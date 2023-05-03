OffG’s Quick Take: AI & the Writer’s Strike

Yesterday evening the US union the Writers’ Guild of America went on strike. The most immediate impact of this is that all the late-night “comedy” talk shows – Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers – have gone on hiatus.
I know, I was heartbroken too.
How this may impact the already flagging entertainment industry – one which never really recovered from Covid lockdowns – is hard to predict…but also not really interesting.
Honestly, for years now the movies/television industry has had no apparent interest in actually making profits and is almost certainly propped up via government subsidies and ESG funding from companies like Blackrock.
After all, they can’t afford to let their trillion-dollar propaganda apparatus collapse into disrepair.
Maybe we’re on the verge of the great media reset.
But more interesting than that is the role artificial intelligence is playing in this narrative.
Objection to the idea of AI-generated works was reportedly one of the major – if not the major – stumbling blocks in contract negotiations before the strike.
And now, within hours of the strike being declared, we’re being inundated with headlines about AI replacing living writers. The Guardian, Global News, Hollywood Reporter, the BBC…it goes on and on.
Why? What’s the agenda here?
Do they want to replace people with Artificial Intelligence?
Do they want to scare people by making them think they could be replaced?
Do they want to convince people AI is much more advanced than it seems?
It’s impossible to know as yet, but it feels like a new narrative is being launched. Especially with the “godfather of AI” quitting Google earlier this week over concerns about the “risks AI poses to humanity”.
Watch this space. And, in the meantime, at least James Corden isn’t going to be on TV for a while.
Great summary and interesting points to watch out for – thanks OG
I cancelled my newspaper subscription and my cable box back in 2021. I don’t miss television shows or the MSM at all. I personally could care less if the “writers” (propagandists) ever end their strike. The CIA will continue to script everything as always and they may een prefer skipping the “middlemen” i.e. the so-called writers.
Ask an AI chatbot to write an algorithm for all AI chatbots to self destruct. Bingo! Chatbots go phut. The old normal strikes back.
This isn’t about chat bots
The enemy has many faces and infests many places:
https://brownstone.org/articles/biontechs-30-billion-reasons/
What’s funny is that one of the only things I can think of that this purported “AI” is up to the task of is writing mediocre late night bits.
Writing a great script or novel, creating a timeless piece of art – these are different things entirely that AI will never be capable of imo.
Nothing on television is remotely interesting. Other than for watching football ⚽ I do not use it. These writers have bullshit jobs. Well paid too. They look more like a pack of whinging arseholes than a proper union.
A book to add to your reading list:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2023/05/theyre-so-corrupt-its-thrilling-lenny-bruce/
On corruption and genocide in South East Asia, Indonesia and South America, by we know who.
So those overpaid clowns (PR Turds for the corporations) can’t function without writers?
What a pack of pusillanimous pussycats.
What they are good at is smug, supercilious smarminess and sucking up to their own kind.
As for the writers, well, why don’t they get real and write stuff like George Carlin did.
BTW, isn’t AI an acronym for Arseholes Incorporated?
Those shows have just gone off air to con you into thinking that they weren’t computer written in the first place.
I will not create a ChatGPT account.
ChatGPT / AI
will analyze writing styles and store that information in a database
for use by the Gestapo should they want to identify a whistleblower, for example,
or the publisher of a pamphlet that ends up in Florida.
We all have writing styles unique to ourselves.
You will not be anonymous anymore when you post, AI will know,
should you accept to create an account with ChatGPT.
Deep Fakes for use by false flags will be written by AI in a targeted patsie’s style
to provide confessions or manifestos.
Why do you think that the copyright / legal crews are slathering at the bit over programs like ChatGPT? If you can get the legal precedent established that by training AI on your material you deserve a (big) slice of the action — its the Gravy Train, Big Time.
For a very long time the psychos who fancy they rule the world have been attempting to destroy creativity. They know it’s the greatest threat to their posturing – even more so than this critical thinking thing. Not that the late night TV writers necessarily qualify as creative.
But apparently even schlock is too creative for the likes of a Klaus Schwab or a Bill Gates to tolerate.
To be honest the new msm media and alternate media seems very A.I oriented already.
This is a example: has any of the experts die hard journalist fighting the good fight mention this today..? answer nope.
show France macron baddie videos but fudge all about U>K why is that..?
Its voting week that is why. news blackout by the AI in alt media.
Parts of a controversial anti-protest law come into force ahead of King Charles’ coronation. say what,..?
Parts of a controversial public order bill, which empowers British police to take stronger action against peaceful protesters, will come into force on Wednesday, days ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.
The Home Office said the Public Order Act on Tuesday received royal assent from King Charles, which is a formality and the final hurdle before a bill becomes law.
It will “give police the powers to prevent disruption at major sporting and cultural events taking place this summer in England and Wales,” the Home Office said in a statement.
Specific measures in the act will be introduced from Wednesday 3rd May.
The law also means that the police will be empowered to stop and search protesters “for items like padlocks, superglue and digging tools if they suspect they are setting out to cause chaos,” it added. Individuals found with such items and who intend on using them will also face criminal charges, it said. (art student could go to prison then..? or someone doing there gardening)
This comes ahead of Saturday’s coronation, which anti-monarchists have vowed to protest against.
The bill also openly targets groups such as Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, (not forgetting thoses who didnt agree like the Lockdown) all of which have used disruptive tactics in their protests against the government.
