies. They shovel the same brain dead shit out over and over even if hardly anyone falls for it. It’s their way of saying, “See what we can get away with? And there’s nothing you can do to stop us.”
New, improved! “Cost-benefit analysis” only serves to reduce costs and to preserve or increase profits.
This has got to be a joke.
Right?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-03/spy-balloon-spotted-above-the-united-states-provocative/101928432
Is it the pesky Chinese, the nasty Russians, the crazy North Koreans, or world conquering Aliens?
Hell, it might even be a VVD.
(A vax verification device).
Whoever, or whatever it is, I’m scared.
love the way you’ve employed military strategy talk, Kit,
for The Bastards are at war against humanity…
Bill Gates quotes from the article:
“We also need to fix the three problems with the vaccines. The current vaccines are not infection-blocking, they’re not broad – so when new variants comes up you lose protection – and they have a very short duration…”
If Mr. Gates had said this two years ago, he would’ve been blocked from Twitter and called a conspiracy theorist… .. .
“We think you can also have, very early in an epidemic, a thing you can inhale that will mean that you can’t be infected. A blocker, an inhaled blocker.”
I inhaled all kinds of Bolivian flake back in the 80’s, so I’ve permanently blocked all these new and fantastic variants… .. .
Gee!!! Thanks for the offer Bill. Now go fuck yourself… again.
The mRNA cash cow is too lucrative for Gates and his buddies to stop the scam. So what if they didn’t work as advertised and caused untold suffering, harm and death; they promise to get it right the next time. It’s a win win for Gates the other globalist plutocrats and psychopaths: they get to further their depopulation and control of humanity psy-op agenda while making billions more on the next pandemic; and we know there will be one because Bill Gates, the WHO, CDC, DARPA, media et al. all say so.
“Trial and error by customers” is the company motto of Microsoft. Quickly make something without good testing and sell it pricey as if it is quality. Soon complaints will arrive: let them be answered by other customers while silently correct them for the next of your monthly needed updates.
Gates is a natural talent as snake oil salesman but a mediocre programmer.
His ilk of charity pledgers are just a club of woke tax dodgers: it costs them little as otherwise they would have had to pay taxes. Its all legal! just not ethical or moral.
I trust the science. Thanks Dr. Bill. Safe and Effective.
A very ‘safe an effective’ investment. Note they are very careful not to specify anything health related when they parrot this phrase.
Some good news perhaps! Dr Bakhdi homecoming with the royal family of Thailand, who have a princess in a coma; claim is they are nullifying fizers contract and immunity after he met with them let us see let us see they mention PVeritas could be part of same theatre company who knows anymore but this is one of the first ‘penetration’ of govt (to invert Klaus’ phrase) I think we have seen:
https://twitter.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1621176618856357888?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
When Thailand issues and arrest order, and puts the murderers on trial … then I will see a light and a tunnel.
Yeah no silver bullets we’ve learned but incremental advances. Even if this just further shifts consciousness and increases awareness it is significant, TPTB certainly invest a lot of $$, time, and energy to their stories. If it’s more than that, even better. Bhakdi has held the same position since start of coronacircus, Wspookipedia gives this endorsement: “ is a retired Thai-German microbiologist. In 2020 and 2021 Bhakdi became a prominent source of misinformation about the [coronacircus] claiming that the pandemic was “fake” and that DIVOC vaccines were going to decimate the world’s population.”
Aerogels in public airconditioning next? We’ll be vaxxed as we breathe. Another Gatesville distopian nightmare.
Anything you imagine may happen in the future is probably already happening. The amount of criminality it has taken to run this pandemic is beyond the pale. We must face the reality that they are capable of doing anything and probably already are doing it. The way we are being poisoned is probably not vaccines – why would they telegraph their efforts like that? Sorry, but they are not that stupid. I have always thought the more likely way of poisoning would be through something humble yet effective, like toilet paper. Nobody suspects it, the industry is a global monopoly, (look it up) Everybody uses it. And they like to give clues … remember the beginning of the pandemic …
Not everybody uses toilet paper. I don’t and haven’t for many years. And the fact that you probably cannot even CONCEIVE of a hygienic alternative (and I’m not talking about “wet wipes”) is just further proof of the narrative control over your life.
Well don’t be coy Sam; what’s your secret?
