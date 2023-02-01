Both the US and UK have seen the (attempted) re-introduction of facemask mandates amid “surging Covid cases” in the New Year.
On January 9th, ABC news headlined:
More US schools institute mask mandates as COVID cases rise
Reporting that public schools in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Michigan were re-introducing mask mandates. That follows late-December mandates imposed in Oakland and Iowa, among others.
It’s not much different in the UK, where there have been no mandates issued, but “experts” are “urging” people to wear masks to “limit the spread of flu, Covid and Scarlet Fever”, according to the Daily Mail. The OKHSA issued “guidance”, as they are wont to do.
Meanwhile, the Guardian is back to publishing manipulative op-eds attempting to “end the culture war” on masks, and turning the whole issue into nothing but a virtue signal.
All of this is, of course, pure propaganda that ignores actual science in favour “The ScienceTM“.
Masks don’t work, that was our 6th Covid Fact-check, back in June of 2020.
For over two years we’ve been publishing piles of evidence that face masks not only do nothing to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses but are actually harmful in myriad ways.
We really don’t want to have to go over all the old research papers again…
…and we don’t have to, because there’s a new one.
On January 30th the Cochrane Library published an updated literature review on facemasks from Dr Tom Jefferson et al.
On cloth masks, a review of a dozen studies found:
Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza‐like illness (ILI)/COVID‐19 like illness compared to not wearing masks […] Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza/SARS‐CoV‐2 compared to not wearing masks…
There you go. Maybe wear that quote on a lanyard instead of a mask this year.
You can read all our previous Covid fact-checks here.
Re: Virus – cause of disease or not
The main and possibly only problem with the virus = disease theory is that it collectivizes disease. It allows making people responsible for others’ sickness and justifies imposing restrictive measures on the individual. From the medical viewpoint, the problem is that there is no cure for alleged viral disease, the only thing the white-coated crowd have is fuckccination. That’s another problem because that way, they can inject in people all sorts of nasty shite.
That being said, there is the distinct possibility that the reopened terrain vs. germ debate is a red herring. Even if it’s legit. Anything is good to get people yap about unsolvable issues and prevent them from realizing what the coming historical period has in the store for them and from formulating an alternative to the AI-driven technocracy that’s being foisted on the world.
The right thing to do about alleged viruses is to tell the “authorities” to go fuck themselves. Even if you stay within their sandbox and accept that virus causes disease, they have the concept of the immune system and acknowledge that if your immunity is good, you won’t get sick. Which, by the way, is corroborated by actual reality – most people do not get sick. So, if they pull the virus shit again, tell them to fuck off. Nobody can be made responsible for anybody else. That’s the point of all this.
Environment
The effect on the environment of these muzzles has undoubtedly been horrendous. The fact that not a single environmentalist has said a word about this proves they are all fake world government controlled assets.
130 food factories “mysteriously” destroyed…
130 food factories "mysteriously" destroyed…
Were they Acts of God, or carried out by vat-goo investor’s hired terrorists ?
Eco-Health Alliance whistleblower explains what is really going on:
Eco-Health Alliance whistleblower explains what is really going on:
Fun fact: Hong Kong has had forced masks everywhere but the private home, every single day and night since July 2020. Nearly 3 years.
And all it did was work to ruin people’s health and instill fear.
Good job, Hong Kong!
To be fair to the Hong Kong people…most of them had absolutely no problems with masking up for nearly 3 years. Convid utterly spooked them. So they took to masks dutifully, credulous of every word the TV said.
aye it stopped the huge hong kong demos in their tracks same with france and the gillete jeunes………also scared those hard core terrorists into behaving themselves for years
The Feb-March edition of NEXUS magazine contains the article ‘Doomsday Bunkers: Exposing the global elite’s underground mansions.’
Seems they’re getting ready for Nuclear Armageddon ? More likely they’re preparing bolt-holes for when the masses come after them with pitchforks…
And their preference ? New Zealand ! They must have been impressed by how Jacinta Ardern crushed all resistance to her rule, making the place safe for billionaires…
The bunkers could recycle water, but are likely to have air intakes.
now that is what I call living in fear……hiding like moles in the ground……..very prescient whack a mole……
Erm:
CRISPR/Cas9 technology
Excerpt:
“CRISPR/Cas9 advantages over ZFNs and TALENs
CRISPR/Cas9 can easily be adapted to any genomic sequence by changing the 20-bp protospacer of the guide RNA; the Cas9 protein component remaining unchanged. This ease of use presents a main advantage over ZFNs and TALENs in generating genome-wide libraries or multiplexing guide RNA into the same cells.
ZFNs and TALENs are built on protein-guided DNA cleavage that needs complex protein engineering.
CRISPR/Cas9 only needs a short guide RNA for DNA targeting.
CRISPR/Cas9 allows using several gRNA with different target sites: simultaneously genomic modifications at multiple independent sites [2].
Accelerates the generation of transgenic animals with multiple gene mutations [6].
CRISPR/Cas9 system presents a versatile and reliable genome editing tool to facilitate a large variety of genome targeting applications. CRISPR/Cas9 components comprise an endonuclease and a sgRNA that can be delivered into cells under various forms (i.e. plasmid, mRNA, nuclease, virus).”
https://ozbiosciences.com/content/12-crisprcas9-genome-editing-transfection-reagents
Let’s celebrate!!!
Well. Now that we’ve solved all those nasty masking issues, and arrested all those who created masking mandates against the proletariat, we can reexamine the technologies that are still in use. >
ViroMag R/L Transduction Reagent
ViroMag R/L
PolyMag Neo
PolyMag Neo
SilenceMag siRNA Delivery Reagent
SilenceMag siRNA Delivery Reagent
Granted, just small samples above, but hey… There’s always this: >
Clin Vaccine Immunol. 2006 Mar; 13(3): 409–414.
doi: 10.1128/CVI.13.3.409-414.2006
PMCID: PMC1391961
PMID: 16522785
False-Positive Results in a Recombinant Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Associated Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) Nucleocapsid-Based Western Blot Assay Were Rectified by the Use of Two Subunits (S1 and S2) of Spike for Detection of Antibody to SARS-CoV
Excerpted from closing comments:
The false-positive results are not limited to the diagnosis of SARS-CoV strain but they have also been detected in the diagnosis of other coronavirus strains like HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-229E by using the nucleocapsid protein as the diagnostic antigen (30). In this way, our results are consistent with others in the literature that the use of N protein in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV could produce false-positive results. In addition, Guan and coworkers demonstrated that the N protein of coronaviruses reacted to 15 of 18 healthy serum samples used as negative controls (8).
Note the 2006 Abstract date.
Ode to The Thing Under the Bed.
I cannot prove The Thing lurks
under the bed
but i know It is there, waiting, because
the very thought of It scares the shit out of me
when i lay awake in bed at night.
I canot prove The Thing is real.
I know It is real…
(anon)…
The Thing in the Cellar — David H. Keller
The Thing in the Cellar — David H. Keller
The doctor meant well, he thought he was giving Good Advice (dont they all ?)…
As for his aquaintance ‘a man who specialises in psychiatry – and was particularly interested in children’ ? Nowadays he’d have a catalogue listing a drug for every rebranded ailment. (aka – Progress)…
Thanks for taking the time to read it, Les.
Yes, the Doctor meant well, but like most modern Doctors, he was a materialist rationalist, and he didn’t see the obvious.
Come on OG not the mask thing again. How about empowering readers. Lets have more of what the people can do to resist the global takeover rather than a running commentary of whats to come.
“Fuck off, they’re useless” looks fine to me.
I will go first.
Remember when most businesses discriminated against anyone who refused to participate in an injection trial. Remember when some refused cash. Remember they were “just doing their job”.
Well how about we flip that coin. List a business below who discriminated so we can avoid it. List a business below who refused and especially if they still refuse cash payments.
It’s time to pay the fiddler…
PayPal for starters.
Halfords UK still rejecting cash payments
Homebase, Hove/Brighton. Not sure now but I walked out in around May 2020 when they said no cash and won’t be going back to see.
pizza union don’t take cash, the tescos in holborn doesn’t either and various businesses in camden passage angel. holland and barret tried it briefly in 21 but soon changed their mind. if cash is replaced with crypto we are FKD.
It puts the mask on the face or else it gets locked in place.
Permission to breathe freely sir?
Yeah, I think that’s alright, Just stand back six feet, eh.
Another ‘new study’, same old shyte. Put these two words together and you’ve got a proven formula for inducing sleep in the general population. Government commissions, academic inquiries, think tank reports, even genuinely independent research, after the fact…all longstanding tradition of burying controversy and denying truth by delaying it until it no longer matters to uncritical masses who have been moved along to the next opportune crisis of social engineering. And of course, it always helps that people aren’t paying much attention in the first place.
