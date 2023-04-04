CJ Hopkins
So, I went to London to speak to the Left … no, not “the Left” you’re probably thinking of. Not the mask-wearing, Ukrainian-flag-flying Left. Not the pronoun-using, segregationist Left. Not the WEF, WHO, FBI, CIA, DHS, and MI6-loving Left. Not the global-capitalist New Normal Left. The other Left. The old-school Left. The “Covid-denying, conspiracy-theorizing, Putin-loving, far-right-extremist” Left.
There were approximately 150 of us, and we gathered in a “homophobic church” in Islington. Yes, Islington, which is more or less the British headquarters of the New Normal Left. We did not care. “Let them come for us,” we said. They didn’t. It was a Saturday. They were probably out shopping or hunting down imaginary anti-Semites. So, we went ahead and did our thing.
Our “thing” was a conference loosely based on leftist opposition to the WEF and its assorted dystopian visions for our future … you know, eating the bugs, owning nothing, being happy, that kind of stuff. I was invited by this group called Real Left to speak on a panel with Fabio Vighi, a professor of Critical Theory at Cardiff University. We didn’t talk about the WEF very much. We mostly talked about global capitalism, totalitarianism, and “the New Normal Left.”
Here are the broad strokes of what I said at the conference.
*
In order to understand what happened to the Left (i.e., how it became the New Normal Left), you have to understand the history of global capitalism over the last 30 years or so.
Actually, you have to go back a bit farther, back to the early 20th Century, when the Great Ideological Game was still afoot. Back then, capitalism, having overthrown the aristocracies, was on the march, transforming the world into one big marketplace. It was challenged by two opposing ideologies, fascism and communism. They fought it out. Long story short, capitalism won.
Global capitalism (“GloboCap”) was born. It’s one big global-capitalist world now. It has been since the early 1990s. GloboCap has no external adversaries, so it has nothing to do but Clear and Hold, i.e., wipe out pockets of internal resistance and implement ideological uniformity. Which is what it has been doing for the last 30 years, first, in the former Soviet bloc, then, in “The Global War on Terror,” and finally, in our so-called “Western democracies,” as we have just experienced up close and personal during the shock-and-awe phase of the rollout of the New Normal, and are continuing to experience, albeit somewhat less dramatically.
In other words, GloboCap is going totalitarian. That is what the New Normal is. It is not your granddad’s totalitarianism. It is a new, global-capitalist form of totalitarianism. It displays a number of familiar features — suspension of constitutional rights, official propaganda, goon squads, censorship, ubiquitous symbols of ideological conformity, gratuitous restrictions of freedom of movement and other aspects of everyday life, hatred and persecution of official “Untermenschen,” segregation, criminalization of dissent, mob violence, book burning, show trials, etc. — but there won’t be anyone goose-stepping around in jackboots shrieking about “the master race.” It’s not that kind of totalitarianism.
To understand it (which it would behoove us to do), we need to understand global-capitalist ideology, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. Global capitalism has no ideology … or, rather, its ideology is “reality.” When you have no ideological adversaries, you don’t need an ideology. You’re basically God.
“Reality” is whatever you say it is, and whoever disagrees is a “science denier,” or a “conspiracy theorist,” or a “malinformationist,” or some other type of deluded “extremist.” You don’t need to argue ideology with anyone, because you have no ideological opponents. Society is divided into two fundamental groups, (a) “normal people,” who accept “reality,” and (b) the “deviants” and “extremists,” who do not.
Your political and ideological opponents are pathologized, preemptively delegitimized. After all, who would argue against “reality” except liars and the clinically insane?
Yes, of course, there is intramural political and ideological conflict within the confines of so-called “normality,” just as there is intramural competition between global corporations, but challenging the ideological system itself is impossible, because there is no ground outside it from which to mount an attack. This is probably the hardest thing for most of us to come to terms with. There is no ideological territory outside global capitalism. There is no “outside.” There are no external adversaries. There are only insurgencies, and counterinsurgency ops.
The rest is intramural competition.
And here’s another thing that we need to understand about global-capitalist ideology, and it isn’t going to make my conservative readers, or my libertarian readers, or my leftist readers, happy. But it is essential to understanding the New Normal Left and the shape of the current ideological landscape. I’m going to try to keep this as simple as possible and not get lost in a bunch of post-structuralist mumbo jumbo.
Ready? OK, here we go.
Capitalism is a values-decoding machine. It decodes society of despotic values (i.e., religious values, racist values, socialist values, traditional values, any and all values that interfere with the unimpeded flows of capital … capitalism does not distinguish). This is how capitalism (or democracy if you’re squeamish) freed us from a despotic “reality” in which values emanated from the aristocracies, kings, priests, the Church, etc. Basically, it transferred the emanation and enforcement of values from despotic structures to the marketplace, where everything is essentially a commodity.
So, hurrah … capitalism freed us from despotism! I’m grateful. I’m not a big fan of despotism. The problem is, it’s just a machine. And it has no off-switch. And now it dominates the entire planet unopposed or restricted in any meaningful way. So it’s doing what it is designed to do, stripping societies of their despotic values, rendering everything and everyone a commodity, establishing and enforcing ideological uniformity, neutralizing pockets of internal resistance.
The vast majority of that resistance is reactionary. I do not mean that in the pejorative sense. Most of the opposition to the New Normal has come from the traditional political right, from folks who are trying to preserve their values, i.e., to prevent them from being decoded by the GloboCap values-decoding machine. A lot of these folks don’t see it that way, because they do not want to face the fact that what they are resisting is global capitalism, so they call it other names like “crony capitalism,” “corporatism,” or “cultural Marxism.” I don’t really care what they call it, except when they call it “communism,” which just makes them sounds extremely silly.
The point is, these folks comprise a reactionary force that is pushing back against the advance of global-capitalism and its ideology, whether they know what they are resisting or not. Russia is another such reactionary force, at least insofar as it is attempting to defend what remains of its national sovereignty. Syria and Iran are two other examples. All of these reactionary forces are integrated within the GloboCap system and at the same time are resisting their absorption by it. The dynamics are complex. It isn’t a cartoon or a Hollywood movie with “good guys” and “bad guys.”
Anyway, the battlefield looks like this … you’ve got GloboCap conducting its Clear-and-Hold op, and you’ve got the reactionary (“populist”) backlash against it. And that’s it. Those are the only significant forces on the battlefield, currently.
