Wool Over Our Eyes

Todd Hayen
It is curious to me that people do not understand that historically, perpetrators of evil have always made an effort to convince people in general that what they are doing is not evil, and in fact is good for them.
There have been no exceptions to this rule throughout history—at least none that I am aware of. I am not saying that every leader throughout history was evil, but those that were, were typically conniving.
If the militia police pulls a man from the street for whatever reason the government wants him, his family is told he was breaking the law. If there is a peaceful protest of concerned citizens, who are beaten and arrested for protesting, the general public is told they were destroying property, or attempting to overthrow the government, and thus are a threat to everyone’s well being (think Truckers Convoy in Canada).
Prisoners in a prison must remain orderly and calm or they will lose rights and privileges. Citizens in a community must do the same. If you don’t make waves you will remain happy. If you close your eyes and don’t care what is going on around you, then you won’t make waves.
The strange thing again is that people do not connect the dots. Not only will they refuse to see what is plainly in front of them, they will deny it with such vehemence and conviction, accusing anyone attempting to enlighten them they are conspiracy theorists, rabble rousers, insane, or worse.
Since we as a human culture have experienced this phenomenon so often, why do we, as a mass, fall for it every time? “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” Nietzsche had something to say about this, but I am lacking in my knowledge of Nietzsche to say more…something about people’s innate desire to be enslaved.
I often think about the handful of people in Nazi Germany in the mid ’20s and early ‘30s, before Hitler and National Socialism took over the country, who saw clearly the black tide approaching. It was even less obvious at this time that some petty Austrian big mouth like Hitler would one day rule with an iron and murderous fist.
But this handful of people knew unmistakably what was about to roll over them. If you were one of those, and looked, even with a cursory glance, you would see it, and you would not have dismissed it. Once he came to power in 1933, six years went by before Europe was thrown into World War II with the invasion of Poland and the UK’s declaration of war.
By then it was too late to stop him. Hitler was a single man, although the Nazi movement originated with others who chose Hitler as their mouthpiece and later as their leader.
What is happening now is not as subtle as the National Socialist movement in Germany was. Believe it or not, Germans were smarter and better informed, but they also were more beaten down than people of the West are today, and were quite vulnerable and more receptive to a savior-figure. We live in Huxley’s Brave New World, essentially dumbed down to focus only on the tiny screen six inches from our face and are captivated with any sort of instant gratification.
As Dr. Mark McDonald explains it, we are a continent of comfortists, blinded by our cushy lives. (Forgive me for using the collective “we” and “you”—know that I am aware most people reading this are not included in this collective.)
Speaking of the German people at the onset of Hitler’s power, many would have rolled their eyes and smirked if anyone began a conversation with, “this Hitler fella, we have to be careful with him.” Most Germans didn’t even know who he was, let alone believed he would rise to brutal power and plunge the entire country into despair.
Before that despair, however, he was Germany’s saviour. And once the average German began to accept his place and power, they began to adore him. Just as I state above, he hoodwinked them all with juicy carrots, and at that time Germany was desperate for any sort of carrot—almost literally, considering it cost a bushel full of German marks to buy one.
It is somewhat complicated to compare what is happening in our world now with what happened in Europe in the decades following World War I. They are radically different times, and the circumstances are, in many regards, also radically different. But don’t let that fool you into complacency and a refusal to look at the glaring similarities.
A storm of a different kind is definitely rolling over the horizon. Maybe it is of a different sort, but it is definitely a storm, and a wicked one at that, and has some fundamental similarities we can’t ignore. We mustn’t be like the rank and file Germans of old, or like most of mid 20th Century Europe and US at that. We must take note, and be aware.
There are many reasons why Hitler could hoodwink the world. Some of the bigger reasons were the elite’s response to his harangue. They liked the guy, and found gain in his war talk (which didn’t really even start until his invasion of Poland, at least not publicly).
This is one thing that makes our current situation similar to the events of 1925 to 1945.
The powers in the world, the corporations, the banks, even the governments, were not wholly opposed to Hitler’s plans (largely my opinion, but supported by many I have read). They at the very least played along, or at worst, looked the other way. It was complicated, as usual, actually probably more complicated than what we are seeing today.
To say the least, this global confusion and deceit set the stage for a lot of black and white thinking. The world population, at least the part that wasn’t so busy trying to simply survive, was largely in the dark. Sound familiar?
As I said in the first paragraph of this piece, people are principally too trusting. They believe that powerful people are sincere when they say they are looking out for them. There are simply too many contradictions to this assumption throughout history.
Actually, I would be hard pressed to find any example where leaders truly did have their subjects at heart. At least the officials that made a name for themselves as leaders.
