Karen hunt
I arrived at Lake Arenal, Costa Rica, this little hideaway paradise, last Thursday. The next day, I found that, sure enough, Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury.
The first ex-president to ever be charged with such a crime. The persecution will not end. It will only intensify. The Washington Post says this “sets the stage for a 2024 presidential contest unlike any other.”
Here is Trump’s response to the indictment.
BREAKING.🚨
Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, reacts to his criminal indictment by the Manhattan grand jury.
“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history." pic.twitter.com/NvFdULFA2X
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 30, 2023
Check out these guys:
Look at their smug faces. Oops, one face is missing—the photo needs to be updated to include Joe Biden. These presidents caused endless wars and the deaths of millions of innocent people. They installed puppet regimes in smaller countries and murdered leaders if they did not comply. These monsters should be hanging from the highest trees. Yet they are celebrated as heroes while Trump is dragged through the mud for what should be a misdemeanor.
The indictment was sealed, “which means the specific charge or charges are not publicly known. But the grand jury had been hearing evidence about hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, allegedly to keep her from saying she’d had a sexual encounter with Trump years earlier”.
The worst of it is that the majority of people (those who don’t live in the alternative world of Twitter conservative spaces) are cheering it on.
“Nobody is above the law.” I see this holier-than-thou statement repeated over and over.
Don’t they realize how hypocritical this is?
Meanwhile, conservatives are cheering on Trump, believing this will assure his landslide victory in 2024.
Nope! As I said in The Trouble with Trump, the ONY way Trump wins will be if he has gone over completely to the Dark Side. Otherwise, he will NEVER win. The world and everything in it will burn to the ground in a nuclear holocaust before Trump will be allowed into the White House again.
They are already playing up the news of how dangerous Trump is. The Independent highlighted Trump’s chilling warning of what will happen after his indictment, saying that he suggested “death and destruction” awaited the US if he is criminally prosecuted. The news will now repeat this over and over, continually drawing us back to the narrative that’s been created of his:
calls to supporters that fueled the attack on the US Capitol and his apocalyptic visions of America from his time in office and on the campaign trail, depicting his us-versus-them political stakes and a brewing civil war with grim conclusions – rhetoric that has gripped the GOP in the wake of Mr. Trump’s candidacy.
Well, of course Trump is right in his assessment. And they know this. They are creating this turmoil. They want it.
Brace yourself for escalating unrest and the possibility that martial law will be declared, and the 2024 elections delayed.
The only way to explain what is happening in the world today is from the Bible, Isaiah 44:18:
They have not known nor understood: for he hath shut their eyes, that they cannot see; and their hearts, that they cannot understand.”
Karen Hunt [aka KH Mesek] is an author and illustrator of 19 children’s books, the YA series Night Angels Chronicles and the science fiction novel, LUMINARIA: Tales of Earth & Oran, Love & Revenge, to be published in August. She recently returned from living in Luxor, Egypt where she started the first boxing club for girls. Having lived and traveled extensively behind the Iron Curtain, she is devoting her time to writing essays related to the loss of freedom in the West. You can read more of her work, or sign up to her newsletter, here. You can’t follow her twitter any longer, as she’s been banned.
Netanyahu was charged with fraud / corruption etc in 2019, and is the first sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime (notice a pattern) he was still able to run as possible PM.
He formed a coalition with a bunch of really friendly charming folks who clearly loved there neighbors (to the point of saying they was going to kill them) and that coalition party won.
Keano West and the other psyops about anti s a month or so before the elections helped sell the persecutor as victims.
Isre*l had the biggest demonstrations in it history recently. (no mention of it in alt media) as Netanyahu and his friendly coalition described as one of the worse religious right wing governments in its history. (that takes some beating) wanted to reform the judiciary system which would help quash the charges against Netanyahu which many believed is the reason why for the judiciary reforms.
Check out the same script being used all around the world.
Around the world, criminal charges are no barrier to high office
Election thief Lula in Brazil.
Guys, don’t get DISTRACTED by this fabricated situation!!!
Trump is just anotherpuppet of the jewish bankers, himself an obedient pawn of communist Chabad [like all other US presidents since Wppdrwo Wilson].
The game is to put on a show and all the gullible sheep who still don’t know how the system really works, will go along, swallow it gladly and fight against anyone who ‘supports the other candidate’ – so utterly pathetic that I cannot find the right term to describe it!!!
Knowledge is really power!!!
ignorance is really dangerous!!!
Watch all the Trump lovers go hysterical… 🤣, this part is entertaining!!!
The Trump Stuff, is just more of the same Recycled Clown World.
I think, I may be a little bit, misunderstood, but I have actually got quite old – not that bad – I am training to get fit enough again to go camping half way up a mountain in Derbyshire in May to a Music Festival, so I explained to her…
I use to do that, when I was a kid – First knock a door runaway when 7, walking home from school. then delivering leaflets when I was 12, and then collecting money for the St. Vincent De Paul (Catholic Chuch) -Ok I resigned when I was 15…
But I have done that…
She saw he was coming, and she said don’t answer the door…
I said, I always answer the door, if I get there faster than you.
I know what it is like
No one ever told me to F’ck Off…
I just prefered the council flats close together, cos I could deliver 10 times more leaflets in 1 minute, than I could walking down some rich person’s Garden Path
People were actually really nice, sometimes invited me in for a cup of tea and biscuits
Robert Kennedy’s Fauci book is OK, but not as good as Desmet’s, or even more importantly a book that came out about 10 years ago about the evil [email protected] in the Pharmaceutical Industry, trying to kill us. I foolishly gave the book away to a friend of ours, who I could tell was a potential victim. It didn’t help in any way at all.
To explain briefly, if your Doctor has convinced you to take anti-depressants and you did, only gradually stop taking them. Far worse than even heroin.
“Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare ” Paperback – 28 Aug. 2013 by Peter Gotzsche (Author)
[email protected] Girl is yet another distraction of complete nonsense – trying to cover up that the [email protected] are committing worldwide genocide with their jabs, and brainwashing
latest source :A Midwestern Doctor – substack
Tony
Anyone that still supports Trump, or any of the banker boss puppet POS, will end up with orange goo on their face.
Personally I think they use Trump to distract us from what really is going on. CBCD is being introduced in July. Bank failures. “The Fed just announced it will introduce its “FedNow” Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in July. CBDCs grease the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny.
While cash transactions are anonymous, a CBDC will allow the government to surveil all our private financial affairs. The central bank will have the power to enforce dollar limits on our transactions restricting where you can send money, where you can spend it, and when money expires.
A CBDC tied to digital ID and social credit score will allow the government to freeze your assets or limit your spending to approved vendors if you fail to comply with arbitrary diktats, i.e. vaccine mandates.
The Fed will initially limit its CBDC to interbank transactions but we should not be blind to the obvious danger that this is the first step in banning and seizing bitcoin as the Treasury did with gold 90 years ago today in 1933.
Watch as governments, which never let a good crisis go to waste, use Covid-19 and the banking crisis to usher in a new wave of CBDCs as a safe haven from germ-laden paper currencies or as protection against bank runs.” From Ed Dowd.
Trump is controlled opposition. Why? He lied about scamdemic. He “warp speed” bioweapon jabs. He STILL pushes these jabs! With all the horrible side effects coming out! WHY? He signed USMCA (beginning step of globalism) i.e NAFTA. He took $ away from WHO , but gave it to GAVI. He told us during the debate, but he was “going to Lock up Hillary.” On youtube, you can find videos of him having standing ovation for her when he was prez! You can also find videos of his praising Satan Klaus! He said he was going to have Mexico pay for the wall. LOL. You dont necessarily need wall, just have more raids checking workers citizenship and make social security cards more secure–so easy to forge.