As noted, the truth about masks has been exposed, and itself masked at margins of mainstream media, since 2020. Even before that, when masks were manufactured with warnings about their limitations if not uselessness, and successive studies from the WHO and CDC themselves, if these can be found anymore, demonstrated as much. But all this, like the entire scamdemic, appears only to demonstrate how easily what’s just gone down can fade into ancient history, lying there in wait for the next wave of bioterror.
Lies become truth by force of habit, and now in the new abnormal masks have become more or less customary features of the biosecurity state, even if only on its front lines like the medical industry for function creep into other social contexts. One might recall how since WW2 anti-depressants and anti-psychotics have been exposed as misleading misnomers, along with mental illness in general, only to have evidence-based science in their case overrun by steady propaganda for pathologizing the population upon myths of chemical imbalance and genetic heredity (comparable to germ theory and virology and part of the allopathic warfare of health, or sick, care for permanent profit and population control).
Psychological warfare may be most effective not in telling us what to think but what to think about, thereby fulfilling the forest-for-the-trees strategy of misdirection. Pick out pieces of the puzzle upon which to focus attention away from how the puzzle is till being put together, like a trap to be sprung. Limited hangout over the origin of the virus, besides saving its deep fake existence, enables distraction from how increasingly institutionalized pandemic preparedness for a police state is rolling out, including through investigation into origin.
The need for comprehensive rather than compartmentalized consciousness of the coordinated agenda of control over us has never been greater as plans for a prison planet take shape. That won’t come without counterexamples of political practice of participatory democracy oriented to radical social change beyond the systemic institutional rule that has enabled this agenda. If we the people have not altogether lost habits of citizenship from depoliticization of capitalist consumer society, including controlled party politricks, we will need to recover the roots of memory in our bodies and knowledge in action to build our own alternatives of self-governance, unmasking the lies by which we are ruled with ways of living to which others may turn.
Historical Analysis of the Global Elite: Ransacking the World Economy Until ‘You’ll Own Nothing.’By Robert J. BurrowesClick here to read the e-Book.
Historical Analysis of the Global Elite: Ransacking the World Economy Until ‘You’ll Own Nothing.’
Historical Analysis of the Global Elite: Ransacking the World Economy Until 'You'll Own Nothing.'
If a patient finds the result of a medical treatment bad to a shocking extent, just treat him for depression or something similar.
I’m opening a book taking bets on the “avian flu”, or a wicked variant thereof, being the next pandemic.
It makes perfect sense : our feathered friends are worldwide (so going global is a cinch), many varieties are kept as pets (so the “virus” can easily be proven to be transmissible to humans), we eat many species especially chickens, turkeys and ducks (another method of transmission should they so wish) and don’t even mention the eggs !!!
Eggs & meat will also play nicely into the food shortage plus the push for insect/plant foodstuffs……..a win-win !
The MSM & BBC are ramping up the regularity of reports.
You can spot the shills a mile off on here can’t you? 😂
control freak….
Netflix’s has introduced their anti-password sharing method:
Once every 31 days, your device must log in on your home Wi-Fi network or your account will be blocked.
(via: https://thestreamable.com/news/confirmed-netflix-unveils-first-details-of-new-anti-password-sharing-measures…)
Sounds like yet another great reason to ditch Netflix
That is conditioning for eventually needing a verified Biometric Digital ID to even access the internet.
Apparently this kind of use it or lose it business model is surfacing in the plugin world of music production too. Interesting how lock stepped things are.
Breathing with the mask is like pooping with the pants.
Especially when the mask promoters are usually talking shit.
Hmm…
Is it time to retire the term
tinfoil hatand substitute it for one more current?
How about “Tinfoil Mask”
or “Tyranny Mask” or
or “Sheeple Mask”
or “Brain Gag”
or “Tinman Mask”
or …,
Anyone?
NM
“Conformity mask”
“Obedience training mask”
Tinfoil Mask works both aesthetically and comparatively with Tinfoil Hat.
I’ll try to remember to use it.
Boy, it’s a good thing we’ve unmasked that whole bogus virus fraud. Now we can throw away all those antibiotic capsules and anti-viral meds
No malaria? No tetanus? No gonorrhea? No syphilis? No pathogenic diseases? Hey!!! No need for medications. Let’s celebrate!
Paul, are you off your meds, son ?
Valium helps relieve pain 9 ways… I’m not sure what the other eight are…
To the wrong headed, truth appears as irony.
Antibiotics work. Phage therapy, which is the use of viruses to kill bacteria, probably does too.
Warning: Going off topic. Back to eggs. (Just paid 8 bucks yesterday, by the way.)
Tucker Carlson interviewed local egg producers.
Egg producers have been, inadvertently, poisoning their chickens for months, if not longer.
And possibly, the government has been killing them through a “misdiagnosis” of bird flu. (“They ain’t layin no eggs. Must be the flu. Let’s kill’em”)
Tucker interviewed small time egg producers experiencing problems with their chickens which had completely stopped laying.
And, on their own, the small time producers figured out why. Word was spread through social media. It is now being censored as misinformation. Why would it be censored?
It WAS/IS the feed.
Local small time producers found local feed supplies and problem solved.
Their hens are laying again.
The word got out before big tech and the media could fully suppress it.
Commercial nationally distributed chicken feed that is specially formulated for laying hens is poisoning the laying chickens all across the United States and who knows where else.
Think of that.
So, was it intentional and they are trying to keep it quiet?
If it spoiled by accident and was distributed anyway that would be jail time for someone. Moldy food can be deadly.
That’s a lot of spoilage. Typically, that kind of thing would tend to be localized.
Are they adding cricket flour to the feed? Hmmmm.
Could this same additive in the chicken feed stop human ovulation too…….just thinking out loud…………
(“Haaay Maw, why cain’t Daarrleene halve no keeds”)
Sounds fishy to me. Real fishy.
Whether or not the USDA does a full analysis of the feed supply will tell the story.
Meanwhile, if you keep laying hens and they not laying, now you know why. Buy raw grain locally and mix up your own feed.
A couple commercial feed supplier names to avoid come to mind. Saying them out loud could be bad.
(Forgot about the thought police. Damn. Too late.)
Fuck you NSA.
The poisons in poultry feed include (a) glyphosate from maize, etc. (b) arsenic to control parasites, increase weight and “improve” colour.
Ivor Cummins goes over the Cochrane Library study: Case Closed on Masks
Last week I saw a teenager in the supermarket pull down her mask to cough, and there and then the last vestige of rationale for wearing a mask disappeared.
Mask advocates can’t claim the coarse fabric can stop a virus, but they do claim that it stops the aerosol effect of coughs and sneezes. Watching that girl I realised: of course nobody is going to cough or sneeze inside the mask, spraying the interior with mucus.
I eagerly await an opportunity to ask a pro-masker, as I recoil from them in disgust, “What?! You cough and sneeze inside your mask?”
This is actually a brilliant comment.
I Go one better,. To get served cigarettes or alcohol they will now ask you to remove your mask briefly to confirm you age.
I agree with your comment. But from the first days of the Megadeath Virus of Doom scamdemic mask mandates, my informal but extensive observation of local mask-wearers establishes that many, even most, obedient maskers flout the ostensible safety “rationale”.
I can’t say what each slipshod mask-wearer is thinking, but they are vulnerable to the “slam-dunk” criticisms you mention: the vast majority dutifully wear commercial masks, but expose their noses and often most of their mouths; it’s the equivalent of wearing saggy pants drooping over the lower half of the wearers’ buttocks.
And some still wear would-be “homemade” masks, e.g. hand-sewn cloth masks, scarves, etc. that are manifestly not going to block alleged microscopic pathogens entering and exiting the body via normal respiration.
Again, I can’t telepathically deduce the half-assed mask-wearers’ intelligence, knowledge, and motivation. I think it’s at least possible that some of them actually believe that their slipshod habit still affords them protection from the Phantom Menace, but I think most of these hapless mask thralls wear them to show that they’re going with the program, and demonstrating that they are good, responsible citizens– who, in any case, don’t want to be inconvenienced or hassled for being unmasked.
If confronted about the absurdity of their “relaxed” masking style, I expect that they would reply, “Well, maybe I don’t always wear the mask exactly right. But I figure it’s better than nothing!” “It’s better than nothing” is the maskers’ equivalent of the willing jabbed’s “Better safe than sorry!” 😷💉😡
The non-standard masks are not inferior because the standard ones themselves are useless and have added poisons.
Wearing a mask sloppily may be a sign of reluctance or resistance.
The “There is no virus” mantra is akin to “the Twin Towers were brought down by mini-nukes”.
It would be right out of a controlled opposition playbook. Is it, or did this mantra just metastasize organically on it’s own?
“Mini-nukes” divided the opposition to “The Official Story”.
It side tracked researchers.
It made the opposition look like they were wearing tin foil hats.
You and your ilk are more problematic than the sad fuckers who have fallen for everything.
The wet market gain of function year of the rat seem down syndrome to me.
Its for the monkey shag black man types.
And look at how well it’s worked! A piece about how masks are bullshit (which I’m assuming literally 100% of the readership here agrees with) has a comment thread riddled with invective and ad hominen.