Which brings us to the miserable state of the Left.
The Left — and I mean “the Left” broadly, so liberals, and both serious and Brooklyn leftists — are in an ideological double-bind. Either they align with an increasingly totalitarian GloboCap or they align with the reactionary backlash against it.
They can’t align with the reactionaries, because a lot of them are … well, you know, somewhat bigoted, or they believe in God, or they object to drag queens rubbing themselves all over kids. Many of them own multiple firearms (i.e., the reactionaries, not the drag queens) and fly giant American flags outside their homes (or whatever flags they fly in Great Britain). Many of them voted for Donald Trump, or Brexit, or the AfD here in Germany, or the National Rally in France, or The Brothers of Italy. These are not BBC/NPR-listening people. These are not pronoun-using people. These are scary working-class people.
So the Left has aligned with GloboCap, which, after all, is still decoding all those nasty despotic values (i.e., racism, and other forms of bigotry), and is opposing dictators and religious zealots, and is spreading “democracy” all across the planet. You might think I am being facetious. I am not. Global capitalism is still doing that. Which I support, as do all liberals and leftists.
The catch is, as global capitalism continues to do that, and makes a big show of doing that, it is also going totalitarian. It is not decoding those despotic values out of the goodness of its heart. What it is doing is establishing ideological uniformity. The problem is, it has no ideology. All it knows how to do is decode values, transforming societies into markets and everything in them into valueless commodities. Which it is doing in totalitarian fashion. The Nazis referred to this process as “Gleichschaltung,” the synchronization of all elements of society according to official ideology. That is what is happening, currently, globally.
GloboCap has begun the transition from a “reality” of competing ideologies, sovereign nation-states, cultures, and values to a new, supranational, post-ideological, eventually trans-human, globalized “reality,” and the message is, “you are either with us or against us.”
The New Normal Left is obviously with GloboCap. New Normal Leftists will furiously deny this, as they shriek for more censorship of dissent and cheer for actual Sieg-heiling Nazis.
Just as the “populist” Right cannot accept the fact that what it is opposing is a form of capitalism, the New Normal Left cannot accept the fact that it is aligned with a new form of totalitarianism. It is literally inconceivable to them. You can show them screenshots of their posts and Tweets in which they called for “the Unvaccinated” to be locked up in camps, and pictures of when they formed fanatical mobs and threatened people who wouldn’t chant their slogans, and they will look at you as if you are out of your mind.
*
And so we are in a bit of a fix. Which is basically what I told the conference in London. I wish I had some brilliant plan of action to offer. Sadly, I do not. Probably no one does at this stage of things. After all, the New Normal is just getting started.
That said, one thing I’m sure about is, if you don’t want to end up eating the bugs and owning nothing and being happy in your AI-monitored 15-minute city while you wait for your social-credit app to update your vaccination record so you can access your CBDC account and make another minimum payment on your ever-deepening credit-card debt, it would probably be a good idea to try to understand what is actually happening.
Or maybe not. What do I know? I’m just an old “far-right extremist lefty.”
CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing and Broadway Play Publishing, Inc. His dystopian novel, Zone 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant. Volumes I and II of his Consent Factory Essays are published by Consent Factory Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Content, Inc. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.
“Globocap” is a misnomer, the new normal is really just corporatized global socialism with the largest investment corporations at the top running things for the greater good. Well their greater good. There is no version of socialism where asswipes do not end up in charge raping the poor and middle class and selling them snakeoil by force.
They own it all not because there is a healthy free market in play but because they have squashed all competition and dissent and legislated that all the earnings of the poor and middle class must flow by force into their coffers.
And in return they promise us “free” mandatory slum care while we are all taxed to death, but in reality this is just the mandatory purchase of select corporate services funded by raping the people all the while said service is designed to slowly suck the life out of you. This system eliminates of freedom of choice, and uses a government fist to make sure the corporate protection racket stays in play.
How anyone could see form of totalitarianism as capitalism I have no idea. It is about as far from free market principles as one could get. It is centralist philosophy with a corporate veil.
And the new normal society acts just like the old commie totalitarianism in many ways, and there is certainly an ideology behind it, and it has an inherently religious quality to its cultic secularism that is reminiscent of previous pagan societies of ancient Rome.
CJ Hopkins,
I didn’t know you were there, or I might have turned up…
I have been to North London before, mainly Camden Town – to see bands.
I do not normally turn up at any political events..especially in North London
You might have flown in from Berlin…but there are also some nice theatres and venues in South London and the price of beer is very much cheaper. A mate of mine very recently sold out The Charles Cryer. They do plays there too
We like you – An American in Berlin
Your greatest skill is too completely take the p1ss about all this sh1t around and also make me laugh…
You write so well, I have even bought your books…
Try South London next. They might put your latest play on
https://cryerarts.co.uk/whats-on-%3F
Tony
“Reality” is whatever you say it is, and whoever disagrees is a “science denier,” or a “conspiracy theorist,” or a “malinformationist,” or some other type of deluded “extremist.”
Humpty Dumpty(?), “A word means what I mean it to be”…
I am going to re-read Lewis Carrol’s “Through the looking Glass”, before it gets cancelled.
Something about the story telling nature of fraudulent narratives; are we all just still sitting up in bed being told “comforting” bedtime stories that in the end, “We will be happy everafter…”
Alas, what’s left for leftists but to mourn the demise of The Left at the margins of the long forgotten working class?
CJ spoke at the same talk Piers Corbin was booked to talk also.
He doesn’t mention that part.!
Leftist. Rightist. Moderate. Extremist. Progressive. Lunatic. Crazy. GloboCap.
All I know is what the current Democrats are doing.
And it’s bad. And it’s truly evil. Those charges can’t be refuted.
The last two Dan Bongino shows (among many previous shows) pointed the same things out but in simpler terms.
His point: When it’s bad enough, those on the left will “hold their noses” and vote Republican.
They will refuse to admit what they did, but they will. It’s inevitable.
We are near that point.
The indictment of Trump is going to solidify what is needed to eradicate the police state we are in. Weaponizing law enforcement to derail political opponents is bad. Bragg should be in jail along with Soros, his funding agent.
Rule of thumb: Don’t vote in the primaries. You will be targeted when your party affiliation becomes public knowledge.