Instead of draining the swamp, he filled up his admin with swamp creatures.
So the FBI went after the J6, guess who appointed the head of the FBI? Trump and Biden let this guy stay. What does that tell you??? Personally, I think it is all theatre. Remember Trump performed in WWF wrestling? LOL. He is actor like all the other prez. Get beyond the left right paradigm.
CBCD is being introduced in July.
Links..
Not that I suggest anyone rely upon Wikipedia as a source, however this is a starting point to your question.
The OP is talking about the FedNow system and this is the first step towards CBDC as it is underlying infrastructure.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FedNow
Bah, what a crock of malodorous bovine offal! The only way anyone ever gets into the oval office is with the express approval of the transnational corporate state – they control the vote count via proprietary (trade secret!) corporate ‘fractionalized’ vote counting software which is run not just on touch screen voting machines but also on central tabulators and the optical scanners that count votes on paper ballots. Trump was their rent boy all along, and still is.
Here is a comment from a friend of mine that sums up perfectly what I have been calling several years the ‘Trump Caricature Persona Reverse Psychology Operation’. This mass mindfuck program has worked BRILLIANTLY on multiple issues for his masters, manipulating the beliefs of people around the world and across the political spectrum – Trump lovers and Trump haters alike:
“The evidence I have gathered over multiple decades has left me, (until new evidence is presented to the contrary), to believe that the entire Federal government and the ‘election’ process is a massive ad hoc psychological apparatus that’s in a perpetually evolving formation, adjusting to the cultural requirements needed to maintain the status quo. It’s kabuki theater, kayfabe, and reality TV, all rolled up into a mechanism that utilizes the malleability of the human mind to fabricate mass paradigms. This manipulation is, by definition, a Technology (tool) that was actualized by Edward Bernays and perfected by a variety of acolytes that followed after him.
By this definition, the names and faces that represent the Federal government are, in fact performing in the same fashion as professional wrestlers. The formal political structure is standardized, uniform, and consistent. Still, the individuals that hold these pinnacle points of Federal representation are, in fact, captured by an amorphous association of multiple organisms that utilize these captured individuals, who then capitulate to the needs of a select few. The idea that elected representatives at the Federal level are acting on the behalf of their constituents is a psyop. The idea that these Federally-elected individuals espouse their own personal beliefs via the media is a psyop. The idea that these individuals project their personalities and that their convictions are sincere is a psyop.
The reality, as my exhausted evidence has proven (to date), is that they are projecting a fictional character in the role of a part in the fabricated theater known as Federal Politics, whose script is written by cabal-like experts in mass manipulation, coordinating these fabricated personas against each other and the factions that those individuals subscribe to. This theatrical structure is called Kayfabe. Politicians at the Federal level are not autonomous forces imposing their personal will upon the system to mold the world to their personal ideologies, they are thespians enjoying their appointment to the most visible stage imaginable. Just like the ‘election’ process that elevated them to these positions, they themselves are walking, talking personifications of prestidigitations, sold to the masses as legitimate entities.
Donald Trump is a member of this horde of imposters, and, quite frankly, the most talented thespian of the bunch (Fact: he, too, was at one time a professional wrestler). Every never-Trumper, TDS-suffering shrill is completely captured by his scripted role of a Heel. That’s a hundred million people, folks, a massive accomplishment in the art of make-believe. And even more impressive is that there are a hundred million more MAGA-hat-wearing ‘patriots’ that believe that he is the savior fighting for us against the diabolical Deep State. No other theatrical professional in history has accomplished more than Donald Trump.
His ‘persecution’ is fabricated, all the way from the beginning, as a massive diversionary tactic from actual reality. His status as a political pariah was conceived & designed with deliberate intention. He is a living psyop, and every controversy that plagues him is a psyop. He is a weapon of Fifth Generation Warfare.
The upcoming criminal trial that follows will be pure kabuki.”
Those of you who attack the author of this story for allegedly defending Trump need to think a bit more clearly. I don’t really know if the author supports Trumps policies or naively thinks he is a great guy, and I don’t really care. Because that is not her point: it is that freedom and basic rights (supposedly enshrined in the Constitution) are once again being dismantled. So what? you may say, it has happened many many times before. Yes, but now it is aimed at a major figure not at the homeless guy or the black teenager or the striking factory worker. So it makes world news. It can no longer be hidden. America’s courts are exposed as totally corrupt and subservient to whoever is in power. And to most people (including, evidently, some of the people here at Off Guardian) his indictment is just good entertainment. I’m not a Trump supporter. I recognise that Trump was not a real populist, he was/is self serving, and immoral, but this charade of justice is a warning siren in the night.
Ronald to Donald.
Donald Trump was officially Indicted on March 30th SO 42 years ago on that day: the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan. ) March 30th.
The Shooter John Hinckley Jr. believed the attack would impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he had developed an erotomanic obsession.
Ronald Reagan. Survived, came back better, More BELOVED. 3 years later he won 49 of 50 STATES. Today’s attempted POLITICAL ASSASSINATION will FAIL, will only make him STRONGER. (thats the fantasy).
They recycle the scripts and its mocking you bird alternate media that will regurgitate them to you, like it is for real.
@gregkellyusa
Consider that this is a pretext for splitting the Retardican vote, to insure that the Demontards, regardless how weak and mentally ill their candidate is, likely a woman, gets the election.
The scenario goes like this. Retardicans refute Trump because of his “legal” issues. DeSantis gets the Retardican Ticket. Trump, with his now solidified base, goes third party, there bay splitting the Retardican vote, handing POTUS to Demontards.
Then TPTB continue to blame the “decline” of the USA on poor Demontard Leadership, like they are now.
The march of tyranny continues regardless.
Feasible.
Alternate scenario. Trump goes against Democratic candidate, doesn’t matter who. Landslide victory for Democrat in election marred by even more obvious fraud than the previous one. Repubs decry, Dems deny, and redouble with complicit R’s, their tyranny.
Trumps fan base isnt as strong as it was. Internet fanbase doesn’t equate to numbers in real.
They will set up 3rd party. Whats happened in Europe & Is*a*l (chosen lot. ** to avoid pending).
U.K did similar during brexit. Form a new party to disaband last minute or give new hopium to the believers of politics.
Nothing changes but the political speeches will say all what alt media sells/shills.
If they set up a ‘coalition party’, it will be aggressively right screaming boats, migrants, welfare etc trannies. More cut backs, more work hours, new taxs.
usual crap.
Check out how Europe and U.K, USA etc went after the 2008 banking bailout.
They repeat the formula.
I never thought people would get this desperate to avoid taking matters into their own hands. Of course, when enjoying paradise oneself, why bother?
Hatred, so shamelessly displayed in the comments here, declared by all the world’s great religions a Sin destroys the bearer along with lives and well being of others ( seldom the object thereof however ).
For we are hated not for our defects or faults but for what is great, exceptional in us and for the blessings we have. Those who bear it for others identify themselves as lesser, contemptible beings to the wise, who reject hate no matter how much is heaped upon them.
Desire of simple, basic human justice is not a hate.
If they only robbered people … but the killled millions
Why is this all now happening….?
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe. The husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probehttps://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-65187823
because its pantomime. like the fucking pathetic “lesbian” rumour sturgeon laughed off the other day.
but we know. Polis Scotland? aye right.
Pro Frump the Crook reads? Where’s the compass folks? Drifting, listing like a damaged ship, rather than dare to post up possible solutions problem solving ideation? There will be outcomes always completely unprdictable. Why not visualizing outcomes of freedom, peace and prosperity for all, true sustainability and no rich asshole overlords? Anything except what the masters keep leashing us into and everybody nods their heads?