Without the constrains of ‘Governmental or Legal’ checks-and-balances, there is nothing stopping the likes of Gates, WEF, UN, WHO and most alphabetized’ ‘security-industries’ from doing whatever the hell they please.
In a more sane world, the Oligarch’s avarice would have been curtailed and/or tempered decades ago. Now, they have the power to print your money and buy or pay-off govts. and/or whomever and whatever they please, using ‘worthless’ fiat currencies, to purchase real/concrete assets, around the globe.
In my part of this beautiful planet, the State and Federal Govts. have sold-off and or privatized most Public assets of value. How much of it is already owned by Gate’s and his handlers would be interesting to know. However, we, the tax-paying cattle will NEVER know due to the plethora of deals that are done in ‘commercial-confidence’, the cover for “it is not Joe Public’s business to know.”
The current situation should be terrifying to all, to say the least, because, it appears as though the horse has already bolted … and it has become increasingly more difficult for even the bravest, to speak-out lest they be demonised or murdered … in plain sight.
The crazies are quite obviously in charge and what’s more … is they are dressed in Zegna and they don’t give a rat’s-arse about governments or the people.
…Chicken Little woulda warned us, unfortunately he was culled due to bird flu…
…- On that *particular* note here’s another dot to connect:…
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33191178
Just a minor correction needed on the first line:
“Last week amateur software developer and armchair epidemiologist Bill Gates”
Steve Jobs used to joke that Bill Gates, as head of Microsoft, used to get everything right ‘on third try,’ whereas Apple’s mission was to get it right the first time around. Plus ça change …
Not that Jobs was any sort of a good guy – the Apple logo is blatant Luciferianism.
Criminality of bio labs in Ukraine…..
(2) Inside Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s UKRAINIAN BIOLAB! – YouTube
Maybe they think the aerogel will help with “vaxxine hesitancy” for people who are afraid of needles, but the reality is that no one needs to take your worthless, dangerous, unnecessary toxic crap in any form.
other super-cool things you can inhale etc ….
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9285112/
ya– not that
before the floodgates open, can we give the –
virus/terrain/life/real/medicowizardry debate
a bye, please.
we have heard it too often, that it is becoming redundant, either way. maybe the plan?
shit can make you sick, fact. how that shit makes you sick? how you got that sheeit? make yer own mind up.
i do think viruses may not be real, pathology lectures suggested so…? compared to the obvious “invaders”. . . . but some shtuff out there gets folk ill, and i don’t mean a penetrating or infected wound nor a medical fuck up.
body detox, aye, other shit at work, aye. whatever. 5G? a google G? who knows. space cadet world.
Rhys recently pointed out “colds” in schools etc, when we all congregate after hiatus. I fully concur. Repeated fact of life. What is that if not people reacting to something different… give it whatever name you like..
so ?
stop debating nit picking points in the wider Life. stop this infighting shite demanding absolutes of allegiance ffs. “Y’ all experts?” lol.
NB – the covid “virus” drama remains a fake. That doesn’t mean bad shit ain’t out there.
“VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST” was a Psyop
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/viruses-do-not-exist-was-a-psyop
Silly me, all my endless research, and coming to independent, logical conclusions, and all the time I was just being controlled!
Just when you think the lackeys have reached rock bottom, they find a new depth to plumb.
Psyops can be true e.g. Pizzagate. Or do you believe people trafficking and child abuse by the so-called elite are false?
Whatever gave you that impression? I know many/most are true. I don’t however, believe the one claimed by Covidiot above to have a shred of truth; do you?
The answer is, and will remain, no.
You can shove that chemical cocktail up your bum.
Oh. They have a vax suppository now do they?
What will they think of next?
A failure to confront the entire question of the lack of proof for the existence of SARS-CoV-2 will ensure the powers will just keep rolling out new ways of preventing the “transmission” of this alleged entity.
The “viruses are real or not” debate is very controversial. But there’s a compromise position:
Books like “Virus Mania” and “Inventing the AIDS Virus” makes it clear that many illnesses (e.g. polio, AIDS, COVID) that were blamed on viruses actually have non-viral causes. This doesn’t mean that infectious viruses don’t exist i.e. just because polio isn’t caused by a virus doesn’t mean measles also has a non-viral cause (although that might turn out to be the case).
Those who focus on the lack of “isolation” in cell cultures as proof of “no viruses exist” have really shown that the virus genomes are fake i.e. they’re “made up” using computer models. That doesn’t mean viruses don’t exist (although again that might turn out to be true). Perhaps we simply lack the technology to discern and sequence viruses which are only 100 nm wide.