The secret ballot is everything.
Then you can hold your head high because you will have truly voted to preserve Democracy and the Republic. And you will be insulated from leftist attacks.
And there will be leftist attacks if they find out.
Vote harder? That will save us?!
Good on you!
… the “Evilists” are also Reugnicans, the Greens-with-envy, Communists, Demon-craps, Libretardarians.
Right now the Demon-craps have the limelight.
Oh, the most imprtant part: the TAIL that wags the Dog…
ZioGloboHomo.
In the Motilal Banarsidass Publishing House translation of the Shiva Purana one of Shiva’s 1008 names translates as “the Bikshu of the left wing”. The Shiva Purana is truly ancient, and so are the concepts of left and right. Vishnu right. Shiva left. Brahma neutral.
The three Gunas and all that.
The continual chorus, particularly from the US, that the vaxxines have somehow been foisted upon the world by the left is a sign of the mental illness which permeates the politics of that accursed country. Pfizer and Moderna, Bill Gates,Tony Fauci, Klaus and all the other miscreants are part of some “left wing” conspiracy to enslave us all. Give me a break.
At the very beginning of the scamdemic many of the first voices raised in opposition to the official narrative were from the left. For example GlobalResearch.ca. published a lot of seminal articles on the subject. And who profited financially from the scam? The banks and Big Pharma, that’s who. And Big Government of both left and right persuasions.
Anyway, I’m with Shiva, the great ascetic, who dances naked covered in ash in the cremation grounds. Left wing forever.
This is one of the best readings of reality I’ve seen so far, at least as far as the societal or political landscape is concerned (there are other issues at play, such as ecology in the broader sense, economics in the broader sense, availability of resources, and others, which are to a large extent the actual underlying causes of the current goings-on).
What I would add to the aforestated is that as far as ideology is concerned, what Hopkins calls GloboCap has hijacked the welfare state concept – the best societal arrangement invented thus far, which introduces a compromise between individualism and collectivism – and is piggybacking on it all the shit that’s being foisted on the world. As such, the whole thing is very difficult to attack, as the author correctly points out, because the way it’s concocted, GloboCap’s ideology has swallowed all of the stuff that can be considered “good” and “favorable to the people”, including stuff like considerateness, empathy, you name it. They sure are a bunch of clever motherfuckers, and they make it very difficult for anyone inclined to dissent to establish their ideological position.
Opposing GloboCap hinges on finding an ideological stance that can be promoted as opposition to GloboCap. Nobody is anywhere near to even realizing that. At best, opponents want to go back, implicitly, to the pre-Covid state of affairs, which is ridiculous because that’s exactly what led the world to where it’s now.
My guess is that the ideology – if one is produced at all – opposing this global capitalofuckism will have to come from the left field and be based on tenets that are completely different from what politics have revolved around until now, because GloboCap has that covered.
Any ideology which arises will have to exclude fiat currency. When there’s nothing to accumulate, there ceases to be any future in exploitation or inequality.
If a future Elon Musk or Bill Gates or Lord Rothschild or Rockefeller wishes to accumulate pebbles and seashells, be my guest.
They would own all the beaches in the world, given the chance.
Isn’t this the ‘nihilism’ accurately prdicted by Nietszche?
And those that do not recognize Nihilism call it incorrectly: “Anarchy”.
The only direction Left is Up!
Seriously, if any thinking people are beginning to get the notion that all the exits are, very unceremoniously, in the process of being blocked and closed off, rendering us all, as the ancient metaphor, “bees in a bottle,” it will occur to more and more that the only help in all this is a person well above humankind. AND, all the others.
That’s not theology so much as sheer necessity! What else? WHO else?
It’s what I once heard a Dominican avatar refer to in the simplest terms, in his talks to us, “We find ourselves in some extremity ‘reduced’ to prayer.”
In other terms: perhaps the greatest gift in life, since it compels us to face the ever-present reality of impending death and “summary” exit, is to be put in that exact situation, where human answers need a lot of help, ultimate help, from beyond, or within.
Calling a spade a spade, some may begin to see that all the options, as Mr. Hopkins clarifies certainly well and clearly enough, are vanishing fast as the morning dew, or pretty fast enough, for anyone’s ‘taste’.
The American Catholic author, Flannery O’Connor, wrote a story with a relevant title, “Everything that Rises Must Converge.”
However you chart it, the arrow pointing up is, irony of ironies, the only one Left.
So we look Up, not back.
Peace is Powerful. Especially when shared.
Marx
It goes back to at least the French revolution and posibly much earlier. Marx was another significant milestone in the ultimately successful goal of complete bankster control of the world. This cousin of the topmost banksters steered revolutionaries in a way that would make them useful idiots that served the banksters’ needs. The working class needed feminism like a hole in the head but Marx forced it on them, savaging people like Proudhon that had family values. The widely opposed suffragettes were another milestone. The suffragettes were solidly pro WW1, the first war for oil and for Israel. Feminism was a steppingstone in the direction of the abominations of the present. Once gender role bedrock is weakened, there is no limit as to where you can go. Next step the sanctifying of sodomy. Today human rights mean the facilitating of the sexual neutering of children and the administering of deadly clot shots. It means muzzles and support of neocon Ukraine. The passionate tree hugging environmentalists and the fiery antiwar activists have been transformed into electric car driving muzzled Zelensky groupies. Disgusting.
It can as easily be said that these traditional gender roles within a specifically familial setting were no more natural than anything the Marxists envisioned; and were simply foisted on society in order to make it easier for the ruling class to oversee the population.
Yes, we see many parallels to the family setting in other species; but equally as many instances where the opposite predominates. It is much overstating the case to say that women were designed solely for reproductive and child rearing roles; and that anything which deviates from that paradigm tends toward a breakdown of society.
The very societies which have most greatly stressed the traditional gender and societal roles have been the most dystopian. Consider Muslim societies, whose history is littered with familial in-fighting, especially among the ruling class. Or Roman society during the period of Empire, when in-fighting among the ruling families eventually destroyed the society itself.
One thing seems clear: rigidly defined roles, whether gender or anything else, tends to render a society incapable of responding to changing conditions.
The Soviets made gender role reversal their primary objective. The USSR does not exist today.
No wonder the USSR no longer exists if they sought to have men give birth and women to go to war!
