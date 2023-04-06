New World Order: The International Criminal Court and War on Russia

Simon Elmer
“It is in the ranks of the Party, and above all the Inner Party, that the true war enthusiasm is found. World-conquest is believed in most firmly by those who know it to be impossible.”
George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four
On 17 March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, for the illegal deportation and transferal of children from occupied regions in the Ukraine into the Russian Federation, which it judged to be a war crime. 123 states are party to the judgement of the International Criminal Court, including Brazil and South Africa but not including India, China or Russia itself. The USA also doesn’t recognise the authority of the ICC. Indeed, in 2018, the US threatened to arrest ICC judges if they pursued an investigation of US military personnel for war crimes committed in Afghanistan; and in 2020 the US imposed sanctions against two judges for investigating human rights violations by the US military. So why has the ICC — apparently at the bidding of the US, and certainly to its benefit — issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin? The answer lies in how this warrant will be deployed by the US and its military allies in the geopolitical struggle against Russia.
First, the West, through what is in effect its kangaroo court, has put pressure on parties bound to enact the ICC warrant to arrest Putin if he visits their countries, effectively prohibiting him from diplomatic relations with the rest of the world.
Second, the USA is forcing NATO states to choose between alliance with the West — which means, first and foremost, allegiance to the US dollar as the dominant reserve currency of the world — and the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), three of which are not parties to the International Criminal Court. As an example of which, last week South Africa invited Putin to attend the BRICS summit in August, effectively aligning itself with this growing economic alliance of nations and its threat to Western hegemony.
And third, by including the Russian President on a list of wanted criminals, the ICC has laid the legal ground for a declaration of war against Vladimir Putin himself. The same legal trick was used in 1815 when, in response to his escape from exile on the Island of Elba, the Congress of Vienna declared war not on France but on Napoleon Bonaparte himself, whom they declared a ‘criminal’ for violating the terms of his banishment. More recently, in 2003, the USA and its European allies declared war not on the Iraqi people but on the government of President Saddam Hussein, thereby justifying their illegal and genocidal invasion of Iraq and the theft of its oil reserves as a desire for ‘regime change’.
As it did with the equally manufactured war on Iraq, HM Governments like to declare war in March, as it gives military campaigns in the Northern Hemisphere the maximum time before winter returns. If I were a betting man, I’d have a flutter on the most servile Parliament in UK history declaring war on Russia this or next month. The UK brazenly sells arms to Saudi Arabia, Israel and other criminal states, so if all we were going to do was sell him some armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium there was no need for the pomp and circumstance that attended President Zelenskyy’s visit in February. When the UK state dusts off the stained-glass windows and gets its monarch out of mothballs, you know it means murder. And just like we were in 2003, the UK will be at the rear of a long coalition led by the US, endorsed by the UN, financed by the arms dealers and energy companies and paid for by us, the tax-payers.
But whenever we do go to war, I believe it will be declared against Putin himself, as a criminal wanted by the ICC, in pursuance of whose arrest the West will justify its illegal war on Russia and theft of its oil and mineral resources. In this respect, the ICC warrant is the ratification and legal form of the unilateral judgement of the USA — which was imperiously announced by US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference in February — that Russia has committed ‘crimes against humanity’, and that Putin will be held personally accountable.
As a measure of the influence the West has over the so-called International Criminal Court it funds and why so many non-Western nations refuse to recognise it as independent and impartial, the ICC, which was founded in 1998, has issued no equivalent warrant for the arrest of the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman and before him the King of Saudi Arabia, for crimes against their own people and war crimes against the people of Yemen; of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the genocidal treatment of the Palestinian people; of the Presidents of the Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskyy and before him Petro Poroshenko, for the ethnic cleansing of the Donbass; or of the Presidents of the USA, starting with Barack Obama and George W. Bush, for war crimes committed by US forces in Iraq, in Afghanistan, in Libya, and in every other country they have invaded since the end of the Second World War.
