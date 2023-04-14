A Twitter Files Requiem

CJ Hopkins
And so the “Twitter Files” Limited Hangout has come to its inevitable, ignominious end. It is over. The Twitter-Files story is dead. It isn’t pining for the fjords. It is deceased, cadaverous, bereft of life. It has bought the farm and gone to meet its maker. It is Humpty Dumpty. It has fallen off the wall. Nothing can put it back together again.
I have to tip my hat to Elon Musk. It was quite an impressive limited hangout. The way Musk took the potential story of a global network of Intelligence agencies, corporations, NGOs, and assorted “disinformation experts” censoring, visibility-filtering, and otherwise neutralizing dissent as GloboCap executed the “shock-an-awe” phase of the roll-out of the “New Normal” over the last three years … the way Musk took that potentially game-changing story by the throat and throttled it, played around with its corpse for a while like a cat, and then finally threw it down, squatted over it, and obstreperously, definitively defecated on it, that was … well, quite impressive.
If you missed the final twists and turns in the Twitter-Files story (R.I.P), Matt Taibbi, who is currently attempting to enjoy a vacation at Disneyland with the wife and kids, published an update on Racket News, his “Twitter-killing” Substack newsletter covering the juicy bits.
Here’s the “money” paragraph, or most of it …
In doing all this Elon immolated the last remnants of any reputation he had as a free speech advocate and gave immeasurable succor to the assorted David Brocks, AOCs, and Renee DiRestas who view him as an antichrist. All can now point to his outbursts of cartoon censorship and argue individual eccentric CEOs are the real danger to free expression, not squads of executives working in oligopolistic secrecy with the FBI, DHS, and ten million Pentagon-funded Centers for Securing Whatever. It won’t be true, but Elon’s public meltdown will in the short run take a ton of pressure off these villains, while accelerating the piranha frenzy currently skeletonizing Twitter’s profits …”
What Matt can’t quite say (and I understand why) is that Elon’s meltdown will not just “give immeasurable succor” to the David Brocks, AOCs, and other functionaries and puppets who have demonized him, and “take a ton of pressure off these villains,” it will effectively kill the future of the story, and consign what has been reported so far to the “lunatic fringes” of the Internet, where no one “normal” will ever be forced to pay it any serious attention again.
That, my friends, is called a limited hangout. As I explained in my column in January…
The way a limited hangout works is, if you’re an intelligence agency, or a global corporation, or a government, or a non-governmental organization, and you have been doing things you need to hide from the public, and those things are starting to come to light such that you can’t just deny that you are doing them anymore, what you do is, you release a limited part of the story (i.e., the story of whatever it is you’re doing) to distract people’s attention from the rest of the story. The part you release is the ‘limited hangout.’ It’s not a lie. It’s just not the whole story. You ‘hang it out’ so that it will become the whole story, and thus stop people from pursuing the whole story.”
I was besieged by irate Elon-worshippers, and “unfollowed,” “unfriended,” “unsubscribed to,” and so on, for days and weeks after I published that column. Perhaps a few of them will get it now. The point is, it is over … that was it. There are not going to be any “Covid Twitter Files.” There aren’t going to be any “Nuremberg trials.” The Censorship Industrial Complex is not going anywhere. It is here to stay.
From now on, any further Twitter Files reporting — any actual reporting on the Censorship Industrial Complex at all — will be summarily dismissed as another episode of Elon’s Flying Narcissistic Circus. There will be no more congressional hearings. Anyone who continues to cover the story (i.e., the actual story, not the Twitter Files) will be branded a minion of Elon Musk, “a right-wing extremist conspiracy theorist,” no more serious than a “9/11 truther.”
Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and less famous journalists like Jacob Siegel, who in a rational world would receive awards for their work, will be systematically, ritually, spat on. Others will simply be ignored. Mehdi Hasan and other hatchet men will parade around with permanent hard-ons spewing vitriol at anyone who even broaches the subject (i.e., the TV hatchet men will spew, not their hard-ons).
Interest in the story will precipitously decline.
Apparently, Musk’s interest is already declining, and he is eager to “move on to the future.”
Of course he is. His work is done.
