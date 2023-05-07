Although Scarred by Violence, We Must Not Be Scared into Silence

Edward Curtin
The world has been haunted by human violence since time immemorial. There are untold millions (billions?) of people all over the world who have been scarred by it in all its forms.
There are two basic responses: one is to try to return that violence with violence and defeat one’s enemy; the other is, in Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words, to “not seek to defeat or humiliate the opponent, but to win his friendship and understanding” through a non-violent response. Politicians usually embrace the former, while those who are called dreamers advocate the latter.
Between these two, there are various mixed responses, with sane political leaders calling for mutual respect between countries and an end to aggressive provocations leading to warfare, such has occurred with the United States provoking the war in Ukraine.
We have entered the time when the destruction of all life on Earth through nuclear war is imminent unless a radical transformation occurs. If the word imminent sounds extreme, it is worth considering that there will be no announcement. The time to speak up is now. It is always now.
Great literature speaks to the issue of violence at the deepest levels.
Homer’s Odyssey is the classic case of violent revenge. At the end of the story, Odysseus, who was scarred in youth by a wild boar, finally returns home from the Trojan War after ten years of wandering. Doubly scarred now by the horrors of war with its horrendous slaughters (see The Iliad), he arrives at his home disguised in a beggar’s rags. His nursemaid from childhood recognizes him from the scar on his thigh. In his house he finds scores of suitors who are hitting on his wife Penelope. He is enraged and steps onto the threshold, rips off his rags, and systematically massacres every last one of them. Flesh and gore swim in the blood-drenched room, while in the courtyard twelve unfaithful serving maids hang from their necks. This is the quintessential western story of revenge where the wounded hero kills the bad guys and the violent beat goes on and on.
It appeals to our lesser angels, for while Odysseus’s rage is understandable, its consequences leave a toxic legacy.
But there is another response that draws on another tradition that is symbolized by Jesus on the cross, executed by the Roman state as a subversive criminal. He didn’t die on a private cross, for his crime was public. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi are famous exemplars of non-violent resistance in modern times, as they too were executed by the state. Non-violence seems, on the surface at least, to be less effective than violence and contrary to much of human history.
If it is, however, we are doomed. For we have nuclear weapons now, not bows and arrows and spears. We have nuclear weapons hitched to computers. Digital weapons of multiple sorts and mad leaders intent on pushing us to the brink of extinction.
The United States’ instigation of the war in Ukraine against Russia and its push for war with China are current prime examples. They are part of the continuing vast tapestry of lies that Harold Pinter spoke of in his 2005 Nobel Address. He said, in part:
The United States supported and in many cases engendered every right wing military dictatorship in the world after the end of the Second World War. I refer to Indonesia, Greece, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Haiti, Turkey, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, and, of course, Chile. The horror the United States inflicted upon Chile in 1973 can never be purged and can never be forgiven. . . . The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them.
This is still true, as John Pilger has just warned us in a powerful article: “There Is A War Coming Shrouded In Propaganda. It Will Involve Us. Speak Up”
The rise of fascism in Europe is uncontroversial. Or ‘neo-Nazism’ or ‘extreme nationalism,’ as you prefer. Ukraine as modern Europe’s fascist beehive has seen the re-emergence of the cult of Stepan Bandera, the passionate anti-Semite and mass murderer who lauded Hitler’s ‘Jewish policy,’ which left 1.5 million Ukrainian Jews slaughtered. ‘We will lay your heads at Hitler’s feet,’ a Banderist pamphlet proclaimed to Ukrainian Jews.
Today, Bandera is hero-worshipped in western Ukraine and scores of statues of him and his fellow-fascists have been paid for by the EU and the U.S., replacing those of Russian cultural giants and others who liberated Ukraine from the original Nazis.
In 2014, neo Nazis played a key role in an American bankrolled coup against the elected president, Viktor Yanukovych, who was accused of being “pro-Moscow.” The coup regime included prominent “extreme nationalists” — Nazis in all but name.
The U.S. led support for this war must stop. Who will stop it?
Homer told us something quite important once upon a time, as did many poets, artists, and writers in the twentieth-century. They warned us of the monsters we were spawning, as Pilger says: “Arthur Miller, Myra Page, Lillian Hellman, Dashiell Hammett warned that fascism was rising, often disguised, and the responsibility lay with writers and journalists to speak out.” He rightly bemoans the absence of such voices now, as writers have disappeared into post-modern silence, a part of the cultural war on dissent.
On a subtler and more personal note than Homer’s tale of revenge, we have the testimony of Albert Camus who was part of the Resistance to the German occupation of France during WW II. At the beginning of his beautiful, posthumous, and autobiographical novel, The First Man, Camus tells us about Jacques Cormery (Camus), who never knew his father, a French soldier killed in World War I – the misnamed grotesque War to End All Wars – when Jacques was eleven months old.
