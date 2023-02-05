Well, It’s bird flu…again

Kit Knightly
Hey remember last year? Remember the spring “bird flu outbreak”?
Remember how it was all just a fear-porn story designed to discourage people from eating real food, drive up the price of poultry and eggs and sell more vaccines?
Well, guess what…
It’s groundhog day again. And I mean that quite literally since it was actually reported on February 2nd:
Bird flu has jumped to mammals in the UK – so how worried should humans be?
Yes, the experts are back and they have more “warnings”. But don’t worry “It’s not that alarming”…yet. Although clearly someone at the New York Times didn’t get the “don’t be alarmist” memo, because they went with…
An Even Deadlier Pandemic Could Soon Be Here
Anyway, the story is that scientists have found bird flu in otters, bears, dolphins and foxes in the last year. And that means it could potentially jump to humans.
Because the order goes otters->bears->dolphins->foxes->people. That’s like biology 101.
Seriously though, what makes this story nonsense is the only reason they found this virus is that they were looking for it. After last year’s “scare” they have increased screening…using PCR tests.
PCR tests which don’t diagnose disease, don’t reliably work and can find basically anything basically anywhere. You know the arguments.
Essentially, now, all that needs to happen is some nature reserve sends a sample of (dead?) otter to a government lab, the lab runs “routine bird flu screening”…and finds it. Becuase of course it does.
Just like that Bird flu can jump from birds to otters to foxes to dolphins.
…like how “Covid” jumped from bats to people to goats to guavas to motor oil. Remmeber?
But what’s the next step?
Well, testing people of course, since we know it can infect mammals now.
And, like clockwork, cue the “experts” in the Guardian saying [emphasis added]:
scientists warn there is a possibility that bird flu viruses could change and gain the ability to spread easily between people. Monitoring for human infection is extremely important
And – just like Covid – if they start testing everyone for bird flu, they will find it.
We all know where it goes from there: Vaccines.
But, apparently, the already-approved vaccines aren’t good enough. Just ask the New York Times…
Perhaps the best news is that we have several H5N1 vaccines already approved by the Food and Drug Administration whose safety and immune response have been studied…The current plan is to mass-produce them if and when such an outbreak occurs, based on the particular variant involved […] Worryingly, all but one of the approved vaccines are produced by incubating each dose in an egg.
Good news though, there’s a solution on the way. An mRNA-based solution…
The mRNA-based platforms used to make two of the Covid vaccines also don’t depend on eggs[…]those vaccines can be mass-produced faster, in as little as three months. There are currently no approved mRNA vaccines for influenza, but efforts to make one should be expedited.
It really is groundhog day all over again.
Dear “The Experts”
Punxsutawney Bill.
The Cha-ching of déjà vu flu.
Hundreds of doctors abusing their patients:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-06/doctors-sexual-misconduct-complaint-system-investigation/101918606
Odd, no mention of JAB ABUSE.
Suicide rate up in the Lockdown capital of Australia:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-06/victorians-dying-by-suicide-in-2022-coronial-data/101933332
Odd, no mention of POLICE STATE ABUSE.
I did my own extensive research into this terrible disease and realized……THEY are correct….it does come from a bird…..the VULTURE!!!!!
One Flu Over The Chicken’s Nest.
great!!!
This Is Not Normal
After 3 years I’m so sick of all this batsh*t… Best I can do is to go off-topic:
I gave this a 5, But still, as long as you don’t challenge contagion theory itself and stick to trying to nit pick details, specific countermeasures, you are inviting more of this. If contagion theory is valid, why did the 1918 Rosenau experiments fail to create a single case of transmission of allegedly the most infectious of all viruses, the “Spanish” (Kansas) flu?
Because anything can be weaponised. And hands/face/space can be justified just as easily for a Terrain Theory model – which uses environmental toxins plus a psychosomatic form of contagion, rather than a pathogenic source of contagion.
In many ways, terrain theory is a distinction without a difference.
Both theories have to account for exponential rises in sick observed in epidemiology since records began – attributed to contagious ‘diseases’ in Germ theory, but attributed to transferable ‘dis-ease’ via some more hazy mechanism in Terrain theory.
Just a note here, there’s a difference between referencing and drawing logical conclusions from a set of data and needing to hysterically EXPLAIN everything about that data, even resorting to hasty and poorly defined hypotheses rather than simply focus on the data itself.