Regardless of whether or not “viruses exist”, we know for certain that vaccines don’t work. Infectious diseases sharply declined due to improved nutrition, sanitation and hygiene. The decline had nothing to do with vaccines and in fact happened in spite of the negative effects (e.g. autism, asthma and SIDS) of mass vaccination. Polio and smallpox “declined” after mass-vaccination because these illnesses were simply “redefined”- they never really went away. Vaccines have zero benefit and can only cause harm but they’re promoted anyway because the Powers That Be have used them to stealthily depopulate us for over a century. This depopulation agenda has now gone into overdrive with the COVID shots.
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-vaccines-and-the-mystery-of-polio/#covid-and-the-rise-of-the-anti-vaxxing-movement
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261948355_Inventing_the_AIDS_Virus
No evidence has ever been produced that any virus exists. The sheer fact that so much effort and money has been spent researching alleged viruses and none have ever been found is itself very strong evidence that the entire concept of viruses is false.
Inventing the AIDS Virus
http://libgen.is/book/index.php?md5=3264B33AEBD9D227C8EA064549A3DAB1
Dr. Robert Willner accused Fauci of genocide 30 years ago.
Another scenario:
Gates is getting old (along with many of the other hubristic oligarchs).
Sensing his mortality he realises that all of his money and influence will wither and die with him. He’ll be dead forever.
What do old and vulnerable people do? They defer to the ‘experts’. Doctors, specialists, scientists etc. Anyone who might alleviate their anxiety about death, or forestall the inevitable.
At the same time he would be deferring to his team of financial experts on where to invest his billions. After all, he’s barely passes for a competent ‘software developer’ let alone a finance guru.
Yep, Bill is approaching the Gates of the great unknown and he’s shit scared. He can’t buy a ticket out.
Just sayin.
.. or they invest in a technology that promises to cure cancer, reverse alzheimers, & treat many of the things that humans inevitably die of
– unfortunately this technology has not even passed the animal trials
(all the subjects died)
– so the only way to achieve a technological breakthrough, in our lifetimes, is human trials on a scale unimaginable…
If they believe in reincarnation then they may view death differently to what you assume. The way they conceive of plans over long time periods and stick to them suggests that they do.
Virology is the problem that was invented to create demand for poison err vaccines.
it’s about time that we apply the scientific method to their claims.
After all, aren’t they “the science”?
Toxicology vs virology and polio…
http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO12July2022.php
The big clues should be “flu like symptoms” and 9 pages of single spaced text of side effects that include death by many heart issues and neurological issues.
Gates forgot the fourth problem. The “vaccines” are in fact time released depopulation bioweapons designed to kill and maim the “jabbed.”
Maybe. Maybe not. I think NGO-funded climate science is massively bollocks and a huge cash cow and a vehicle for unprecedented levels of social influence, but I don’t think they’re planning on staging an actual greenhouse effect.
Perhaps what the vaccines do is beside the point? I’ve recently seen a video circulating of an Indian scientist claiming the vaccines she’s tested didn’t actually contain any mrna. Maybe the jabs mostly are a bunch of nothing, not a ‘time-released’ anything 🤷♂️
The less fear the better, perhaps. Who knows. A2
What is your explanation then for the excess death rates, that just coincidentally coincide with the clot jab timing?
I don’t know, it’s early to say. Excess deaths might be due to a range of things like post-lockdown complications, economic, vaccine damage, etc. Plus we must remember they are averages which do fluctuate.
I was really just having a thought and wasn’t expecting to be pinned down.
I don’t know but my instinct is that spreading awareness = good. Spreading fear = bad. Sorry I can’t be more helpful that that. Thanks for your comment! A2
I do not understand the first sentence of your reply in as much as it had anything to do with my two sentence comment.
As to the Indian-American scientist, her name is Poornima Wagh and she said that she had Ph.D.’s in virology and and immunology from a UK university. I think her best interview is 2 hours long, is titled “It’s All Junk Science,” and can be found on:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNEJfKkAgeCM/
I had to listen to it twice and I am a chemist, if a somewhat senile one. I recommend it highly. I think she is the real deal from this interview and one other, but I have not research or authenticated her background.