It isn’t hard to think of a system that actually serves humanity and is good.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nv7xJ4iCJ2XZ/
There’s a huge problem with your article. You think it’s all real. But it’s not, it’s a show, a psy-op, a scam. Haven’t you yet learned.
Worshipping real people is bad enough, but worshipping images of people is even worse. Or stupider.
https://twitter.com/shae33172/status/1643248216190730242?cxt=HHwWhIC-vfvi_s0tAAAA
Trump is real, I saw him at a rally and my friend shake his hand.
Electoral fraud and Dominion voting machines will win the election..
Even the vote count on paper ballots are rigged via corporate owned fractionalized vote counting software run on the optical scanners used to count them (see video linked below). This has been true since at least the 2000 election, they have rigged ‘elections’ repeatedly since then. Nobody gets into the white house unless they want him there. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynbA3OWinYY
Anyone that still thinks we have a political solution to the circumstances we face, needs to read Whitney Webb’s new two volumes called “Nation Under Blackmail”.
Trump is just another banker boss puppet POS like every POTUS since at least Andrew Jackson. The establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913 changed everything.
We ain’t seen nothing yet.
They ain’t seen nothing yet.
The ‘Trouble for us, the People’ is that Substack writers like Karen may be incentivized with financial advances to produce articles that are then used to steer narratives & generate social-emotional feedback data.
Seems to me that Trump is the best of a stinking bunch. For example he has openly stated that he wants a meeting with Putin – OUTRAGE! OFF WITH HE’S HEAD! (Trump’s that is). More generally it seems to me that the West’s political classes cannot sink low enough to play-up to their respective paymasters. For example these Young Leaders – hirelings of WEF and Klaus Schwarz – Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck green fascists – are aching for a full-on war. I forget to mention the other stinking Finnish bitch – party girl – Sanna Marin: ‘I’m still a real person’ Finland ’s ex-prime minister has unwittingly sparked a sexism debate after posing in a blazer with apparently nothing underneath. Then there is that Kiwi slag who was blatantly on the make like the rest of them.
Jesus Christ it makes you feel like voting for Trump
Trump was bailed out in the late 1980s and early 1990s by Rothschild Bank, by a banker named Wilbur Ross. Trump has been bought and paid for, for a long time.
The perceived lesser of two evils, is still evil.
Stop giving consent to evil.
Down votes do not discount or refute the facts stated.
Try harder.
Dont upset the believers. 😜
They dont have much going on in there lives.
Donald Trump addresses the United States from Mar-a-Lago
KUSI News
Apr 5, 2023
America is going down fast. It is sinking fast.
Things are happening very quickly.
It is headed for complete destruction, like Germany in the 1930s, and far more rapidly than anyone could previously have imagined. This will not be a long process of decline, like the British Empire.
And it will drag down with it all its satellite states, the UK, EU, Australia, just as Nazi Germany did Italy, Hungary, Rumania.
It is visibly falling apart, financially, economically, politically, morally, spiritually, and militarily.
Previously, it was able to rampage across the planet for decades, bringing death, despair, destruction and misery to hundreds of millions with complete immunity. But no more. All its wars of aggression and choice have ended in humiliation and ignominious failure. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria. All the regime change operations in Syria, Venezuela, Belarus, Kazakhstan, all its endless blatant terrorism, even against supposed friends with operations like Nordstream, all its economic warfare, its endless lies, propaganda and chicanery, have achieved little apart from creating more enemies. The targets of its aggression and brutality have withstood all it has thrown at them. Failure has followed failure.
All the rats are now frantically jumping off the sinking ship while they still can. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, African and Latin American countries.
It is already in a state of hybrid war against both Russia and China, with an actual war against the former imminent, and one against the latter scheduled for 2025. But this time they are not taking on Grenada and Panama.
Dedollarisation is proceeding apace and generating its own momentum. Soon trillions of repatriated unwanted dollars will create hyperinflation. An end to the free ride on the backs of the rest of the planet.
Most of the planet will be ring fenced from US exploitation in an alternative economic structure from which America is excluded, or rather has excluded itself.
At home we see blatantly rigged and stolen elections, endemic corruption, egregiously incompetent leadership, a crumbling gerontocracy, chronic instability, selective prosecutions, a politicised, partisan judicial system and law enforcement, political persecution and intimidation, rigid censorship and police state surveillance, and thuggery comparable to that practised abroad. All combined with degeneracy, filth, perversion and outright lunacy that would make Sodom and Gomorrah blush with embarrassment.
Hopefully there will be enough decent and talented people in America to salvage something from the wreckage.
Matthew 24
[6] And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
[7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
[8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.
[9] Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.
[10] And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.
[11] And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.
[12] And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.
[13] But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
I just hope that we survive the 1,000 year interregnum to live each under his own fig tree.
Thanks. I don’t think anyone can deny that grave things are happening in the world, specially in Europe and the US; specially since 2019. A lot of the things, covered in the site and elsewhere; so many things going on at the same time, that one can bet this is a systemic event, it’s the bases of Capitalism that are crumbling.
It is only in the nature of one-sided things, of things that favour certain developments at the expense of others, to create the means of their own destruction: they come to an apex, before they decline and finally morph into something else.
“In its mystified form, dialectic became the fashion in Germany, because it seemed to transfigure and to glorify the existing state of things. In its rational form it is a scandal and abomination to bourgeois-dom and its doctrinaire professors, because it includes in its comprehension and affirmative recognition of the existing state of things, at the same time also, the recognition of the negation of that state, of its inevitable breaking up; because it regards every historically developed social form as in fluid movement, and therefore takes into account its transient nature not less than its momentary existence; because it lets nothing impose upon it, and is in its essence critical and revolutionary.”
Karl Marx – Afterword to the Second German Edition of Capital
How does cheating on your wife and falsifying business records to pay a porn star to stay silent about your tiny penis save the country? for the future.
“save the country”
mmm….he already did, Mr Ungrateful.
Remember WWIII Hillary?
No? Forgotten already?
How many times did she say that she would start WWIII?
And over a long period of time.
And very publicly.
You’ve forgotten.
He is your Hero, whether you remember or not, stupid.
—-
ps. I vote US Green Party
https://imgur.com/LnUChXD
WWIII was covid you numpty! operation warpspeed.
A nuke would of killed less than the jab did which the king of the vaccine help roll out.
You’ve forgotten, how stupid of you.!!
WW3 started on 9-11 with the War on Terror.
We the People are the Terror.
The CONVID PLANNEDemic was just the most current strategic engagement.
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney et al called it the War on Terra.
http://www.idyllicliving.com/david-rockefeller.html
If Crooked Hilary had won, wouldn’t we have been at war 7 years ago with Russia, China and Iran simultaneously? For all his faults, Trumpo was probably at least marginally better than that demented harpy.
Though as Julian Assange put it, it was only a choice between cancer and gonorrhea.
What’s the betting that there turns out to film of Trump in “action” and this court case just requires that it be shown? What more fitting “climax” for the unipolar world than a Presidential pop shot? What more exquisite mockery of Christian right-wingers than to place their hero in a porn movie?
The only thing Clinton-Lewinsky lacked was actual film.
The arrest of Jesus was similar and around this time this psycho drama is to imitate the persecution of Jesus.
Trump follows J*daism – the Christians CONservations haven’t figure it out. (mindcontrol)
He will also deceive many religious J*ws into believing he is the Gentile messiah, much like King Cyrus, who was hailed by the J*ws as a messiah, though being a gentile, through allowing the J*ws to return home to Israel to build the Second temple by defeating their Babylonian possessors.
An official coin was even minted in Jerusalem with Trump and King Cyrus side by side. Donald Trump’s messianic ties with Israel is another rabbit hole entirely.