Bet you can’t say,
“invective and ad hominem”
without using them as an
invective and ad hominem.
Levi Tate, you are an ad hominem. Prove to me that you are not either a bot or a paid shill. If you are neither of these, then you suck at not acting like one.
I guess your money is on the bat soup story then, right? Or a bunch of guys wearing tea towels on their heads flying into two buildings and knocking three down, like a game of ten pin bowls.
The point is not the details in which you bring up. The point is are we being lied too? The answer is clearly yes and that’s all that matters. So what are you going to do about it?
The fact that people like matt hancock think they can walk amongst the general public is an example of how weak and tolerant the average pleb is and they know it.
I would suggest the “no virus” theory better resembles the “no planes” theory of 911, which makes no sense because everyone was watching the towers and shooting video after the first tower was presumably hit. But was it? Logically they only needed one plane, the 2nd plane.
Likewise the theory of the covid19 virus not existing is not the same as the theory that no viruses exist, which seems less plausible. Did they need an actual virus to pull the scam off, to convince and coerce everyone to get an injection they didn’t need? Did they need an actual virus to whip up hysteria and implement lockdowns in lockstep? If they thought they did and viruses do exist and can be modified, I’m sure they could have organized the release of one.
Think how the body expels liquids. (Think of what it smells like.)
Think how the body expels solids. (Think of what it smells like.)
Now let’s trap expelled air against our faces all day.
Not to mention if our dental hygiene isn’t all it should be . . .
I was wondering how long it would be before this started….
I was wondering how long it would be before this started….
All those property programme watchers who installed a woodburner are about to find they’ve been opped. Woodburners would allow some independence in heating so of course they cannot be allowed, everything must be reduced to electricity so it can be turned off at the press of a button. There probably won’t be an outright ban at first but that’s where this will be heading.
Absolutely. And even George Monbiot has HAD to write an article about his embarrassment at going along with them. Now he’s admitting he was ‘wrong’. So even Monbiot, the Guardian’s Mr Green didn’t thoroughly research this before installing 3 in his house? Of course he did, but now the goal posts have moved and he’s having to change his tune. I agree this about restricting freedoms rather than air pollution.
The energy price increases have caused (forced?) a lot of people around me in south Wales to switch from using gas central heating with a wood burner that’s used occasionally, to using the burner every day and looking for sources of cheap/free wood.
That must really piss off those who have worked hard to artificially engineer the current situation where they are seeing the biggest profits ever seen in the history of the energy sector. And now our scumbag politicians are well on their way taking us down the path of ‘private-public-partnership’ monopolies that clearly can’t be allowed.
Just to clarify, free fuel can’t be allowed, not making the biggest profits…. 🙄
It started as a fetish in the UK and US because they ordered billions of the fucking things that they didn’t need so they brought in the mandates to make some money back. This was covered by Frontline in the USA in 2020 and Panorama in the UK in 2020
Yes. And no one seems to consider the millions of metric tons of masks burned in municipal incinerators or rotting away in land fills. It’s all magic.
Or the millions of masks simply discarded on roads, streets, parks etc. Should be hazardous waste, right?
Nah. Just take it off, throw it down, and move on.
Ritual Shame Muzzle and Face Diaper.
Pure speculation of course but if you were able to earn a steady income for producing social-emotional data, what would be the best business model..?
Stop this nonsense!!! There is no virus. While we discuss we reinforce their control. Why don’t Offg ever link to articles by Cowan, Kaufman, the Baileys et al? It’s very disturbing. They claim that there are 200m viral particles in every sneeze/cough which these masks are supposed to capture yet they cannot isolate one of these particles. It’s absolute, in your face, nonsense. Yet this site has article after article discussing this non existent particle/disease and every ridiculous NPI to lesson the chance of catching it.
The virus claim is the root of all this evil. If you cannot accept that all of this is nonsense then you are responsible for the continuation of this tyranny these bastards serving us. It’s obvious that they cannot isolate this ‘particle’ because if they could they’d have it filmed in wide screen technicolour with slow motion replays on screen every hour on the hour. It’s all nonsense. Every single bit of it. Stop reinforcing their narrative and do some proper research. Enough, en-fucking-ough!
What do you mean when you say, “there is no virus”?
Levi, research the names I included in my OP, Offg mysteriously never refer to them or their extensive research and experimentation that proves the culture isolation is ludicrous. Once you become aware of this you realise that discussing anything related to viruses is akin to discussing unicorns. Don’t engage.
Actually we have done. It’s an interesting discussion, but with a time and a place. We don’t take a hard stance on the issue because…
People fear change more than they fear any virus, and fear is the enemy.
You don’t need to take a stance on whether contagion exists pr not in order to dispute lockdowns/masks using the official epidemiological data.
It’s like that principle of martial arts, using your opponents weight against them. Dismiss the fake pandemic claims on its own terms.
We pick our battles wisely to win the information war now. We don’t lob emotional claims about. We don’t slag people off and cause a ruckus and ultimately create division. We don’t raise levels of fear of the unknown. We don’t inadvertently make ourselves look like anti-science, flat-earth crackpots in the eyes of 95% of the people we ought to be trying to reach.
Some might enjoy jerking off in a virus-free vacuum, but not me. I’m actually in this to win this. A2
Nope – as long as germ theory predominates humanity will forever be in chains. Always been that way always will.
I don’t think I agree with that. Yes, medicine can be weaponised, but so can other things too. Fear in all forms, terrorists, Goldsteins, the sexes, our food… Most things actually ARE weaponised I think lol
Also terrain theory offers a lot of scary potential to be weaponised, when you think about it. A2
Some of us are not looking for this or that theories. We are standing to take our sovereignty back at a fundamental level.
I say back, however we have always had it. It’s just we have been indoctrinated since child birth to hand it over to “the state”. Even worse in today’s age the plebs are handing to anyone wearing a costume with shiny buttons.
Just as an aside, humanity was in chains long before germ theory became fashionable. Like: forever.
Well of course, didn’t even think of it like that. Good point. A2
“It’s like that principle of martial arts, using your opponents weight against them”
Then you need to be clearer about the enemy! I think you can separate two enemies. One is real and pretends to have the power to rule over many (let’s call them government), the other is imaginary (viruses).
The government uses a virus to enforce rules and laws. In my opinion, it is of the utmost importance to make it clear that the government is using something imaginary to dominate and instill fear among the people. Talking/writing about the rules, mandates and laws that governments impose on the people (with respect to virusses), you don’t even have to engage with your enemy, because there is no enemy.
If Germ THEORY was real, we would all already be dead.
I suggest you research Terrain Theory.
No one in the world has ever isolated and certified that any asserted virus actually exists using the scientific method.
Petri dishes are prepared using monkey kidney cells and or bovine fetus cells, then mixed with other chemicals. What they claim is a virus is really dead cell debris.
It is a hard pill to swallow and basically virology is a lie. If you want historical proof of this, read or learn about the book “The Poison Needle” by Dr. Eleanor McBean. There are other books similar to that one that also expose the complete lack of scientific method in virology.
What we call the flu is nothing more than toxicity in the body caused by a combination of factors like stress, lack of sunlight, poor diet, consumption of toxic chemicals like alcohol, smoking chemicals, lack of proper sleep, etc.
Seasonal flu was weaponized and called CONVID-1984 and there is no boogie man flying through the air.
DId you know that if you go (directly) to Wikipedia and search for Terrain Theory, the first hit is “Germ Theory Denialism” followed by “no page for Terrain Theory exists” – … uphill battle but thank you for fighting!
I haven’t looked at this but I’ve heard this mentioned before. ‘Denialism’ is meant to immediately brand the person as an outlier, a crank. Didn’t Pasteur supposedly accept to Terrain Theory on his death bed? I tell you what though, if it hadn’t been for this farce of a pandemic I would still believe in germ theory and vaccination. I’ve learned so much since the day Johnson locked us down. I immediately thought – this does not happen, as my local pub closed at 7pm. Tory governments don’t shut down the economy to look after a few frail elderly people – ever. So off I went to learn and I have learned so much since then!
You’d make the battle far less hard work on yourself if you stop expecting Wikipedia to have factual, unbiased information. It doesn’t, it has a lot of paid-for content and dishonesty and other related devious bullshit should be expected there.
Paul, why do you assume RegretLeft was expecting Wiki “to have factual, unbiased information”.
He was simply conducting the common practice of trying to devine the intent of the propaganda.
Yes, Wikipedia and Google are propaganda juggernauts, relentlessly promoting overclass-sponsored scamdemic-mongering, virus (infectious pathogen)-mongering, and of course vax/jab-mongering.
It isn’t just Google, unfortunately. Most search engines, including DuckDuckGo which more or less pretends to be the unGoogle, seem to filter and skew results to conform to Establishment narratives.
Messrs Tom Cowan and Andrew Kaufman will sort you out, here.
