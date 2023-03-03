It WAS World Margarita Day…but it isn’t anymore

Sylvia Shawcross

Now I was looking at February 22. Nobody really cares about February 22 because it isn’t special or so you’d think. In truth this day actually is World Margarita Day, Be Humble Day and best of all World Thinking Day according to a google search.

You would be forgiven if you have to ask what the hell World Thinking Day is because thinking is a rather archaic thing we used to do once but rarely indulge in anymore, kinda like pot roast and horseradish on the side—a kind of delicious memory of better days.

Yes I know – save the cows, love the cows, eat the insects and all that – but still a pot roast with horseradish… that’s a thing worth thinking about even if we are deeply bovinely apologetic. And we really hate ourselves for having pointy canine teeth that seem to make us want to eat meat but we were born with canines. And pot roast… well pot roast is pot roast. It is the best china gleaming and the silver polished and the laughter around the table of better days. Distant days.

But I digress….

Anyway, World Thinking Day is something the Girl Scouts do every year and this year the theme is Our World, Our Peaceful Future. I can only say “good luck with that theme this year.”

But I digress.

As to the Be Humble Day I’m thinking of recommending that to the WEF for one of its main seminar themes for next year. Too late this year so hubris won the day again.

So. On February 22 I looked at all these things and made myself a Margarita for breakfast. It seemed like the right thing to do really.

I settled down to look at the news as I do in the morning. I wasn’t in the finest of moods because I live in Canada and am still trying to figure out which of three things I need to be outraged about: the Trucker Convoy Commission decision that leaves us open to all sorts of horrible things depending on who is in charge of the country, the fact that the Chinese may have interfered in our election or that the provinces seem to have sold us all out to universal digital ID for a federal check for healthcare. Decisions decisions decisions.

I was wondering why they keep calling all this the “clown world” when it really is a circus with all sorts of performers leaping about on top of elephants in the room, trying to tame lions with nothing more than than a duplicitous smile and a promise, doing a highwire act in a war zone and trying to teach old dogs new tricks. It is a circus of the insane.

It’s all a good spectator sport indeed as long as they don’t close the tent and insist we live it all with them. But apparently, they do. Whoever “they” are. Having the inmates in charge of the asylum is certainly a learning experience if nothing else.

If you’ve done enough news looking over the past few years eventually you settle in to a routine. I always check the mainstream media to see what the globalists want us to believe that day. Then I go to the United Nations to see any of their emergency sessions which seem to happen daily. I’m thinking they should subcategorize emergencies into horrific, not horrific and should we care. It would make it all so much easier.

I used to watch the Parliamentary sessions but that is so predictable now: One side demanding answers and the other side not answering and a lot of screeching and eye-rolling. I’ve fallen out of the practice of caring about them for the moment. Then I wander around aimlessly to see what people are talking about.

This February 22, 2023 there was a fire at the Knoxville Nuclear Facility in Tennessee but there is apparently nothing to see and all is well. Some weird huge metallic sphere washed up on a beach somewhere. There’s more sludge than earth in New Zealand after the cyclone floods now so there isn’t much left for the sheep to graze on. Ex-president Trump visited the toxic site in Ohio and gave everybody McDonald’s hamburgers. I’m not sure if he included fries with that.

Another train derailed in Detroit. The five toxicologists and environmentalists on the way to Ohio to help and assess the situation all died in a plane crash in Arkansas. Putin has postponed nuclear deals. The rabble who are the guinea pigs for the 15-minute cities are very angry in Oxford, England because they are sane logical human beings who know idiocy when they see it. The Pope has stated that pedophiles have a special place in heaven.

The Chinese are now supposedly supplying Russia with weapons. Biden fell up the airplane stairs on his departure from Poland because Zelensky wasn’t there to hold his hand. There was a 6.8 earthquake in Tajikistan. Spain is looking at legalizing bestiality provided animals are not harmed giving the SPCA something more to worry about. There’s balloons somewhere. And we’re not sure what North Korean rocket man is doing. We usually don’t pay attention anyway now. He hates that.

And that was just the supposed “facts”.

After that you have to read the opinion pieces. Reading opinion pieces eventually gets easier over time. There are after all only two narratives. Within one paragraph you can pretty much slot each opinion into one or the other. And life goes on. You decide whether to be outraged or discouraged or wildly optimistic and make yourself another Margarita for a mid-morning snack because there is definitely something lovely about February 22.

Yeah, sometimes you feel like you’re on a treadmill… in hell… and the Devil keeps upping the speed and incline. And that was how I was feeling.

So I made another Margarita for lunch and looked out the window to see if the worst storm of the century (it always is these days) was coming this way or not but there was only a few flakes and three angry crows who wanted their mid-morning snack. They’ll just have to wait because I’m worried about the elite in their bunkers in New Zealand. Has anybody checked to see if they’ve survived the floods?

I’m hoping February 23 will be World Hot-buttered Rum Day. If it isn’t, somebody should definitely start it.

This too shall pass as all things do. We carry on.