But one important thing to note is, the Overseer of the Tomb of King David is attempting to link Trump’s genealogy to King David’s. I believe whether or not he is of the lineage, they will claim that he is, making him a candidate for the moshiach.
We all see just how hard Trump fights for and defends Israel.
The hatred of Trump from Hollywood, the media, etc. is by design to make you more likely to side with him. It’s a powerful deception. DonnieDarkened
Trump is a NYC liberal pretending to be a Christian Conservative.
Do you seriously think anyone in this world can be a billionaire in NYC without permission from TPTB?
Alternately, Trump is Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack.
He’s been charged with 34 felony counts, wanna bet ? it drops to 33.
The US collapsing. They can’t even pretend to be a democracy anymore.
The USA is not, and never was, as Democracy.
The USA is, and always has been, a Representative Constitutional Republic.
TPTB want you to think it is a Democracy because that is just another form of totalitarianism. Mob rules. Two wolves and a lamb, deciding what will be for dinner.
“Representative Constitutional Republic.”
https://makeameme.org/meme/what-if-i-dc529e2b52
“That was and is an illusion as well. SHAM DEMOCRACY USA was one big fraud from the beginning. Rigged, fake, fraudelent.”
If thinking that helps you feel better in some way, then good for you.
No one promised that the words in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and BIll of Rights would stop tyranny. It is, and always has been, the responsivity of We the People to be vigilant.
While the US government is as corrupt as any other government today, that is not a refutation of our form of government.
While I would prefer Anarchy, we don’t live in a world where the substantial majority are moral, ethical and of good character. So if you have a better idea for a form of government that recognizes INALIENABLE HUMAN RIGHTS, then put it on paper and share with the rest of the world.
Bottom line is that We the People are armed, and tyranny historically, has never been defeated armless.
Section 4 The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion;
its not just persecution at the highest level
it is persecution at Extinction level,
but that is the point, every one has been sold out, whether in am-er-ica, bnai brit(h)ania
or wherever…
the decline is now organic (about the only fucking thing that is), it is not only planned it is self coordinating
Opec cuts inform us that Everyone is working to script and that as well as food and other resources in their underground cities they are about to stock the fuel reserves up to Max
which means we are probably quite close now, there are various terms used “phoenix event” being one, prophetic wisdom speaks of the “stars appearing to move”, pole shift
the general advice is be able to remain indoors for 3 days, all else is theatre, but emotive theatre all the same, is that not the point?
Afterwards we get to listen to the chaos downstairs once weve blocked the bunker doors
something to look forward to
https://www.martinvrijland.nl/en/news-analyses/donald-trump-nu-volledig-in-de-antichrist-rol-met-voormalig-advocaat-cohen-in-de-judas-rol-kruisiging-en-wederopstanding-rond-goede-vrijdag-en-pasen/
Fertilised super-domes and the repeated coming of Christ? I’ve officially heard it all.
“…the ONLY way Trump wins will be if he has gone over completely to the Dark Side. Otherwise, he will NEVER win. The world and everything in it will burn to the ground in a nuclear holocaust before Trump will be allowed into the White House again.”
Well, for me one thing is very clear here: if Trump was allowed into the White House in 2014, it was precisely because HE WAS ALREADY A MEMBER OF THE DARK SIDE.
As the same author said in her other article, “The Trouble with Trump”, he is very effective creating conflict (“If Trump’s job has been to stir up conflict, he certainly is good at it”)…
…and now it seems that they need that “ability” from him again.
And, as the same author says at the end of today’s article, probably they want now to specifically create an “escalating unrest” to declare then a martial law (as is happening in France, maybe?)…
Concluding, Karen Hunt wrote in “The Trouble with Trump” (a very good article, indeed):
“Maybe Trump was an active participant in the plot all along. Maybe he was the catalyst needed to divide the country, and, indeed, the world, and bring about the chaos that we now see all around us.”
Well, “maybe” now that “Maybe” is getting closer and closer to becoming a certainty.
The only way Trump could go over to The Dark Side is to join The Establishment.
But how do we know that he isn’t already? Doesn’t Trump’s opposition to the Establishment sometimes seem just a little too perfect? And what would possibly motivate a man who’s been drinking at the trough of that selfsame establishment to now turn against it? I mean, wasn’t he bailed out by a Rothschild bank back in the 90s? Isn’t he, like Ron DeSantis, a raging, out-of-control Zionist? And if he really is a danger to it, why isn’t he dead already — like the Kennedys?
And no, I’m not some idiotic ‘never-Trumper’, and I certainly don’t support the (further) politicization of the justice system. I’m just cognizant of some aspects of the Trump narrative that need some explaining. That’s all.
The explanation is that Trump-the-person is playing a role in Trump-the-military-operation. That military operation is the culminating phase of the “secret war” described by JFK – see my earlier post re Corbett.
—
Chris Miller (Acting Secretary of the DoD):
—
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_C._Miller
Christopher Charles Miller is an American retired United States Army Special Forces colonel who served as acting United States secretary of defense from November 9, 2020, to January 20, 2021. He previously served as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center from August 10 to November 9, 2020.
—
Note the flag
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/US_Space_Force
at a June 2018 meeting of the National Space Council, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to begin the necessary processes to establish the U.S. Space Force as a branch of the Armed Forces. On 19 February 2019, Space Policy Directive 4 was signed, initially calling for the placement of the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force, later creating and transferring the service to the Department of the Space Force. Legislative provisions for the Space Force were included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law on 20 December 2019. The Space Force was established as the sixth armed service branch, with Air Force general John “Jay” Raymond, the commander of Air Force Space Command and U.S. Space Command, becoming the first chief of space operations. On 14 January 2020, Raymond was officially sworn in as chief of space operations by Vice President Mike Pence.
On 20 December, its first organizational change occurred when Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett designated Air Force Space Command’s Fourteenth Air Force as Space Operations Command. All of Air Force Space Command’s 16,000 active duty and civilian personnel were assigned to the new service.
—
https://archive.is/OJgWW
Dec 21, 2019
Air Force Times
The Space Force is officially the sixth military branch. Here’s what that means.
—
Uploaded: Dec 23, 2020
If you haven’t figured out by now that Trump was always on team swamp, then you are not trying very hard to understand his history, or his actions.
There is overwhelming factual evidence that proves he is just another banker boss puppet POS.
Lost in a dark wood is full scale cult member x 1000000000.
Q and the whole nines yards.
That spell is near impossible to break.
She posted the same Trump videos since 2020.
surprising to see the amount of TDS here, the power of the mainstream media over so many people – a fearful syndrome really, turns a once reasonably functioning brain into a frothing pit of blind hate completely incapable of rational thought – turns a person once fighting against ‘TPTB’ into a vicious orc working for them … imagine all the Israelites lining up with the giant and hating David trying to save them –
Weak.
You are suffering from cult of personality.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Trump was facing bankruptcy and was bailed out. By whom you ask? A guy named Wilbur Ross. A banker that worked for guess who? ROTHSCHILD. Shortly after this, his properties in Atlantic city had a boom of sales from Russian mobsters laundering money. Wilbur Ross was our Secretary of Commerce, appointed by Trump.
AG Barr is a Bush puppet and also part of the swamp. Ever heard of Jeffrey Epstein and pedophile island? AG Barr when he wasn’t working for the government was in a private law firm that was part of the defense team for Jeffrey Epstein. AG Barr is supporting and pushing Red Flag Laws and Gun Control. AG Barr’s father gave Jeffery Epstein one of his first jobs (That he was not qualified for) and wrote a book called “Space Relations”, about trafficking of human sex slaves.
Jeffery Epstein died in a Federal Facility run by AG Barr’s DOJ. ALL CAMERAS FAILED AND ALL GUARDS FELL ASLEEP. Yet Barr claims to have seen a video, that previously didn’t exist. Give me a break!