There may be a few who have appeared to do that and the history books have been kind to them. But there is always another story.
Leaders seem to see the people they lead as something other than adult humans. They are children—sheep—who don’t know what is best for them. I am sure there were some leaders who truly believed they were good people doing good things. Even Hitler believed he was doing what was best for the German people. Lenin certainly thought as much for Russia.
Sorry to use so much Hitler reference, he and his Nazis are such a good example of an authoritarian take over. The beginnings of the Soviet Union are not even as intriguing as such an example—Lenin and the Bolsheviks coming to power is quite interesting for other reasons, such as the collapse of inept imperial power and bringing the proletariat into what they were tricked to believe was self government. Hitler is spicy for different reasons.
There is more to say on this topic as usual, but I will leave it at that. Please share your thoughts in the comment section. Why do you think people in general are so trusting of their government and their leaders, or, for that matter, nearly anyone in authority?
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
Is this trust in government and leaders not a class thing? People who have been at the sharp end of public policy for generations don’t overly trust those who apply it against them.
Imagine a sheep in full dreads who believes that Hitler was anything more than a controlled actor placed on the German political checkerboard. We will never know if Hitler actually believed what he espoused however we can be certain of all the controlling Zionist Bankster agents within his inner circle.
I am no longer able to edit posts, because the edit option does not display the text for editing.
Anyone else?
Ask the Mods here to be certain and I believe your edit option times out.
It is easier for people to remain deceived, rather than admitting to having been deceived.
Pride and ego get in the way of admitting an error in judgement.
“Why do you think people in general are so trusting of their government and their leaders, or, for that matter, nearly anyone in authority?”
Mostly because they were never properly weened off daddies money and mommy’s tits. If a person listens beyond the overblown rhetoric, or peers beyond the glorious facade, there remains shadows of mommy’s corporate tit’s, and daddy’s fist enforcing the rules.
The rest is bullshit.
Off topic……..
Another Malone link I came across today through Citizen Free Press. Another statement in the linked article about the spike protein shortening one’s life span. The statement was somewhat veiled and did not specifically state that everyone would be affected but the generally idea was conveyed by the article overall. It does not specifically point to myocarditis. Thought it would peak your interest. I have been digging off and on for the link to that podcast link you requested. It’s out there. Somewhere.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/science/articles/the-spike
Also off-topic: It’s “pique your interest”:
https://www.vocabulary.com/articles/pardon-the-expression/pique-my-interest-vs-peak-my-interest/
Sorry, I can’t help it.
I wasn’t perfect at English back in my schooldays, but I became a teacher despite myself… 🙂
Thanks for the critique. My English teacher wife would have nailed me. I was lazy (my subconscious told me to check and I ignored it).
I’m no fan of Malone. It’s no secret. But as the self-styled creator of Mrna, does he have any recorded opinion of the stark change in people’s behaviour upon taking the shots? Was it something that hadn’t been ‘ironed out’ (as if they would), or even considered as worthy of note?
I think his fucking around with genetic therapies and delivery systems has seen several factors be swept under the carpet, since his Superman act in now claiming his wish to halt them. He knows a lot more than he’s letting on, and while lots and lots of ghouls focus on death and turbo-cancer statistics, the ‘living’ are practically zombies. Those are the ones we need to deal with once everyone else is buried.
I can’t speak to his motivations. He does seem superhuman in a sense by being immune to the attacks by the MSM and others. Must have a good 401k fund and on the brink of retirement. Always sensed that he is “off” and inconsistent. But his credibility and fearlessness to state the obvious has drawn me in.
I see him as the Anti-Fauci.
There are many others that have taken the same stance as he. Malone has gone to great lengths by traveling, guest speaking and taking interviews without regard for the potential fallout.
Best I can do to respectfully recognize your comment.
We need more people like him who are willing to go against the narrative.
What do Hitler, the Bolsheviks, the Chinese communists and the new world order sock puppets all have in common? They were all financed by the same Anglo-American banking interests.
Of course they were
The hard work of 1897-1917 in securing what they call the Holy Land, especially when still being unsure of the likely victors until it was signed, couldn’t go to waste. How do we convince people to come and live in the desert, leaving behind the fantastic cities of Frankfurt, Vienna, Berlin, Munich etc?
I’m never convinced that anywhere near all the bad guys were dealt with. In fact, most of them are still around in some guise or another.
You said it… The Germans trusted their leader because he delivered.
Our leaders just talk. They claim victories but only in bullshit, like con-vid.
Prosperity is at an all time low.