Years later, when he is forty years old and horrors of WW II have concluded, Jacques visits the cemetery in France where his father is buried. As he stands over the gravestone in this massive field of the dead, silence engulfs him. Camus writes:
And the wave of tenderness and pity that at once filled his heart was not the stirring of the soul that leads the son to the memory of the vanished father, but the overwhelming passion that a grown man feels for an unjustly murdered child – something here was not in the natural order and, in truth, there was no order but only madness and chaos when the son was older than the father. The course of time was shattering around him while he remained motionless among those tombs he no longer saw, and the years no longer kept to their places in the great river that flows to its end.
The tale continues, as did Camus’s, who always supported the victims of violence despite harsh criticism from many corners, from the left and from the right. He wrote a famous essay, Reflections on the Guillotine, against capital punishment, based on his father’s nauseating experience of seeing a man executed by the state. After hearing this story from his grandmother, he would regularly have ”a recurrent nightmare” that “would haunt him, taking many forms, but always having the one theme: they were always coming to take him, Jacques, to be executed.”
Furthermore, Camus warned us not to become murderers and executioners and to create more victims, when he wrote a series of essays shortly after WW II for the French Resistance paper, Combat. – Neither Victims nor Executioners. He wrote that yes, we must raise our voices:
It demands only that we reflect and then decide, clearly, whether humanity’s lot must be made still more miserable in order to achieve far-off and shadowy ends, whether we should accept a world bristling with arms where brother kills brother; or whether, on the contrary, we should avoid bloodshed and misery as much as possible so that we give a chance for survival to later generations better equipped than we are.
Which leads me to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his run for the US presidency in this most dangerous time. He is a man not scared into silence despite all the efforts to censor him.
From a very tender age he was scarred by death; is surely a wounded warrior, not one of those who went to an actual war, but one who had a different war forced upon him when he was nine and fourteen years-old, when his uncle and father were assassinated by the CIA. Some repress the implications of such memories; he has faced them and allowed them to spur him to truth and action.
No boar gored him, nor has he slain suitors in his house, because he has taken, not the road of revenge, but that of reconciliation, despite having lost his father and others to demonic government forces. This is the way of non-violence, a path unfamiliar to most of those seeking political office.
I don’t know his inner thoughts about this, but I read his words and actions to decipher where he is trying to take this very violent country. He is a non-violent warrior in the spirit of Gandhi’s truth force or satyagraha. Not a passive non-action, but an active resistance to evil and violence. Not one seeking revenge on all the warmongers and Covid liars (which does not preclude legal prosecutions for crimes), but one who seeks to reconcile the warring parties. To appeal to our higher angels and not the demons urging us to renounce the good, but to the love that is our only hope.
I am not saying he is a pacifist. Such a term muddies the water. He is clearly committed to the defense of the country if it were ever attacked. But he is emphatically opposed to the endless U.S. attacks on other countries. He knows the vicious history of the CIA. He is a very rare political candidate committed to reconciliation at home and abroad. He is waging peace.
Like his father Senator Robert Kennedy and his uncle, President Kennedy, he is anti-war, committed to ending the endless cycle of overseas wars sustained by the military-industrial complex and the corporations who feed at the trough of war spending. He opposes the policies of those politicians who support such endless carnage, which is most of them, including most emphatically Joe Biden. He realizes the danger of nuclear war. He tells us on his website, Kennedy24:
As President, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will start the process of unwinding empire. We will bring the troops home. We will stop racking up unpayable debt to fight one war after another. The military will return to its proper role of defending our country. We will end the proxy wars, bombing campaigns, covert operations, coups, paramilitaries, and everything else that has become so normal most people don’t know it’s happening. But it is happening, a constant drain on our strength. It’s time to come home and restore this country. . . . We will lead by example. When a warlike imperial nation disarms of its own accord, it sets a template for peace everywhere. It is not too late for us to voluntarily let go of empire and serve peace instead, as a strong and healthy nation.
Those are very strong words and I am sure he means them. But he is opposed by demonic forces within the U.S., what former CIA analyst Ray McGovern aptly calls the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-MEDIA-Academia-Think-Tank complex (MICIMATT). They run the propaganda shit show and will throw lie after lie (have already done so) at Kennedy and exert all their pressure to make sure he can not fulfill his promises. Their propaganda is endless and aims to hypnotize. Pinter described it thus: “I put to you that the United States is without doubt the greatest show on the road. Brutal, indifferent, scornful and ruthless it may be but it is also very clever. As a salesman it is out on its own and its most saleable commodity is self-love.”
It is this self-love and American exceptionalism that Bobby Kennedy will have to counteract by emphasizing the humanity of all people and their desire to live in peace. He will have to make it very clear that the U.S. government’s involvement in Ukraine was never humanitarian, but from the start was part of a plan to disable Russia. That is was an effort to continue the Cold War by pushing closer to Russia’s borders.
Only fools think that revenge and violence will lead to a better world. It may feel good – and I know the feeling – to strike back in anger, but it is only a vicious circle as all history has shown. Revenge only brings bitterness, a cycle of recriminations and reactions. Reconciliation is the way forward, but it can only become a reality by an upswelling of resistance of good people everywhere to the lies of the war-loving propagandists who are leading us to annihilation.