Thank you for helping me make sense of our Brave New World! As a lifelong lefty, it has been difficult to understand the new leftism and its alignment with censorship and intolerance. This really helps me understand what is in front of my face. I will read more of whatever you write. Rock on!
Sorry guys, you are very wrong on this one… the way you think on this article and the way many people also think, is exactly what the wolves want people to think… aka, to believe in the myths of ‘capitalism vs communism’, ‘conservatives vs socialists’, ‘west vs east’, etc, etc.
The j€w$ created capitalism, socialism/communism [both are the same], liberalism, humanism, progressivism, feminism, etc, etc… they have been using these to create divisions not only between nations, but between people as well… it serves also to keep people eternally occupied and distracted with fabricated illusions and serves as justification for their revolutions, wars and arm races.
They are doing exactly that as we speak, with the bogus Ukraine-Russia ‘conflict’, the bogus USA vs Russia/China, etc, etc, etc…
Dr Oscar Levy, german jewish physician and author, “L‘Anti-Semitism” pag 350:
Rabbi Harry Waton, jewish philosopher, , disciple of Spinoza, “A Program For The Jews And Humanity”, sponsored by the Committee for the Preservation of the Jews:
Once upon a time, left/ socialist movements were created to improve the lot of ordinary working people, the downtrodden masses who form the bulk of the population, and to protect their interests.
But all that is ancient history. Those nominally “left” organisations, Blair’s New Labour, the Democrats, the SPD, the French socialists, all openly despise the people they were once created to represent.
They have been neutered, co opted, suborned, bribed and blackmailed, and reduced to mere tools of corporate globalist interests. They have been bought off. They no longer serve any useful purpose whatsoever. They exist simply to create an illusion of choice and democracy without any substance.
Indeed!
RE: [left/ socialist movements have been] reduced to mere tools of corporate globalist interests
And those same corporate globalist interests (Globocap) have convinced people on the right that capitalism is the only path to economic, political and spiritual freedom.
The only group organized to fight the New Normal now are those that see the vehicle that got us here as our only savior. As CJ indicates, we are in a bit of a fix!
That clarified things for me – GloboCap practically operating in a vacuum of no alternative systems or ideologies, all the while we “reactionaries” are bickering over differences …. and getting nowhere in terms of forming a solid opposition.
It takes a moral code and conviction to form an opposition to evil.
And it takes the understanding, and acceptance, that you’re going to die regardless of what happens, to come up with that moral code in the first place.
the only moral code is do NOT steal that which does not belong to you whether it be property, someone’s partner/wife etc, even violence/rape etc is stealing personal security, murder is stealing another’s life etc etc etc
Great article but I have a different view of the left. To me (American) liberalism is the opposite of leftism. Liberals derive their opinions from the capitalist liberal media and appear to generally align with its interests of big business. They also despise the proletariat. Sneering at the lower orders almost defines contemporary liberalism.
I understand the value of the word “GloboCap” however I see it as the American empire. Multinational but fundamentally under the control of American gangster capitalism with its global reach military and intelligence services.
In the 1980s I met a nice American doctor when I was hitchhiking in Paris. He complained that he was often verbally and physically abused simply for being an American. He said ‘we saved you from the Nazis and protect you from the Soviets’.
No, American banks funded Hitler and American business supported the Nazis throughout WWII. IBM orchestrated the holocaust. Standard Oil literally kept the Luftwaffe flying (leaded fuel). The socialism in ‘national socialism’ was wiped out in the ‘Night of the Long Knives’
Germans appear to be very obedient to authority (thanks for your brilliant Twitter posts from Germany) but to me Americans are the source of most international evil in the world.
‘If the Nuremberg laws were applied, then every post-war American president would have been hanged’ -Noam Chomsky
Americans invaded Europe in 1944 and are still in power here today. They created the Marshall Plan to give American corporations a major advantage, CIA Operation Gladio controlled European governments. The CIA also created the anti democratic Common Market (now the EU) – source The Telegraph. European countries joined in American wars in the middle east not out of loyalty but fear.
Great reset creator Klaus Schwab, as well as having a Nazi father is also a fawning acolyte of American mega war criminal Henry Kissinger.
A guy I knew in Singapore bought a multi million dollar British computer system. Later that day his boss got a phone call from the American ambassador telling him to buy IBM. That’s pure gangsterism.
RE: To me (American) liberalism is the opposite of leftism
That’s what your average shop steward would have understood up to the union purges known as McCarthyism. Then the unions merged with the Democratic Party and we’ve been fighting a battle that was lost decades ago. Yet, I still find it odd that my conservative friends refer to AOC as “far left”. I instinctively react (to myself): “She’s a Democrat, she can’t be on the left.”
I still think of Upton Sinclair’s old maxim: The US political system is a bird of prey, with two right wings called the Republicans and Democrats.
But all those nuances, that history, seems pretty much irrelevant anymore.
Everything has been weaponized, including language. “Liberalism” now ONLY refers to economic freedom (libertarianism), unfettered, deregulated capitalism, which has been in effect for 50 years now, giving rise to transnational behemoths that stomp out small business competition. I wish we had a social media presence in the 80’s, when privatization (the core of fascism) was kicked into high gear. Now we have too big to fail everything, which should and must fail. The answer? If you are at all involved in the life support of these global monsters, drum up some self-worth and pull out.
This article, linked above is very good, definitely worth the time:
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/guide-understanding-hoax-century-thirteen-ways-looking-disinformation
Very interesting article. Shame that very few will bother themselves to read it…
I went off the left, which I thought I was part of, when I realised they were materialists. I’m not a spiritualist either, life has a bit of both and probably other things as well for all I know, but I’m not keen on religions so far. Down with all labels I say, let’s dance.
There isn’t a left ts a outside selling Commercial Factory platform targeting a lethargic singleton consumption excessive obesity.
Thanks!
Have long been searching for a term to sum up the bizzarro Democrats we find ourselves
saddled with these days. They might consider themselves “liberal” but they hate
free speech for “the right”; hate justice for “the right”; hate voting rights for “the right”.
They have pragmatically aligned themselves with the CIA and FBI when those are attacking “the right”.
Support legacy media propaganda. Support wars. Support BigPharma. Support Wall Street banksters.
I mean…wtf!
Thus, to quote from this article,
And now we have a new term – Neo Totalitarian.
Or, to borrow from Neocon,
we have Neotots.