Now, before anyone gets all jacked up and starts calling me a “conspiracy theorist,” I don’t believe any of this was intentional, or at least not a conscious plan on Musk’s part — I’m not quite that gibberingly paranoid — but, if the Censorship Industrial Complex, or GloboCap (or whatever you need to call the multiplicitous, supranational network of governments, global corporations, NGOs, Intelligence agencies, oligarchs, media, and other such entities that are radically, aggressively restructuring “reality” in a distinctly totalitarian fashion) … if those folks (or that ideological system) wanted to execute an elaborate limited hangout and immunize themselves against any further exposure of their Orwellian schemes to eliminate dissent and gaslight the masses, they could not possibly have done a better job than Musk.
Oh, and one more thing, and this is for you Musk fans.
Make sure to keep cheering for Elon to keep putting those hilarious affiliation labels on the Twitter accounts of the BBC, NPR, and all those other official propaganda outlets, instead of, you know, just getting rid of all the labels. With any luck, one day soon, we will wake up in a brave, new world where global corporations put labels (or warnings) on us all.
I have a hunch what mine might look like …
CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing and Broadway Play Publishing, Inc. His dystopian novel, Zone 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant. Volumes I and II of his Consent Factory Essays are published by Consent Factory Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Content, Inc. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.
Musk is, and always will be, a technocrat and in the clube that we ain’t in.
I highly recommend the article by Jacob Seigel that CJ links to above (A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century).
To assert that the US is a totalitarian country is one thing, but to prove it via its own documents is quite another…
So I don’t have to feel so bad that I totally ignored the Twitter Files silliness. I’m telling you: being cynical means never having to say you’re wrong.
In March, Elon Musk tweeted: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.” I took this to be typical Musk whimsy, and it prompted this ad hominem observation on an Off-Guardian comments thread:
Mar 18, 2022 7:58 PM
Reply to Lizzyh7
I find Musk repellent, although I admit I haven’t bothered to “research” him; I think he just triggers my settled animus toward Big Tech “icons”, e.g. Bill Gates and the social-media poobahs.
My moderate Apple products-fan sister admired Steve Jobs, who also gave me the creeps.
Anyway, all this to say that whenever I see photos and thumbails of Musk, he always has this sardonic smirk plastered on his face– as if everything he says is, or more accurately might be, facetious or ironic.
He seems to bumptiously cultivate the image of The Rogue, or The Trickster. What will he say or do next? The world breathlessly awaits!
———————————————
Thus, I feel vindicated or validated.
The prospect of the “Twitter Files” being still another modified limited hangout was apparent from its inception.
As usual, optimists wearing Musk-colored glasses 🕶 imagined that intrepid contrarian Musk, perhaps determined to incarnate Ralph Nader’s fantasy of the nation being rescued or saved by a benevolent, conscientious “Super-Rich” magnate, was assembling a crack team of independent investigative journalists– super-muckrakers– who would pore over the trove of files and exhaustively disclose and analyze them without fear or favor.
Without cluttering this up with more prescient self-quotes, I (being one of those tiresome knee-jerk cynics) wondered if the Twitter Files would turn out like the Snowden documents trove. That debacle also involved a supposedly subversive Super-Rich guy, Pierre Omidyar, sponsoring a fearless, perspicacious investigative journalist, Glenn Greenwald; it also promised an exhaustive review with plenty of transparency.
In case anyone’s forgotten, that episode turned out to be a textbook modified limited hangout. Off the top of my head, I agree with Hopkins’ belief that, in contrast to the shady Omidyar (and Greenwald in this adventure), Musk may not have orchestrated or schemed all along to turn the Twitter Files into another maddening tease that would trail off with a series of whimpers instead of bangs. 💣
Even I couldn’t entirely resist hoping I was wrong, and that Musk would turn out to have redeeming qualities after all. Now I think it’s become obvious that Musk is principally narcissistically absorbed with his own insouciance, and relishes being a daily sensation who attracts admiring or concerned attention for its own sake.
________________________________________
Oh, and: “Matt Taibbi, who is currently attempting to enjoy a vacation at Disneyland with the wife and kids…”
Perfect! 🏰 Good old Average White Guy Matt! Nice fella, but not exactly in the muckraker class of John Reed, Ida Tarbell, or Upton Sinclair. 🤨
I don’t know, it seemed to be going OK until Taibbi got involved, and now look. They’re all moving on. Is that why Taibbi is at Disneyland, because he’s not a 9/11 Truther? And why didn’t he go to Disney World?