You are correct that she said that her team of analytical scientists were unable to find any genetic material including mRNA in the hundred of vials of various “brands” that they were able to acquire. However, where she went on from there, you got totally wrong. She said that all the vials contained a large assortment of toxic substances which are guaranteed to produce severe inflammation in the human body. All of them contained graphene oxide, PEG, a large assortment of heavy metal particles. aluminum oxide in the form of nano particles able to cross the blood brain barrier, a novel and poorly understood hydrogel substance developed by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and several others I can’t remember off the top of my head. She said that all the vaccines of all the brands had the same toxins in them, but the concentration of each of them would vary, not only by brand but by lot number from the same brand. She summed up the results by saying that the “vaccines” are not bioweapons. They are in fact traditional chemical weaponized poisons. She thought it was likely that all the different brands came from the same manufacturing source. Not quite a nothingburger as you surmised.
I take your points. Thanks for linking to this properly. Top commenting practice there and excuse my laziness.
I didn’t mean to imply anything much, tbh, just making an observation. It is worth noting, to my mind, that these findings seem to turn away from mRNA spike protein-manufacturing jabs which leak from the injection site into other areas of the human body, often to the heart and female reproductive organs, which create autoimmune responses and which have been talked about a lot by Bhakdi et al, and we’re now moving into the prospect of something purely chemical being ascribed similar deleterious effects.
Was the concept of mRNA mischief and shedding etc that we’ve been so focused on real? How is this being incorporated into our awareness at this point?
Do you have any thoughts about what’s going on there? Thanks for your response. Also, I’m not trying to be adversarial in least, so I feel we can afford to relax a bit. A2
I was not trying to be adversarial, I just have a very direct style which sometimes causes issues with my wife.
As to what is really going on. First of all, two days ago I was gobsmacked by an interview with another woman living in the USA but not native to it, a Ukrainian by the name of Sasha (Alexandra) Latypova. I wrote to James Corbett about it under his “Questions to Corbett” category, asking him if her research and claims appeared valid. I also sent a copy of the Corbett letter to Del Bigtree’s gatekeepers, and sort of double dared him to interview her on his Thursday show. It’s just easiest to add this to the bottom of this posting which lays out Latypova’s main assertions.
As to what the hell is going on, I think the whole scamdemic has been orchestrated by the US Department of Defense and that the Big Pharma companies, and the “regulators” are just front men. What one first must realize is that the scamdemic was a false flag psyops. The Deep State has three types.
1) A FF with a big real death count. The JFK hit would qualify though the big death count came after the fact to shut up witnesses. Obvious 9/11, both the NYC part and the Pentagram part.
2) The second type is the hoax in which no one died but the media was complicit in fabricating the story as such. Example of this are Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon, and the Gulf of Tonkin non-event.
3) Recently these types have been hybridize, and the best example of this was the Las Vegas Massacre in which several score of people died, but a large part of it was also hoaxed. I would imagine that the purpose of the hybrid FF is to confuse researchers and get them pissed at one another.
Every FF I have just mentioned are Potemkin Villages which only appear to make sense to the truly brain dead.
Just as a case in point, Oswald yelled out to the cameras that he was a patsy and then mafioso Jack Ruby guns him down. Like Oswald, no dummy, and deeply involved with Naval Intelligence, the CIA, the mob, and the FBI could be allowed to have a public trial. He in fact never shot a rifle that day, and his fellow marine recruits considered him to be such a poor marksman, that he was dangerous on the range and the butt of jokes.
The other thing that a FF needs is a patsy. We have Oswald, the non-existent, deranged kid at Sandy Hook, the two Chechnya Russians at Boston, the North Vietnam navy at the Gulf of Tonkin hoax which kicked off the Vietnam War, and Stephen Paddock at Las Vegas.
Well, I think that the cv-1984 scamdemic was planned for decades if not a century. The people running this shitshow (although they are not people at all if David Icke is correct), plan way ahead. The Federal Reserve was passed into law in 1913, but it has not really born its intended fruit until the decade we are in.