When NATO — which is the military form of US hegemony in Europe — declares war on Russia, I believe it will do so not on the grounds of the military defence of the Ukraine but on a legal basis. In doing so, the ensuing conflict will be placed outside the political realm, and therefore not open to debate in our legislatures. Like the equally manufactured ‘war’ on COVID, this will be a war for biosecurity. And like all wars of biosecurity, it will be waged not against the Russian people but for them; not to defeat them but to save them; not for our benefit but for theirs. And like the police who, under coronavirus-justified regulations, beat the non-compliant with weighted truncheons, sprayed their eyes with tear-gas and shot them with rubber bullets in order to ‘protect public health’, we’ll make those Ruskis free — or they’ll die trying!
The more recent example of a war waged against a head of state is the so-called ‘decapitation strikes’ launched by the US military in 2011 against the President of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, who two years before had initiated the Gold Dinar as an alternative currency for Africa. The Dinar was intended to divert Africa’s oil revenues towards state-controlled funds rather than through US banks; and just as Gaddafi was assassinated by US-backed rebels for this threat to the dollar, so the criminal cartel we call the US Department of Defence will attempt to do the same against Vladimir Putin. Doubtless the gloating crime bosses in the US military who took pleasure in circulating photographs of the dead and mutilated bodies of Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein one day hope to add the body of Vladimir Putin to their list of assassinated Presidents.
There is a problem with their plan, however, which is, of course, that Russia is not Libya or Iraq or the other small countries the US invades with impunity as the rest of the West sits on its hands in the International Criminal Court, the European Court of Human Rights and the United Nations. Russia has the second strongest military in the world and the largest nuclear arsenal; and it has just reaffirmed — very publicly — its alliance with China, which has the third strongest military in the world. Moreover, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dimitry Medvedev, has made it very clear that any attempt by a foreign power to enact the ICC warrant and arrest Putin — or to invade the Crimea — will be taken as a declaration of war, and that Russia would respond with all its military capabilities, including nuclear missiles.
However, beyond the military balance between NATO and the Moscow-Beijing alliance, there is the balance of foreign debt. The USA has a national debt of $31.6 trillion, giving it a public debt to GDP ratio of 94.75 per cent. This has risen from 63 per cent in 2007, the year the last Global Financial Crisis began; from 55 per cent in 2001, the year the US launched the so-called ‘War on Terror’; and from 31 per cent in 1981, the year Ronald Reagan was elected President and began to impose the monetary and fiscal policies of neoliberal capitalism not only on the USA but on the rest of the world too. The US external debt to GDP ratio — that is, the debt owed by the US Government to other countries, which increases the risk of defaulting on repayments and decreases economic growth — is 93.28 per cent. In comparison, Russia, with just $422 billion of debt — 1/75th that of the US — has an external debt to GDP ratio of 26.43 per cent, while China’s is just 17.71 per cent. In the UK, the ratio is 298.49 per cent, which is among the highest in the world. This is only one measure of the financial crisis Western capitalism is facing.
At their meeting in Moscow last week, Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China since 2013, said to Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation since 2012: ‘Change is coming that hasn’t happened in a hundred years, and we are driving this change together.’ Both these men have long experience of leading their countries and, in Putin’s case, years in his country’s security services. They have consistently run rings around the senile automatons, bankrupt game-show hosts, recovering alcoholics, born-again fundamentalists, former bankers, ex-hacks and World Economic Forum puppets struggling to formulate the foreign policy of the West as they pump more and more magic money into their failing economies.
US hegemony — which has lasted less than 80 years — is nearing the end of its bloody and genocidal history, and a New World Order is on the point of forming. However, the more its economic monopoly over the globe wanes, the more the US flexes its oversized military muscle. The challenge facing the rest of the world is to survive it’s downfall. Like all school bullies who don’t realise the playground has turned against them until they’re surrounded and without a friend to turn to, it isn’t going to be pretty. Either China will become the new hegemon as the lead partner in a Beijing-Moscow axis, or the US will take us all down with it — and a king whose crown is threatened is a dangerous thing! As Richard III told his doomed army in 1485 at the Battle of Bosworth Field:
Our strong arms be our conscience, swords our law.
