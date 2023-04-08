Fake News Curated by the Deep State: Government Spin Doctors Control the News Cycle.

John & Nisha Whitehead
“We Americans are the ultimate innocents. We are forever desperate to believe that this time the government is telling us the truth.”
Former New York Times reporter Sydney Schanberg
Let’s talk about fake news stories, shall we?
There’s the garden variety fake news that is not really “news” so much as it is titillating, tabloid-worthy material peddled by anyone with a Twitter account, a Facebook page and an active imagination. These stories run the gamut from the ridiculous and the obviously click-baity to the satirical and politically manipulative.
Anyone with an ounce of sense and access to the Internet should be able to ferret out the truth and lies in these stories with some basic research. That these stories flourish is largely owing to the general gullibility, laziness and media illiteracy of the general public, which through its learned compliance rarely questions, challenges or confronts.
Then there’s the more devious kind of news stories circulated by one of the biggest propagators of fake news: the U.S. government.
In the midst of the government and corporate media’s carefully curated apoplexy over fake news, you won’t hear much about the government’s own role in producing, planting and peddling propaganda-driven fake news—often with the help of the corporate news media—because that’s not how the game works.
Why?
Because the powers-that-be don’t want us skeptical of the government’s message or its corporate accomplices in the mainstream media. They don’t want us to be more discerning when it comes to what information we digest online. They just want us to be leery of independent or alternative news sources while trusting them—and their corporate colleagues—to vet the news for us.
Indeed, in recent years, Facebook and Google have conveniently appointed themselves the arbiters of truth on the internet in order to screen out what is blatantly false, spam or click-baity.
Not only does this establish a dangerous precedent for all-out censorship by corporate entities known for colluding with the government but it’s also a slick sleight-of-hand maneuver that diverts attention from what we should really be talking about: the fact that the government has grown dangerously out-of-control, all the while the so-called mainstream news media, which is supposed to act as a bulwark against government propaganda, has instead become the mouthpiece of the world’s largest corporation—the U.S. government.
As veteran journalist Carl Bernstein, who along with Bob Woodward blew the lid off the Watergate scandal, reported in his expansive 1977 Rolling Stone piece, “The CIA and the Media”:
“More than 400 American journalists … in the past twenty‑five years have secretly carried out assignments for the Central Intelligence Agency… There was cooperation, accommodation and overlap. Journalists provided a full range of clandestine services… Reporters shared their notebooks with the CIA. Editors shared their staffs. Some of the journalists were Pulitzer Prize winners, distinguished reporters… In many instances, CIA documents show, journalists were engaged to perform tasks for the CIA with the consent of the managements of America’s leading news organizations.”
Bernstein is referring to Operation Mockingbird, a CIA campaign started in the 1950s to plant intelligence reports among reporters at more than 25 major newspapers and wire agencies, who would then regurgitate them for a public oblivious to the fact that they were being fed government propaganda.
In some instances, as Bernstein shows, members of the media also served as extensions of the surveillance state, with reporters actually carrying out assignments for the CIA.
Executives with CBS, the New York Times and Time magazine also worked closely with the CIA to vet the news. Bernstein writes: “Other organizations which cooperated with the CIA include the American Broadcasting Company, the National Broadcasting Company, the Associated Press, United Press International, Reuters, Hearst Newspapers, Scripps‑Howard, Newsweek magazine, the Mutual Broadcasting System, the Miami Herald and the old Saturday Evening Post and New York Herald‑Tribune.”
In fact, in August 1964, the nation’s leading newspapers—including the Washington Post and New York Times—echoed Lyndon Johnson’s claim that North Vietnam had launched a second round of attacks against American destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin. No such attacks had taken place, and yet the damage was done. As Jeff Cohen and Norman Solomon report for Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, “By reporting official claims as absolute truths, American journalism opened the floodgates for the bloody Vietnam War.”