With all this preamble, and I will try to make it short. This is what I think the real story behind the covid scamdemic is about. A fake lethal virus was selected as the patsy. Invisible, deadly, and immortal. Got to admit this was brilliant. The virus of course never existed, but as Karl Rove once said, now as an empire we can make our own reality. This non-existent virus was said to have many “spike proteins” attached to it which were claimed to be the docking mechanism to the cells. Since developing a functional vaccine against corona viruses had proven impossible since the 1950’s, a whole different technology needed to be developed. So they came up with the idea of creating an mRNA molecule in a lipid packet that could sneak into a cell’s cytoplasm, find a convenient ribosome, and start printing out spike proteins with the speed that the Fed prints fake money. These spike proteins would manage to escape, get into the bloodstream or lymph, and then alert the immune system to start making antibodies. There are several glaring things wrong with this scenario. One is that the spike protein is what allegedly causes the actual disease, covid-19. So why would you want to flood the body with the primary pathogenic agent? Another thing that doesn’t pass the smell test, which I call the sorcerer’s apprentice issue, is what turns these mRNA molecules off? They never came up with an answer. Now some “experts” are saying they might stay in the body indefinitely.
And then we come up with Wagh’s group’s results, that the fake vaccines do not contain any genetic material at all. Nada!! They are simply filled with toxic chemicals in various concentration that can cause extreme inflammation and autoimmune responses. This did not surprise me in the least. Wagh (along with Andrew Kaufman) is saying that virology is a total shit, pseudo science, and they cannot do 90% of what the media claims they can do, particularly any sort of gain-of-function crap, which was basically part of the fear psyops and a giant money laundering operation, particularly by the NIH.
To summarize, if Wagh and Latypova have it right, the vaccine OPS was run by the DoD, and Big Pharma and the so-called regulatory agencies were just puppet frontmen taking orders and being paid handsomely. The virus never existed. The spike protein never existed on the fake virus. The spike protein was never produced by the fake vaccine on the body’s ribosomes. All a steaming pile of dogshit! Are we surprised? The “died suddenly and unexpectedly” has been produced by a large potpourri of highly toxic chemicals added to all the fake vaccines, regardless of brand, in different proportions in different lot numbers. This is my best guess from what I think I know now.
Some of the major objectives of the OPS are to establish a global biosecurity state with a mandatory ID, destroy the global economy, depopulation through death and sterility, particularly of women, get people ready to think the totalitarian state is normal, produce a famine, get the vast majority of people obedient to the state for survival. At the higher levels, money was not a primary objective, the central banks can print whatever they want. This is a red herring they feed to conservatives.
And here is my “Questions to Corbett” letter of this morning.
======================
Hi James, I have been following the scamdemic from the get go, but even I was somewhat gobsmacked by a couple of credible interviews I saw this week. The interviewee was an Ukrainian born woman (I guess that makes her one of the good guys) by the name of Sasha (Alexandra) Latypova who came to the USA in 1990 to pursue a degree in finance at Dartmouth and has stayed in the USA. She since built a career as an expert in contract law and FDA processes regarding licensing approvals.
Her claims, which are backed up by a myriad of FOIA document releases, support her claims that:
1) The US Department of Defense ran the entire fake vaccine OPS from the start under the claim that it was a counter measure (the goo was always referred to in the contracts as counter measures and not vaccines) to an attack on US national security. Was this attack perpetrated by a sentient virus itself or by its release was never made clear.
2) The quasi legal grounds for this had been laid down at least from the early Obama administration under various omnibus style laws involving the expansion of powers by the DoD.
3) The Big Pharma corporations, including Pfizer and Moderna, were given an offer by the DoD that they couldn’t refuse. Namely a ton of guaranteed money and total immunity from prosecution. In fact, they were under strict orders from the DoD as to everything that they did in this respect, and apparently they were all supplied with the bulk “vaccine” material from the DoD which probably came from a single source.
4) If Pfizer et al are sued for civil or criminal fraud against the FDA, their argument in court will probably be that they did not commit fraud against any US government entity as they were ordered by such entity to commit this apparent duplicity and ipso facto, it cannot be fraud as .gov was totally aware of the disinformation being perpetrated.
5) All public decisions made by the CDC, FDA, and NIH have been simply theater of the Kabuki variety as the DoD has made all the decisions regarding the “vaccine” in advance. Additionally the contracts with the Big Pharma corporations and the DoD stated that the DoD will not conduct or pay for any clinical trials but the BP corps might consider doing so at their own expense.
Latypova has been releasing material relating to the fraud involved in the clinical trials for over half a year, but it appears that the DoD side of the story only dates back to a month or so.
A good place to start are these two short (17m and 20m) interviews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERvURcpg3JE
BOMBSHELL docs reveal Covid-19 COVER-UP goes straight to the top | Redacted with Clayton Morris
and
https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/i-was-interviewed-by-kim-iverson?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
It is rather amazing that gootube would leave the first interview up for over 3 weeks with a half million views.