Democrats are Neotots.
The job of Demonrats is to break everything.
The job of Retardicans is make sure no one can fix anything.
Two wings of the same predator bird.
Two doors that lead to the same slaughterhouse.
Democratic is a mechanism controlling public county state movement post 1919.
Btw be specific on war unless your involved in a hypocritical authoritive position of wealth., which I personally doubt, coming from a liberalised democrat., playing the field its all over you.
Where do you live, in any event such generalising drop words are typical commentary twisting irreverence.
Thx
“Frankly, My Dear, i cant make sense of this obsession about ‘the left’.”
Observation: Post WW2, Australia has had two main political parties – The Liberal Party (“The Bosses Party” according to my mum), and The Labor Party ( spelled Labour – before the middle classes swamped it)…
Every election is a verdict of what the electorate think of the Labor Party…The Liberals can get away with Murder, but Labor cant…It gets judged harshly…Maybe because it promises more than it can deliver, (and it has to promise More)…Maybe it sells itself as more moral than the other mob – then is punished for proving to be “no different from the other mob” ?
The impression is – So Many expect a lot from ‘the left’, and ‘the left’ always fails to live up to their expectations…So ‘the left’ is judged, criticised, condemned !
None seems to anguish over ‘the right’ like they do over ‘the left’…Just like The liberals, they seem able to get away with murder…
Dont follow leaders
watch the parking meters…(1960s folksinger)…
Wanna defeat and humiliate Klaus and the mob?
Put a camera on ’em and ask them to sing and dance.
I feel like part of the Leftover Left….sitting forgotten and despondently at the back of the fridge in unlabelled Tupperware.
If CJ is looking for a solution how about avoiding labels and looking for points of agreement rather than focusing on points of disagreement?
I now probably have more in common with a “Trump voter” or Brexit voter than I do with my liberal, anti-Brexit, woke, masked and clotshotted “friends” who turned out to be more fascist in the past three years than I could ever have imagined.
I’m not on board with the use of “reactionary” to describe the motley crew that is resisting whether they are Russians, Syrians, god fearing Christians in the USA or random Leftover lefties with no place to call home on the ideological spectrum that exists in NATOstan.
I’m ideologically homeless and that’s ok with me. I prefer to focus on issues. I’m not in any idealogical double bind.
Ask me what I think on an ISSUE. Don’t try to stick an ideological label on me. If the issue is vax mandates, I’ll align with ANYONE against them. Once that’s taken care of, I’ll pick my alliances for the next battle I want to fight.
I’m not sure what CJ means by this:
” So the Left has aligned with GloboCap, which, after all, is still decoding all those nasty despotic values (i.e., racism, and other forms of bigotry), and is opposing dictators and religious zealots, and is spreading “democracy” all across the planet. You might think I am being facetious. I am not. Global capitalism is still doing that. Which I support, as do all liberals and leftists.”
If he’s not being facetious how can he possibly be serious? What “dictators” and “religious zealots” is he referring to? The ones we try to overthrow? The ones sitting on a pile of oil and gas?
I think Hopkins is referring to the role Liberals came to fulfill in History: to put an end to the despotic old regime with its religious intolerance and hierarchy based on mere birthright; specially to put an end to the wars of religion where “father and son crossed swords” over (mere) religious matters. To achieve that, Liberals sought to justify the privatisation of all values that might cause conflict, and to make the market, the economy, the new and sole place where people could gather to interact and negotiate, thus maintaining the social cohesion. In the social sphere this movement of privatisation gave the Left mindset which culminated in “my body, my choice”; and in the economic sphere “my money, my choice”, which culminated in the “anarcho-capitalist” who wants to free the flow of a Capital from the slightest interference of the State, better off guaranteeing security and private property.
I think it is this ongoing movement against the old rigid structures that is referred to.
A philosopher once remarked:
“Advertising agencies, collectively, are the true Anti-Christ.
They lie about the purpose of life and the secret of happiness.”
Enough said?
——
(hint: service and sharing)
I’m with you there. I’ve had a bad feeling about advertising for some time, it’s not bad per se but it’s spread a mushy numbness over everything. We know adverts aren’t true but…. they’re effective and this elastification of truth infests all aspects of human life. I can’t put my finger on it, is it just a symptom of the big disease, moral relativity?
I remember coming to the realisation that I was being sold everything in the ad. It may look like they are selling me coke, but I’m left wanting the girl, the car the clothes the house, the whole package, and if you consider Blackrock and Vanguard own everything, it makes sense.
Among the everything blackguard own is a big chunk of Ukrainian farmland.
Not so sure why it took the author so long to figure this one out. I also used to consider myself of the left, a liberal, all that, but then along came Obama and his wars. That’s when it really happened. I used to go to a blog called the Daily Kos and it was evident right away in 2009 that I could and would no longer refer to myself of the left or as a liberal. (Of course, we could go back further and look at the left/liberal involvement in the Vietnam war). None of this is new.
Of course, then we have the right and their general support for Trump, the King of the fake Covid-19 vaccine, mastermind of Operation Warpspeed to kill for Big Pharma, and sleight of hand artist who pretended he was going to fight the deep state but instead hired their representatives. I can’t refer to myself as the right either. I suppose that’s appropriate since it’s all bullshit anyway.
Very good article, but one big objection comes to mind: Hopkins writes as if this is all a sort of machine, but there are human beings behind it. As the Wizard of Oz said “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain! But the role of human beings (a few or a good number of them, I’m not sure) who get pleasure from this soul-less, dare I say evil, system, really can’t be ignored.
Do you think maybe it is out of control? Like a runaway carriage, there is a human there, but the best they can do is hang on to the machine!
The one thing we cannot deny is how everything has become weaponized, because the current policy makers bribing everyone are imbued (poisoned?) with the spirit of militarism. They adore how soldiers are groomed into uniformity and subjugation. If only the average citizen would follow suit. Insisting on human rights is so individualistic and self-serving. Think of the whole!
The Spirit of Militarism is a book that was written in 1915 by Nahum Goldmann, founder of the World Jewish Congress. The US, UK, EU and Israel have embraced this “spirit of militarism” by weaponizing everything beyond defense – economics, media, healthcare, food, weather… even our dilapidated infrastructure is a ticking time bomb that could collapse at any minute. This is a malignant mentality that needs to be globally rejected.