RFK, Jr. can not do it alone. He can lead, but we need a vast chorus of millions of voices to resist, in Pilger’s words, “the all-powerful elite of the corporation merged with the state and the demands of ‘identity’.” If not, democracy will remain notional. Kennedy is so right to say that the U.S.A. cannot be an empire abroad and continue to be a democracy at home. Silence must be replaced with resistance and his words made real by millions of people opposing the killers.
Writing in another time of extremity, but writing truly, Camus, said:
At the end of this tunnel of darkness, however, there is inevitably a light, which we already divine and for which we only have to fight to ensure its coming. All of us, among the ruins, are preparing a renaissance beyond the limits of nihilism. But few of us know it.
So let us fight with words and actions. As MLK, Jr. told us about the U.S. war against Vietnam: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.”
Edward Curtin is an independent writer whose work has appeared widely over many years. His website is edwardcurtin.com and his new book is Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.
Process
I think this series of articles featuring RFK jr is a cleverly disguised way of crucifying him. The hatred of the Kennedy clan began with Joe sr’s opposition to the banksters’ WW2. JFK stoked that hatred by championing Algeria’s independence and by attempting to build bridges to Nasser and by opposing Israel’s nuclear weapons program. Five Kennedy’s paid a heavy price for that hatred, four of them paying the ultimate price. I fear RFK jr is being lured into the arena possibly to quench the bankster’s thirst for the blood of that clan. His opposition to the imposition of the clot shot brought him and his heritage back into the limelight and signalled the banksters to take action.
RFL, Jr admitted he’d taken along with the rest of his family the mRNA shots.
His son just got back from his foreign legion role as “warrior” against Putin as a drone “fighter” than as a gunner. He works in an elite law firm and this stint should position him for a future in politics.
Whatever Joe Kennedy did or didn’t do depends on who’s telling the story.
Mr. Curtin presents an extremely naive strategy. Biden is an example of what the power structure wants, an easily corruptible person of advanced age with little capacity to control his own let alone anyone else’s fate.
RJK, Jr. should know this. The cartel that rules has done so for many centuries. The US is simply a means to full spectrum domination. How this ends, is unclear but electoral politics is a horrible joke at this advanced stage (if ever it meant anything).
The office of president was captured many decades ago. The inhabitant is a puppet that takes orders and issues executive orders and proclamations.
For me, I decided during the plandemic, it’s never again trust a politician. He or she is free to prove me wrong by all means. Should that ever occur, I’ll admit to having been wrong.
Too right …
I would add my tuppence worth and include the majority of the bureaucracies and multi-corps.
When you realize the Kennedys weren’t assassinated, but the public are being hoaxed (Good Cop vs Bad Cop) over and over again, that’s when you really start to wake the F up.
It’s fear programming, racketeering and fraud. Trauma based mind control of entire populations through the repetition of lies, using violent imagery, fake (S)elections and news “programming”.
As for the fake nukes fear campaign, don’t fall for these Masonic lies. Research it for yourself. Links below for any readers who are interested in an alternative viewpoint.
Video on fake nukes.
Book on the nuclear weapons hoax.
Essay on the faked Bikini Atoll tests.
When I clicked on the book link I thought it’d take me to Amazon or some such. Wow, it’s free – thank you! I’ve long wanted to find out about the nuclear bomb debate, whether it’s a real possibility or not.
Okay, I got to 1:40 into the video.
Q: What sort of camera can survive a blast which destroys a typical house?
A: One fixed in an underground bunker at the end of a periscope arrangement. The periscope being fitted into a reinforced-concrete pillar – probably having an elliptical cross-section.
Do they debunk that anywhere in the rest of the 3 hour video?
—
You see that undamaged wavy thing at the front of M&S. That’s concrete!
Bovine excreta.
If RFK’s a nonviolent warrior, why’s he making a bid to be commander-in-chief of the state’s monopoly of institutionalized violence? Those who work for change within the system always seem to forget how the system works within them. And if it’s not working through them well enough, there’s always the checks and balances of the government bureaucracy to block and bind them from effective action, or simply replace them, even with extreme prejudice. And that’s assuming they’ve made it past propaganda media and electoral fraud and party politricks and….
We don’t need another hero, the latest rinse-and-repeat routine of political theater. We need to overhaul the whole stinking rot of systemic rule over us, across political-economic-cultural institutions captured and controlled by those who’ve long been waging class war on multiple fronts of the fascist corporate state, building the kind of totalitarian network of top-down social engineering to pull off the plandemic and global coup underway since 2020.
At the root of the poly-crises we face is the right of the rich to rule over the masses of us, human resources for their use and abuse. Counting on some benevolent patrician to rouse the masses seems backwards, even contrary to such precedent as both JFK and RFK senior being at best late on the scene of such people’s movements of the 60s as civil rights, rising up from the grassroots of human relations much more independent of established power than any CEO for the Fortune 500 brokering power among partners in crime.
What’s with the continual appeal to ‘democracy’ within this rigged racket of organized crime calling itself the national interest? Since this country was founded upon constitutional coup by propertied elites to take over where the British left off, most of what little freedom we the people may have had has been fought for, every bloody inch.