March on! Join bravely. Let us to it pell-mell —
If not to Heaven, then hand in hand to hell!
Simon Elmer is the author of two new volumes of articles on the UK biosecurity state, Virtue and Terror and The New Normal, which are available in hardback, paperback and as an ebook.
The ICC. Formed via the ‘Rome Statute’ treaty. Hence an offshoot of Rome.
Rome. Once centre of the Roman Empire. A unipolar world, with satellite nations orbiting a centre. Hegemonic, until Constantinople made it bipolar/multipolar.
Latin. If Greek is the language of philosophy (with its subtle variations/shades of meaning), then Latin is the language of law (with its inflexible nature).
Was it not the legal system that rubber-stamped numerous unjust Covid laws? So what credibility could this legal system have these days?
Maybe all lawyers should be trained in non-Latin based languages as part of their basic training to be more philosophical. More truth-based. Putin, as a Slavonically trained lawyer, would be able to help them out in that respect.
The question of hegemony is too short-sighted. The answer is always:
UN hegemony!
The next question is: who has power over the UN apparatus? That is already the tricksters of the digital and financial mafia under the umbrella of the Eugenic-Rockefellers in the usa together with their pilot project of the communist dynasty in China.
Together they have worked out the house rules for slaves in the past years, the Chinese Agenda 21 (o-ton Bourla!).
So China, together with its sponsors, will naturally become the new hegemonic power, especially as the eYuan takes over the role of the dollar. Russia is China’s little brother, so to speak. Interesting only because the Russian peoples are more independent than the broken Chinese technocracy slaves.
The war is ONLY about which mob rules which territory, because Zion is also playing along. And they will burn the earth they cannot have themselves. This has nothing to do with hegemony, because that is certain: Rockefeller-China and its Silk Road, including the lead currency eYuan!
I spose you’ve all heard by now that the Fed has announced CBDC will begin in July.
What makes anyone think that NATO, including the USA, can invade Russia and win?
What makes you think it is about winning? In the clearest examples, Vietnam and Afghanistan, the US did not fight those wars to win, but to prolong them as long as possible.
Whatever “winning” means, but relatively speaking, if we win, the MIC loses. They won’t have that.
The fearsome fighting men/ sorry, non binaries, they have at their disposal, G. Transsexual Team Six, the 3rd Heavy Lesbians, and the President’s Own San Francisco Gays to take the enemy from the rear.
Fearsome warriors one and all.
I don’t know what effect they will have on the Russians, but they certainly frighten me.
never underestimate the vicious evil of these types, still, LOL, haha
When, or if, NATO declares war on Russia, I’m afraid that the Western Empire will be signing its own death warrant.
The only Occidental army to speak of is the US Army. All the armies in Europe are worth shit, if they can be considered to exist at all. The US Army is good at bombing the fuck out of places with no air defense, where they’re unchallenged, but that’s about it.
Most of all, I can’t see how any Western Empire’s soldier would be motivated to go to war with Russia. Especially if the fucking body bags started coming back from the battlefield in kinda large numbers.
The only motivated soldiers I can see are the Ukrainians because they hate the Russians and want to free themselves, naively thinking that it’s possible. The rest of the world doesn’t give a shit. Maybe the Poles might be somewhat motivated – they have (regional) superpower ambitions and probably think that they can annex part of Ukraine, if not the whole fucking thing, and become Europe’s power center (backed by America).
