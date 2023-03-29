WATCH: The One Hell Agenda

Meryl Nass interviews James Corbett for CHD.tv. Following on their previous discussion on the history of the World Health Organization, they turn their crosshairs on the latest updates on the WHO’s IHR proposed amendments & Zero Draft Pandemic treaty.

They highlight the latest meetings that took place from February 20 – 24, and laying particular emphasis on the proposed “One Health Approach” — a broad new landscape of interconnected and interdependent relationships with humans, animals and the environment.

Touted as an ‘non-colonial’ solution to the current ‘anthropocentric’ view on the ecosystem, the proposed solutions are anything but holistic. New fast tracked mRNA products for livestock raise concerns of equity for animal rights, considering no adverse events reporting system structure for animals currently exists.

As the reality of global vaccine passports draws nearer, is the “One Health Approach” really a “One Hell” power grab for all living beings and plants on earth, and will world domination of public health will now be sold to the public under the guise of “anti-colonialism”?

Links and references are available through Children’s Health Defense and The Corbett Report.