Maybe most of us, having no great predatory stakes in the war of all against all, do desire to live in peace, but at what price do we keep keep running away from fighting the death march into a prison planet? What’s passed for a peace movement over past decades has too often fetishized nonviolence at the expense of militancy in mounting organized self-defense against the full spectrum dominance of systemic violence coming at us. Perhaps peace in this case is a pastime of professional classes remote from struggles of working classes, which translate Homeric epics into daily grinds of demoralization beyond words.
I’m feeling pretty demoralized myself, but not so desperate as to look to some single figure or figurehead to at most buy us a bit more time before we do what we must to bring about the necessary social revolution it will take to save ourselves from the barbarians within the gates.
It’s not surprising that Ukrainians sided with the Nazis after the horrors inflicted on them by the Bolsheviks. It’s an example of the violent reaction. method that rebounds throughout history. It’s ironic that Zelensky is now shouting about bringing in millions of immigrants to make the place multicultural. Stoke up a war to exterminate the nationalists, bring in a new bunch of rootless disorganized suckers, then the oligarchs return from their Swiss hotels and fleece them to the bone. Same old same old. Ever heard of the Kalergi Plan?
Thank you so much, Mr. Curtain. I agree. And I believe the most important words in your essay are: “RFK Jr. cannot do it alone.He can lead, but we need a vast chorus of millions of voices to resist. . .”the all-powerful elite of the corporation merged with the state and the demands of ‘identity’.” Let us take these words to heart, and act.
As I did last week, in response to another column calling attention to RFK Jr’s candidacy, I write before reading the comments. Edward Curtin, thanks for your realistic yet upbeat and hope-filled assessment. I hope most of my fellow O-G readers will avoid mindlessly attacking you because they happen to disagree with RFK Jr’s stand on some issues, or because they assume that his family background makes him necessarily a “stooge.” He is willing to actively and directly challenge the way the way the state and its corporate directors coerce us and attack our liberty. That is, at least, a good start.
According to the actual scriptures, Jesus was not “executed by the Roman state as a subversive criminal”. He was executed by Pilate to appease the Jewish Pharisees who had falsely accused him, as described in Matthew 27:
“Pilate saith unto them, ‘What shall I do then with Jesus which is called Christ?’ They all say unto him, ‘Let him be crucified!’ And the governor said, ‘Why, what evil hath he done?’ But they cried out the more, saying, ‘Let him be crucified!’
When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, ‘I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it’. Then answered all the people, and said, ‘His blood be on us, and on our children.'”
Silence is betrayal because it is taken as consent.
“Like his father Senator Robert Kennedy and his uncle, President Kennedy, he is anti-war, committed to ending the endless cycle of overseas wars sustained by the military-industrial complex and the corporations who feed at the trough of war spending. He opposes the policies of those politicians who support such endless carnage, which is most of them, including most emphatically Joe Biden. He realizes the danger of nuclear war. ”
Incredible lying. JFK instituted a new US military strategy called “flexible response” when he became president, replacing Eisenhower’s “Massive Retaliation,” which tied the US military to nuclear only. His new strategy built up US conventional forces, and created the Special Forces, enabling the US armed forces to fight a large conventional war as well as counterinsurgencies.
His “Alliance For Progress” which was implemented by the Agency For International Development created Latin America’s death squads structure. He pushed US imperialism in Latin America really hard. His regime overthrew governments in Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, British Guiana, and Iraq, and de facto ousted Canadian prime minister Diefenbaker in early 1963 because he refused to arm Canada’s air defense missiles with US nukes and integrate that system into the US NORAD. He pushed US interests hard in Europe, Africa and Asia as well.
And he pushed nuke tests as much as possible, in the face of criticisms over the creation of massive fallout over the Pacific. Some of us are old enough to remember.
Robert Kennedy never came out in favor of pulling the US out of Vietnam, only for Vietnamizing the fighting as much as possible (Vietnamese to do the ground fighting with US air and navy support) and “negotiations.”
The Kennedy admin, like every admin since WW2, was dominated by members of the liberal-fascist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) including Rusk, McNamara, Dillon, McCone, etc.
Today, CFR members on the “Biden team” include the secretaries of State, Treasury, Defense, Commerce and ‘Homeland Security’. Also the CIA director, Fed chairman, and dozens of deputies, advisors, ambassadors, etc.
You left out Robert Roosa, assistant Sec of Treasury, former head of the NY branch of the Fed Reserve, who went on to be a close adviser to Bobby Kennedy in his ’68 run, then was a charter founding member of the Trilateral Commission in 1973, and then a close adviser to Ted Kennedy in his ’80 run.
Look, I don’t deify JFK, RFK or their kids.
I am not familar with some of your overthrows. Guatemala was overthrown in 1954, before Kennedy. I was not familiar with El Salvador in January of 1961, but chances are that Kennedy had little to do it as he would have been in office only a week or so; same with the assassination Patrice Lumumba (which he did not order). Also, I am not aware of an overthrow of Honduras between ’61-63.
My basic position towards all US presidents, is that you don’t get close to the office w/o being vetted thoroughly, that is, the candidate will serve the interests of the ruling class. JFK, the candidate, was a more hawkish Cold Warrior than Nixon (Ike had to bring candidate Jack into the WH as there was indeed a “missle gap” but it was in the US’s favor, JFK’s opposite position must have been very reassuring to the MIC).
