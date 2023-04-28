Professor Denis Rancourt follows up his previous appearance on the Jerm Warfare podcast where he discussed how the data showed there was no new viral outbreak in 2020. In this episode Prof Rancourt discusses his research on the potential link between the roll-out of Covid “vaccines” and increases in all-cause mortality.
Long Term Effects
A great interview. The clot shots have killed at least 30 million worldwide. Rancourt does not have data on long term effects. This may be because these effects may take years to manifest themselves. I personally don’t feel as well as I used to be before I was coerced into being clot shot in 2021.
30 million dead and undoubtedly huge numbers injured. No Nuremberg style courts to try and sentence the mass murderers- Modi, Xi, Creepy Joe, Dictator Dan, Castreau, Toothy Ardern, etc, etc. Why have they eased the dystopia ? Perhaps because it was an experiment they need to review and to formulate strategies for the future. They appear to want to integrate forced injections with euthanasia, suffocation, and sexual neutering. Their hold on younger generations in recent times is astonishing. This is in part because of the forced proliferation of radioactive mobile phones.
Brilliant! One of the best descriptions (theories) of the way things are that i have ever heard.
“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.
And while you’re studying that reality – judiciously, as you will – we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out.
We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” (Karl Grove, NYT, Oct. 17, 2004).
You see what you are doing?
Left studying created reality, until a new campaign arrives (9/11, Ukraine, Digital Wallet, m.m.) which you then will study.
He did make some good practical suggestions such as thinking for ourselves and believing in our ability to do that.
