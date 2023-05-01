20 Memes to Get You Through May Day – Part 32

Well, it’s May 1st – Happy May Day (Meme Day?) everyone!
Where I live it has finally – finally – decided it might be Spring after all. My cat is sleeping in the sun, birds are singing in the trees…
…you know what? Maybe everything is going to be alright. Maybe.
Where were you when the Blue Tick snap happened?
Who will you be impersonating?
….but obviously the Twitter “drama” is a distraction anyway.
Of course, lost in the Musk drama (and the coronation…and Ukraine…and Arcturus) is the fact we’re still in a banking crisis.
“Not only will America go to your country and kill all your people. But they’ll come back 20 years later and make a movie about how killing your people made their soldiers feel sad.” – Frankie Boyle
Guys, they’re preservatives OK? I mean, what would be the point in injecting foreign genetic material into your body if it degraded before it had a chance to give you a stroke?
In other news, the US Department of Justice has declared war on memes…which I guess makes us insurgents? guerillas?
We’ve been winning a war we didn’t know we were in…just because we like being annoying.
“I got this purple heart at the second battle of Twitter…took an RSI in the wrist heading off an assault by the 77th brigade.”
I know Trump’s arrest is old news…but this has been in my meme folder for ages, and it makes me chuckle.
I actually had completely forgotten about this…what is it about opening ceremonies that make the elites go a bit weird?
Posting memes is not “nothing”!
…this is not a meme, but it hits home a little, not gonna lie.
Our final depressing meme, I promise.
That got dark…here’s my favourite meme of the week to bring back the laughs.
And finally, here’s another non-meme to buoy us back up.
I agree with the sentiment. Like I said, my cat is sitting in the sun outside, and when I’ve posted these memes I’m gonna go scratch his ears and forget about the awful state of the world.
I suggest you all do the same.
Have a good day everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).
Twenty memes!
It feels like Christmas.
#8 is superb.
In just a few words and a poignant photo, it sums up the pointlessness, hypocrisy and evil of war and it’s perpetraitors (sic). Traitors to humanity.
#14 – I saw a segment of the 2011 Olympics ceremony on video a couple of years ago during “Covid” and, if the penny hadn’t dropped – though it had – this would have jolted me awake.
Good one!
#19 – Isn’t funny! Equal parts of the apply with one stroke of the knife? Kill the middle guy.
I feel such impossible scenarios are put out there to train us to become psychopaths. I once took part in a corporate psych game where the scenario was a lifeboat that could hold only X number of passengers. The question was what would you do about saving the greater. number of the drowning men, women and children. Same thing. I think the aim was to recruit only the psychopaths.
Remember when on September 11th they found an actual passport of one of the terrorists?
And they, at light speed, produced a full list of the terrorists involved.
Well, I just came across a video I forgot that I had saved.
The evening news the day of the MH17 downing had the word *already* from the Pentagon about who shot down the plane and with what missile.
The whole video is a meme.
Seems he’s welcome to attend “The Celebrations”, provided he leaves the missus at home
If’n I were King, he’d be very much un-invited, not to mention dis-inherited, the dirty rotter.
Hi Meghan!
#18 it would seem, is best known to those of the video game culture, which I have thankfully avoided.
In the Bible culture (Ezekiel saw one) and perhaps in the Hippie Aquarian culture that wheeled figure is known as an Ophanim.(Ophan means wheel). It is part of the angelic realm.
I saw one once in the 1990s. Truly. For about less than a nanosecond. Amazing.
I was crouched down (was I prostrate?) under my home office desk doing something with the computer wiring and in the background I was playing a tune by Fastball.
Ok, I hesitate to admit this part. I had one of those coffee table books about Nostradamus and had been pondering it when I decided to fix some computer wiring.
This happened. My Ophanim I saw in my mind’s eye for a split second. I saw none of the eyes that are part of the usual description of an Ophanim. Mine was made of solid golden rings like an armillary sphere. The rings were elliptical and not circular. I sensed that it had the quickness of mind that makes our human minds seem like slow crawling slugs in comparison. How boring it must be for them to interact with us and direct our progress.
About Trump and porn stars. There’s nothing illegal about paying off porn stars. Trump’s in trouble because he (allegedly) did this by siphoning money from one of his corporations using an accounting maneuver.
Its actually an age old problem — trying to convince people who own/run companies that the cashflow of that company is not their personal pocket money. They, or rather their accountants, have to work some magic on it first (and it probably becomes taxable income in the process).
A meme is worth a thousand words.
Re the (nonstop) banking crisis:
Re the trans psyop:
https://fairplayforwomen.com/penis/
“Contrary to public perception the overwhelming majority of male-born transgender people retain their penis and are fully male-bodied.”