Do you know who was the prosecuting attorney for Jeffrey Epstein? Alexander Acosta. He WAS our Secretary of Labor, appointed by Trump.
Then there is Stephen Feinbert who was Intelligence Advisory Board lead for Trump who also has ties to Epstein through DynCorp. DynCorp was indicted for child trafficking in 2008 and 2009.
Steve Manuchin, a swamp creature from skull and bones, was in charge of our economic recovery.
Who introduced Melania to Trump? Ghislane Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein. Who was Melania working for at the time? Victoria’s Secret owned by Les Wexner. Who Gave Jeffery Epstein’s his million dollar mansion? Les Wexner. Who is linked to the Nxivm sex cult? Les Wexner. How close does someone in political power have to be to two of the biggest sex trafficking scandals before it is too close?
Trump is no friend of the 2nd Amendment. He supports Red Flag Laws, as in take the guns now, and due process whenever we get around to it. Appointed a gun control jerk to head the ATF (Thankfully this appointment stalled out). Set legal precedent by allowing the ATF to classify a piece of plastic as a Machine Gun (Bump Stock Ban).
Trump supports 5g. A military grade electronic weapons system that can be turned on large groups of people or individuals. Research Voice of God Weapon.
Trump supports mandatory vaccination. You know those untested and unverified chemical cocktails that kill people randomly.
Trump will not challenge or stop the abuse of Civil Asset Forfeiture, Qualified Immunity or warrantless searches.
Trump supports the implementation of ID2020, Bio-metric ID. This is a pretext for chip implants.
Trump supports the implementation of CBDC and said exactly that at the last G7 Summit he attended.
Trump went to the WEF meeting during his preisdency and said that Klause Schwab, AKA Dr. Evil, has great ideas / great man.
$Hitlary is walking around free, while Julian Assange is in prison. Trump praised Wikileaks during his campaign and now can’t be bothered to even discuss Wikileaks.
Then there is Jarred Kushner the Chabad loyalist and d-ck that puts Israel First. You know why there was no border control and the worst illegal immigration ever? Because Trump put his Chabad son in law in charge of immigration policy.
Do you know who was Trump’s biggest campaign contributor? Sheldon Adelson. He put Israel First, always and all the time.
Trump is the one that issued the emergency orders providing the legal provocation for political parasites to enforce lockdown orders and mask mandates. Trump is the one that funded the death jab with the military’s Operation Warp Speed. Trump is the one that gave fake Dr. Fauci the podium and ear of the masses. Trump pushes the death jab and kisses the rear end of big pharma at rallies .
DOES THIS SOUND LIKE DRAINING THE SWAMP AND PUTTING AMERICA FIRST?
Trump and his entire cabinet were Zionist sh-t heads that don’t give a f-ck about anyone but themselves. Trump is just the face man that makes you think it is all ok.
Wake the f-ck up and stop suffering from the cult of personality.
Government will never save you from government.
We need to all realize that when Trump gave the speech about the snake, he was talking about himself.
AND NO, I DO NOT SUPPORT BRANDON, THE OTHER BANKER BOSS PUPPET POS.
I dare you to try and refute these facts.
Good wrap!!
One of the falsest narratives of all: “Donald Trump was able to tap into…”
Donald Trump couldn’t tap a keg if his life depended on it. He stood behind a microphone, started blabbering, and enough people said, “Doesn’t sound like a politician to me.”
They must need a really big jumbo king sized bed at home.
Because they’re all in bed together.
Ben Franklin
Yea government’s are Corporations. Investors don’t care they are IN the 95%. Has it taken you a hundred years to figure that out rubberlips.
Spoken like a true cult member !
JFK’s “Secret War” Speech
https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427
—
Corbett goes full gate-keeper!
https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-jfksecret
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y9GxdiKpGFjo
April 5, 2023
—
Three Stand-Downs
A) I’m sure Corbett understands the concept of metaphor. Indeed, somebody like Corbett ignoring metaphor is just as much a stand-down as a Secret Service agent leaving his assigned position at the back of the President’s limo.
B) There is a first and second “but” – and they probably refer to different enemies.
The first “but” refers to restraint – for the media to think carefully about publishing information which may be useful to the enemy. Corbett makes a big point about this first “but”. In the passage, it makes sense that JFK would be referring to the Soviet Union. Moreover, given that the “monolithic conspiracy” would know everything which goes on in US news rooms, the act of not publishing would make no difference to what “they” already know.
The second “but” refers to the provision of information to the public – to educate and to arouse interest in knowing about the enemy. Given that the public were already being bombarded with anti-Soviet, fear-based propaganda, why would JFK feel the need to emphasise the importance of education and arousing interest? The likely answer is that JFK is here referring not to the Soviet Union, but to the “monolithic conspiracy” – of which the public is largely ignorant. As with the concept of metaphor, Corbett skips past the second “but”!
C) Corbett is correct to note that the address has been falsely presented as the “Secret Society” speech. However, he sets up a false dichotomy by implying that the only alternative option is to conclude that JFK was referring principally to the Soviet Union. A third option is that JFK was referring mostly to the “secret war” against the “monolithic conspiracy” – the secret societies are merely a subsidiary aspect of that conspiracy.
—
There are probably more stand-downs which could be identified, but the other key give-away with Corbett is that he over-dramatises the presentation.
BTW: I have a very limited tolerance for watching Corbett when he does this. So if there are factual errors in my assessment, please provide specifics – i.e. timestamps etc.
TPTB are not monolithic within. They are only monolithic about us Human Beings.
I haven’t listened to this one yet. However not sure where your “gate keeper” assessment comes from. I have been listening to Corbet for many years now and he only presents information and substantially leaves it up to the listener to make their own conclusions.
You just said don’t now admitted you do cult Personality therein lays your American problem. Which media outlet on radio tv or intel net.
Denialism.
So I listened to James’ report and I do not get any impression that he is gate keeping anything.
I would suggest that you are upset because he ruined your perception of JFK. The idea that he was assassinated because he was on team We the People. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
JFK was just another banker boss puppet POS doing what he was told, to a point. As James pointed out, he didn’t write that speech. In our Representative Constitutional Republic, national security is utter BS and never trumps the Constitution or the right of the people to know. National Security is a euphemism for the usurpation of power from We the People. We wouldn’t have a need for secrecy if we didn’t have a standing military that was constantly involved in foreign entanglements that have zero consequences for us actually in the USA.
The corrupt government corporation is already threatening to turn the military against us and has on numerous occasions been exposed for planning operations to do just that.
JFK was assassinated for not following orders fully and completely. However, that has nothing to do with the false idea that he was on the side of We the People. It is just more proof that the enemy we face has internal conflict and isn’t monolithic internally.
DC is literally the District of Criminals and only Criminals are allowed to sit there.
That is the entirety of your statement which deals directly with JFK’s speech, Corbett’s video and my post. The rest of your post is deflection.
Your hypothesize about the internal structure of the “monolithic conspiracy”. JFK refers to “we are opposed by” and is therefore discussing the externality rather than the internal structure. My understanding of Corbett’s position (please correct me if you think I’m wrong) is that JFK was referring to the now defunct Soviet Union; and so the internal structure is somewhat moot.
The speech was excellently crafted such that the listener, or reader, can interpret the words however it fits their world view.
Placing the entire speech into the context of 1961, and the Kissinger Foreign Policy of the Domino Theory, I would guesstimate that 90% of the audience interpreted the words to mean the former Soviet Union. The remaining 10%, some of which would be aware of the CFR, TLC, The Central Bank Cartel, etc., could have interpreted the speech as referring to the Illuminati / Global Cabal, as if JFK was a “white hat” warning them of the “conspiracy”.