I don’t don’t seek to idealize the Kennedys, but JFK was assassinated for a reason.
Mafiosi are also assassinated for a reason (or reasons).
The CIA and the Mob are one organization.
Guatemala coup was in March ’63, came after meetings which JFK took part in, Miami Herald had a piece about it in Dec ’66. El Salvador was in October ’63. Iraq in March ’63. The ousting of Diefenbaker was described by Richard Sanders in Global Research March 31, 2003, and again April 4, 2021.
JFK double crossed the Mafia. It got him elected by delivering Illinois, a favor to his father. He and Bobby turned around and indicted a bunch of top figures. Not something the Mafia forgives.
Well the crud spreader is now in full flow as Tucker becomes the embodiment of all the evil in the world:
https://www.wired.com/story/tucker-carlson-fox-news-disinformation/
“The Internet That Tucker Carlson Built” no less! Well who would have thought that TC could have had such far reaching, nay Godlike, powers! And here was me thinking the threat to the ruling order was an immense array of independent critical thinkers when all along it was TC’s Satanic creation!
And all the memes of the new “post-neoliberal wokeist collective” are present, correct, and being rammed down your throat. The term “far-right” appears no less than 14 times, “conspiracy” and its derivations appears 8 times, “white” in relations to skin colour appears 11 times, and “liberal” (used as the Carlson configuration’s designated enemy) appears 5 times.
Or perhaps it was a case of our evil demagogue feeding the poison that was already there?
“The former Fox News host didn’t just fuel far-right politics in the US. His rants have fed conspiracy theorists and extremists all over the world.”
And what of these conspiracies? To “force people to eat bugs as “a compliance test” to see how pliable they’d be to state control”?
Oh how silly! More perturbing for our “scientifically minded” media is the labelling of climate change as a “so-called” crisis to “rule by fear.” Oh how sillier!
But wake up people! Tucker is “a dark spot tracking across the global internet” appealing to “antivax groups and globalist conspiracy theory groups like QAnon….The narratives he’s pushed have been picked up and amplified by Russian disinformation campaigns…”
Also a reminder that TC supported the “rioters” in “the January 6 insurrection”.
TC has “spun a story of a US that is relentlessly under attack from the forces of liberalism and “wokeism,” one where immigration, affirmative action, and attempts to confront the country’s history of slavery are a direct attack on white America”.
And if that isn’t appalling enough:
“In 2020, one of the writers on Carlson’s show was fired for posting racist, sexist, and homophobic content on the 4chan-like message board AutoAdmit.”
And
“Pushing the idea that London—whose popular, left-wing, Muslim mayor is a target of hate on Fox—is in violent chaos and terminal decline helps demonstrate the supposed dangers of liberal rule.”
“popular, left-wing” ??!!
Quick! We need a bit of Orwellian hokey cokery!:
“But the lie then enters a feedback loop, with UK far-right groups picking up Fox’s coverage and using it to validate their own prejudices.”
Oh and before the terminally hard of thinking start spouting off about how I’m standing up for TC, let me say this clearly:
Yes Carlson is a wanker. Just as much as Trump is. But these are the figures who are being set up as the designated straw man hate figures along with the equally manufactured QAnon and 4chan etc. And any real critical voices out there will be stirred into this artificially demonic brew along with the splendidly appalling ingredients of “white supremacism”, “anti-Semitism”, “Right”, “Far-Right”, “medieval”, “science rejection”, “denialism”, and all the rest.
All set for the endless “two minute” hate.
Just goes to show you that Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is not a thing of the past. TDS represented the fake pretext for the construction of now a vast censorship/disinformation industrial complex which is only beginning to flex its muscles…
Trumpo promised to bring the troops home.
Obomber said something very similar.
How did that work out?
Ever heard of the following Red Indian tribes?
Wampanoags, Nipmucs, Pocumtucs, Narragansetts.
Probably not.
They were exterminated by European settlers as an act of policy.
Ever heard of the following tribes?
Comanches, Apaches, Sioux.
Almost certainly.
They were exterminated as well.
But they fought back as savagely as humanly possible.
So at least they are remembered while others are not.
“As President, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will start the process of unwinding empire. We will bring the troops home. We will stop racking up unpayable debt to fight one war after another. The military will return to its proper role of defending our country. We will end the proxy wars, bombing campaigns, covert operations, coups, paramilitaries, and everything else that has become so normal most people don’t know it’s happening. But it is happening, a constant drain on our strength. It’s time to come home and restore this country. . . . We will lead by example. When a warlike imperial nation disarms of its own accord, it sets a template for peace everywhere. It is not too late for us to voluntarily let go of empire and serve peace instead, as a strong and healthy nation.”
If only. Where have we heard this before? 2016? 2008? I’m sure we’ve heard this many times before that as well, I no longer really remember. And really, I just love that shot at the end – “he can’t do it alone” and we will have to MAKE it happen. And when it doesn’t happen, as it never does, then will that too be all of our fault for not trying hard enough? For not donating enough of our money? For not getting out there and canvassing the votes and believing fervently in that whole savior narrative? That’s what we are usually told and it is most certainly always implied.