Both Germ theory and Terrain theory have to account for exponential spread of illness observable in epidemiological records. Thanks to Rhys Jagger for pointing this out.
Just to restate again, although Terrain theory is shaky on the details, its mechanism MUST account for exponential spread of illness observant in all epidemiological records.
IF this mechanism of spread is, as many suggest, psychosomatic or bio-resonant in origin (linked to epigenetics, morphogenetic fields, cymatic resonance), then visually shielding bio-signals like sneezes and runny noses with masks, covering detox odours with isopropyl alcohol and standing further apart from other people MIGHT WELL help stop the spread.
Think about that.
A2
Terrain theory says that if you actively take care of your health and avoid exposure to environmental toxins, you will not get sick.
And it’s true. That should count for something. Off Guardian’s own slogan is “Because Facts Really Should Be Sacred”.
A non sequitur from you.
Doesnt Germ Theory claim other people, especially ones with snotty noses, are Enviromental Toxins, thus best to avoid exposure to / keep a safe Social Distance from ?
I guess you could say that, sure.
Terrain theory OTOH says the environmental toxins are toxic chemicals in food, household products, building materials, water, etc. All culprits which the government refuses to acknowledge because if they did then powerful people and corporations would have to be held accountable. And if people knew to avoid these toxins, they would stop getting sick, harming pharma profits.
Terrain theory says that “germs” are not pathogens, but rather are an essential part of our body required for important functions. Which has long since proven true with the discovery of the microbiome and “virome”.
Assuming that apparent “spread” of a disease is proof of “viral contagion” leads to the inevitable conclusion that Chernobyl was a virus, that lead poisoning in Flynt, Michigan is a viral pandemic, and many other nonsense hypotheses.
Contagion is a myth – scientific experiments during the times of the “Spanish Flu” have shown that.
And what about when not everyone in a household “catches” the flu? Or how about the religious nurses in former times who tended to leprosy sufferers who were isolated on islands, etc. These nurses even kissed their hands and feet as a sign of devotion to some holy principle but remained untouched by the disease. etc. etc.
Another example might be someone arriving from out of town who proceeds to make others in the household sick. This can’t be due to shared toxic burden and must therefore be due to some other method of contagion.
How would terrain theory Account for that?
But this is outlying speculation and doesnt address the core issue I raised.
I think it’s better just to stick to the facts. The statistical data, which demonstrates risk over time, shows 2020 wasn’t an especially deadly/dangerous year, and this was clear early in 2020. This proves that the resulting campaign of terror wasn’t justified or excusable. A2
I hear both of these theories but myself can’t be sure which is wrong and which is right. The contagion is an experience that all of us have in our life. When I was a child I caught all the childhood diseases from my older brother.
Did you see the diseases being expelled from your brother’s body and entering your nose and mouth?
Most peoples lived experience.
Do they wear tinfoil hats to believe that twaddle?
*This is my bingo card of jab pushers that may potentially do a Malhotra-esque flip-flop. There’s a few likely ones in there and a couple of long shots. Who will be the first flip-flopper?
Bare in mind Nigel Frauge has already, so has Ben shillco from intelligence outfit daily wire,
internet algorithm Jiden Patterson, Jimmy Dore, Freespeech hero Musk awakened and did the flip-flop after his 4th. Dr John Campbell flip flopped after getting his 5th. just another sewer Julia Hartley Brewer had 2 . Double jabbed Dr boloney flip flopped at 2.
Lord Sumpton truther from the simpletons still hasn’t flip flopped.
Ron destantis sold the safe and effective hasn’t flip flopped but wants an inquiry,
Fakeactivistpost flip flop on 2.
Could Trump do the flipflop,
What do all those idiots have in common? They all push for the jab and demonise anyone intelligent enough to refuse it.
Some of your favourite people!
a bird flew onto my shoulder today, there was no concern, because I know how to spell.
What do you do if a bird shits on your jacket? Pack her in.
That is a good one.
The Covid op was the first time the human “herd” were directly attacked by adversaries. Farm animals, however, have been suffering this kind of thing for many years. Bovine TB for example, is an annual cliffhanger when the vet comes to conduct the compulsory “test”. (Not all areas have annual testing) A healthy-looking cow can be automatically sent for slaughter if she appears to have been “exposed” to bTB. It’s a cheap and highly suspect skin reaction test.