This nihilistic attitude has negatively affected the younger generations. The western world has made everyone licensed to ill. The mascot of transnational corporate tyranny is Ronald McDonald because so much of what Big Capital produces is shite that makes us sick and no one wants. If we could get back to craftsmanship and their journeymen who make products from beginning to end, local farming, etc., without resorting to a feudalistic landscape, we would be back on track to restoring quality and pride to humankind
The totalitarian, globalist ideology is Public Health. Indeed, there is probably no better illustration of the absolutist power of Public Health than the photo accompanying this article – showing how it resolves its apparent contradictions with dizzying displays of doublethink.
There’s a lot to dissect in that photo, but you may notice that there aren’t even any actual “black people”!
—
https://www.vox.com/2020/6/1/21276957/george-floyd-protests-coronavirus-police-brutality-racism
2 public health crises have collided in the protests over George Floyd’s death
America’s institutional racism explains both Covid-19’s toll and police violence.
Jun 1, 2020
—
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/06/public-health-experts-are-not-hypocrites/612853
Public-Health Experts Are Not Hypocrites
June 11, 2020
On June 4, more than 1,200 public-health experts signed a letter saying the protests were “vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of black people in the United States.”
—
Police arrest anti-vax protestors in Melbourne
9 News Australia
Sep 24, 2021
Their system will implode, hopefully sooner rather than later.
With the dismantling of things into one homogeneous, blandocracy™, albeit in brutal fashion, the demise will be inevitable.
Complex systems, such as our world and it’s societies, require an amount of chaos. That chaos serves as a pool of input from which events and ideas are created and destroyed. That process of creation and destruction, in time, distills into tangible and intangible things that serve to form our world.
Choking that process by limiting the inputs to the system with a corporate blandocracy™ will remove the sufficient level of probability for the occurrence of these events of creation and destruction. This is ultimately the beginning of the downfall.
I have pointed this out before, here and elsewhere. And it is best demonstrated by the Mouse Utopia experiment.
Within child minding centres, schools, prisons, there’s no privacy, no personal space – no where to recover from the stress of constant interactions with others, with strangers…Such institutions do not ‘teach’ socialisation…
Imagine what it’s gonna be like when we’re all herded into, crowded into, 15 minute cities. (Pray that the Experts / Authorities, or The Rich who own your 15 minute city have culling-of-others programs so the place doesnt become too crowded.)…
The Mouse Experiment / Down The Rabbit Hole (24.42):
So you are planning to comply and submit?
It used to take less 3-5mins in the Cities before to be a time was to be late listening to ilterate cronies.
The mentally ill useful idiots of the left are being allowed to commit violence, and when normal people defend themselves, TPTB will use that self defense, as a pretext for unleashing unholy violence upon us all. It is an old play book that has been used many times.
No matter what we say, or how peaceful we are, we are on a path to violence.
One of the critical lessons of Christ, IMHO, is that no matter how truthful, honest, compassionate, sympathetic, empathetic, forgiving, and uncaring about politics, if you speak truth to power, they will come after you.
We ain’t seen nothing yet.
They ain’t seen nothing yet.
‘when normal people defend themselves’ – they wear masks
which some claim is a sign of mental illness (psychopathology) ?
I think of that critical lesson about Christ, especially at Easter time, and the implied warning in churches everywhere. “See that cross up there? Step out of line & that could be YOU.”
Faith in Christ and what it means to be good, should give us all the courage to speak truth to power. Now more than ever.
This is an interesting piece; we find ourselves in an horrific conundrum. The forces of global capitalism as the writer said are commodifying everything, so we are being: harvested, sold, marketed or collateralized on so many levels. On the technological and “scientific” levels we are being transformed via mind entrainment into dumbed down Zombies, physically enhanced cyborgs, generically modified designer babies and chimeras all in the name of “progress” and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The resistance as it currently exists is an asymmetrical disjointed and disconnected plethora of groups some of whom distrust or even hate one another. So the probability of us coming together to effectively fight the plutocrats’ agendas are extremely slim. For the time being our best option is to resist on the micro level, on the level of self: refuse to take their shots, refuse to eat the bugs and their Frankenfoods (including meat), stop believing what the media tells you and think for yourself. If you hook up with like minded folks so much the better. Remember the State infiltrated most of the groups and movements in the 60’s and 70’s and Obama bum rushed the Occupy Wall Street Movement on behalf of his global capitalism bosses in 2012. It all comes down to either actively resisting or being ground up (commodified) in the global capitalist machines.
Also crucial is the role of major foundation funding of ‘progressive’ causes and media, which renders much of the ‘left’ nothing more than an appendage of the globalist oligarchy.
Learn something new every day.
The fellow that previously headed
Voice of America
aka Voice of the CIA
is currently the head of NPR.
Who “Leftist” NPR says they are:
https://www.npr.org/about/
Oh yeah, the fellow’s name is John Lansing.
Declining revenues find CEO John Lansing laying people off.
This started some real noise and poor John is now labeled
by employees (current and former)
“a racist !!”.
Nice to see that there still is someone who believes sefties (- socialists etc) were “good”.
—-
And who thinks that all righties are pro capitalism.
2021 was the year I painstakingly researched my way from Covid to WEF to Rockefeller to the history of Rockefeller’s eugenics, forcing people to replace nature with learned chemistry.
I do my research by following tracks and I like to use the information that a suitable blog forum offers me. At the time, it was that of an avowedly left-wing Covid opponent who used the method of ridiculing the statements of the authorities.
Then Sharav’s initiative came up and I began to investigate the ingredients of the Holocaust. I came across the introduction of the term to Elie Eiesel and to Rockefeller, who financed Hitler and his “research”.
When I named the Nazi brew as a mixture of corporatism and eugenics, the blog owner put me on the doorstep as a Holocaust denier, where I found myself in good company with Vera Sharav.
I learned from him what makes a real leftist: dreams, idiology and trust. That’s how he thought I was right-wing, because you weren’t allowed to ask the wrong questions, even with him. Naming dignity, concience, self-determination and independence as moral was the ultimate sign for him that I must be a terrorist or on the way.
Leftists live in their dreams, and now that the dream of better humans was once again what a great uncle makes, I know that eugenics, the good man, has always been the common longing of atheism. Man without God is a cannibal who is forced to eat everything, at the end he is left and alone without being satisfied. Left is lost. Don’t tell it Xi ….