She was also interviewed by RFK Jr for an hour as Episode 61 of CHD.tv on Aug.14, 2022.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FjorllSCJRCr/
I have only watched the first few minutes of this interview so far, as I can’t download it and have to watch it on-line, which is inconvenient for me. This interview seems to center around Moderna’s fraudulent submissions to the FDA. I believe there was no mention of the DoD part played in it. This is probably because it preceded Latypova’s research exposing it, but it is also possible that it was too hot for RFK Jr. to handle.
IMO this is the most explosive exposé since the start of the scamdemic. What it basically exposes is that the US DoD has declared war on the general population of the United States. I am forwarding this to you as I am not really a good enough investigator to validate or invalidate it. So I am hoping that as the untouchable Eliot Ness of fact checkers https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f600.svg you will pick up the ball and run with it.
Regards
Thank you for this comment. I’m absorbing it as I write! A2
https://sashalatypova.substack.com/
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/the-defender-show/moderna-clinical-trials-terribly-flawed–fda-knew-it–sasha-latypova-tells-rfk-jr/
Patrick L. replying to Edwige Aug 31, 2022 9:57 AM :
see:
https://off-guardian.org/2022/08/31/russias-great-reset-facing-reality/#comment-535827
Poornimah Wagh IS junk science deluxe. She does not have the virology degree she claims to have, her knowledge of lab work is sketchy, …
https://planetwaves.fm/the-imposter-poornima-wagh-and-the-need-for-standards-and-practices-in-new-media/
Poornima turned out to be a fraud- likely a disinformation agent whose job is to discredit virus skeptics.
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/charlatans-web
Poornima Wagh interview source:
https://rumble.com/v1ga1e5-dr.-merritt-interview-with-poornima-wagh-phd-virology.html
Personally, I don’t find the “they staged a fake pandemic to force experimental injections developed by DARPA, which killed more people in a year than all vaccines combined over a period of 40 years, into the bodies of every human on earth (especially pregnant women and children) for no particular reason” theory very compelling.
The shot clearly has a purpose, which is directly related to its extremely harmful effects. The undisclosed effects of the injections on the human body, whatever they are, are absolutely critical to the success of the transhumanist agenda. Population control may be the entire explanation, but i suspect it also has additional functions as well which have not yet revealed themselves.
They did not turn the world upside down, blatantly violate the Nuremberg Code, and commit the largest crime against humanity in history without a clear goal and game plan which required them to do so.
Fair point, I guess it also depends if it’s something purely designed and orchestrated or whether it’s partly something more chaotic and senile than that. Witnessing the widespread outbreaks of fanaticism in 2020, if someone proved tomorrow the entire planet had been affected by simultaneous widespread ergot poisoning I’d probably have no trouble believing it.
That’s not to let anyone off the hook. But I’m not the first to imagine something preternatural in all of it. It was pretty spooky and I don’t honestly know if anything purely manmade can fully describe it. A2
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LAkgjMBdA4Y&feature=youtu.be
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iiCQcEW98OY
well, i now know half a dozen people + with heart disease/doom, than i knew a year ago. I knew them forever before…. they were maybe not immune from society, but they were otherwise healthy. That’s just me, want to hear wider tales..?
fear narratives? oh, it’s the stress of life…blah
OG’s anti-fear narrative is a denial narrative all in itself.
c’montae fuck.
gas lighting this site with denial will ruin it. deny truth, call it fear???
mmmm. does admin live in a hive?
Nah mate, I’m not denying a thing. I see the excess deaths and stories and know people who are strangely ill. I guess it’s the idea of a death time bomb that reminds me of fear porn sometimes. It’s hard to strike the right balance, and I concede your sensible points, but I think there’s a difference between spreading awareness and seeding fear. A2
Isn’t the awareness we are spreading scary?
A group of elites that want to reduce population by almost any means, looming food shortages, looming economic collapse, controlled demolition of energy production, 15 or 20 minute cities, biometric digital IDs, CBDC and elimination of cash, quarantine camps, etc. etc. etc.
I should think being fearful is inevitable. What sets us apart is how we deal with that fear, and how we use it, and how we don’t allow it to destroy our ability to think.