When Sanders openly and blatantly capitulated to the Democratic Party he didn’t say that out loud, but it was surely implied. All those true believers out there, who still somehow think, despite all evidence, that had Hillary won she would have corrected all the ills, although even they have to admit she would not have stopped the wars. If only people would just get out and vote the right party into power, why those “progressives” would change things if we believed in them enough. But we did not, we wanted actions and not pretty words, and that is simply too much to ask.
So, once again, here we are, wars still ongoing and more in the works. Our country is being rapidly decimated by the openly corrupt who no longer even bother to attempt to lie about how cheaply many of them have sold out. We are on the precipice of totalitarian fascism, and this time it’s coming in the name of justice and equality, which is a complete and utter farce, although that is most likely nothing new under the sun either. We have people rotting in jail for attempting to express their dissatisfaction with another sham of an election, bank accounts frozen, massive legal bills only increasing while funds for that are running lower and lower, lives put on hold, jobs gone, homes lost, while the real criminals are up there on the TV screen telling us once again that if we just get out there and believe, they will work for us this time, they swear.
We have a “left wing” that has completely lost any bearing it once had on real justice or even reality, that is too busy shaming those of us who might use an incorrect pronoun or God forbid use a plastic bag at the grocery store, while the wars go on and on and on, and the corruption is all but openly accepted. The lies get bigger and more brazen every day, but no one questions them, and those who do question them are consigned to the loony bin, told they are being too negative, told they are terrorists and granny killers for even asking.
And you think we can vote our way out of this? I have to wonder, does RFK Jr himself really believe that? Or does he know that this is all farce and distraction, while the surveillance state gets ready for that final and terminal clamp down? Is this the show to keep us from seeing that until it is too late?
Ah, but this time, L., it really, really, really is different.
Honest.
Just put your trust in the system one more time.
I’m really, really, really sure it will all work out this time and you won’t be disappointed.
For sure, I certainly worry or fear that RFK Jr will, like Bernie (and Jesse Jackson before him) sell out and cave in. It could be the case. But for now at least he is challenging things.
RE: “…but one who seeks to reconcile the warring parties.”
To make a historical comparison the ‘warring parties” would be the Nazi machine aided by American and British oligarchs and those 6 million dead Jews.
Mr. Curtin, we have a very one-sided war. Millions have already been killed by the lockdown policies and the jabs. We also have many more millions (billions?) who have been harmed economically, scarred psychologically as well those billions who look forward to truncated lives due to the future harm of the bio-warfare campaign (the jabs) – which is not over.
The vast majority of the victims didn’t even know that there was a war going on – and still don’t. Those who have woken up to this war on humanity, are hardly a fighting force, are barely organized, have few resources and spend most trying to break free of Cassandra’s curse, that most people will not believe them that there is indeed a war going on.
We are not in a place for reconciliation here. The crimes that have been and continue to be committed have not even been acknowledged.
That sort of thinking only absolves the massive aggression of the ruling class that continues unabated. The Pandemic is not over because it never existed. What is over is only the first phase of a so far successful military campaign.
The Fuck-Off Ramp
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/XMNojU1QoWw
If you’re firmly committed to picking up those dice for the 47th time & you feel convinced that’ll change matter’s.
Then no argument will sway the writer or those of similar outlook.
The previous 46 times those bloodstained dice have been rolled. They seem, preordained, to end up in a far removed place. Than the promise’s & the gusto in delivering of said promise’s, initially apparently intended. Is that arguable, really?
If people see the event in 2020. As a clear signal that we’re under one world governance NOW & likely have been for a very long time indeed. Then rolling the dice on anyone seems a further grave error.
Akin to returning to an ex who is clearly & obviously still cheating on you & seeks to abuse you.
We don’t have leaders or electoral systems that represent our interests. We are under one world governance NOW. The rest appears, for discussions divisions distractions & audience participation theatre such as here & especially the charde of voting.
If as certain writers & commentators here appear to believe. That we’re watching a macabre punch & judy show of sorts. Whereby were encouraged to pick from an endless cast of runner’s & rider’s. That ultimately take us in ever decreasing circles.
Then concurrently appearing to promote certain leaders. Shows the important lessons of 2020 & Lockstep haven’t been fully accepted. Find that disheartening.
Always seen voters as masochists with amnesia. Worse sometimes. As no matter who you vote for someone is going to get hurt. You only vote, most do, as they don’t want it to be them.
Roll those bloodstained dream taking soul destroying corrupted dice again. But don’t feign bemusement if the 47 time wasn’t a charm.
Those of esoteric inclination. Will know the significance of 47 to Freemasons, think square & compass.
You hit on why I’ve never voted. If I may..
>..as no matter who you vote for someone is going to get hurt. You only vote, most do, as they don’t want it to be them.<
Cheers.
Selling both RFK.JR and “multi polarity” at the same time, impressive. I do enjoy the dfifferent viewpoints that OFFG allows but personally I will not allow someone to “fear” me into statism or the fake theatre of “representative democracy”,nor will I be worshipping a man(in this case RFK.JR) because “we might face a nuclear war”, please!