Fast forward to the early post-9/11 years when, despite a lack of any credible data supporting the existence of weapons of mass destruction, the mainstream media jumped on the bandwagon to sound the war drums against Iraq. As Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian put it, “our government … used its immense bully pulpit to steamroll the watchdogs… Many were gulled by access to administration insiders, or susceptible to the drumbeat of the government’s coordinated rhetoric.”
John Walcott, Washington bureau chief for Knight-Ridder, one of the only news agencies to challenge the government’s rationale for invading Iraq, suggests that the reason for the media’s easy acceptance is that “too many journalists, including some very famous ones, have surrendered their independence in order to become part of the ruling class. Journalism is, as the motto goes, speaking truth to power, not wielding it.”
If it was happening then, you can bet it’s still happening today, only it’s been reclassified, renamed and hidden behind layers of government secrecy, obfuscation and spin.
In its article, “How the American government is trying to control what you think,” the Washington Post points out “Government agencies historically have made a habit of crossing the blurry line between informing the public and propagandizing.”
Thus, whether you’re talking about the Cold War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the government’s invasion of Iraq based upon absolute fabrications, the Russo-Ukrainian War, or the government’s ongoing war on terror, privacy and whistleblowers, it’s being driven by propaganda churned out by one corporate machine (the corporate-controlled government) and fed to the American people by way of yet another corporate machine (the corporate-controlled media).
“For the first time in human history, there is a concerted strategy to manipulate global perception. And the mass media are operating as its compliant assistants, failing both to resist it and to expose it,” writes investigative journalist Nick Davies. “The sheer ease with which this machinery has been able to do its work reflects a creeping structural weakness which now afflicts the production of our news.”
But wait.
If the mass media—aka the mainstream media or the corporate or establishment media—is merely repeating what is being fed to it, who are the masterminds within the government responsible for this propaganda?
Davies explains:
The Pentagon has now designated “information operations” as its fifth “core competency” alongside land, sea, air and special forces. Since October 2006, every brigade, division and corps in the US military has had its own “psyop” element producing output for local media. This military activity is linked to the State Department’s campaign of “public diplomacy” which includes funding radio stations and news websites.
This use of propaganda disguised as journalism is what journalist John Pilger refers to as “invisible government… the true ruling power of our country.”
Clearly, we no longer have a Fourth Estate.
Not when the “news” we receive is routinely manufactured, manipulated and made-to-order by government agents.
Not when six corporations control 90% of the media in America.
Not when, as Davies laments, “news organizations which might otherwise have exposed the truth were themselves part of the abuse, and so they kept silent, indulging in a comic parody of misreporting, hiding the emerging scandal from their readers like a Victorian nanny covering the children’s eyes from an accident in the street.”
And not, as I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, when media outlets have become propagandists for the false reality created by the American government.
After all, as Glenn Greenwald points out, “The term propaganda rings melodramatic and exaggerated, but a press that—whether from fear, careerism, or conviction—uncritically recites false government claims and reports them as fact, or treats elected officials with a reverence reserved for royalty, cannot be accurately described as engaged in any other function.”
So where does that leave us?
What should—or can—we do?
I’ll close with John Pilger’s words of warning and advice:
Real information, subversive information, remains the most potent power of all — and I believe that we must not fall into the trap of believing that the media speaks for the public. That wasn’t true in Stalinist Czechoslovakia and it isn’t true of the United States. In all the years I’ve been a journalist, I’ve never known public consciousness to have risen as fast as it’s rising today…yet this growing critical public awareness is all the more remarkable when you consider the sheer scale of indoctrination, the mythology of a superior way of life, and the current manufactured state of fear.
[The public] need[s] truth, and journalists ought to be agents of truth, not the courtiers of power. I believe a fifth estate is possible, the product of a people’s movement, that monitors, deconstructs, and counters the corporate media. In every university, in every media college, in every news room, teachers of journalism, journalists themselves need to ask themselves about the part they now play in the bloodshed in the name of a bogus objectivity. Such a movement within the media could herald a perestroika of a kind that we have never known. This is all possible. Silences can be broken… In the United States wonderfully free rebellious spirits populate the web… The best reporting … appears on the web … and citizen reporters.