Yes, but your link-free passage, couched in terms of certainty (certainty of the absence of a virus, certainty of a negative and nothing more) merely translates to the average person as ‘germ theory denialist’. It sounds utterly ridiculous unfortunately.
Terrain theory is an interesting discussion, in the correct setting, but I’m not ready to look like a some wacky fringe, as much as trolls would love it if I did 😅 . This isn’t a member’s club, this is a mobile army and we’re recruiting every day.
What are people more afraid of than viruses? CHANGE and THE UNKNOWN.
Let’s stop telling people their doctors don’t know what makes them sick and then act surprised when they prefer to wear a mask for some feeling of security lol.
Let’s stop telling people that what we call contagion is actually big agro poisoning our food (and skies!) and also some largely unknown phenomenon to do with morphogenetic fields and being surprised when people tune out and go along with the next lockdown or take the next vaccine lol
Let’s learn some basic psychology. Let’s reassure people – 2020 was a less deadly year in the UK than 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008, and all yers previously on record lol!!!!!!
And that’s even including all the excess deaths due to lockdowns and curtailed healthcare.
Let’s reassure people that we don’t need to be afraid of a virus, not traumatise them further by breaking Western medicine paradigms over their heads. We’re already asking people to change their entire political world view, isn’t that enough? XD
Let’s help people calm down and switch their critical faculties back on. It’s gonna be alright. We’ve got this. Fear is the mind killer. We are safe. We are in control of ourselves, We are powerful.
We need to engage with people to do this. Peace out. A2
After everything I have been through, I have learned to accept that many people will never have enough wisdom and discernment to seek the truth, be curious enough to break out of the mass psychosis. Those people are not part of the solution. This is not to suggest that we should stop trying. It is a realization that a deck of 52 cards only has 4 aces, and at least 2 jokers and 4 twos.
Truth is what it is, and we cannot control how other people deal with it.
We only control one person in this world, and that is ourselves.
I believe reassurance for other people comes from how we deal with the realities of this world.
I for one will not ever live on my knees, serving TPTB.
Also, my post is link free because it is up to you to be curious enough to learn for yourself.
The book poison needle is an excellent source. If you don’t like reading you can find videos that discuss the book and the findings there in.
The terrain theory is also a documentary that you can watch, if reading isn’t your thing.
If you like to devour hours upon hours of content, go to Odysee.com and find SpaceBusters channel and you will find plenty of content that will at a minimum raise many questions that TPTB don’t want us to ask.
People must do their own homework, if they are going to make a truthful transformation in their own mind.
Context is important. You, as well as others, keep mentioning resources available to disprove the virus paradigm. That’s fine. I for one will investigate.
In the meantime, this is a comment forum. Those of us who have ideas and opinions concerning various things (like viruses) cannot easily put our comments on hold while we sit down and read a technical manual; then come back in a few days, weeks or months to reply to a comment.
As a good example of what I’m saying, I happen to be in a very small minority here: I accept many of the tenets of climate change. Would it make sense if I asked someone to go to a certain website (geoengineeringwatch.org) and investigate the hundreds of articles and videos therein then come back and reply to me?
As I said, context is important.
Oh for fuck’s sake the virus is a lie, the PCR were invented without any such virus and in February 2020 the FDA approved the fucking PCR by inventing a ”virus” because THEY DIDN’T HAVE ANY.
There isn’t. Now, or ever. No paper exists anywhere on Earth proving a virus CAUSES illness. They may be present in people WITH illness, but then agreeing this defeats the with/of argument.
Ir’s ALL complete and utter shite.
Undoubtedly so.
Which, nevertheless, doesn’t make terrain “theory” de facto true.
Exactly so. It’s one thing to challenge and test a paradigm, and by all means we should ask questions about western medicine, but it’s incredibly unscientific to claim anything must be de facto true in its absence. Thanks for this, A2
Exactly. Science is not settled in any way shape or form.
Germ Theory and Terrain Theory are both called a theory for this reason.
Same as Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. Etc., etc., etc.
Did you know for example that the so called “Mathematical Constants”, like gravity and speed of light, are not actually constants. The study of the history of these constants reveals that over time the values have fluctuated. In the modern era these values are called constants, and yet they are actually an average of quantified measurements from institutions around the globe.
Rupert Sheldrake has an amusing story where he talks about this, and eventually they stopped measuring and just standardised them lol
I have heard viruses can cure illness, specifically bacterial infections. It’s called phage therapy and western medicine doesn’t want to know about it. Or at least it didn’t until recently when the issue of overuse of antibiotics became worrisome for them.
After the names mentioned by Tom, try here:
https://off-guardian.org/2022/09/26/this-week-in-the-new-normal-47/#comment-545205
Or this one, explaining why the measles virus has never been proven to exist:
https://telegra.ph/What-is-a-scientific-fact-A-small-case-study-The-measles-process-10-06
While, as you say, the onus is on those who say viruses exist to PROVE they exist, that isn’t the only onus in play here.
There is a corresponding onus on those who say viruses do not exist to EXPLAIN how the human diseases attributed to viruses actually occur. Simply saying “It’s the Terrain stupid!” will not do. Yes, there are pollutants everywhere; yes, these pollutants have great potential for mischief. But no, they simply do not explain the overall dynamic of what has come to be known as viral diseases.
When you toss out the virus, you toss out the entire “science” of epidemiology along with it. You must therefore construct from whole cloth an entirely new epidemiology to accompany the absence of the virus.
Otherwise, you stand a good chance of not being taken seriously.
Thank you Howard. The “no virus” theory is one of the most successful conspiracy theories in history.
Paul, you come off as a well read, intelligent guy. Then you say this which is utter nonsense. Makes me think of you as disingenuous.
As far as proof of no viruses, research and learn about Terrain Theory.
It is the scientific counter to Germ Theory.
If Germ Theory was accurate, we would all already be dead.
If Germ Theory did not have an antidote, so to speak, then yes, we would all be dead.
That “antidote” is of course the immune system.
I realize that many consider the immune system to be somewhat, if not entirely, a fabrication which would never have been theorized or “scientifically” studied had there not been in place already a Germ Theory.
The Germ Theory, especially the viral aspect, is so much a part of Western culture that simply discounting viruses isn’t enough.
The virus is very much merely the tip of the iceberg. You can’t just lop off the tip then proceed as if your work is done.
Absolutely agree with this. A2
Have you considered that if Germ Theory is wrong, there is no antidote.
That is the rub. The information is so controlled and contrived that you never hear about the people that have already proven that the Germ Theory is at best not accurate, or outright false.
I suggest reading, or learning about, the content of the book, “The Poison Needle” by Dr. Eleanor McBean.
There have been several accredited PhD scientists that have demonstrated the failed experiments of virology.
Emotional, sensationalistic jargon, without plausible scientific content for debate.
Howard expresses the rational approach beautifully.
Let’s assume, for a moment, that virus theory is false. That doesn’t mean that terrain theory is true.
They are both called Theory for this reason.
Many scientific principles are just theories.
Which is the very reason that the claim “the science is settled” was such garbage.
The only thing settled was the urge to make vast wealth at everyone else’s expense.
Should I also understand that, if I deny that Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone killed JFK, unless I can provide the name(s) of whoever did, I stand a good chance of not being taken seriously by Howard. Hey-ho. Just have to live with it.
Interesting analogy. It would work better if Mr. Oswald were being accused of every single murder during November of 1963 – in which case it could prove helpful to find and name the actual perps.
The thing with the JFK murder is that even without knowing precisely who killed him, a mountain of evidence was compiled which proves Oswald not only did not but could not have fired the fatal bullet.
It would completely – absolutely, positively completely – put the virus theory to rest and send it packing if the no-virus proponents were able to show that a virus could not possibly have been the culprit. That way it isn’t necessary to show what actually was the culprit.
Show me where my sneeze and runny nose could not under any circumstance have been triggered by a virus and I’ll be forever in your debt.
Well, find the “virus” first. Ya know the actual thing. Then we can put together a valid scientific experiment with a control and independent variables… Determine CPE… Wait they tried this directness in a real life scenario, NOT IN SILICO:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/221687
It’s a little disputed fact on here that the PCR tests were meaningless. The ‘pandemic’ – an irrational, unscientific authoritarian ideology – was justified on the back of these meaningless tests. OFFG has published many pieces highlighting this.
And ultimately, the question of the actual existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is moot due to this. A2
Exactly, the circumstantial evidence is strong enough for a critical mind to say, “Hold your horses cowboy!!”.
I’m fine with that, but let’s not jump the gun and freak the fuck out of the poor cowboy XD
Worth a look
https://georgiedonny.substack.com/p/seeing-is-believing?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=email
Is that physical evidence or circumstantial?
The issue being that the other side didn’t produce any physical evidence that was proven beyond a doubt proving guilt. They wouldn’t take that chance.
Bottom line is that circumstantial evidence is good enough to justify doubt.