So what does that mean? Are we ultimately heading toward nuclear war? Because that’s the only way how the US can accomplish anything with Russia? Or China? I wouldn’t rule that out. The Western Empire is out-and-out fucked up. Going down the tubes as we speak. Decadent, lazy, indebted, entitled, complete out of touch with reality. Yet arrogant in perceiving itself as the best thing after sliced bread and entitled to be on the pedestal on which it places itself. On the other hand, it looks like the rest of the world has had enough and feels that it has a chance to free itself from the American yoke.
Not good, not fucking good.
I don’t think that what some peddle as a game played on the global chessboard by omnipotent bankers holds water. Sure, they try to steer things in their favor. But there is a struggle going on.
Apropos of the Poles. At one time they were a very large number of Poles in Western Ukraine which made claim to the Polish settlements in Volhnyia numbering up to 100,000 souls. Unfortunately they were to receive a visitation from those two gentlemen Mr Bandera (OUN-B) Ukrainian nationalists, and Mr Shukeyvich (UPA) Ukrainian Insurgent Army. There are gruesome pictures available – if you can bear to look at them.
And today it is apparently a no-no to mention in either state of Ukraine and Poland. And there we have those lovely gentlemen Mr Zelensky and Mr Duda acting as though that massacre in 1943 never happened. The Ukies just got a little bit out of control. Yes, of course!
This is anothr hoax being used as a smoke screen to keep you occupied while the parameters of your new “undetectable” ghetto are being finalised
I don’t remember reading the Kissinger book by Hitchens, but I did read his “The Trail of William Jefferson Clinton” which was very good. I have not read that one in a while, and as many of my perceptions have changed since I read that it probably deserves another read. But I still admire Hitchens greatly for helping me learn how to think more critically. For that alone he is well worth the read. That book on Clinton helped me open my eyes to the corruption of what passes for the left, which I used to be a proud member of. There are many other books that helped me see through the left vs right bullshit but Hitch was one of the early ones.
None of this means I agree with all of Hitchens’ political stances though, but I really do enjoy his writing style.
These men are pawns maintaining kayfabe during this transition from the old system into the new. These are corporations, not sovereign nations.
Definition: International Criminal Court: A gaggle of criminals posing as glorious pots, whilst pointing fingers at black kettles…
The article mentions B. Netanyahu, so I don’t think this is off-topic.
Netanyahu is facing criminal charges in Izrael itself.
He has recently tried to pass a law(s) that would give the Knesset the power
to overrule the judiciary. (Pretty sneaky trick)
This trick caused massive, massive protests in Izrael and Netanyahu *apparently* backed down from making the law changes (so it appears) for now.
Distraction time for Netanyahu and Izrael.
For two days straight the Izraeli police have invaded the AlAqsa Mosque and beaten and pummeled worshipers. And this during Ramadan.
Today, in response to the provocation Palestinians have fired rockets out of Lebanon at Izrael.
How far will this escalate?
You can kiss the protests against Netanyahu goodbye.
Izrael is under attack and during Passover.
Glad I am not downwind of Washington D.C., assuming we have a limited nuclear war.
If it is not limited to mutual decapitation strikes – Moscow, Berlin, London, Washington – then it doesn’t really matter where you are. You are dead.
If your boosted and triple jabbed, mask, social distancing it will add some protection. 😷
None of that, but I do have an anti-radiation iodine supplement.
My insurance policy, if I can find it later, buried under all the smoldering radioactive rubble.
An interesting article, one I’m broadly in agreement with.
However seems at odds with this websites insistence ‘they are all in it together?’
I think any objective analysis must conclude that whatever the past things are now taking a different path.
I’ve said many times things are more than reminiscent of late 30’s Germany.
RE: However seems at odds with this websites insistence ‘they are all in it together?’
I think that this is a weakness for Off-G. I used to argue against this idea here. But I have largely given up. Basically, my position is that I don’t have enough information to tell and therefore am open to different points of view.