Our 400 free-range organic laying hens are suffering yet another “lockdown”, making their lives miserable and the “free-range” status almost meaningless.
BSE, Foot and mouth, swine flu, now avian flu…livestock farming is already tightly regulated and controlled and each new freakish disease scare leads to more government intervention and less freedom for farmers. It is a depressing and discouraging trend.
Are you the Brian of Nazareth of the famous Monty Python Biggus Dickus scene?
It is wise if you succumb to this depressing trend to avoid Canada as you would undoubtedly be a prime candidate for their MAID department.
Of course the whole avian flu is bollocks, based on a fake rt-PCR test. In rare cases where symptoms are present, they are probably caused by toxins deliberately added to food. I recently built a henhouse condo but have not yet populated it. I will rely on my chicken feed from local farmers. In the USSA they will destroy a huge flock if one chicken tests positive. It is obviously a technique to induce famine and switch the diet to zee bugs. I wonder when they will start exterminating entire human communities when anyone should fake test positive for the avian flu. China already came damn close.
Sorry Admin: Fuck these moronic fear monger. Not buying anything they are selling. Not that I did when the ludicrous “deadly” covid hit our shores. We are still probably the most unvaxxed populace (South Africa) and nada is happening here. They have finally removed all those ridiculous “safely apparatus” – screens, alcohol based dispensers and social distancing and of course the absurd masks.
Wish the Europeans and Americans would grow a pair and tell their respective health authorities and ‘government’ officials to eff off. Biden needs a klap (a real literal physical one) and I am quite happy to slap him sillier that he already is. No charge.
I don’t think I’ve seen many of the “temporary” screens being removed in supermarkets – a sad indictment of our pussy society. It’s almost as if they’re wishing another reason to keep them there so they can demonstrate their unwavering compliance one more time.
Any bets on how many are going to be suckered by this. Crying wolf too often wears out people’s credulousness. That’s been apparent several times already as tentative trial balloons have been floated repeatedly since people began to weary of the covid hysteria; and all have proved to be lead balloons so far.
I believe monkey pox only ceased to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern last week. Apart from a few power-crazy doctors who saw yet another opportunity to shine, nobody took any notice of it in spite of the effort to make it more scary by calling it the M pox.
Right! Monkey pox is a racist term, though I do not know the exact logic behind that WOKE WHO assertion.
I’m not sure of the exact logic either, but I’m recycling this relevant anecdote:
________________________________________
Identity politics, now “Woke”, culture warriors get so absurdly and comically tangled in their virtue-signaling attempts to purge and sanitize language and usage that they trip over themselves.
In the 1990s, I worked for a Pennsylvania state agency. The state legislature deemed that our increasingly computerized service didn’t need a proper IT Department. Instead, as computer equipment was installed in field offices statewide, the agency budget could only afford to provide actual technical training to a small group in our Central Office (CO) in Harrisburg.
For the rest of the state, management selected non-technical employees considered to be “good with computers” to set up the new equipment. We “automation coordinators” relied on simplified written instructions provided by the half-trained Central Office cadre; they were referred to as “chimp instructions” for obvious reasons– they were so basic and simplified that even a chimp could follow them. So you’d get a memo or telephone call from CO automation staff saying something like, “The new printers are coming next week with chimp instructions for setting them up.”
After a few years of this, we were suddenly notified that the state Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) had received a “complaint” about the term “chimp instructions”; the term was forthwith banned and considered strictly taboo– Streng Verboten! The explanation was that the term “could be considered racist”, with a strong implication, or insinuation, that it had been popularized in the first place by the white, bright Central Office automation group as a subliminal racist jab directed to the non-white automation coordinators around the state.
The EEOC fixated on the tragic and repugnant historical fact that in the past, reprehensible racial bigots invidiously disparaged blacks as simian-like, or even inferior descendants and “relatives” of simians. When such deplorable tropes or memes are catalogued in the Identity Politics Big Book of High Crimes, they are perforce embalmed and perpetuated– they simply can’t be discredited, abandoned, and allowed to fade away.
As it happens, I worked in Philadelphia with a preponderance of black co-workers. None of them had ever regarded the term “chimp instructions” as racist, or as an offensively snide jab at them. They certainly didn’t make a pejorative connection between “chimp instructions” and themselves. In fact, they were embarrassed by all the bureaucratic fuss ostensibly made on their behalf.