After over 30 years working in Government, Public and Private organizations, all of which are still run and controlled by humans, it is a fact that there is no such thing as internal monolithic structure and culture. Human Beings, and their motivations, and ego driven emotions, are anything but monolithic. The efforts of the organization in the market could certainly monolithic.
The concept of being egoless, is to achieve the ultimate contentment in life.
As soon as you think you are egoless, you are not.
Seeking truth, from my experience, is similar.
As soon as you think you know THE truth, you do not.
My interpretation is that when JFK used the term “monolithic conspiracy”, he was referring to the Illuminati (or whatever name it goes by); and that this was veiled by the allusions to the Soviet Union. Moreover, the monolithic conspiracy is in a state of war against the US. That war presents some unprecedented problems given that it’s undeclared and largely secret; and with the US aspiring to be a “free and open society”. The speech addresses one of the key problems; namely, the provision to the public of information regarding the enemy and the conflict. My impression is that JFK was not optimistic about the capacity of a free and open society to fight this type of conflict.
With regard to whether JFK was a “good guy”; my assumption is that he wasn’t a satanic paedophile.
You are certainly free to think that, as many others would also assert.
JFK was bi-sexual and a cheater with at least Marilyn Monroe. His family background is one of organized crime, political intrigue, and power hunger. He may not have been a Satanic Pedophile, however he definitely served them, else he would have never been POTUS.
The lesser of pure evil, is still evil.
To anybody who’s watched the video, please try summarising Corbett’s position and argument.
Are you saying that you think JFK was a “good guy”, and on team “We the People”?
Well… It would seem Mr. Trump was “unselected” via the fake results of the last presidential election. The rest of his story is a morbid history. The election was obviously rigged by a very un-Democratic party, and its fellow bed-buddies within the CIA.
Also obvious: The election certainly wasn’t rigged by Mr. Trump… Hello?
I’ve never been a fan of the Donald due to his offensive personality quirks. I noticed this long before he declared his run for the presidency.
The “sealed” indictment is simply more morbid entertainment for wankers. Next >>>
The genie is out of the bottle.
Seen from the distant colony of germany, which seems to be in the process of applying to become the 51st state of the usa. ….. It remains to be seen whether it will end up being a Chinese special zone or rather Pripyat.
Seen from here, Trump is an ambivalent figure. With his references to Epstein and his Covid ambivalence, the only thing that seems certain at the moment is that he doesn’t really like China – if he hadn’t had to learn that his election campaign also depends on donations, which are decided behind the scenes by the CCP. The CCP certainly didn’t want him as president, that was an accident. But it was not a catastrophe, because it worked reasonably well with him for a few years.
I suspect they are now using him as bait for the conservatives and the trial as a distraction. Sedition is the goal and the acceleration of the disintegration of the US.
Don’t worry, the Biden family is fine. As well as the other mobsters.
51st state! No way!
53rd maybe.
Canada is the 51st, so they claim,
Australia is the 52nd, and we are chuffed about it, or at least our sycophantic, USuckers are.
Four new US bases in the Phillipines!
https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/philippines-announces-locations-four-new-us-bases/5631596
Bloody hell. The lick spittle, arse kissers in Canberra better get their act together or the Phillipines will steal our 51st US state ‘privilege’
Marcos Junior is a corrupt arselicker just like his daddy.
Plilippines defeated the Spanish and US invaders in early 20th century. It got rid of US bases around 1980s. But bribes, blackmail and threats conquer all.
CPC not CCP you CIA repeating parakeet
MSS you mean?
The ministry also carries out influence operations through so-called “united front” work, in which overseas diaspora, business contacts and NGOs are leveraged in order to gain political influence and sway policy direction to Beijing’s favor.[59][60] In 1939, Zhou Enlai espoused “nestling intelligence within the united front” while also “using the united front to push forth intelligence.”[61] According to Australian analyst Alex Joske, “the united front system provides networks, cover and institutions that intelligence agencies use for their own purposes.” Joske added that “united front networks are a golden opportunity for Party’s spies because they represent groups of Party-aligned individuals who are relatively receptive to clandestine recruitment
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ministry_of_State_Security_(China)
The German PTB have blown up the economy by folowing the orders of the Empire in the matter of fuel and Ukraine. Worse still, the head of government may have known that the gas pipelines were about to be destroyed.
https://xinjiang.amnesty.org/
Seriously, the West has massive problems of its own making. It is also true that Germany is ruled by the American mafia. BUT
1. the CCP itself has been one of these mafiosos for decades. Nurtured by the Rockefeller eugenics, the toxic technology was brought to you, and instead of realising what you are getting yourselves into, you are rejoicing in the temporary success. But just as with the NSDAP, it will also go wrong for you, not only because this technology is dangerous, but also because you yourselves have made yourselves dependent on the American inventions and the corresponding elites. The other is more serious, because you have allowed yourselves to be raped by the German Marx and have been persuaded that he and Mao’s crimes (and those of his successors) are part of your culture. But that is a lie! You have deeply inhaled the poison, ideologically and technologically, and you are still happy about it. But that will be your downfall.
2. It is true that the warlike West has also fought itself in power struggles over the last centuries. An intermediate result is the occupation of Germany since at least 45 and a kind of slave status for Germany. Nevertheless, we – UK, US, FRG, France especially, but also the rest of Europe and also part of Russia – are bound by history and culture. We have to solve our problems ourselves by looking soberly at the common aberration and finding better ways of our own. We do not need cultural aliens from China, who are also aping our misguided development. China will overtake the US with wellprepared Schwabian UN and the chinese technocratic Agenda 21. But it will be a short-term success and the price for you will be high. I wish above all for the Africans that they will not be re-enslaved by the Western methods you are using.
Just as for us, it is important for them to go their own way, independent of white and yellow conquerors.
I regret intruding on some major delusion of yours, especially on who I represent or advocate.
Let’s face it:
Trump’s just an aberration in the matrix of manipulation. An inconvenient dog turd in the corridors of control. A blip on the screen of scams.
No president has ever been indicted for an alleged crime before Trump, however, Ulysses S. Grant, was arrested for riding his horse too fast through Washington. He paid a fine and that ended it.
Trump is being vilified to solidify his base, so that when DeSantis is given the Retadican Ticket, and Trump gets all mad and goes independent / third party, his base follows, thereby splitting the Retardican vote.
This will hand the POTUS to any weak POS the Demontards give the ticket to. Probably a woman.
They must all meet the rope.
Suddenly this makes a whole lot of sense.
It’s how they got Wilson/House in back in 1912. Teddy Roosevelt was the saboteur of the original populism.
Interesting idea. I guess we’ll find out…
Trump is a traitorous and seditious banker boss puppet POS. He is the one that authorized Operation Warp Speed that gave us the Death Clot Jab, his greatest achievement. Trump is the one that issued the Executive Emergency Order that resulted in mandates. Trump is the one that penned a 6 trillion dollar gift for all the corporate whores.
He was bailed out in the late 1980s – early 1990s by a banker named Wilbur Ross. Which bank you ask? Rothschild. Then Trump made Ross Secretary of Commerce.
Wake the F up and stop suffering from the cult of personality.
Down votes do not refute the facts stated.
Try just a little harder.
This vomit-inducing nonsensical story actually belongs in the realms of Aesop’s Fables. It really reeks of a last-ditch effort to keep something REALLY BIG off the proverbial front pages. It is terrifying to contemplate, what is being masked or hidden???
There are so many plausible possibilities … but whatever it, or they, may be … I suspect that we’d better hang-on too our proverbial ‘nuts’ as it must be a monumental ill-wind that will be blowing this way.