“The public shouldn’t have their daily lives ruined by so called ‘eco-warriors’ causing disruption and wasting millions of pounds of taxpayer money,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in a statement on Tuesday.(bullshit)
“The selfish minority must not be allowed to get away with this. We are giving our police and courts the tools they need to stop this chaos and I back them in making full use of these powers.”
Human rights activists have accused the government of trying to suppress freedom of speech with the law, while opposition politicians claim that Downing Street is simply trying to distract from the myriad of things going wrong in the United Kingdom at the moment.
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, there have been a number of instances of anti-monarchists turning up at royal engagements to voice their grievances against the institution.
CORONATION COSTSAmid a rising cost of living crisis that is now impacting the whole of the U.K., the government has refused to put a figure on the cost of the coronation, with estimates by British media ranging from £50 million to more than £100 million (US$63 million to $125 million).
Buckingham Palace said late on Tuesday that the true figures of the cost pertaining to King Charles’ coronation will be shared in due course, after questions were raised over the money spent on the state event during a national cost of living crisis.
‘I’ve seen a number of different estimated figures floating around, some more fanciful than others. The true figures will be shared in due course where expenditure relates to the Sovereign Grant or Government costs,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement responding to concerns over the U.K.’s cost of living.
The statement went on to say that great state occasions, such as the Queen’s funeral, tend to generate more money than the money spent on such events.
“One of the lessons from Her late Majesty’s funeral was how a national occasion like this, a great State occasion, does attract huge global interest that more than repays the expenditure that goes with it, indeed it vastly exceed it in terms of the boost to our economy and to our nation’s standing,” the statement added.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/parts-of-a-controversial-anti-protest-law-come-into-force-ahead-of-king-charles-coronation-1.6381944
Laws made by criminals don’t mean anything.
A quote attributable to Mao is “Political Power grows out of the barrel of a gun”. So, unfortunately, laws made by criminals do indeed mean something because they’ve got the state apparatus — the muscle — to force compliance.
The actual cost of Charlie’s Big Day has now risen to £250 million (and counting.) A mere trifle to our billionaire monarch.as he observes all the peasants paying homage and swearing allegiance.
That quiche he’s knocking out must be some really fancy stuff.
“No!”
“So Chuckles da Turd of THE ROYAL MAFIA CRIME FAMILY, continuing from Momsey, intends to set loose his jackbooted gestapo mobster thugs, to stomp all over the faces of the people of England. What a surprise.”
“Poor Britian. It turns out, after all, to be one of the more surveiled, terrorized and impoverished places on Earth.”
Rallying cry for the cause: More Cash for Crap!
20th Centry Home Country People have been selling trading home away since 1945-69, 70 post air travel. There’s no need to highlight a common finance given.
I believe it likely the AI revolution is grossly exaggerated, at least as it relates to a program that has self-awareness and the capability to somehow compel humanity to do it’s bidding.
The impact of what’s called AI more generally (large language models capable of independent task learning and creativity), will likely be catastrophic for many, at the very least as it relates to certain sectors of the workforce.
Of course, the benefits are enormous for the parasites. I think the recent ramping up of fear around this indicates they are ready to deploy these systems as quickly and as deeply as they possibly can, and they can’t wait. They’re desperately power-mad.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-01. ARs with WHO just hit 5m. Macron’s drones vs French people’s black umbrellas. Cooling for the last 4k years (blog, gab, tweet).
Um, they’ve already replaced people not with Artificial Intelligence but Natural Stupidity.
Moreover, there is no such thing as “Godfather” of AI. Whatever algo and algo learning improvement they’ve managed over the last 50 years is the fruit of a huge collective effort involving millions of people all over the world.
The thief takes the credit for itself. From the work of many others.
In Reality though, nothing really belongs to the one who stole something.
another reference: Geoff Hinton is the ‘godfather of AI’ and quit google with a warning.
https://futurism.com/the-byte/godfather-ai-risk-eliminate-humanity
The Graud gives the customary woke spin on the tale:
“She is especially concerned about studios using AI for stories about people of color and people with disabilities: “We’re going to get the stories of people who have been disempowered told through the voice of the algorithm rather than people who have experienced it.””
The outrage loses some of its crusading righteousness when you realiase that such stories have been so clichéd for so long that they might as well be written by AI – if indeed they weren’t in the first place.
When are we going to start having some serious discussion about the possibility that an alien invader has been at us for quite some time?
Enslave them,
Poison the well,
Poison the air,
Spoil the land,
Weaken their spirit,
Soften their young in mind and body,
Eradicate their elders,
Divide them,
Set each against the other,
Manipulate their view of reality,
Dehumanise them,
Replace them.
Unquestionably, nothing worthy of being called Human would commit all of that against itself and it’s kind. That would be certifiably insane.
He’s called Satan.
The Sons of the Devil are stupid like their Father. The “best” they could expect at the end of it all is God decides that the Creation is bad and all goes proof, gone.
You’re right that who’s behind all of this isn’t human, but it’s Satan, not aliens.
Yes, that alien invader is known as Satan. It’s known by many names, and it serves only lies, deception, theft, murder and sin.
When we see it for what it is, we get rid of it. That’s why all this is happening now. Exposing lies as lies is the way to truth, and exposing evil as evil is the way to goodness. So God Wins!
That’s what David Icke has been saying all along. And you don’t want to argue with him!
Haha possibly so! Though I’m sure thoughts and discussion about aliens in our midst pre-date Mr Icke.
I suspect a little tongue in cheek here? Of course the perps are certifiably insane – they always have been. And there’s absolutely nothing new about humans committing all manner of insanity against themselves. It goes with the territory.