RE: photo of the article.
You can sense the bearer of that face is sick. Sick from exclusively owning that which is not needed, an aberration from nature’s perspective, and we are part of nature.
*Remember folks, Musk took the second booster and “felt like I was dying” from it. The promoted smartest man in the world, Tony Stark incarnate, and he has taken four jabs?
He couldn’t figure out the jabs were dangerous back in the beginning, or that the whole thing was a project back to February 2020? We can be sure he got the memo, so all of this looks like more theater.
If you don’t think so, witness this: Musk says he was required to get the second booster to visit his own factory in Berlin. Does that sound believable? He should have told Germany to bite him and move his factory out of the country. That’s what he did in California, you know, so why not Germany? But it doesn’t matter, because I don’t believe the story to start with.
These rich families run the world, not state or national governments, so there is no way Musk would be taking orders from the German government.
*AUTISM BY DESIGN res ipsa loquitur
Its aimed at weak minded mental midgets who believe the started from a garage bolloxs.
If that’s true and it makes sense, it’d be an argument against those who dream about bringing Capital to a time when it was small as the solution to our human predicament.
So starting in a garage is code for “started by a CIA puppet and secretly funded with tax cattle currency”?
DARPA deviated front that cover for Mark Fuckerberg, when they handed him LifeLog.
The revealing photo of Mr Musk that heads this article shows all there is to know about his nature and by extension those who consider his opinions worth hearing . A picture is indeed worth 10000 words. The moderators on this site who constantly emulate him with their unsolicited opinions should take heed !
CJ Hopkins, Strange things are happening even to me, and I have never done Twitter. Of course I am used to being banned from almost everywhere, cos I am an old fart, who used to send letters to both The Daily Mail, and Sounds hand written on paper, using an envelope and stamp, and my cat used to follow me to the post box, as if she was a dog, and they used to publish it.
So don’t get too worried over Elon Musk…I appreciate you probably want to make some money from writing…well I have bought more than one of your books
Try this instead. For some obscure reason, my words (nothing special I can assure you) will not currently cross the Atlantic. They just disappear in a puff of smoke. You usually know, if you are in with a bit of a chance, but not if your words never arrive.
“I admit, when I first saw a bit of this, I did not like it. I complained to whatever blog it was – it’s not even in 3D, and it is too hard to take.
So I watched it all again, wearing my old 3d specs on my 10 year old 3d Telly..My wife says you look silly.
But it is in 3D, and is extremely well done, and about as much fun as Nostradamus (in my view done the best by Hugh Cornwell ex Stranglers) Almost no one liked it apart from me.
So this is latest version, largely based on the last 3 years, with a projection of the future…Its only a short film, and you do not need 3D specs to dislike it.
It tells a story about covid most of which is true.
https://rumble.com/v2bf87g-beyond-the-reset.html
“A 3D animated short film about not too distant but a dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda. Everything, that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. If you’d like to buy me a beer, here is my PayPal address: [email protected]
Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab.”
Tony
am i the only one who thinks that the twitter servers may be housing the huge CIA porn bust from the 90s? imo, that would make more sense regarding musks 1st published reaction to the Twitter files. I suspect that there was an insider pay to play plan that gave access to specially vetted purviews of the porn.
Let’s be real here for a minute, at least.
Does anyone seriously believe that a corporation, such as his, can borrow money from the US
taxpayergovernment like it does and not be on a leash.
The limited hangout was not Elon Musks, it was the same crowd as it always is.
Question for CJ Hopkins: why on earth are you still on Twitter? And why do the Twitter Files matter to you that much (if you knew from day 1 that It would be a limited hangout)?
He wishes to Go back to a few years ago when twitter was this freedom tool, helping the poor north africans to free themselves in the Arab Spring and the left was against “theman”;instead of the shocktroop.
Of course none of that was ever true, but it doesn’t stop him pining for that time.
Hopkins has had tags added to his posts warning it is adult content and other such things. He lives in Germany so he will know better than me that Germans don’t enjoy being directly compared with Nazis which he has done a number of times.
There seems to be a local aspect to Twitter moderation. I was permanently banned twice for comments about the Scottish National Party. It is the only time I have ever been in serious trouble.