The challenge for the rest of us is to lift this subjugated knowledge from out of the underground and take it to ordinary people. We need to make haste. Liberal Democracy is moving toward a form of corporate dictatorship.
Originally published by the Rutherford Institute
Constitutional attorney and author John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute. His book Battlefield America: The War on the American People (SelectBooks, 2015) is available online at www.amazon.com. Whitehead can be contacted at [email protected]
https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/the-death-of-culture-how-lies-killed
Interesting article on the apparent disappearance of the last three years from any commentary by the very people you would expect to wax most loquaciously and indignantly. Miss Wolf affects puzzlement, but she needn’t. “The Plague Years” – still being held on the back burner – are basically a movie franchise. And the publishing houses are part of that franchise. We are now in the intermission where the ice cream and hot dogs are coming down the aisle. And the “dissidents” are in the changing rooms enjoying a little break before being called up again for the next act.
In the 1830s, showman PT Barnum exhibited an elderly Black slave as the 161-year-old ex-nurse of George Washington. When the crowds dwindled, he attracted them back by announcing that she was a robot made of “whalebone, india-rubber and numerous springs”, responding to the “slightest touch” of a ventriloquist. When she died at the age of about 79, he sold 1,500 tickets to her autopsy. -Chris Hedges, 2018
It’s not about science, it’s about consensus, apparently.
https://covidreason.substack.com/p/del-bigtree-takes-down-neil-degrasse?utm_campaign=post_embed
1. Iran and Saudi Arabia are mending ties
2. US deploys nuclear sub to Middle East
It hurts to be irrelevant.
All very true, I believe; but dated. Things are worse now and no mention is made at all of the same controls, deceits and manipulations associated with the years and ongoing pharma hoax. I also think it counter productive to refer to something as “news”, fake or otherwise, when it is not news at all. In an effort to identify the masquerade, the term ” fake news” sneaks in a misleading association. If I were to lie straight to your face would you call what I was telling you news? No, you’d call it what is.
Once upon a time journalists told the stories of the people.
Now they tell the stories of THE people.
antitrust.. Monopolies are illegal.
Let’s talk about fake news stories, shall we? <==No! Talk about the un-constitutionality, in a democratic state. of allowing a branch of its government (Article II of the constitution; which is the executive branch of the USG to create an agency that engages in anti trust practices) to monopolize the information and dialogue space.
Monopolizing either access to the media, or allowing a media to monopolize the information and dialogue space is a violation of the 1st amendment, the principles of democracy, and the anti trust laws.
Break up the monopolies in media. Deny all branches or agencies of government and all private parties the ability to violate the US constitution! Suppressing freedom of speech violates the constitution. Allow everyone including the President and the Pentagon to put forth their stories,truthful or not but allow equal time for all others. President of Iran once said “all voices should be heard.” In a democracy It should be possible for everyone to be heard if citizens are to be united in one nation under God”.
Break up the media monopolies.
Don’t believe ANYTHING.
We don’t ‘believe’ we are hungry or thirsty, in pain or in Love. We know.
We don’t believe the sun is shining or it’s raining. We know.
The same applies to beliefs.
Test it, in your own experience.
This article on disinformation, linked to in CJ’s article last week, is an excellent companion to this one.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/guide-understanding-hoax-century-thirteen-ways-looking-disinformation
A great article.
From my two-neuron fired brain … it is painfully obvious that the majority of the well-researched and informative journalists, together with their published work – end up dead. It is obvious that journalism has become an extremely hazardous occupation, so, before we rush to judgement of the brave-souls who risk their lives to bring us the ‘news’ – bear in mind the constant dangers they face. Kudos to all who do their jobs well despite the adversity.
Who did their jobs well ? Few if any.
https://rudolphrigger.substack.com/p/the-elephant-in-the-groom?utm_medium=email
Thanks; subscribed.
In 1945, Julius Streicher, a Nazi journalist, was put on trial at Nuremberg and subsequently hanged.