To your point, see this quote from CJ’s piece the other day:
‘Yes, of course, there is intramural political and ideological conflict within the confines of so-called “normality,” just as there is intramural competition between global corporations, but challenging the ideological system itself is impossible, because there is no ground outside it from which to mount an attack. This is probably the hardest thing for most of us to come to terms with. There is no ideological territory outside global capitalism. There is no “outside.” There are no external adversaries. There are only insurgencies, and counterinsurgency ops. ‘
i agree, but i also do believe we’ve been had by the CIC for a veryyy looong time.
who knows the truth? i’ve also suggested that they are all in it together, but they are still entitled to scrap it out for their spheres’ of influence..
This is akin to the Police, Investigating the Police, with the inevitable result, that no malfeasance occured.
Even if it is too obvious to say no malfeasance occured, there will be no actual enforcement.
Besides, the World’s Supreme Court was built in Israel by Rothschild, so this court is just a stop gap.
Red or dead, the old slogan. It will be decided between the Chinese communist and the Zionist mafia in the USA for everyone. The Gog Magog theme of the bible becomes plausible …
The ICC warrant against Putin is a publicity stunt to further demonize the Russian leader. Who will enforce the warrant? It is merely an inconvenience an attempt to limit Putin’s range of movement and effectiveness. But he will circumvent that easily.
The world is rapidly choosing/taking sides and the US/NATO/Israel axis of insanity is not the side the Global South, the Arab block, the expanding BRICS alliance and Oceana (with the exception of the Five Eye vassals New Zealand and Australia and non Five Eye lapdog Japan) want to be on or play for.
The Russians are not going to allow Putin to be Gadhafied and the US is too cowardly and inept to do it on their own The NATO expansion to include Finland and possibly other Russian neighbors is setting the stage for a regional if not global conflagration! The mad dogs in New York, Washington D.C. London, Brussels and Tel Aviv are people who only have a hammer so they treat everything they see as a nail. Left to their insanity they may smash the whole world
It is dangerous to ignore the pattern of history, as the world is doing – still no lessons learned. Much of the terminology circulating reflects the end WW II. But the end of WW III will not be the same, as they knew during the Cold War. Forgetfulness is dangerous.
https://patternofhistory.wordpress.com/
A mere pedantic point, but wouldn’t it be more accurate to say that the NATO coalition are financed by the financiers of the energy companies and arms dealers: the international money lenders and usurers. That said, a very good review of the situation indeed.
Good Article
But it should have dealt with what the plans are for Ukraine. Will it supplant or replace Israel ? I think the blockade on Russia will start killing children soon. The military operations will begin when the country is sufficiently weakened. The loot will pay off some Western debt.
You don’t “weaken” Russia just like that…
It’s an immense place – something which Americans in Washington cannot grasp.
Thus far the US/EU sanctions have not and will not weaken Russia without causing major damage to Europe’s economy (fuel, energy and trade etc.). The EU’s fecklessness and its vassalage to Washington is hurting Europe severely. As long as the proxy war continues Europe will suffer and once it turn hot Europe is toast! In the meantime Russia and China are driving a shift away from the US dollar and the non Western world is tripping over themselves rushing to join the Eurasian team that is leading the way to global de-dollarization. https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/de-dollarization-brazil-india-china-move-away-from-currency/
Ukraine is merely collateral damage, a sacrificed pawn in this game of geostrategic warfare.
eh, russia needs no-one, in terms of real-life resources, it’s a bit bigger than Iraq, or Vietnam.
Potentially off-topic, but what can we make of Kennedy running for US President?
Democrats will froth at the mouth, ecstatic at the thought of an intelligent representative in the White House.
But the Washington system will twist and corrupt everything he says and does until he will, essentially, become corrupt himself.
They have had so many decades of practising their hit jobs on people who try to get others to use their brains, along with the lethal influence of out-of-control media, that they won’t have the slightest difficulty wrecking him.
You don’t even have to be clairvoyant to see it – it’s like it has already happened.
Trying to get the American people to use their brains is an exercise in futility anyway. They prefer the infallibility of their guts.