We all know “nuclear war” is bad for business, and to what extent it has actualy been a “real problem” in the past I’m starting to wonder, heres a picture of Khrushchev and Nixon drinking Pepsi to examplify how I and probably many others feel about the situation: ,Now I am not one of those “everything is fake” people, merely “a lot of things are a theatre production” person, I suggest Mr Curtin apply to become the great saint Bob’s road manager instead of continuing to write these articles(altough this is ofcourse Mr Curtins right as an autonomous individual), a rich man is going to save us if we only clinch our buttocks and clack our heels just hard enough and wish whilst we vote and keep all the evil multinational predators away!Great, we got the point now!
The “Movement” is still so hung up on a 22-year-old “controversy” (LIHOP or MIHOP) that we haven’t even got to such esoteric matters as the fact that much of the Cold War was hammy theatrics. Khrushchev was obviously Uncle Sam’s comedic straight-man, so Uncle Sam could deliver all the best lines. I mean, what kind of “bellicose Soviet tyrant” is going to fly to New York to deliver his “anti-Imperialist lines” ? I’m not saying no one actually died, or that mega-deaths were never possible, back then: TFIC have no problem killing off Serfs… but they like to do it in subtle ways which further the agenda (e.g. declaring wars). They don’t want to scare the cattle into a stampede.
Why are we so behind in our “investigations” into the mechanisms of The Real World behind The Screen? Is it because the pursuit has turned onto a mere hobby?
You made a great point about “not causing stampedes”, all the “decline” is carefully “managed and contained” in almost every case.
Yep!
Great essay.
Curtin’s profuse deification of RFKJ has become self-parody. You can take just about any Chuck Norris joke, sub in “RFK Jr.” and it looks like it was written by Curtin.
Early in this development I started calling RFKjr “JFKjr” but now I’m going to have to start referring to him as “JFK,” I see. Some of my crypto-Liberal acquaintances, in the Skeptic Pool, are going nuts for this candidacy notion. Well, they went nuts for BHO (at first), too. And then “Bernie!” Pavlov’s Seals. Flap flap.
If forgiving egregious acts could convince the perpetrator(s) to stop performing them, then it might be of some practical value.
Crucifixion continued within the Roman empire until Emperor Constantine abolished it in the 4th century after Christ’s birth. So we must conclude that when Jesus said to forgive them for they know not what they do, they were not humbled into ceasing the activity. They knew perfectly well what they did – and why they did it. And they would continue doing it for another 400 years.
Would you call that “better late than never?”
I’d like to add one thing here. The real horror of the crucifixion of Jesus was that the Romans were perhaps the most law abiding people in the ancient world.
As such, Jesus was not killed so much because his teachings were considered dangerous as because he broke the law by committing acts of sedition. The Law demanded his death; so he was killed.
Wherever you find Law, you find corruption. Because Laws are always top down; and never apply to the law givers.
Man-made law is the problem, as is lack of introspection and self-discipline by individuals.
And the Obedient Ones who allowed the Nazi Atrocities to happen, even participated in their own way, are still eager to make a come-back…They’ve always been amongst us…
Some are employed by the local Social Security branch…
Did you know that the covid … umm … “pandemic” is a “PHEIC”? A what? A “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. Which is kind of dull really. Perhaps they could have called it something like a “DEUHMPOLP” (“Deadliest Ever Utterly Horrid Monstrous Plague Of Lovecraftian Proportions”). In any case I think it’s past time for covid to PHEIC off!
Oh and I picked up the acronym from this lot:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/05/06/pers-m06.html
I wasn’t going to post a link but for one thigh-slapper. Do you recall those animated images of deadly clouds hovering over supermarket counters? They were everywhere for a few months into the … umm … “pandemic”. Well the Trotters are still peddling them. Get a load of that diagram of airborne infections half way down where it looks as if one lady is shooting the face hugger from “Alien” at the other!
In cyber space no-one can hear you yawn.
The notion that Robert Kennedy Jr (or any other leader) could succeed in stopping the extermination bus, is naive’ at best. The human world is controlled by finance, not opinion.
It seems many readers are still convinced the “United States” is behind most wars and global chaos. Well, perhaps. But the former United States is little more than a proxy corporation organized under the patronages of European banking cartels. Get over it. >
How Private Interests and the Banking Dynasties Control Washington
Shane Quinn
October 13, 2022
How Private Interests and the Banking Dynasties Control Washington – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
Excerpted from the article: “The strongest branch of the Federal Reserve is the New York Federal Reserve Bank, which fell under the control of 8 long-established banking families. Only 4 of these dynasties hail from largely American backgrounds, which are Goldman Sachs, the Rockefellers, Lehman Brothers and Kuhn Loeb. The other 4 are the Rothschilds in Paris and London, the Warburgs from Germany, the Lazards from France and Israel Moses Sieff from Britain.”
Yup…
I present this short 3 minute video to anyone who might be interested in my personal observations from a resent trip to Taiwan. There is the full version of this video on the channel page, if anyone cares enough to watch?
Thank you!