Ironically, it was the EEOC directive itself that revived and reified the historic slur, and reinforced the dubious concluson that the term “chimp instructions” had undeniable racist undertones. After all, stamping out racism and bigotry is the EEOC’s raison d’être. 🐒 🤔
I bet the herds of modern moron slaves will BEG for the new m[iracle]RNA jab for the next thing!
Are they already using the muzzle?!
Not after they hear mr. shot Billy MS BS has denounced the technology and divested himself of the company that was it’s creator. Monster…
The “common cold”, flu and influenza are coronaviruses. Even with a bogus “novel coronavirus” real scientists will tell you no vaccines can/will eradicate them because they constantly mutate and change. So these liars and con men keep pumping out the fear porn and propaganda to gin up high levels panic and anxiety that will enable them to sell more of their toxic/lethal injections and grab more and more power.
Notice during the run up to the COVID scam there was little to no mention about the human immune system being sufficient enough all by itself (aided by us eating nutritious foods, hydrating, getting adequate rest and exercise etc.) to protect us from anything nature and the mad scientists bring. It has been this way for millennia but the “experts’ and misanthropes have duped us into thinking mRNA concoctions are the panacea.
At this stage of disclosure, any adult who takes, other than at gunpoint (and even that is arguable), any mRNA genetic “therapy” deserves their Darwin Award.
Have I got this right?
The fox enters the henhouse and eats an infected chicken. Later on, the fox attacks a bear (for some reason) and the bear becomes infected. In its flu-induced delirium, the bear falls into a river, disturbing an otter, who (defending its territory) bites the bear. Finally, the otter swims out into the ocean, where it encounters a dolphin.
Yes, I could see how this is possible.
Wrong on all counts. It’s because none of them were wearing a mask.
😂
In the US there’s no mention of bird flu. When anything is amplified it’s COVID (no mention of variants on the network stations – that’s just confusing). Those who believe in the “pathogenic virus” will respond to the one psychological suggestion: COVID.
Not sure what’s going on in Britain, it’s hard enough to deal with the multitude of psy-ops being presented daily in the US without amplifying nonsense – which it seems “bird flu” has always been.
The jab is for COVID. Repeat after me: there’s three threats: nuclear war, climate change and COVID.
Since we live under a consumer paradigm, consumption requires novelty. As that fades (as do all fads) than these will dissipate. Nuclear war just doesn’t get the kind of “bang” it use to under the psy-op referred to as Hiroshima and Nagasaki. So it plays a secondary role.
All of this is staged, very real for the victims nonetheless.
Climate change is not a threat. It’s another lie.
“She has gone off to join Jim Jones and find The Rapture.”
“Cull! Cull! Cull! Reducing humanity’s carbon foot print and saving Granny Gaia one foot print at a time. Aren’t Corporate Fascism and Eugenics grand?”
Ain’t gonna be no human-generated eugenicist big-cull, SCoop, because no humans – including the simple-minded pillocks who think they’re inherently superior to the rest of us – aren’t up to it. We simply haven’t got the global organisational capability, despite all the hararoid delusions.
Fortunately, the – real – population overshoot that we’re in currently will be resolved anyway, by the usual Gaian correction feedback processes, whatever we do or don’t do.
We really do think we’re much more important and godlike-capable than we really are, laughable loons that we are.
“The Pharma-Con Racket have an enslavement plan for all the untermeschen useless eaters that make it through the Big Cull. How considerate.”
“Screw misinformation, this is clearly a cloud vaccine to spread across the United States. Not some Chinese spy balloon! These CT’s are out there. Safe and effective.”
Then again the pandemic pop parade has a few misses. Recall these?
The folk falling dead in the street dance.
The mighty Monkeypox Mambo.
And generally speaking – the climate clog dance. Nobody cares about it.
But who knows? Maybe the Birdy Dance will take off this time?
Nice article Kit. But I think you’re getting over-excited when you type it:
“Becuase of course it does…..
Remmeber?”
I got up this morning and a had a very satisfying shit.
In fact it was 500% more satisfying than anything I have ever heard a politician say.
I remember the precise moment when I knew the covid fiasco was a … fiasco.
It was when Johnson first uttered the words: “We are going to follow the science…”
“There is nothing so overrated as sex, and nothing so underrated as a good bowel movement”
— Mark Twain
An article’s weaponized narrative will be used repeatedly if it continues to produce the desired emotional reaction.