Having no viruses does not mean that bacteria, mold, yeast, and parasites also don’t exist!
I have been gravely threatened by three of these organisms at different times of my life. It is weird how Kill Gates forced the clot shots on the world’s population but has failed to produce a malaria vaccine. Malaria kills 2 million people a year. I was almost one of them in 2019.
Science, if one practices such a ‘thing’ is and has always concerned itself with disproving. Written a different way; science is the question not the answer.
When this stops what is the practice called? Some call it dogma
Contagion and viral theory, germ theory, and the methods by which theyve been constructed are not valid. This is a fact: https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/. These studies, or the ‘proving’ (questioning) part require petty things such as control groups, independent variables… do not fulfill these requirements. Virologists have always needed to produce/ reproduce or provide the ‘thing’ and they cannot produce it. This shortcoming is the reason for the recent virus challenge: https://drtomcowan.com/pages/the-virus-challenge and all the more reason any upstanding defender of virus/ contagion theory would participate… “Cuz it’s the science!”
Another challenge: https://aleczeck.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-robert-f-kennedy?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
But questioning or disproving such a thing might be up there with the attempted murder of Modernity. How it would shake the tree!?!
On the upside of this particular invalid trajectory, or fraud, is it is only 150yrs old…
And there are other ‘successful’ theories, sciences, studies, on the reality of animal illness/ disease and treatments, but like any alternative to what’s generally accepted, on blind faith as fact, it is seen less and heard less. Maybe it is even perceived as a threat. Change always happens so seemlessly.
While those who do not believe in pathogenic particles may run the risk of not being taken seriously by the many, the they, we, and i embrace the distinct possibility of shedding dogma and unhealth.
Why not live with less reification fallacy, not more?
Hypothesis-driven science generally works by disproving one hypothesis with another.
Observable contagion requires a detailed, testable hypothesis, and merely ‘some toxins’ doesn’t really come close.
If we factor in little-understood phenomenon like epigenetics, morphogenetic fields or bio electric fields, bio resonance and cymatic resonance – all of which I’ve seen used to help explain why people share a ‘detox cycle’ so frequently – we must also accept these are fields of science in their very infancy. They need a lot of work before we’re ready to throw the baby out with the bath water and reject all principles of pathogenic medicine, I feel.
A2
Are those fields in their very infancy, or just information, data, and science that is being withheld from the masses so that TPTB continue to profit from our dis-ease?
We have known for decades that women that live together “magically” synchronize their menstrual cycle. I think our enemy is smart enough to have explored that observable and proveable phenomenon for the last half century.
I heard that was a myth. But maybe you’re right.
But yes, what if? Interesting speculation.
“But no, they simply do not explain the overall dynamic of what has come to be known as viral diseases.”
What is that overall dynamic? Sorry, but your anecdotal evidence is meaningless in this regard.
There are epidemiological studies out there that allegedly confirm contagion. Have you read them? Are they good studies? Or do they reek with confirmation bias? (Danger, if you don’t understand complicated statistical mathematics you’ll be mostly in the dark…).
Medical/social histories have been written about contagion. (More my area of study). Have you read them? How do they stack up as evidence for the existence of viral contagion? Believe you me, this collection of literature is littered with garbage just screaming with alternate agenda. (I hope to supply more evidence in this regard forthwith…)
The idea that diseases can be “caught” is, I think, an extremely crucial framing element that is injected into our belief systems. This belief puts us on our heels and makes us fearful of each other and it is consequently extremely useful for the population controllers. This is a good a reason, imo, to go after that assumption.
BTW:
If the whole concept of viral contagion gets completely knocked of the table, science/biology will be just fine. Those concerned can pick up their toys and skeedaddle, and they will … eventually.
At root (i.e., when all the scientific jargon is set aside) the problem is one of size. Just because something is too small to be “seen” does not in and of itself prove it doesn’t exist.
Granted, speculation based on something that cannot be “seen” becomes tenuous. But, again, that does not mean the speculation is faulty – let alone fraudulent.
At any rate, the bottom line is that medicine is not “settled science.” It’s ongoing, and will always be. There could easily be organisms which humans haven’t even begun to speculate about or even thought about looking for.
My view is very cut and dried: size is irrelevant. Just because something is too small by present standards to identify doesn’t mean it’s too small to exist.
Are you kidding? Do you think anybody who is in this discussion is dismissing the reality of viral contagion simply because “they” can’t be seen? This only belies simple reasoning on your part. Wow! What a concept, size is irrelevant … mind blown. Oh and the science isn’t settled? Boom. You did it again.
I thoroughly agree.
Hypothesis-driven science dictates that rather than simply seek to prove a negative – that viruses don’t exist – or shift the onus passive aggressively onto orthodox science – which will simply just ignore you lol – you have to present a counter hypothesis, so that a scientific debate can take place.
Huxley and Darwin didn’t simply say ‘prove God exists’, they crafted a meticulous counter-hypothesis demonstrated by lots of evidence.
This is the reality of shifting paradigmatic science, not lobbing vague emotional platitudes around.
Where is a valid counter-hypothesis? A2
We have stated over and over that when we go to look at the “meticulous hypotheses” they don’t stand on their own. (OMG, especially Darwin, are you serious?) Many folks have done this, take a look at the Bailey’s work, they are not merely “lobbing emotional platitudes”, that is basically ad ad-hominem.
My position is that science has been elaborately, and intentionally, positioned, mostly through propaganda and myth building, as a thing of unassailable truth and subsequent authority. This has tainted the vast majority of its claims. Not just contagion theory. Science needs to be put way back into its place as just an unassuming method. It has no authority, or no claims to describing reality.
The tyrannical covid response would have zero basis if viral contagion theory is debunked, but that is not the only reason we need to work on knocking science off its pedestal.
I waded in heavily with some of my remarks, I do apologise. I might have been under the impression I was replying to someone else for part of it.
I agree with your points about how western medicine has been weaponised. How could we observe the last three years and really doubt this? lol
I think stepping down the fear is very important I agree, but we must remember also that fear of the unknown is the biggest fear of all.
Transplanting a paradigm of western medicine in people’s minds requires something to transplant it with, for starters. A detailed, testable, repeatable hypothesis would be required, not just referring to esoteric areas of science and saying ‘that’.
Its an interesting discussion, terrain theory, however we need people to get on board right now. Not later. Now.
interesting point, I was describing the pragmatic process Darwin underwent to unseat a paradigm. I was NOT claiming Darwin was RIGHT. LOL but you assumed I was doing this.
That’s because people like dealing in absolute certainties. Look at how everyone is referring to this issue in this thread for some quick and dirty evidence of this lol Take those certainties away, however, and people feel uneasy, scared, resistant..
People are already being asked to transform their political worldview, let’s not open THIS big gaping can of worms and unanswerable unknowns right now, In years to come, sure, but we need people on side now. Right.now. Let’s let them go to the doctor for some antibiotics in peace. Let’s not overload people, or it’ll be futile.
It’s just good psychology.
The caveman dies of fright when the eclipse happens, not when the bear attacks. He knows the bear. It’s a familiar enemy. Yet the vast imponderables of the eclipse, the infinite unknowns, the fearful change from his usual routine, this kills him.
And no, this isn’t me shoehorning in some Russia metaphor. It’s complicated enough right now. 😅 A2
Just for kicks. Presenting: The Theoretical!
But maybe it’s one of those heartfelt, good, psychologically pleasing and pragmatic wins you are mentioning.
Onus is implied
I’d love if someone could link to an alt. hypothesis that explains the mechanics of observable contagion using a terrain model, which has conducted repeatable experiments. Something which meets the scientific standards we’re demanding.
Something stronger than ‘some toxins’ and ‘morphogenetic fields’. Something which describes in-depth the processes which take place.
And, to paraphrase commenter a Pilgrim Shadow, we should drop this fallacious assumption that demonstrating flaws or absence of evidence for virology means Terrain Theory is somehow de facto true. It doesn’t mean that at all, that’s very unscientific. A2
Not everyone is saying terrain theory is the only option left after losing viral disease/contagion paradigm.
Have you ever considered the possibility that we humans will never be able to predict or control the advent of dis-ease? It will be a mystery, and perhaps in knowing that we can be much more ameliorative in our response to and with it.
I can totally get behind that, and in terms of my private spiritual view of the world it chimes nicely, But this isn’t about my private beliefs. It’s about trying to win an information war. It’s about reaching people.
But it’s becoming more and more obvious that terrain theory is being used to muddy the waters and discredit by association, used by people to undermine the simplest and strongest argument against lockdowns, against masks and against police states. To wit, that according to official epidemiology, there was no pandemic.
There was no pandemic! It was a lie!
That doesn’t mean I deny viruses are real, or think germs are a conspiracy. Nothing so strong. It means that our risks were minimal and we were actively misled by our news media and government.
Real time reporting of misleading raw death data and rolling death counters convinced many people that it was an open grave outside their front door, but it wasn’t.