He was a rather unpleasant individual. Even Hitler couldn’t stand him and sacked him from his job at the beginning of the war. The charge against him was inciting hatred, though he was not personally involved in any crimes. But propaganda and inciting hatred were considered sufficient to cost him his life.
Applying the same standard, the Judith Millers and the Luke Hardings and the Melanie Phillipses and the David Aaronovitches and the Elliott Higginses and all their ilk should all be in the dock on trial for their lives. They are a thousand times worse than any of the most depraved serial killers and child killers who have ever seen the inside of a prison cell. Many of those people were damaged individuals with few advantages in life. The number of people they killed was quite small and they did their own dirty work. The others never get their hands dirty, but they have the blood of thousands, and millions, on their hands.j
outstanding comment thanks!!
Please is there a way to apply the same standard to the australian religious extremists liberal party elites: the howards the morrissons the tudges the porters the abbotts???
“”The charge against him was inciting hatred, though he was not personally involved in any crimes. But propaganda and inciting hatred were considered sufficient to cost him his life.
Applying the same standard, the Judith Millers and the Luke Hardings and the Melanie Phillipses and the David Aaronovitches and the Elliott Higginses and all their ilk should all be in the dock on trial for their lives.””
The Juice Media do a good job of cutting them down to size.
“…Knight-Ridder, one of the only news agencies…”
Surely, John, one as literate as you isn’t going to use the meaningless, illiterate word-string ‘one of the only’, are you? Resist Popular-Illiterate USAmerican English! Say ‘the only one’, OR ‘one of the few’.Those phrases at least mean something…
Knight-Ridder finances the most odious Fakt Cheka.
My former employer Reuters through its foundation assists Color Revolutions ™. BBC does the same, as The Grayzone has laid out in Technocolor.
MICE – money, ideology, coercion and ego. These are the tools of subversion and corruption, and they have been so successfully employed by agents of the WEF, in particular, and the lettered agencies over the years that it is difficult to impossible to find people of character, either in business or politics, who can withstand these pressures. TPTB have perfected their subversion machine, and no amount of attempted intrusion of principled peoples from the outside will ever penetrate these institutions. We could waste time and money trying, but in the end it still is wasted.
The most amazing aspect of all this is that people are nearly completely unable to see behind the curtain, if they even try to pull the curtain back, at the clown show that the media offers continuously. Once we put cell phones in everyone’s hands, and these became the conduit through which many (most?) people get their news (amazingly), we lost all ability to resist their ubiquitous propaganda. Truly tragic.
pilger, whom i always respected (“Hidden Agendas” being a confirmation of what I perceived), never said boo to the pandemic….
: /
Unfortunately Pilger, Hedges et al know which side their bread is buttered on.
Dear John & Nisha Whitehead, all the links to Bernstein’s article – The CIA and the media – are not working.
Yes you are right. But instead try going to Carl Bernstein’s own website (just carlbernstein.com) and you can find them there easily.
One thing I am now more convinced of than ever is that very few people around me are “internet savvy” and frankly just rely on the old TV and radio media. Which of course confines them to the most narrow world view imaginable (“everything from A to B” as Randy Newman once sang). This is why my friend so causally and complacently assures me that he would eat insects if “the experts” said it was OK. There is no point in arguing with him. You may as well try to engage a dog in the Socratic method.
And this is it! For many people, there has been no change from the days when the national anthem closed transmission. All is well when “The Management” say it is. In the meantime these citizens will keep drilled with the Home Guard.
30+ years ago, I used to really like Americans initially working with me in the UK, and sometimes working in the USA. I used to work shifts, and because of the time difference, the British management had gone home, and Americans were on the same time slot as me. We just kind of naturally got on, and I found Americans very supportive of me, whilst I never worked for an American company, and have never been to the USA.
I didn’t particularly use to like Howard James Kunstler, but this is a brilliant analysis of the USA, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
I have bought his book. I think he is a very decent man. I wish he could fix his voice.
“The Hero’s Journey”
https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/the-heros-journey/
Lovely spring day in the UK
Happy Easter,
Tony