Do you mean the article here by Karen hunt, or the whole, ongoing repeat ad infinitum account of how the Dems will do anything, find any silly little thing to try to get rid of Trump? Neither is totally silly, I think. Karen evidently thought O-G was a good place to come with her worries; perhaps not expecting to be greeted with such nastiness. Is she 100% wrong — no. I don’t like Trump. I had no expectations about him doing anything useful. But his election did show that most people were fed up totally with career politicians, and that was a good sign. But the Powers that Be (at least the faction of them that excludes Trump from membership) saw it as a very bad sign and are quite determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Karen’s analysis is overly superficial, as others point out, but is yours any deeper? Just wondering. As for whether this story of Trump’s troubles should be top story in the news, as several other commenters point out, sure there are other more worthy issues and there is that war over there in THE Ukraine. But it is interesting nonetheless. The law, the whole procedure of justice is again politicized…I guess the Democrats are petrified Trump will get back in.
“Elections delayed?” Do elections still matter? Is ANY election actually an election, or is it more like a selection by our owners?
I’m sorry, but to get all worked up over an election is just what our owners want from us. The fact that Trump was ever in office at all shows he’s more than willing to cooperate with The Dark Side, if he’s not a full member of it. He’ll play his part to gin up the outrage and perhaps martial law, although I really doubt it goes that far over Trump. If he somehow manages to con his base into staging another “insurrection” we’ve already seen how that goes, have we not? Endless prosecution FOR FUCKING REAL for anyone who attends that kind of event, and not some celebrity show trial that will come to nothing.
If by some chance Trump were to “win” the “election” nothing fundamental will change, although those on “the left” will certainly have a psychotic break and maybe stage an “insurrection” of their own. I personally wonder which “side” of the contrived divide the owners allow to win so that side can take the credit for the crashing of the US dollar and a massive global depression that’s on the way. Either way, it doesn’t matter for those of us who will suffer that, does it?
USA is a Clown Show. This is what the people of the USA want. I know this to be so because the USA is the World’s Leading Democracy. If this is how the people want to be governed, then so be it.
The USA is not a Democracy.
The USA is a Representative Constitutional Republic, with some democratic processes.
Democracy is nothing more than mob rules.
TPTB want you to think we are a Democracy because that is just another form of totalitarianism.
TPTB absolutely hate representative forms of government.
It’s been a long time since I saw any representative forms of government.
They are of course mentioned occasionally in books.
Quite true — but is that due to the structure of governments? to the economic system? or just to corrupt human nature? Sure, there are some people involved in politics (not sure I should call them “politicians” a pejorative term) who have good intentions and do try to “represent” the people who elected them, but they are few and far between. And they usually quickly become disillusioned. There are also some who do actually think about doing what is in the “best interests” of …well, their country? their city? the majority of the people? …but at least in the best (material) interests of someone other than themselves. They also are not very numerous, some of them are, alas, not all that smart or well informed about what counts as “best interests” of some other group and how to further those interests.
As every American kindergartner learns:
“I pledge allegiance, to the flag
of the United States of America,
And to the
RepublicDemocracy for which it stands…”
Democracy. Mob rules it is, as we will increasingly find out, to be followed sooner or later by outright Tyranny. We’re pretty close already.
“Mob rule”?? So letting the people all have a voice is necessarily mob rule?
Democracy is not about having a voice.
Democracy is about the majority ruling the minority, in all cases.
A representative form of government does not marginalize minorities. The Electoral College, and how states are weighted in national elections, is an example. There is a democratic process in each state, however, each state has representation, even though some states have less population.
If all national votes were only based on majority, then the states of CA and NY would decide nearly every vote, and only big cities would decide every vote in a state.
The author of this article is extremely uninformed. The Saint Trump of 2015 and 2016 ceased to exist after Nov. 2016. We took a chance in 2016 hoping he was “the one person who could save us,” would “normalize relations w. Russia,” was “the one person w. no outside interests.” In all cases it turned out to be the opposite. Jared (who despised 2016 Trump voters) was de facto pres., was the last word in the WH. Jared ruled Covid meetings, silenced anyone who differed from Davos narrative, claimed Dr. Birx was “MAGA.” Jared also canceled tv ad buys in key battleground states weeks before election claiming he ran out of money. Saint Trump the Martyr became a worse neocon than McCain, hired Bush era warmonger Elliott Abrams, tried to overthrow the Venezulan gov. for no reason, dropped 60,000 bombs in 2017 alone, bombed Syria 10 wks after his inauguration, having been elected to scale back US foreign intervention. WaPo cheered him. His alleged “evidence” requiring bombing was Ivanka was upset about a few fake pictures of children. Both she and Trump loved White Helmets. Trump was elected to reverse the status quo. Instead, he preserved it. He allowed US military to continue to occupy one third of Syria, to steal its oil, and to prevent starving Syrians from growing crops on the land. In July 2017 Trump went on tv and said he changed his mind about endless Middle East wars, now thinks they’re necessary. In Aug. 2017, the House and Senate voted nearly unanimously to remove all Russia decisions from “Poor Trump” and assign them instead to the Senate. Trump’s 2016 voters had been completely erased. There’s much more if the author chooses to look. It’s blatantly false to say “conservatives are cheering Trump on.” I’m certainly not, since he sold us out almost immediately. Once elected in Nov. 2016, Trump ceased to exist except as a fundraising front man for the RNC/WinRed/Trump/Kushner Family & Girlfriends, Inc. The Pentagon totally ignored him for 4 yrs, yet today he brags that he told Putin he’d bomb the turets in Moscow Square (ignoring that he’d been removed from all Russia decisions). No one in the Beltway fears Trump, that’s why they’re keeping him in headlines 24/7, hoping he’ll be GOP nominee, then lose the 2024 general. Trump won in 2016 because he won Michigan, Penn. and Wisconsin. He’ll never win those states again. His 2022 choice for US Senator from Penn. was so bad, voters instead chose Fetterman who’s been in hospital for depression. When “Poor Trump” was unable to keep his promises to us, he should’ve resigned and told the world that the US is a fake country whose presidents are powerless.
All your criticism of Trump is entirely justified, but that’s not the point.
Personally, I think Trump should be on trial for his life for the murder of Soleimani alone.
But what is more important is that the corruption and politicisation of the US judicial system and law enforcement agencies have become normalised and institutionalised.
Civil liberties and the rule of law have been irreversibly and irretrievably shredded and tossed into the dustbin, where they will remain.
Selective enforcement of the law, blatantly partisan prosecutions, rigid censorship, police state surveillance, targeted persecution of individuals by agencies such as the tax authorities, crude and clumsy propaganda, and extreme violence against the political enemies of those in power, this is all the new normal.
This is now the common currency of US politics.
This is no different from Idi Amin’s Uganda of Pol Pot’s Cambodia.
And that is far more important than anyone’s view of Trump.
You are ignoring that Trump also won in 2020. Another major problem in the US is election cheating which is not being addressed. Does not matter who the nominees are if the election is decided by the Deep State or a foreign entity.
Do you have actual proof of that Mr. Lindell?
For God’s sake, they couldn’t have been any more obvious.
The Emperor really doesn’t have any clothes. It’s a lot easier to go along with the pretense that he does.
For God’s sake, all presidential elections are frauds. Doesn’t mean more people actually voted for that POS. Like I said, where’s the evidence that more Americans voted for Trump than Biden?
Whether “all Presidential elections are frauds” or not, hundreds of millions of people believe that they are legitimate. The system itself portrays them as legitimate. Maybe they are, maybe they aren’t. Assuming 2000 was a fraud, they made the “stolen” aspect of it un-missable. That’s the script.