UK age-adjusted all-cause mortality in 2020 was average this millennia. And this pattern was repeated all over the world.
NOWHERE did a virus run out of control, anywhere, in countries without lockdowns or countries with.
And yet no one here talks about that much. It just gets forgotten largely.
And whenever the topic comes up, and especially if it’s discussed in shorthand and we say ‘fake-pandemic’, all of a sudden people start saying ‘of course it was fake because germs are fake’ and now all of sudden we’re Germ Theory Deniers, crackpots like flat earthers, not concerned citizens forced to watch totalitarianism roll out over fear of the sniffles.
Now we’re the crazy ones, the objects of ridicule, Not the cunts swabbing their three year olds and triple masking. No. It’s us. And it upsets me terribly, Such a waste of some of the most defiant and brave people I honestly ever met.
It’s just so counterproductive and it’s being steered.
I spend every day here and it’s clear, abundantly clear, there are representatives in these boards steering it.
Tbh they need to wind their necks in a bit, it’s becoming stupidly obvious and it’s far easier to counter when it’s stupid obvious XD A2
Disease is an inescapable part of the human experience.
Nobody is posting any links that, as you say, “explain the mechanics of ‘observable contagion'” using the virus model; this is what everyone is asking for and not receiving. So both sides are in the same boat as far as that goes. The virus model has loads more ‘authority’ behind it, just like the climate change model has a lot of authority behind it.
Furthermore, your idea “observable contagion” is simply that, an idea, an hypothesis. I, personally, am not observing contagion in any conclusive way.
‘Nonsense’ generates data, and data is the new oil for the MetaVerse, especially social-emotional data.
“There is no virus,” followed by a deafening silence, the silence of those hundreds of millions whose minds have been turned off to anything else you may have to say.
Not like this site notifies when there is a response.
Research Terrain Theory, it is the counter to Germ Theory.
I’m aware of terrain theory; while worth considering, I’m simply agnostic on it at this time.
You’ve no doubt by now heard the saying “it’s easier to fool people than it is to convince them that they’ve been fooled”?
If you want to convince people that there’s no such thing as Convid because there’s no such thing as viruses, you’re going to spend a lot of time talking to yourself or in an echo chamber.
Ha Ha. Total wishful thinking on your part. Such an unfair accusation “talking to yourself”. BS.
Why would you assume it’s wishful thinking? It’s been my experience when trying to convince anyone of anything not doctrinaire Convid.
Virus theory is central to most people’s direct experience of sickness and disease. Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve spent three years now trying to persuade people that masks are useless and the vaxx is medically unnecessary. These are educated and intelligent people. I’ve persuaded no one, and the anecdotal reports I hear from others suggest that is a common result. Those are truths much easier to prove than “viruses don’t exist,” or “covid doesn’t exist.”
Maybe you’ve had better luck?
I’m not trying to convince anyone but you right now. And I don’t put it that way i.e. “viruses don’t exist”, I say “viral contagion” doesn’t exist. “Specific viruses that cause specific diseases don’t exist”. So yes by logical necessity sars cov 2 doesn’t exist.
The onus is not on me to prove it doesn’t exist, the onus is on science to prove it does. That is tall order perhaps, but lacking that, I’ve seen no other evidence of its existence; furthermore, I’ve seen a lot of evidence of criminal activity in relation to the covid pandemic, so why do I have to believe in it without proof that makes sense to me?
Show me the proof. Give me a monograph that doesn’t reek of ulterior motives by authors that don’t directly connect to the very criminal institutions that are perpetrating this pandemic.
And I say “viral contagion” *may* exist. Because I don’t know. Also, because it’s irrelevant in the present moment. Because the VAST majority of human beings have an experience of life where they see disease as at least apparently being spread among people. They understand virus theory on an experiential level, not simply on a theoretical one.
I don’t even necessarily disagree with you on a broader level. All I’m saying is that even if viral transmission of disease is untrue, that doesn’t make terrain theory true. The main weakeness of terrain theory, in my eyes, is that it has a wholly inadequate explanation of contagion.
There are roughly 8 billion human beings currently in existence. If you think you can convince them, in spite of their collective experience, that human beings don’t transmit disease and sickness, then go for it. I believe you’ll have better success if you try a much simpler approach. You’re asking them to discount or ignore their own experiences. They are not, by and large, going to do that. But, do what you think will work and see what happens.
I’m tired. Need to sleep. Much to say. Just one thing.
I am not saying that terrain theory is the only thing left to believe if we dethrone contagion theory, not at all.
If a person is wise, has some discernment, curiosity and imagination, then the idea of new scientific theories, that counter conventional thinking, should be enough to spark the desire. Education never ends, except for those that don’t have the characteristics I have mentioned. This does not make them a bad person. It does mean that they are likely not part of the solution moving forward.
TPTB hide truth and factual history from us because then we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes, and that means we are ripe or exploitation.
Thank you for your excellent points on this subject.
My pleasure. It’s a good conversation.
Exactly – this is the dilemma we all face with any of this stuff – how do we engage with others successfully and at least plant the seed of doubt for whatever issue (9/11 Covid JFK)? None of the covid restrictions or vax mandates hinge on terrain vs germ theory.
Good point. I tend to stick with there is NO SARSCov2 that has ever been shown to cause disease. While I do not know about Virus theory being totally bogus, I do suspect that virology is not nearly as simple as our masters make it sound so I don’t take their word for the existence of virus, but that does not mean I know for a fact there are NO viruses.
All that said, the “test” for “covid” is not a diagnostic tool and even if it were, the CDC admitted it cannot distinguish between SARSCov2 and influenza. That being the facts, one cannot “prove” the existence of SARSCov2 using PCR, so all the resulting madness from testing etc, is fallacy, it is NOT factual and never was. And our owners never needed it to be real, they just needed to convince enough of a majority to think it is real.
It is not a question of viruses vs no-viruses. Its a question of contagion vs no-contagion. The molecular biologists are definitely messing around with something real in their investigations, there are little things you might want to call viruses sure. But do they cause disease? And not just contribute to disease but are the sole cause, according to $cience, until you press them and then they start talking about co-morbidity and such.
You don’t. Sides have been picked.
Not everyone’s going to make it.
Absolutely agree with this. 👍
Hello Tom: Let’s attempt to clarify the “no virus” theory. The reasons given by your “expert” examples fail to recognize that viruses exist within a matrix of biological conditions. That is: The viral pathogen generates multiple chemical and electrical responses within the autoimmune system. It is not possible to isolate a virus outside of the cellular matrix.
The best that can be achieved is to model and analyse the changes caused by the existence of a pathogen. Sort of like this:
Method for the purification of PC protein from Borrelia burgdorferi
June 25, 1996
Analytics for US Patent No. 5530103, Method for the purification of PC protein from Borrelia burgdorferi (patentbuddy.com)
Abstract
“A method of purifying B. burgdorferi proteins comprising the steps of (a) disrupting a B. burgdorferi cell and fractionating the disrupted cell into membrane and cytoplasmic components; (b) resuspending the membrane component in a non-denaturing detergent thereby producing a solubilized protein and an insolubilized material and then separating said solubilized protein from said insolubilized material; (c) subjecting the solubilized protein to ion-exchange chromatography so as to produce protein fractions; and (d) assaying the protein fractions to identify those fractions which contain proteins of interest wherein the purified proteins of interest are in a biologically active form suitable for use in vaccines, is disclosed.” [End quote]
Yes. I know B. burgdorferi is a bacteria. But the same analytical processes apply…
Until you do the same procedure with no virus but still get the same end results. That is what has been done lately with virus research.
It’s like talking to a brick wall. I’m done.
Well,Tom,you’re right. As I remember a wise saying:a chorus has many voices. So no music with only one.
Talking about nonsense, I have to say I have learned a lot about the existence, or non-existence, of viruses mostly thanks to OffG.
Please people, don’t attribute to OffG what its commenters have to say about any topic.
The whole point is that we can say what we think, and OffG might, or might not, agree with us.
Where’s the problem?
Even if I disagree violently with one of the trolls who appear here from time to time, that’s a matter between the troll and me, at least for as long as the troll doesn’t break OffG’s unusually reasonable commenting policy.
Thank you 🙏👍
Exactly, stop the nonsense. If masks are set to return just do not comply, its so fucking simple!!! The cretins who we seem to accept are in power, why I do not know, could not deal with millions of prosecutions and are our police going to be able to arrest and process millions of people every day, no! But this could be where the import of fighting age males from Albania and other parts of the world may just be employed as enforcers of all the things the greedy, corrupt scum called government seek to implement to keep us ‘safe’.
Just to back up my stance I am proud to say that not one of my family complied with ANY of the last 3 years and not one of us has been stabbed, but here we are all well and perfectly mentally adjusted to deal with this forthcoming assault and die for the cause. Where are the others or are they just keyboard warriors?
In full agreement, but OG aren’t at fault for addressing the obvious problems which sharing a world with complete fucking idiots, and aiding preparation for having to fight them.