Possibly, but you assume that winning candidates represent the will of the voters…
You’d think RFK Jr would be a natural for the Dems, but he’s an “anti-vaxxer,” so a non-starter for many of them.
Best case scenario: a huge waste of time and money
Worst: the killing off of the health freedom movement
On-off topic, but Corbett had a good piece recently about that JFK “the idea of secret societies us repugnant” speech the other day, which is worth sharing on OffG.
“What a surprise.”
“The apple does not fall far from the tree, does it?”
Always like the playground analogy to describe world powers. The UK (my country) seems to come across as that shitty little nasty kid egging on the big bully. Playgrounds getting messy though. I’m going with the US taking us all down with them….unfortunately. China hegemon seems pretty bleak too…..
I disagree and using your analogy, I see the UK as the meek wretched little kid, desperate & eager to fit in, easily manipulated by the big bully who pushes them forward to goad the opposition into being the first to show aggression.
i see it as a seasoned cabal of evil motherfuckers who have fucked over the world, or parts of it, for far too long, and ruin everything when they do not get what they want. they have contingencies for contingencies.. scheming perfidious horrors. they are expert in their field.
and we are talking about it’s scum, city of london, all it’s corporations, including the USA.
a lot of islanders are decent enough people, they’ve just been sold out so long ago they will never realise it.
the english (sic) ruling class may well be nasty and wretched, but they’re light years ahead in being conniving evil cunts.
them, and their pals in Rome.
i’m not excusing the d(e)utch or french or spanish etc et al for their ravages and guile, btw,
and them dutchy lowlanders seem far too tight with London , long time
Maybe Chris Hedges is wavering:
‘The oligarchs have bought off intellectuals and artists to serve commercial interests.’
And here:
‘It is one of the great ironies that the corporate state needs the abilities of the educated, intellectuals and artists to maintain power, yet the moment any begin to think independently they are silenced.’
From his latest excellent piece on inequality in the US:
https://scheerpost.com/2023/04/05/chris-hedges-reclaiming-our-country/
If Chris Hedges is wavering, it’s because he was told to waver.
What is it that made all these lefty truthspeakerstopower so such shit scared during the covid era, yet so vague, but bold now?
So sure of a wider war? I just don’t see it, but then I’m not an author of books on new normals or terror.
A New World Order is on the point of forming. Not sure its a world order, looks more like a decentralization of wealth, technology know-how and information distribution.
There is no room in the world for a new Hegemon.
Meanwhile the UN Security Council refuses to investigate the Blowing up of Nordstream 2 (only China, Russia and Brazil voted in favour). Truly the “international rules-based order” is a wonderful thing.
Some might ponder, for example, why the explosion just happened to occur on the birthday of Victoria Nuland’s husband (26/9). Who doesn’t celebrate those special dates by blowing up some vital infrastructure?
I didn’t understand this sentence: ”123 states are party to the judgement of the International Criminal Court, including Brazil and South Africa but not including India, China or Russia itself.”
https://asp.icc-cpi.int/states-parties
Russia, India and China didn’t sign the Rome Statut.
referring to the BRICS crowd, two did, 3 didn’t.
Here a German language article (machine-translated), to this ‘children-kidnapping’-nonsense:
Good article summarizing the hypocrisy of a failing hegemon….except for the closing false binary conclusion planting the seed of suspicion and fear regarding the “new hegemon”:
“Either China will become the new hegemon as the lead partner in a Beijing-Moscow axis, or the US will take us all down with it.”
Becoming a leading partner in a new way of transacting with other economies free of the petrodollar doesn’t necessarily mean becoming the “hegemon”. BRICS or SCO or whatever will always be a somewhat messy partnership with so many players all of whom have something to contribute. There’s a difference between being a shepherd herding cats instead of sheep and a “hegemon”. BRICS and SCO have never, unlike NATO, been about military might.