At this point, 3 years on, I’m tired of trying to persuade people that the election was stolen. It’s like the Convid scandemic, or 9/11. The evidence is obvious on the face of things. You’ll see it, or you won’t. Vote counts stopped in critical states, with Trump leading, only to resume the next day with huge, inexplicable vote jumps for Biden. That sort of thing never happened in previous elections, but it’s become commonplace in the last three.
https://hereistheevidence.com/
https://wethepeopleconvention.org/articles/Voter-Fraud-Compilation-Page
As Joe Biden himself said:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGRnhBmHYN0
In dementia veritas.
Offg, U.k shillum, Brightoen (derange ranger), Banned (alex jones) etc
When you susan mullen mentioned (posted a while back) that Trump’s daughter was in the YLP, they all in unison closed the thread or comment section.
They also (tried) to scrub her name from the YLP list.
That’s some shilling by Offg, U.k shillum, Brightoen (derange ranger), Banned (alex jones) etc etc .
I always thought too Kushner was the effective President or at least the conduit to convey the marching orders from Israel especially on foreign policy. (I doubt that Trump even knew who Soleimani was before the assassination). I believed the existence of Kushner and his close ties to Netanyahu was the only reason Trump wasn’t turfed out of the race in 2020. Netanyahu: the only politician in the world who can stride into the US Congress and address it as if he’s the President.
Every photo that was ever taken of a high level meeting, there was Jared sitting right in the middle of it.
Trump is a feather that bent to the slightest breeze. In the WH he was powerless, being in charge only of his Twitter account. Nonetheless people relate to him because
a) he tosses out truth bombs every now and then “we’re in Syria for the oil”
b) he is authentic. He may be foolish, narcissistic, fickle etc.etc. but he is who he is.
He has a following because of who he is NOT: a Macron / Trudeau / Sanna Marin (pretty version) / Sunak (slightly higher IQ version) / Scholz / Sanchez / Meloni / Draghi a cookie cutter puppetface who just keeps repeating the same bullet points from the script like a robot.
So frigging what. Jesus, the author should stick to children’s books. This is all a “they make their own reality” show, man. The author seems to forget that Donald Trump is a war criminal who claims to be the author of the fake Covid-19 vaccine and author of Operation Warpspeed, a crime against humanity almost unparalleled in human history. He had four years where he did the same damn things as the others in that photo. He should be in that photo too. Complain all you want about those “persecuting” poor narcissist boy, but there is no defending that cretin and publishing his words of “persecution” amounts to playing right into our “rulers” playbook.
To recap, when millions of people die whilst the JFK killer ordered ‘pizza’ and a further hundred thousand or so die whilst another emperor plays his saxophone and someone puts his cigar somewhere safe.
Then a ‘hope’ less puny warmongering wanker gets to win a peace prize, and the current pres and his son get to run amok everywhere. Yet the only people worth arresting are the political opponents?
Given the above and the blatant election fraud, i think it’s fair to say that the US is a banana republic. All that’s needed now are the bananas.
It’s a banana republic with nuclear weapons — the worst of all possible worlds. 😥
I believe that those who run america are fully prepared to smash all the toys if they are made to share.
The only people who can turn this around are the public, the downtrodden, the taxed & robbed, the rams amongst sheep, the soon-to-be worthless in the eyes of our ‘leaders’.
The disarming of US citizens has been left till last by the NWO because self defence is written into their constitution and they are not likely to give that up.
If they do, then it’s helter skelter all the way down. Maybe the slide will stop at junta status.
One thing is very clear. Those who are running america want a civil war. They want to create a carpet of chaos and sweep their crimes under it. Those who run america couldn’t care less about the country. If they ruin it, they will simply go and live abroad until the dust settles.
I have give up on NPR. They started drinking the Kool Aid years ago.
I can’t remember the specific date, but a few years back NPR formally announced that, for reasons which escape me, “NPR” was no longer considered to be an acronym for “National Public Radio”, but was now a self-contained “brand” name.
I found this amusing, since it echoed Kentucky Fried Chicken’s official contraction to “KFC”, a capitulation to the Health Nanny lobby’s righteous condemnation of all things fried. I guess I ought to give Colonel Sanders’ corporate-weasel successors credit for coming up with a dubious alias rather than retooling and becoming Kentucky Boiled (or Steamed) Chicken.
Or, for that matter, coyly asserting that “KFC” now stood for “Kentucky Free-range Chicken”.
Anyway, at the time, comedian and social critic Harry Shearer wittily proposed that NPR adopt a slogan to commemorate its rebranding:
“NPR– we stand for nothing.”
NPR/PBS’s mask of respectability has long since cracked and shattered, exposing it as a grinning skull spewing authoritarian, demagogic propaganda pitched to the would-be US “intelligentsia”.
Look a great big orange squirrel…
Big Left V Big Right just two labelled illusions leading to Big Trouble and a whole lot of deaths.
Sometimes the OFFG staff writes so proficently that I forget that they accept article submissions, guess it’s about time someone wrote an article to refute this complete gobbeligokk.
This is a pivotal moment in the history of the US. Today marks the revelation for all the world to see, the USA is a full fledged banana republic. Unlike most neocolonial banana republics that only have one or two primary crops, resources or geostrategic locations the parasitic plutocrats covet and exploit, the USA’s main products are war, chaos, moral depravity and predation.
The brazen indictment and arrest of Donald J. Trump shows just how brain dead, comatose and Zombified the American people are due to the intense propaganda, brainwashing and mind entrainment we are subjected to 24/7/365. Every channel is spouting the same narrative! Not one asks how is it no past president even the most vile and foul psychopaths like the four past presidents pictured in the article, who were engaged in massive crimes against humanity got away free, unscathed and unindicted?! Add to the list: Lyndon Baines Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and we can see a clear pattern of psychopathy, predation, debauchery and imperialism that make the Roman Empire look tame and pious by comparison.
“a full fledged banana republic”
.. a Banana Empire.
Indeed.
No one is asking why Trump isn’t being arrested for being a war criminal like his war criminal colleagues either.
The US is not a banana republic.
It is a banana republic without the bananas.
Wtf Christian MIC conservative alternative media drivel.
Left are mental. But Trumps full moon indicted is real.
What are you talking about man? Can’t you see that Trump is part of the system as much as anybody else, he’s an ACTOR playing his part in this huge fucking megacircus designed to distract us while they centralize all finances and secure their own “stake” and drag us into a digital gulag? I can’t belive the naivete of this article, I mean I’m sure you mean well sis….
“Yes Orange Hair Bozo is part of the act. In Sham Democracy USA it is THE REPUBLICATS (ie the Uniparty) the corporate fascist politcal racket so criminal and corrupt it needs to aliases.”
I know it’s played a lot, but it’s such a powerful and brilliant synopsis of our plight…
I agree Uncle. Its all an act. What is this latest distraction trying to hide???
That’s not the point. The point is: either way, it still means that the rule of law is dead, and we are now a banana republic. That’s true whether Trump is acting or not.
So the rule of law was still in existence in the US before this indictment? Really?
If we lived under the rule of law all those idiots in that photo would have been indicted, and not just for war crimes but for all those other crimes they commit every single day.
If we lived under the rule of law there would be real elections, not some staged bullshit full of lies.
If we lived under the rule of law the banks would not own us, the wars would stop, we would NEVER have been mandated to take the poison shot, people would NOT have lost their jobs for refusing to do so, and we would not be staring down the barrel of full on surveillance totalitarianism.
And yes, if we lived under the rule of law even Trump would be prosecuted for a few things, things they ALL do every day, and might really face actual jail time. If we lived under the rule of law NOT ONE of those Jan 6 protestors would be either in prison or looking forward to prison, their bank accounts would NOT have been seized, and they would not be spending whatever money they may have defending themselves against specious charges while their leader gets a nice cushy show trial.
Please, rule of law my fat white ass….