In the words of “the science” pushing viruses. They say a virus lives in a cell and it cannot live outside of a cell. So a virus has to jump out of one cell and penetrate someone else’s cell to infect it. How exactly does it do this as it not a living thing? And even if it was able, when it came out of one cell to go into another would it not die? “the science”…
All one has to know is you have been lied to. So what are you going to do about it. At the very least one should not participating in their system or working to reduce ones participation to a very low level. We are their system and without us it falls apart.
oh really…on your bike 😅
Sure, on your bike 😅
Bring something nuanced and non-emotional to the discussion please. This is so loaded it’s an hysterical parody. Please stop casting ridiculous aspersions against OFFG with zero evidence.
Link to material, spread real information. Have an open-minded, courteous discussion.
Do NOT hysterically spout things as though they are facts. It’s dull. It’s predictable. It’s a classic trolling tactic.
Thanks for listening, A2
Next time you see a masked moron give them the 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 treatment.
Masks serve to confirm membership of the “jabber cult” (the mentally unstable, the insecure and terminal hypochondriacs) and no Covid preventative measure has been so comprehensively discredited than this one.
The highly regarded Cochrane Library looked at studies on the efficacy of both masking and handwashing. Handwashing appears to slightly reduce your likelihood of acquiring flu and Covid, but masks – to the surprise of absolutely nobody, except the profoundly stupid, the deeply disturbed, or the ideologically committed – achieve zero: …
No matter how infectious or threatening the disease .. anyone submitting to a stranger injecting them with a dangerous, experimental fluid, which neither prevents infection or transmission, is also prone to binding a dirty cloth around their head in the hope that it will save them. Nut cases all.
When I see someone masked I think to myself,
“Democrat”.
I most often vote (US) Green Party.
That only means that you are trapped in the corrupt government corporation contrived and false binary of left vs. right, that is used to implement a divide and conquer strategy.
People locked into the political false binary are as mind controlled as those wearing a face diaper.
You don’t live here, obviously.
The Duopoly is made up of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
I live in Texas, so well aware of the uniparty.
The job of Demontards is to break everything.
The job of Retardicans is to make sure no one can fix anything.
Two wings of the same predator bird.
Two doors that lead to the same slaughterhouse.
When I see someone masked I think to myself,
“Democrat”.
When I see someone *now* wearing a mask.
The hold outs. The last to hear. The pandemic civil war was/is a proxy for party loyalty.
Even Republicans and Greens wore masks during the height of the “pandemic”. This is now.
There are now hold outs. The force of party loyalty is strong in them.
And I know there are sometimes extenuating circumstances, so I choose to think my quip when I feel like it.
Somewhat odd article – I’m not seeing much sign of masks coming back. What I am seeing is the MSM conflcited on how to deal with rising excess deaths. Some (like the Fraud) are still in the ‘ignore it and it’ll go away’ phase; others like Sky News are starting to mention it but offering misdirections as to the cause (once again it can’t be “Tory austerity…. the NHS… ” because it’s happening in many countries).
On the medical side of masks, one need look not much further than the arguments Fauci and Whitty used when they were initially opposed to them. Russell Blaylock produced some good research on masks although I think he overstated their risks (which aren’t non-existent but I wouldn’t call “serious”). Put Blaylock in to Google and up come the debunks before any of his actual work.
I can’t find it now but one of the mainstream medical journals like the Lancet or BMJ had a pre-covid article about the lack of evidence that masks were any use in surgery. The origins of medical masks were of course to prevent surgeons from sneezing or dribbling into open wounds – but they can’t even prove that works. Apparently much surgery was performed without masks although one never saw that in TV or film.
The masquerade is an important part of esoteric ceremonies. Part of the purpose was to act as an initiation and turn the world into a giant ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ ceremony It’s usually assumed that the purpose here is to obscure identity from others and free participants from social restraint. However the more profound point is that the participant is unknown to themselves (or to put it another way, through the masquerade they discover their shadow selves which should please all the Jung lovers). Ultimately, the roads lead back to the same agendas, the normalisation of abuse and the elite no longer having to hide their centuries-old perversions.
I have a visual dictionary Arabic-German, printed in 2018. The illustrating picture for ‘Epidemie’ is – people with masks. Somebody knew already back then that
a) the word would be important enough to be included in a rather slim dictionary
b) the disease would be respiratory and not e.g. blindness or skin disease
Also, with facemasks it is most easy to measure compliance. Any webcam pointing at a random crowd can immediately show to what extent the public obeys. Much more difficult with armbands or pins.
Normalisation of abuse, as you say.
Yes. Russel Blaylock is not alone in his analysis. Wearing an M95 mask against a viral element is about as useful as building a screen porch out of chicken wire. But at least you can still breathe…
Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
Posted By: Russell Blaylock, MD May 11, 2020
Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy (technocracy.news)
Here in Germany they havent yet left us.
Still compulsory in all medical and state premises (eg townhall) and it has to be the F???type. In some states now you don’t have to wear them any more on buses and there is talk to do away with them on trains. Still loads of people around who wear them voluntarily.
> Masks don’t work
I sometimes wore one in the workshop but they are just as useless there.
But the government says that they do! That´s the same government which is allowing the Russian economy to overtake their economy. So not the brightest tools in the box.
(this post is not intended as a slight on Russia)
I wear a 3M cartridge style mask in my workshop. Can’t live a healthy life without healthy lungs.
I can’t believe we all survived the triple-demic, its a ‘kin miracle
I don’t believe that it’s all over just yet. Kill gates said that his/the next pandemic will get attention.
This all ends when those responsible are called to account.
Tree of Liberty needs refreshing
Man-Made, Is this the Gain-of-Fiction narrative, to start a hot-war hoax?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11668157/Bill-Gates-warns-Australia-pandemic-just-corner-man-made.html
LOL I forgot about the “triple-demic”
Unmasked and unvaccinated all the way through.
Never once did I touch the sanitizer gel.
The thing to do about masks is to tell them to shove them up their ass, not to worry about them. The sole purpose of all this shit is to keep people busy with this completely inconsequential horseshit instead of contemplating what really matters.
What really matters is not even the digital totalitarian dystopia in the pipeline.
What really matters is the artificial intelligence behind it. In the previous historical era, which is now ending, people were replaced with machines insofar as physical work is concerned. In the new era, people will be replaced insofar as their mental capacity is concerned. Machines will now do the mental work, relegating people to the role of … well, that’s precisely what people need to contemplate.
Humans will have to redefine themselves and they’d better start doing that soon.
Japan is still fully masked indoors and out despite a recent official loosening up of their mask and vaccine policies. Yes, pre-corona you saw how many Japanese wore masks during cold/flu and hay fever seasons but not every Japanese was masked like I see on the street today! But, devil’s advocate, despite what your studies may say (studies in English which Japanese are probably unaware) average Japanese with years of actual mask wearing experience feel masks are generally helpful so why not mask. It’s good manners and just might maybe possibly on the off chance save lives. And I will argue – from what I see – masks don’t hurt you. (Aside from looking like a cowardly boob.)
Which makes me wonder if this renewed effort to get westerners back into masks isn’t some kind of Japan-philia. If the makers of Toyota and Sony wear ’em they must be all right.
Restricted oxygen intake and polyethelene microfbres in the lungs don’t hurt ?
What is your view of the clt shots ?
The erotic beauty of the female body is to be celebrated. Bit of a non sequitur though.
ohhhh hang on, I see now.
Did this remark go into ‘pending’ before it was released?
Are you taking the piss ? In what way are masks “generally helpful” ? “Good manners” ? because the rest of those sheep do it ? “Save lives” ? Pray tell how does that work ? Whether masks hurt you or not is not the issue. Mask wearing merely perpetuates this vile scam.
Is that the same Japan who in WW2 brutally enslaved more than 60,000 Allied prisoners. on the 450km Burma railroad, where 12,000 of them died? Forgive and forget maybe – but I will not be taking any advice or leads from them. Thank you.
It’s not the same Japan as the mid 20th century, back then the shift from a feudal agrarian society to an urban industrial society was still happening.
Concerning masks, it seems they have become embedded in Japanese society, I think they are feeding off a desire to hide identity, even the police wear them, and small children are being conditioned into accepting them, this should worry people but doesn’t. The government said they weren’t needed outdoors in May 2022, people kept wearing them, now they government is saying they won’t be needed indoors, I doubt people will listen. This I find both depressing and interesting, I think the penny is starting to drop with governments that they have really broken society now and it is hard to see how it will play out. I doubt we will see a reversal of population decline, and I think the generation that grows up surrounded by masks will have lower IQs and low empathy.
It’s not only Japan. In many parts of Mexico 95% of people kept wearing masks outdoors months after they were no longer mandatory, in scorching heat no less. And Mexico was better than most with other Covid mandates/policies.