Leftists tend deal with the World as they wish it was, which is why they are so bitter, angry and disappointed a lot of the time and why they are so easily duped by globo-cap’s version of “reality” – It aligns with their imagination.
Rightists tend to deal with the World as it actually is, which is why, traditionally, they’ve gone their own way, are more likely to own guns and mind their own business, literally and metaphorically.
I realise that this is a very simplified version of what actually happens, but it explains a lot to me about the reason why the new normal left have been so quick to embrace totalitarian ideals. Most of them were already highly authoritarian in their thinking and will do anything to “win” after years of “losing”. They are utterly detached from the realities of working class life and have a hierarchical view of the world deeply entrenched in their minds.
Many of the “right wing” populist supporters actually do working class jobs and aren’t afraid of getting their hands dirty. I might not agree with a lot of their bigoted misconceptions about the World, or the reasons they come up with for genuine problems that happen in their lives, but I definitely have more in common with them than the wokeling new normal left.
Hegelian dialectics is the trick. It defines a world in which everyone must obey the state. Then it puts forward two emphasis within (!) this premise: on the right, the emphasis on elite formation; on the left, the emphasis on herd formation. Both serve the same Hegelian model of the state subject. People who do not represent a collectivist model do not exist in Hegel – they must not exist, they must disappear!
They include the conservative American as well as the Uyghur who places God above the CCP. Both are considered terrorists by those in power BECAUSE they are neither left nor right, but completely reject the elitist-collectivist model.
It is important to understand that this refusal is not anti-social, because the non-Hegelian social model is based on personal responsibility rather than rules from above. For this, however, one must be able to decide for a worldview and then define social rules and duties based upon this together with others. Monotheism has such a basic decision: the 10 basic rules that correspond to natural law and are non-negotiable. All other rules are negotiable in the respective community. With hegel-marx-rockefeller, not only are all rules constantly negotiable, but they are also negotiated and imposed only among the elites.
I understand Hegel and reject him. He and his collective view are the roots of every kind of totalitarian system, which does not take responsibility for guilt, but rather collects arbitrary violations of rules.
Sorry CJ but I don’t recognise this “old school Left” that resisted the covid bandwagon. (And I take the arrival of covid to stand in for the entire “New Normal” paradigm.)
Indeed, it seems to me to be precisely the “old school Left” who were leading that bandwagon. Which signalled to me that this Left could be divided into two: On the one hand, the official organisations who were all clearly controlled opposition now enlisted as leaders of the same synthetic revolution populated by climate protesters and trans rights activists. On the other, the most gullible useful idiots in all history.
The only Left that – eventually – raised their heads against the covid claptrap were a few isolated souls here and there, not unlike CJH himself.
I do however share CJ’s analysis i.e. that this “new normal” propaganda is at the forefront of a mutation of the capitalist system. And it was precisely that system that proved to be the great flattening abstracting universalising force that has pretty much devastated all those old characteristics beloved by conservatives. Nationality, race, culture, gender (as in the old definition of this and not the transgender corruption), religion etc. Capitalism has been the unstoppable flood sweeping all this away. And – as the more perceptive have noted – the two oppositions to this have been the regressive nostalgic pull represented by the Fascism, and the progressive revolutionary force represented by Communism.
But the covid world, which I think is best summed up under Simon Elmer’s term “The Biosecurity State”, is very much a radical transformation of capitalism. And if the old “market” ideology still applies (and, to be fair, it hardly ever did) then it is only a rapidly diminishing minority who will have any “market freedom” left. So, what we have is a totalitarian centralisation of power unlike anything the West has seen. And the old “free consumer” notion has now undergone an extreme makeover in which a unified media will present “what the people really want”. Yes, this has, to a degree, been the stuff of “Western democracy” for a while now but, from covid onwards, we have a brutally curtailed image of this “free individual”. Such an image is now reborn as an anonymous sexless woke nullity with pretensions to a revolutionary consciousness but who in fact merely follows the easily absorbed and regurgitated memes of the media.
But this is where the Leftist vision walks a tightrope. It agrees with the trashing of the old distinctions which it sees as inevitable anyway. And, in the absence of these distinctions, it visualises some kind of “one world” organisation … but this is the very notion being pushed by this new mutation of capitalism. And as CJ himself seems to admit, there isn’t any positive programme advocated by this fabled “old school Left” – perhaps we should say “covid rejecting Left”? The question always comes back to Lenin’s formulation, What is to be Done?
I’m an old school anarchist. I don’t recognise right left or centre as a serious partner on the path to self rule and apparent freedom of support of any political system. We anarchists are and remain alone in a field of compromise and lying politicians and their supporters.
Unless you agree covid is just a symptom, or a stick to show how broken and untrustworthy these systems are you’re not even close to see what is going on in this world of deceit and catching on on the deceit for the great non-exexisting good.
Apologies for bad English it’s just my 4th language.
Apart from that CJ’S article is close how I see the development on this clot of earth…..
RE: I’m an old school anarchist
I used to consider myself one of those. But today right wing anarchists (anarcho-capitalists) which I would have considered to be an oxymoron, dominate in the health freedom movement.Right is left and left is right, everything is turned on its head…”all that is solid turns into air.”
Related to your opening paragraph: yes, indeed, I was and still am highly disturbed and depressed to find those old friends of mine I thought of as “true” leftists going along with all the Covid crap. And it seemed once they embraced it they could not let it go, they had lost the ability to question it.
And let’s not forget our (former?) fellow leftist, Noam Chomsky, who thought the unvaccinated/non compliant should be locked up at home. No food? That’s their problem; let them starve.
Chomsky already blew it with 9/11.
It took me a couple of decades to catch on, but Chomsky’s “Nothing to see here, move along” response to the JFK assassination should have been a big “tell”.
Marcuse rivulets in your analysis reminded me of my leftest past. Though I no longer agree with the tenets of your article, I appreciate the rudderless aspects it reflects and am glad some old-style leftists remain firm in their convictions. The world need those values to help it out of the present void. Marcuse would have been astonished by the efficiency of the present capitalist consumption of opposition ideas and their marketing of those very ideas to shake down the traditional left and render them tools. Nice oxymoronic piece.