Yes, point taken. Or even just that 2020 wasn’t a very deadly year. This really freaks people out, to the point they do easily tune out. A2
The vaccine rollout was the most sinister, alarming event in human history. That’s why we’re still talking about it over a year after they ended the mandates. Sounding the alarm is the only sane response to what happened
I agree with that. I’m in this to win this. I want to actually reach people.
Neutering
I think a very large part of the population reduction strategies is the neutering of youth by surgical and chemical means. This seems to be going well. This builds on the long term cultural initiatives of gender role modification and homosexuality.
Unfortunately I can’t remember the source for this info but sometime last year researchers did a study and found that 5% of the Pfizer/Moderna vaxx lots were responsible for 95% of the adverse events. That could explain why 100% of the vaxxed haven’t keeled over dead, experienced permanent disabilities or had milder but still significant AEs.
Billionaire Foundations Funding Climate Brainwashing In British Schools
“Climate misinformation is flooding into British schools, funded, it would appear, by the dark, green money of elite billionaire foundations.”
I don’t actually hate them for this: “The vaccines don’t work as well as we thought they would. We didn’t predict the scary variants. We accidentally falsified the data, and accidentally skipped the trials and accidentally made a fortune doing it.”
I will never forgive the lying (100 per cent safe & effective – PM Scott Morrison), the coercion and the forcing of the shots (either get vaxxed and keep your job or you’re fired!); I will never forgive the humiliation of grocery shopping with a mask on and the feeling of second-class citizenry of not being allowed into cafes etc because I refused the shot; I’ll never forgive the lockdowns, the 5km radius allowed for moving about in the world, the meeting up with only one person from another household, the isolation of the very old and vulnerable in aged care facilities without visitors from family.
Another – simpler – way of looking at all this is that it comes down to introducing a language that is – how can I put it? – utter shite! Accustoming everyone to make noises. In this case: “transmission”, “variant”, “stage”, “surge”, “mRNA”, …. and so on with the bio-medico-gloop which resembles something that Schopenhauer once noted with reference to Hegel i.e. that the latter resembled a cuttlefish squirting vast dense clouds of black ink to hide its utter emptiness.
And at the risk of veering off topic, I was stopped dead by the sheer gall of this:
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/feb/02/i-knew-i-wanted-to-stay-here-for-the-rest-of-my-life-how-london-got-its-first-lgbtq-retirement-community
“‘I knew I wanted to stay here for the rest of my life’: how London got its first LGBTQ+ retirement community”
A “LGBTQ+ retirement community”???? I mean – what the fucking fucketty fuck? What does it even mean? A “cool” place for the down-and-with-it swinging geriatrics to “get it on”? By the look of it, it’s a sheltered community for rich liberals to “feel safe” and indulge their self-obsessed luxuriant lifestyles free from “hate”.
But the very existence of such a place (assuming of course that it actually exists) would be unthinkable without the decades of verbal implosion under the trans-blather and its hugely well-funded high profile advertising arm.
Thus under the rapidly expanding dark clouds of both covid-schmovid and trans-waffle, everyone is encouraged to say “blahblahblahblah …..” while the world around them burns.
“Admitted that the mRNA Covid Vaxx has three problems, including that they don’t prevent transmission.”
1. That no vaccine has ever prevented transmission of a flu epidemic is well known.
2, That no experimental treatment ought to be forced onto a population is a principle established by the Nuremberg Convention on genocide.
.3 So why has Gates not been hung together with his fellow Experimental Vaxxer Oligarchs, for pushing on to discover the third problem the hard way? The Vaxx kills worse than Covid-19 does.
What exactly constitutes a Flu Epidemic?
Seasonally, the USA alone, has ~65 million cases of flu, ~25 million hospital visits, and ~500k to 1 million deaths a year. The deaths being complications due to unhealthy people with multiple comorbidities. USA population is between 330 to 350 million.
Do those numbers sound familiar?
https://dossier.substack.com/p/bill-gates-secured-hundreds-of-millions
He cashed out on time, though.
Ah, one of those despicable pop-culture buzz-phrases comes to mind.
Gates is saying, in effect, “Let’s not dwell on the unfortunate mistakes and failures of the Megadeath Virus of Doom Scamdemic public-health measures, and especially the high crimes and misdemeanors associated with the unforeseen and unavoidable glitches in the ‘COVID vaccines’.
No, instead let’s use this experience as a teaching moment!” Bah! Humbug! 😷💉😡