Trust in authority is falling, so much so that the wef did a presentation on how to regain trust, lol.
And let’s not forget that Germans really needed a leader back in 1933.
A view from another Doctor in New Zealand:
https://newzealanddoc.substack.com/p/the-naive-belief-in-governmental?utm_medium=email
Nice post.
I agree, we are all being played, every day, every way, even in alternative media. When we can all stop voting, paying our bills, taxes etc. then we can all stand up and fight back. Leonardo DaVinci said,” there are 3 types of people in the world, those that see, those that see when they are shown, and those that never see,” it seems most fall in the last category. Wake up world. Let’s take it back.
Seems more like human nature to me. We aren’t all that smart when it comes down it. Follow the leader reminds me of my experience working for the federal government. I would periodically ask colleagues why we did this or that and invariably the answer was “that’s the way we’ve always done it”. In other words, they never took the time to analyze why we did this or that, they just did it without questioning the process, system, or particular task/assignment. That’s kind of the same way with following leaders. We’re so trained and it’s so ingrained to have a leader, a supervisor, someone in charge, that most simply cannot imagine, or will not, a different way. I’ve proposed many times to abolish the POTUS, making the broad case that one single person should never and can not hold power over, for example in the U.S., 330 million people. When I think of someone like Trump or Biden signing an “Executive order” that impacts 330 million people, I’m in total disagreement with that process. But most simply don’t question it. In fact, even in the alternative media and amongst those like on Off Guardian that seem to know more “truth” than most, a statement like abolishing the Office of the President or abolishing the royalty system doesn’t get a ripple. No one fucking cares. Not only that, most can’t envision something that different, it’s like throwing a wrench into a robot’s brain, they short circuit. Most people just aren’t equipped and don’t even want to question anything, let alone broad systems of human activity like government and government “leaders”. Maybe it’s a combination of trust and limited ability to actually think for themselves. Maybe it all went wrong when the first cave men and women allowed “Gah” to make their decisions for them and ended up getting killed by the new clan down the cave block.
The answers to many of your questions are very obvious.
I don’t think it is fair to say that most people are not smart. I have met many people in my life that only went through 12th grade, or didn’t finish through 12th grade, that are intellectually more capable than most engineers and scientists I have worked with. The education system isn’t educating and fostering creative cortical thought. The school system is an indoctrination system of unquestioning order following.
The office of POTUS isn’t anything so important, or powerful, that eliminating that one office, would have a significant impact on lessing the overreach of government. It is the alphabet agencies where real power resides, especially with the intelligence, military and enforcement.
“It was even less obvious at this time that some petty Austrian big mouth like Hitler would one day rule with an iron and murderous fist.”
Shazam! The Nazi card was played so early on that I don’t even know the premise of the article. I had to quit reading. I need truth, not the regurgitated scare tactics that gets hits.
Yes. Reference to the Nazi regime has been redundant for about 60+ years, yet provides lite entertainment for persons who have no functional interest or knowledge of history.
What historical details are we all missing such that the National Socialist Party should not be viewed as evil and tyrannical?
You “need” truth? You do realize you’re the only entity in the entire universe that can give yourself that which you “need”? No one else and nothing else can hand truth to you; so if you read articles to find truth, you will forever go begging.
What good things did the Nazi Socialist Party do that you think it shouldn’t be the epitome of evil and tyranny?
Well if you don’t read then Shazam! LLort?
Hitler became “Germany’s saviour. And once the average German began to accept his place and power, they began to adore him.” I think people love the powerful because they feel some of that power seeps down to them in their ordinary lives. In Nazi Germany – and everywhere else – power is always the allure. But as history warns, though few see, power is an illusion: it is impermanent, no one can hold it forever.
https://patternofhistory.wordpress.com/
Or maybe he said, and in some cases did, the right things, for the majority of people, in the beginning.
Then when friends and neighbors that started questioning what was going on, started disappearing, they were too afraid to say anything.
How would you feel about a political power that has enveloped your nation, that has brainwashed their children to turn you in if you dare to have a dissenting word, and willing to run into machine gun fire for the leader?
Not that different than most of history.
The answer to why people go along can be found in the expression “going along to get along.” At rock bottom, people accept what they’re told by their “leaders” – whether they actually believe it or not – because they immediately see an opportunity for themselves lurking somewhere in there.
“There just might be something for me in there!” goes farther to characterize ordinary people than perhaps anything else.
Consider Mr. Plunkitt of New York’s Tammany Hall the archetype of humanity: “I seen my opportunities and I took ’em.”
It’s a human need to believe in a savour.