GloboCap is only a transition
Interesting read. Thank you. Could it be that currently GloboCap is just a transition to full-blown Technocracy? The end-game fits the definition. Would make sense to get the NNLeft on board to help implement the transition, which is happening in rapid succession these days.
”And so we are in a bit of a fix. Which is basically what I told the conference in London. I wish I had some brilliant plan of action to offer. Sadly, I do not. Probably no one does at this stage of things. After all, the New Normal is just getting started.”
Yes, it really is all a bit of an abject surrender really! Tut, tut, how pathetic are the opposition! One shouldn’t take it or them seriously..
Hmmm, but please forgive me, but I don’t think much of this junior common-room sneering at the inadequacies of the opposition, such as it is. Let’s see you do better. Just presuming of course you have more important things to do? Got any suggestions! maybe?
Perfect! And they have, through their bone,soul & mind crushing capitalism, created a few diamonds in the rough you’ve accurately named the “far-right extremist lefty”. What would at one time felt schizo, now makes perfect sense. 🙂
The quickest pre-made model i would say we can point to as a partial remedy/different path is Ernest Callenbach’s “Ecotopia”. But that’s just a dreamin’ I’m afraid.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecotopia
A lot of people really ought to have woken up when Keir Starmer took hold of the reins and became known as “Sir Keir”, even before he had done one single good thing for the party he claims to represent.
The chewed cardboard that comes out of his mouth is the same as the chewed cardboard that comes out of any current western politician’s mouth. It’s literally indistinguishable, and it nourishes no one.
Society is like a stream, heading to some direction.
Globalism is like a ship that is running smoothly on that stream.
Our owners are the captains of that ship. Politicians, academics and other high ups are the steersmen of the ship who feel powerful by justing following orders (follow the stream). All others are the passengers of that ship who are allowed to stay on board in different classes (from luxury passengers to boatmen doing the dirty job). Everyone is allowed to leave the ship anytime he likes. That is the choice we all have: stay on board or jump the ship.
Just jump the ship and see how that works out in a strong current, for most…
Brave new world was a Utopic book: there were islands one could go to (jumping the ship).
Or there may be no current at all end the ship is going nowhere.
If the stream is heading to the wrong direction, then ‘the shore will stop the ship‘ (Dutch expression). But what if the ship is in middle of the ocean without a current, without wind, with nothing that can make the ship move?
—I think we are there.
The problem of society is that it ran out of ideas long ago (no stream). And the only thing that the owners of the ship can do, is to make the ship bigger (globalism). As if that will make the ship move. But a bigger ship will be even more difficult to move.
And so globalism IMHO, is just an idea given to the people of the ship as if leads to movement. But it won’t. What’s really happening with globalism is that the ship is made smaller: less food, less energy, less people.
The owners of the ship are desperate, but can not show their despair but only through a veil of deceit. Constructive destruction is what’s happening on the ship in real time, which is a definition of war.
We’re all in it together. Stay put…
Oh, so all we’re up against is the same old school bully, then.
I thought I recognized him.
That certainly simplifies our response.
Good piece, but it’s not simply the global capitalist system responsible. The plans of global oligarchy are being implemented through orchestrated ‘crises’. None of this would be happening without the deliberate actions of the ruling class.
Calling it ‘communism’ is silly, but so is calling it ‘fascism’ as some do, although it does combine elements of both. Like this article says, this new form of totalitarianism will be something different altogether.
I call them “the ruling mob”.
“Class” is a word that seems too far removed from what they are.
The good news is that our mob is bigger than theirs – much bigger.
Unfortunately, though, most of our mob is either sound asleep or actively complicit in bringing about the new totalitarianism. The ruling mob also owns most of the resources and propaganda outlets on the planet. It’s a daunting task to get more people to see what is happening and then they have to care enough to want to do something about it.
Of course you’re right.
But I imagine that soon enough they will have to care enough to want to do something about it.
Desperation tends to make people care.
‘GloboCap’ is a useful euphemism for those who don’t want to describe the realities of the financial oligarchy and more obviously who they are.
Eustace Mullins among many others described this group and what they represent, but to have a successful media career means never having to point that out.
Communism and Fascism did not oppose the financial oligarchy – they were created by it.
Because the reality was that these were useful tools designed to build their new world order but first it required the destruction of the nation state and more obviously the demonisation of nationalism before this could be achieved.
As can be witnessed now after the last 80 years in which the financial oligarchy have been very successful we have a totally demoralised west, ridden ridden with ideological cancer slowly eating itself to death.
Rather than represent no god as the article alludes this is all performed on the altar of the real god of the western financial oligarchy, the same god that has been behind the money lenders and usurists all the way from Babylonian times.
They don’t tell you their god because their world is hidden and occulted from everyday life, but they are clear plan often centuries in the making.
But the financial oligarchy are only the money men – the financial backers, the bankers while the real players lurk in the background as always.
Its interesting that the author takes issue with those who may suggest this nwo is communistic when in reality that is exactly what they have in mind for the rest of humanity. After all they ‘designed’ it.
They remain the elite with the rest of humanity reduced to serfdom. So in that respect not much will have really changed since the middle ages for the average person. A few more trinkets and more comfortable cage, a more varied diet, but still in a slave in more ways than one.
Left or right – they both really serve the same ‘god’ not no god.
Tho i agree with much you’ve said, but many people’s ideas on what “communism” is, is totally off base. Real communism has never been, unless very brief periods or we look at egalitarian tribal peoples in small groups that share everything and make decisions democratically. The ruling elites never let these blossom and force them back through the barrel of a gun into authoritarianism/totalitarianism. Real communism has nothing to do with totalitarianism. That’s why we laugh at the right that throws “communism” terms around like spaghetti on the wall.
Communism is really about concentrating all wealth & power in the hands of the central banksters (Rothschilds) by disguising it as state power. World government = Rothschild monopoly = state power.
Quite a lively debate over at CJ’s substack.
Local election time in the U.K next month.
So the article now makes sense.
I am still baffled how after 3 years the left and right is still being mentioned.
Unless there paid? by the oligarchy to keep this low IQ shit going.
CJ was asked to speak. He has said/written numerous times that left/right dichotomy should be abandoned.
Uncommodifiable …
What grace and beauty.
Alina (39) is now a Russian politician and, according to Wikipedia, a long time mistress of Putin (71).
Mmm, Trump ain’t the only cradle snatcher. Vultures of a feather.