Isn’t that a surprise?
So here’s what I propose: One little change to the law i.e. anyone claiming to be a trans women MUST GO ALL THE WAY.
I have the strangest feeling that may alter the statistics a little. Not to mention the headlines.
That last one is it!
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-26. Lockdown shifted $4T in wealth from middle class to 500 new billionaires, old billionaires wealth up by 30% https://twitter.com/paulrprichard/status/1651348284168888321
Because they never existed.
Michael Parenti:
‘Some Russian anticommunist writers such as Solzhenitsyn and Sakharov, and many U.S. anticommunist liberals, maintain that the gulag existed right down to the last days of communism. If so, where did it disappear to? After Stalin’s death in 1953, more than half of the gulag inmates were freed, according to the study of the NKVD files previously cited. But if so many others remained incarcerated, why have they not materialized? When the communist states were overthrown, where were the half-starved hordes pouring out of the internment camps with their tales of travail?’
Solzhenitsyn knew. His works were approved by Khrushchev, and when he was expelled from the USSR, he became an instant media darling, millionaire, won the Nobel prize who lived a lofty live in Switzerland, and later in the US. He was fully rehabilitated in the USSR after the fall of the iron curtain and received a life time award from Putin himself. If the media is owned (and it certainly is), Solzhenitsyn was owned by the media.
I’m glad you picked up on that, Willem. “Dangers of radical Leftism” indeed. And it’s always a bad sign when someone digs up that sanctimonious old fraud Solzhenitsyn.
Very interesting.
This.
Meme suggestion
Recruitment Tool for the Armed Forces
Image:
A photo of a tree that is so amazingly shaped like a dragon
that it would knock you off your bike
as you rounded the bend.
If you didn’t fall over then you would become frozen
like stone and ride your bike off the adjacent cliff.
Panel 1 of meme
Recruiter: Look at this photograph. What do you see?
(100% of responses are ever one of these four:)
A) a tree
B) a tree that looks like a dragon
C) a f**king dragon
D) the cliff that I drove off
Panel 2 of meme
Recruiter: Congratulations, recruit. Now go through
that door marked ‘Tree’.
——
This meme was inspired by a real life happening.
Decades ago I would visit and post to a site
called Little Green Footballs (LGF).
Commentators were 99% in favor of warmongering
and assorted like sins.
Shortly after I was banned from commenting at LGF
there was an “Open Comments” thread. The thread
had as it’s heading the tree image I described above.
I followed the comments as they came in and it was
maddening. Simply no one, no one, no one mentioned the dragon.
I found that very telling about what it took to be
in step with the recruitables at LGF.
Having had time to think about it, that tree shaped like a dragon
was better described as a T-Rex, complete with those two funny little arms
that are useless for holding a mug of coffee.
I know what you mean. I have two new puppies – they keep me sane.
“War of the Mobster Clowns.”
https://cheezburger.com/8271407104/ronald-is-a-mobster
“Ronald McDonald vs Chuckles da Turd.”
Well, there’s always the off-chance that some outspoken, informed, intelligent, educated people will stand up and dissolve both Parliament and Bonnie King Chuckie.
My gut hurts from laughing. Well worth my time. I need a nap now. The apple problem wore me out.
The apple problem is meant to discern where you are on the psychopath spectrum.
Or on the humour spectrum, let’s be fair.
Not everybody gets the ‘dark side’.
In fact some of the more advanced intelligence tests use this tactic.
By all rights, thinking ‘outside the box’ ought to be easier these days, since the box is, annoyingly, right in our faces most of the time.
Not every copper passes the selection tests to join the Riot Squad.
Only those tested and found to have the required psychopathic tendencies are selected.
You may or may not be joking, it’s hard to tell the answer.
People that have stood toe to toe with one of those squads
know the answer with certainty at that revelatory moment
when club meets head.
You mentioned testing for the right tendencies.
Were you aware (this is a fact) of the requirements for being stationed in a nuclear ballistic missile silo? You know, those guys that actually push the button to launch nukes.
An expectation is that the guy with his finger on the launch button is thinking of his family. He knows that somewhere out there is an “enemy” guy thinking the same thing – worrying about his own family. The guy begins to wonder, “if I don’t push the button to kill his (the enemy) family, maybe he won’t push the button to kill mine.”
“Hesitation is unacceptable” (monotone AI voice comes on over the silo loud speaker).
Point is that the Pentagon seeks people that will push the button without hesitation. A guy/gal with a family is the worst choice for the Pentagon.
Someone single and young is the better choice. Someone alienated and single even better.
A year or two ago I read an article that seemed to promote the glamour of being a lesbian silo operator. Why is that set in the favorable group?