Our data is called the ‘new oil’ by those that create these digital (mind)scapes.
Equanimity & solidarity will confuse the Machine.
Since we’re comparing the covid situation with Groundhog Day (a fitting analogy in my opinion), the question rises: How did Bill Murray’s character in Groundhog Day escape the time loop?
That is the interesting part of Groundhog Day, isn’t it. – You can escape it.
How?
Quora says: through ‘Self-actualisation’. Think that’s true. Let’s just look at the good side of covid. Speaking of myself I have learned an incredible amount about… myself in the last 3 years. And about society too. It’s not all good, but it has been… a wake up call.
The dread of repeating the same day over and over again has made me question how to make change possible. The answer is through self-actualisation, ie through fulfilment of your own talents and potentialities, and not through some rewarding system that is set up by others (usually the state or the corporation).
Not that it’s easy, I think it took Phil Conners (the Bill Murray character) 60 years to escape Groundhog Day. And it might take such a time or longer. It’s even possible that it never happens. Well, okay, fair enough, change is not easy.
But the real pitiable in Groundhog Day is not Phil Conners, but are those who live the same day over and over again, without knowing it.
Is How I interpret the movie
Good comment! More and more, I’m starting to come to the conclusion that we can’t really change anything except ourselves, so that has become my main mission in life.
However, it would be unethical to keep one’s mouth tightly shut rather than to expose the death machine of our Overlords. You should not use force to “change” anyone. But one should supply people with seeds of real information to grease the skids for them to follow that option for change. Otherwise off-Guardian would simply be an exercise in masturbation.
I like this comment also! Though I’m obviously aware of what’s going on and stand up to it (not vaccinated, no masks, etc) I’m carrying on with my life.
OMG WE ARE ALL GONNA DIE! THIS TIME FOR REAL! MASK UP AND INJECT GENETIC EXPERIMENTAL GOO!
The virus must be real because it’s all that Offg writes about. I wonder if the editors can reference the scientific paper that proves the existence of said virus. Or is that just a silly request because asking for that evidence makes us all sound like conspiracy theorists and besides, the virus isolation question is not important at all…
Oops, forgot, putting that question forward means I’m trolling. I withdraw it. Apologies.
The Dutch news just mentioned a new case of Mad Cow Disease. It’s not dangerous for people. Really, humans are not in any danger. It couldn’t possibly jump from humans to humans.
https://nos.nl/artikel/2462077-gekkekoeienziekte-op-boerderij-in-zuid-holland-geen-gevaar-voor-mensen
The Dutch stil have cows?
BTW the Fraud also had a recent article about how nobody who cared for animals could have a pet.
If it ‘forces‘ them to kill all the cattle, it could still be part of the anti-food agenda.
Its funny, cuz down here in the comments we’re encouraged to keep the more extreme conspiratorial talk to a minimum. Like, you know, “please just cool it for now with the flat earth stuff OK?” Well, why do you keep headlining stuff that begs the question? You know there is going to be a barrage of remarks… I suggest you just let it rip. Remember, you don’t want to look like limited hangout.
Monkeypox (or M-pox) and er “traces of polio in sewerage” didn’t quite scare the public like it was perhaps meant to.
Even Matt Handycock in a recent grovelling interview said that “when the next pandemic hits us” as though, like Kill Bill keeps banging on, it’s an absolute certainty.
These fuckers won’t let up now, they’ve become power-crazy but, IMO, the masses won’t fall for the global diktats quite so easily next time.
Not that we here didn’t know but masks, even the N95 type, “make little of no difference”. Another “conspiracy theory” that’s turned out to be fact.
https://www.cochrane.org/CD006207/ARI_do-physical-measures-such-hand-washing-or-wearing-masks-stop-or-slow-down-spread-respiratory-viruses
As Kit himself reminded us just a few days ago: https://off-guardian.org/2023/02/01/coronavirus-fact-check-17-masks-still-dont-work/
Sometimes they make up diseases to cover up shit.
Remember mad cow disease?
it was caused by pesticides.
https://www.beyondpesticides.org/assets/media/documents/infoservices/pesticidesandyou/Summer%2003/mad_cow.pdf
Rob, thanks for this. I’d never heard this and always believed the animal feed cause, but this makes total sense. It’s why I won’t touch beef as it’s just a toxic mix of drugs and pesticides.