It’s equally necessary to recognize a saviour when he actually speaks to us…
So many people today glibly state, “I have no faith”, without having the faintest idea what they are really saying.
The corporate nation state system maneuvers/steers people into a position where they cease, to a large degree, to be the “author” of their own story.
The groups that control the private Central Banks maneuver/steer governments into a position where they cease, to a large degree, to be the “author” of their own story.
It’s not a matter of trust, deep down it’s the threat of coercion.
I suspect far more people can connect the dots than most of us realize.
It’s just that they’re too scared to talk about it.
Peer pressure, don’t ya know…
Yep THEY ain’t stopping. As Corbett outlined in preceding article it’s war on your mind and this time it’s global. Don’t forget to switch off your mobile tomorrow afternoon and avoid THEM filling your eardrums with EMERGENCT ALERTS.
So, a man in a suit was able to convince a whole mass body of people of the correct course of action? They’re still doing it now!
I could bore with Time Man of the Year 1937, the Haavara agreement, the bombing of the King David Hotel and the fact that one of the largest Zionist insurgency groups in the Mandate (Irgun) were bombing British and not German, Italian or any other forces in the area- but they’re clearly all just coincidences of figments of my imagination.
Not to gainsay your larger point — Hitler was indeed a Zionist — but were there really German and Italian forces in Palestine then?
Weren’t the Nord Afrika Korps not seconded? Egypt certainly was a battlefield. There appeared no urge to quell them, when there were British to be shot at.
He was not.
‘But this handful of people knew unmistakably what was about to roll over them. If you were one of those, and looked, even with a cursory glance, you would see it, and you would not have dismissed it.’
True, but what happened with this handful of people? – Most, were just not listened to and were excommunicated, either through (voluntary) exile, or by other traditional means as in no longer being able to do the job where you have a voice. They were the Cassandra’s of their time similar as to that we are the Cassandra’s of our time. Klaus Mann wrote about this in Mephisto and in The Volcano. Not a happy time…
And some of them were killed, like Boenhoffer, the white rose etc, but this was the exception not the rule.
As you can read in Milton Mayer’s book ‘They Thought They Were Free’ the far majority simply complied because they saw no other option. They never believed the lies and silently betted against Hitler. Hypocritical maybe, but given that the only other option was exile or death, maybe not the worst from an egoistic point of view. Some were trying to change things from within and chose for the lesser evil. Which only works in blockbuster movies like Schindler’ list, or in great minds that can be filled with great quantities of water, like Chomsky’s mind. Yet to believe in choosing for lesser evil is still tempting for cowards who try to see themselves as shrewd hero’s.
Another reason is that the alternative belief (the believe in the state) gives you the advantage to not having to think for yourself. Thinking is a painful business, which for that reason, many people don’t like.
In Mayer’s words:
‘Nazism gave us some dreadful, fundamental things to think about—we were decent people—and kept us so busy with continuous changes and ‘crises’ and so fascinated, yes, fascinated, by the machinations of the ‘national enemies,’ without and within, that we had no time to think about these dreadful things that were growing, little by little, all around us. Unconsciously, I suppose, we were grateful. Who wants to think.’
Maybe people trust governments because they get things fixed.They do stuff.
The exceptions being the US, where, we often read, infrastructure is crumbling (and we know why) and in Italy, where corruption and incompetence are rife.
Roads, footpaths, bridges, parks, schools, hospitals, etc for the most part are maintained and/or updated.
And of course the police, the military and the experts keep us safe from marauding hordes, bloodthirsty foreigners, and plagues.
Many Folks also need a Father or Mother figure to ‘guide’ them the rough waters of the world. They wouldn’t admit that of course but it’s obvious come election time, especially in the insane party jingoism of US elections.
I don’t buy it.
Today’s governments don’t get things fixed, and the “stuff they do” is either a smokescreen or a thin coat of white, low-quality, water-based paint.
In western countries, as far as I can see, the mere survival of our welfare, health, social, cultural and educational institutions is largely due to their own initiatives.
They don’t look remotely “fixed” to me.
The government just wants all those things to go away and die.
Let’s not forget who the “government” actually is these days.
It is Rishi Whatsisname, it is Macron, it is Trudeau and it is the colossal horde of their blind, bribed, or threatened followers.
You don’t have to ‘buy’ it wardropper. You’re paying for it.
Taxes to the Left, taxes to the right.
We’re even taxed when we’re dead.
That’s how they appear half competent. Using OUR money.
Because breaking free of your programming is dangerous and painful. You would regularly have to ruffle feathers and lose people from your life. Even face danger.
I expect most reading this can resonate. Although looking back I realise that most of this danger and pain was in my imagination.