Regarding their safety, considering nearly 100 percent of the people from the society with the world’s longest average life span spend many hours a day with them on (including pre-corona days) and they don’t complain or demonstrate dislike for the things — at all, from a simple how many people are how many people aren’t kind of observation, I’d say masks are probably safe to wear.
Personally I hate the damn things but if you live here you pretty much got to wear them. And honestly after three years of this bullshit I’m kind of used to masking. I can’t get into my gym without one on nor can I shop nor ride the train without one. I’m the super rare person who doesn’t wear one while out walking. I get a “look” from time to time but it’s not a mean look. It’s a look that I think says, “Huh, I heard it on TV but foreigners really don’t wear masks.”
So yeah, studies do show they’re useless and dangerous but I look around me and while it looks like science fiction no one is dropping from the masks. The studies could be crap.
It makes me think those of us in the OffG side need to heed other real things like how there are those of us who got “Covid” and not some re-named flu. Reports say the symptoms really are different. My wife got “something”, tested positive, had the fever and coughs for a week and now a couple of months after still has headaches, numbness other odd shit happening to her body. Sounds like “long covid” to me. But that’s not a thing, even Ryan Christian will say. It’s psychosomatic, he’ll say. And my old best friend Jorge fucking died from it, according to his ex-wife. Is Josephine a liar? And on and on.
We here are too cocky. “There is no covid!” “There are no viruses!” “Masks are harmful!”
But there is an illness. Somehow I didn’t get sick (yet) nor did many of you (yet) but there are people you know and love who did.
Maybe it really is some military experiment gone rogue or something released on purpose to sell vaccines or to reshape society. My feelings waffle. Could be nature, too.
How whatever the fuck it is jump all around the world I don’t know. How does a normal flu get around? But it did because before my eyes I saw Japanese get ill who, except for my wife, are fine today, I think.
The vaccines are another matter. They’re bogus and don’t work against that illness that is real. And the way to cure the illness is to get in bed until it goes away, like a normal flu. So fuck the vaccine. Also, based upon what I’ve read I also think Ivermectin probably works to shorten and lessen the illness. I wouldn’t hesitate to take it next time I get a cold, but vaccines, uh uh.
Rant over.
Japanese history since Perry sailed his gunboats into Yokohama has been directed by the banksters. As was WW2.
Wearing mask is part of MK mind control: read what Cathy O’Brien says about it here : https://trance-formation.com/mind-control-components/
breathe *
You’re right! I missed that.
If they make my grandkids wear masks again, you might be reading about me in the papers. Ya, that’s my real name.
lol! Nobody is wearing masks anymore in the UK for seasonal coughs and sneezes don’t be ridiculous.
Now why say this?! No one saw it coming last time 😅 This isn’t me raising fear levels, I know the vibe is very different now. But still… tempting fate much?! Lol
Sorry, I was thinking back to when we were polite around mutant human animals while enjoying a penny gobstopper.
You are correct – masks are being worn to advertise that the wearer has mental health issues.
“Those damn Pfizer computer bots are at it again.”
“She is off to join Jim Jones. Oh Joy!”
That last image is the pinnacle of egregious propaganda you will ever see, “Some must be sacrificed in the war against the corona” she wrote, “war,” & “die” arouse unpleasant (negative) memories and images, and so create a negative emotional state with “sacrifice” being the psychological warfare word bullet.
“The Rapture is strong in that one.”
Masks are the single most important part of the covid psy-op. They are a brutally pragmatic tool for ensuring compliance. In wearing a mask you are signaling your submission to the covid narrative, giving your assent, TAKING PART, and doing so with this visceral physical and deeply uncomfortable patch blocking out the part of you that breathes, smiles and communicates.
Furthermore, masks are the ruling class dream of having the entire population gagged.
Agreed our engineering programs movements of Men & Women of a Public Society are going ahead anyway separate and sweeping along with people who want to wear masks.
It also hot-rods the development of facial recognition thru CCTV. They had already cracked the easy version.
I disagree. There are people who are wearing masks because they are genuinely afraid of becoming sick – whether with c-vid or the flu or whatever. They are not doing it to get along or submit. I know a few. Especially older or elderly folk.
I hate every single element of this whole nightmare and have had my share of arguments in stores, hospitals, dentists, etc about mask wearing. I won’t wear one. I can’t bear looking at coffee filters on people’s faces. And masks on children makes me sick.
The clincher for me ,however, which goes above and beyond argument, is that if I indeed thought a mask kept me safe (from anything) if it made me feel secure? I would not care what any study, or any person said. I’d wear it. Just like I wear a bike helmut when I’m cycling. Many people don’t. That’s fine. I wouldn’t leave my driveway without it.
Shouldn’t we all be free to choose what makes us feel safe and secure? Whether we consider that virtue signaling or morally repugnant?
“Free” being the operative word.
No-one wears a mask to submit. They wear it because they are afraid – either of this “terrible bug” or because they are afraid to stand out from the crowd. The latter is an age old fear and is dependent on the former, which is totally manufactured. The basic psy-op still stands: to get people physically involved. And when they push their bodies to respond, their minds follow.
You should always be free to wear one. They should never be compulsory, in any setting.
The COVID “virus” is a hoax which was used to trick the world into taking the depopulation shots. COVID is really due to:
• Being healthy being relabeled as asymptomatic “COVID” due to the 100% invalid PCR test.
• Ordinary illnesses being relabeled as “COVID” due to the 100% invalid PCR test.
• Illness from severe air pollution (e.g. China and Italy) and chemtrails being relabeled as
“COVID” due to the 100% invalid PCR test.
• Illness due to toxic masks and toxic nasal-swabs (used in COVID tests) being relabeled as
“COVID” due to the 100% invalid PCR test.
• Illness from flu shots being relabeled as “COVID” due to the 100% invalid PCR test.
• Illness from EMF (cell phone towers, phones, WIFI, etc.) being relabeled as “COVID” due to the
100% invalid PCR test.
• Illness from the fear, stress and isolation of lockdowns being relabeled as “COVID” due to the
100% invalid PCR test.
“COVID” deaths are really due to democide i.e. “treatment” with Remdesivir, ventilators, sedatives (Midazolam) and the clot shots. A perfectly healthy individual can test “positive” for COVID and be dead after a few weeks of “treatment”
Also,
:- Distracion from (a) diversion of public wealth from medical services (b) horrible working conditions and pollution (c) 5G
:- Every mask-wearer undermining his health through (a) less oxygen (b) microbes and droplets inhaled deeply, teflon, graphene, TiO2, silver, ethylene dioxide, excess CO2,.
Masks are only good for one thing- robbing people.
It’s like being in an outdoor silent prison. I really am a quiet perceptive person, but camera phones had a lot to do with the public debarkle over masking. People took their indoor professions outdoors into the open society, turning into cult Vogue fashion supervisors in their communities. imo
thx
The End of Germ Theory (2.34.29):
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/science-futures/the-end-of-germ-theory/
Instead of putting on the masks we should start taking them off:
First, ourselves….don’t hide behind the fear of social or family criticism about not going along with all the lies of covid, lockdowns, refusing the injections etc….come out of the bondage of fear and into the light of courage.
Second, “Them”….expose the lies and falsehoods that have ruined and will ruin many more lives if we remain silent when truth “demands” that we speak loud and clear against oppression.
Peace.
Lampposts and copious supplies of rope provide both a quicker and more permanent solution.
PIANO WIRE BETTER. LOOK ON GUMTREE, LOADS OF FREE PIANOS)
The lies of ‘covid’ shysters has been exposed from the very beginning but could not be heard over the gnashing and wailing. Many of us are now waiting for the TV educated to catch up with the real world. Those who survive anyway.
I see most of the gathering Antifa are still wearing masks. That’s very anti-establishment. So not so much Antifa, but Protifa.
The poison dwarf’s own paper on the Spanish Flu states that masks only added to the problem. When did thinking logically fall out of fashion?
These masks have created the same problem as did plastic bags and other refuse.
Antifa thinking logically? Pull the other one. They are much too nutrient deficient for that, goes with the territory for vegans, you see.
If it’s lack of protein, the girls can come and see me.
When they first appeared on the scene, i thought great, some direct action rather than just taking a beating by the cops. However they were always something else. ‘Domestic terrorists’ don’t usually get a get-out-of-free-card and flown around the world to different venues.
Thinking logically is apparently systemic “white supremacy.”
This is the level of pseudoscience bullshit being spouted by “the authorities” (taxpayer funded agents of war) via the criminal mainstream media outlets:
Mass death of seals raises fears bird flu is jumping between mammals, threatening new pandemic (msn.com)
These articles, for me, are screaming out loud just how big this worldwide all encompassing fraud operation being run by these dirty scamming bastards masquerading as governments and institutions is. Their whole game is to continually deceive and trick everyone because deceived and tricked people are slaves to the deceivers.
These desperate attempts at scaring people are also serving to put more nails in the coffin of virology. It’s all starting to look quite ridiculous. The medical mafia have really blown it with this crap.
Quickly, put some masks on those seals. 😀