There is a way out of a permanent ban. It’s easy but counter intuitive.
Just starting ‘Zone 23’ . So far it’s kind of Kurt Vonniget, Hemingway, Colin Wilson ish. But, you have your own style. It moves quickly with many tidbits of truth that you don’t claim. I like that and look forward to my daily read.
Musk is a technocrat. Technocrats have no respect for humans. They would like one to believe they can create a better human. That’s totally impossible for we are from the source of all knowing and all possibility. Just think when we remember…remember?
Vonnegut definitely one of my major influences … I hope you enjoy the rest of it!
Mr Musk is a South African oligarch and a believer in Apartheid,whose families fortune was made off the backs of African slaves.
Zone 23 is completely f’ckin weird, and I read it before all this recent shit kicked off…Dunno if CJ has done it on stage yet, but I did see Animal Farm done at The Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, and CJ’s stuff is in the same order of brilliance, if you like his kind of stuff. A nice warm up is John Hurt in 1984
I think all these authors, writers, actors and the stage crew with lighting and dramatic effects, were pretty much on point, even more than 50 years ago…
You can of course go and see a movie in the cinema…
But you can’t beat a live production in a small theatre
Just after we moved to London, we went to see a Clockwork Orange at the Man in The Moon Theatre…
The actors came off stage,into the audience and scared the shit out of both of us..
I doubt such things are allowed now.
The “snowflakes” would have a heart attack, even if they haven’t been jabbed.
It’s only a Play
Tony
Here’s to hoping that CJ one day learns that freedom per se is not a value and cannot be the foundation of a society.
He cheers on the destruction of such “tyrannies” as Religion and Authority by Capitalism, but complains it has gone too far.
What everyone needs to understand, os that freedom per se is meaningless. You must be free from SOMETHING, I for one like to be free from immorality and sin, while most want to be free from constraint on their actions, no matter how immoral or sinful. Thus calls to freedom are equivocal and will always lead to disaster.
Anywsy, CJ, good luck finding “real” lefties that Will fight GloboCap, as you call It, the revolutionary train never stops and that golden age of the left that you love is gone will never come back. The progressive of yesterday often becomes the conservative of tomorrow, but until you repudiate revolution as a concept you will never truly be able to combat It, and you will be discarded by It, because the revolutionary stage that you defend is already pasta, so now you’re useless to It.
Cheers!
I’ve always found this an interesting perspective on Freedom.
https://www.summerhillschool.co.uk/freedom-not-licence
Hence it’s an equivocate term. Most people today wouldn’t even understand what you mean by “freedom, not license.” Só it doesn’t help to shout “freedom!” When some understand “freedom to twirl my penis like a helicopter in front of children in the pride parade” while you mean “freedom without license.”
Heck, I don’t even know what you believe to be licentious or not, so not even that is that helpful. For all I know, you might think homossexual relations aren’t inherently licentious, thus okay if it’s within a stable relationship. I do not.
So Meh, you have read the book, right?
Wait, I read the article, was there a book to read for the assignment?
“Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose !” moaned Janis Joplin , who then permanently ‘freed” herself in the Hotel California half a century ago . .
I think most of us want to be free from poverty, exploitation, terrorism and degradation. Who cares about anything else (unless you have reached a level of affluence – as most of us in the West have – that we forget these basic horrors). And as for “progressives” and “conservatives”, covid taught us that these were just noises used as propagands. Strictly speaking you could say everyone is naturally conservative in that they have to fit into the world they are born into. And who can be arsed with a revolution? But then again no-one wants to be shat on. And that’s where we are.
in a similar vein i have spent the week trying to work out what the apparent disclosure from america of “yes we do do chemtrails and have been doing so for some time”
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/no-more-conspiracy-theory-they-admit-using-chemtrails
and the “we are putting mrna vax in your food” line have in common.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pork-merck-mrna-livestock-vaccine-cola/
so? what do they have in common? they try to give the impression that “resistance is futile, we have you covered every which”
which given the whole rigmarol over stage III trials (animal trials) which the jibby jabby had failed it seems somewhat stretching the truth to suggest its been used since 2018….
so? as we are again reminded that “resistance is deffinitely not futile” we must deduce that yet again things are not going quite so well at satancorp.plc.org
when your enenmy suggests its a done deal then clearly things aint quite so