I am so glad I kept looking for truth and righteousness, for it led me to God!
MAD doctrine 1962 (Mutually Assured Doctrine). Well both Kennedy and Kruschev were both fully aware of this. And both had the means, but were ultimately rational enough to act against it. I am not sure that the same fate awaits us presently. I remember when I was a kid of 16, standing in Trafalgar Square, waiting for the nuclear flash, that thankfully didn’t come.
Weighing up the circumstances we have to asses whether the same situation awaits again. I would weigh up the chances between Biden and Putin – any views?
The more one thinks about it, the more one suspects that the ‘threats’ are really just part of the kabuki … used to terrify us into ‘submission’.
The Globalists might well be off-their faces on power-trips, but ‘they’ are NOT totally nucking futs. They want to live and continue to lord-it-over the deprived masses … therefore, they would NOT poison the globe with the inherent nuclear-fallout.
So, the psychos might well believe that they need to scare the living-daylights out of us … but ‘nuclear’ … nah!
Stay cool … stay focused.
i am not even sure nuclear fallout is as bad as made out. surely hiroshima, nagasaki, chernoble should be ground zero for hundreds of years…..
How do we know these places you mention aren’t still contaminated and are just pretended to be okay now. Japan’s Tepco even says Fukushima is now safe for people to resume their normal lives – does anyone seriously believe that fairy tale?
You said the magic word: Psychos. As such, they are more than capable of nutty thinking. They may very well imagine they can pollute the entire planet with nuclear fallout yet somehow be clever enough not to be affected themselves.
Consider the geoengineering – filling the atmosphere with millions of tons of toxic elements – conducted on an almost daily basis. They clearly imagine the spraying will not affect them.
With their transhumanism, we assume they want to be gods. No they don’t. They imagine they are already gods – just like the Pharaohs or the Roman Emperors.
Excellent.
It is my view that America was principally responsible for the horrors of Nazi Germany.
From the Versailles reparations to the Wall Street crash (German hyper inflation), American banks funding Hitler, IBM orchestrating the holocaust and a number of American corporations trading with Germany throughout the war. With more than a little resemblance to Milo Minderbinder in the book ‘Catch 22’.
A mixture of planning and opportunism made it possible for the United States to invade and occupy Europe from 1945 onwards. See CIA’s Operation Gladio and the Common Market for details. Now they are trying to separate us from Russia, blowing up our pipelines and ‘forcing’ us to buy American LNG.
A page of links to the information above.
http://monbiot.scrapthetrade.com/usnazi.html
George Monbiot. Lol!
Yes indeed, it was Wall Street, American corporations and businesses, who created this psychopathic state leader so that they could make profits from war.
The second world war was the most successful enterprise for them until they invented this new one.
Capitalism has always been global.
Global capitalism doesn’t care about anything else but money, and the power money can have.
But what is money? Banks create money and profit from interests. Money is debt. As if every human being would be in debt to them. We must pay them for mere existence. Because they own money. The whole money system is a great scam, and it was invented by liars and thieves and murderers. War is only the logical consequence of money.
https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?Article=WallStHitler&C=1.0
For some reason it’s very difficult to get people to see money as it really is. They insist on seeing it as this benign medium of exchange which some bad guys have corrupted.
Money cannot NOT be a medium of corruption. It exists for no other reason; but people simply refuse to see that obvious dynamic.
And yet they will pat themselves on the back for being able to see far less significant threats, such as Covid. And they will call out those who can’t see it and feel ever so smug.
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black!
American banks didn’t fund the national socialist party, most of their support came from members of the party & sale of literature. Mein Kampf made Hitler a millionaire he didn’t want or need money from the “the tribe”.
True…but it took a bit of time before Hitler made a nickel off of that book. And it is true he never cared much for personal wealth, living a rather spartan life until he was at the height of his celebrity. Early on he even had issues with paying taxes, being questioned on his “self employment” as an “author.”
How Bush’s grandfather helped Hitler’s rise to power
The Guardian has obtained confirmation from newly discovered files in the US National Archives that a firm of which Prescott Bush was a director was involved with the financial architects of Nazism.
His business dealings, which continued until his company’s assets were seized in 1942 under the Trading with the Enemy Act, has led more than 60 years later to a civil action for damages being brought in Germany against the Bush family by two former slave labourers at Auschwitz and to a hum of pre-election controversy.
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/sep/25/usa.secondworldwar
I certainly would not argue with America’s influence on National Socialism’s success…but it seems the UK and France had a bit of an influence as well, for one agreeing to allow Germany to annex parts of Czechoslovakia in 1938.