Mikhail Bakunin:
‘In every State, the government is nothing but a permanent conspiracy on the part of the minority against the majority, which it enslaves and fleeces.‘
Pierre J Proudhon:
‘To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.’
(He left out ‘vaccinated’ but we can forgive him that’. They weren’t invented then).
Vaccination had existed for a good half-century before Proudhon’s quote (longer if one includes the version brought back from the Islamic world).
I stand corrected.
Thanks Edwige.
Indeed. Forced vaccinations have also been a thing since the beginning of their wretched existence as well.
The oligarch maintains his wealth and superiority of power by concentrating power within control of the oligarch. First rule of power concentration is to divide the masses into polar opposites…then to pit the opposites against one other in wars so that only the few really have the power to decide the outcomes.
The nation state system divides the people of the world into 256 different polar opposites.
No one escapes. Everyone is a prisoner of one of the nation states.
The thinking, beliefs, and customs of the residents of the nation states are homogenized by education, propaganda and reward systems and taught to hate or fear all the people homogenized within the other nation states.
The USUK Bio-Security State proudly presents and will willingly export to Any destination fuk’d, of your choice, DumDumsDowners, as approved by the [email protected]
Depleted Uranium Munitions.
Stand Proud & loud Charles lll, chucky d’turd
Over shredded wheat, always
Starting your day, by raining
Uranium On Everybody, first:
‘coz’ You know it makes sense…
Spray some Atomic Element No. 92,
On your plants, in depleted form,
daily, and chat with them,
Demeaningly.
Before they lock Putin up they should do a body count of how many innocent children and women were slaughtered, maimed, crippled, burnt, starved, poisoned, enslaved, sexually assaulted and psychologically destroyed by the US MIC and it’s underlings.
Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, parts of South America, parts of Africa, etc etc. It’s a litany of psychopathic bloodlust.
Yeah, lock up our inglorious leaders, past and present, on Mururoa Atoll, and they can eat each other.
Kind of like the parable when Jesus interceded in a stoning; wrote on the ground the sins of each stoner; and said “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Let’s see now: who is Jesus? That’s right: he’s the one whose teachings we base all our morality on. Whereas his nemesis Satan is the one whose teachings we conduct all our activities on.
i do not see the society in which i dwell giving Jesus a first thought, never mind a second.
i do see masses wholeheartedly engaging with wanton, wasting selfishness. serving themselves/evil.
The biggest criminals on the planet also acting as the arbiters of justice.
It’s a fallen world full of lies, corruption, depravity, immorality and greed.
Fortunately it’s in the end days and a spiritual Great reset is now due…
The only ‘spiritual reset’ we’ll witness Paul is the one that begins with ‘l’.
There are no saviours coming to rescue us.
We made this mess and we must take responsibility for it.
I didn’t make this mess.
You take responsibility for it if you want.
agree, but a lot of people embrace it…
the “I”, i despair of too,
whilst i get J’s point,
the “I” is much of the problem.
Herbert Spencer says it the best:
“There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance — that principle is contempt prior to investigation.”
So is it “we” or “I”?
me me me, exactly.
i know what J means tho’, the inner struggle.
There will be no spiritual reset: that was merely a phase humanity went through on its way to its ultimate destination.
I’ve coined a phrase (at least, I think it’s original): The Trajectory of Species. They begin and go through various phases until they finally end.
The “lies, corruption, depravity, immorality and greed” collectively represents this final phase of humanity. These things were not foisted upon an unwilling and unsuspecting species by a pack of ravenous predators posing as a ruling class. Rather, they were willingly and with full knowledge accepted by a species which has reached the end of the line.
It does little good for any particular member of the species to protest “I did not bring this about – so include me out!” Of course countless persons not only did not bring it about but actively fought to prevent it.
Unfortunately, this Trajectory sweeps all protests, all attempts to halt it, all foreknowledge of what’s coming aside.
There will be no further Renaissance. Humanity will not rise Phoenix like from the ashes of ignominy; not this time.
That’s optimistic…