I am a very big fan of Edward Curtin and always enjoy his writing on OG, particularly his thoughtful and whimsical style.
I usually agree with him more than not, but on this occasion find myself taking a largely different view.
But that’s OK.
That’s the beauty of free speech and open debate. The opportunity to hear and express different, opposing opinions. It’s how we learn and communicate and educate ourselves and each other.
What we don’t do is greet the mere whisper of an opinion different from our own with shrieks of derision and accusations of bad faith.
Newsflash – not everyone who disagrees with us is a shill! My husband is jabbed and a fan of Hillary and AOC. But we share a bank account so I’d know if the Dems were paying him to argue with me ineffectually over dinner!
Edward is bang to rights about so much in my view. And a wonderful writer. I feel able to accept, absorb and find interesting those opinions he has that differ from mine.
Perhaps a couple people here could try that approach?
The power to call bullshit bullshit, on the other hand, is surely more useful when defending against a globally-orchestrated effort, to nullify the opposition, by destroying any strong sense of, or attachment to, the Truth. Is that how you would “debate” Klaus Schwab? “Yes, Klaus, I do see your POV… but I must say I’m not entirely in agreement on one or two of the fine points….”
What a toothless “resistance” you advocate. Do you think that any “allies” you can accumulate, by being “nice” or wishy-washily “fair and balanced,” are genuine? You’re pandering to fence-sitters who will go whichever way is convenient, ultimately. This is the crypto-Liberal rot eating out the heart of a Focused, knowledgeable and Un-Dupe-Able Resistance. “Resistance” doesn’t mean living in a scene from the Terminator movies (crafted by the Ruling Structure, btw), it means that you, yourself, will NOT, under any circumstances, COMPLY. With a vengeance.
Your equanimity is probably ideally suited for discussions about your favorite bands or movies, etc. OFFg didn’t just post two essays looking into JFKjr’s candidacy (and digging up a few unfortunate details in the process), they just published two JFKjr FOR PRESIDENT speeches. From beloved supposed Skeptics.
Not odd? Worth only a raised eyebrow? Is OFFg a dear friend you’re afraid of offending? Or a “community” whose delicate feathers shouldn’t be ruffled?
Counter-Newsflash. Anyone who is jabbed and pro-Killary is what’s called a “Useful I****”. Most shills are neither on the payroll nor cognizant of the extent to which they are shilling, because they are so low in the hierarchy of the Machine directing the Propaganda.
For example, you’re probably not aware of the fact that you’ve just deployed the same rhetorical device that many Believers In Official Narratives use to “debunk outlandish theories” and/or their complicity w/r/t same. “I wish I were getting a check from Cass Sunstein! LOL” was and is a common refrain. But you can do Cass Sunstein’s work, for Cass Sunstein, without receiving checks from his castle, or even knowing his name, or understanding the dirty work you’re performing.
Any comfortable sense of the “normative,” that you may work to protect, will work against your ability to ferret out socially awkward Truths. I mean, either you believe the whole machine of this “society” is murderously corrupt and ruthless in pursuit of genocidal goals… and act accordingly “not nice” about all that… or you believe you can casually “resist” while somehow avoiding the rocking of any boats. Being offensive to delicate sensibilities should be the least of anyone’s concerns.
If this isn’t the time to develop a little MILITANCY, when is? After all the cages are slammed shut?
Enjoy the “freedom” to be “offensive” while you can. It won’t be long before your services, as a shushhing school marm, will no longer be required. Type the “wrong” thing online, if TFIC have their way, and…. oooops!... no synthetic-bug-based-fish-treat on Friday for you!
Nah. I’ll keep expressing myself like a Free, Aware and Horrified Adult, thanks. A (perish the thought of this dreaded and forbidden word) MAN.
.
.
(PS If this is your response to my response to your “question,” to me, down-thread, it’s taking a fairly passive aggressive form, isn’t it?)
A bit paranoid, aren’t we?
Yes, disagree but don’t shoot the messenger.
Thank you, I had not expected to ever read this at OffG.
Oh, no!!!!! – Please say it ain’t so: another purported pillar of the alt news movement (i.e., see C.J. Hopkins & his article, ‘The Great Divide’) – via the OG – endorsing and elevating but one more hero-of-the-day; in an attempt to gain the requisite peace and harmony we all know is just around the corner – if only we abide by this not-so-new and shiny ‘Marvel character’ of the day, nay year, nay decade, nay century! Well, to be perfectly frank: I ain’t drinking the kool aid!!! – for multiple reasons; especially those which incorporate the research and concomitant conclusions on Mr. Kennedy’s past and future associations; that have been made by one Alison McDowell (YT); more specifically:
2) It was mismanaged.
The chapter then goes on to detail at length the pharmaceutical treatments his cohort has endorsed from the beginning. Do you really mean that we are supposed to set aside the framing of his bestselling book and pretend that didn’t happen, or that it doesn’t matter? I’m not really sure what you mean by “can we agree on what makes a fact a fact?” It is a fact that this was the first chapter, and that it sets the tone for what comes next.
“Can we all agree that this is not RFK Jr.’s position, regardless of what the title of a book chapter was that he wrote three years ago?”
Do you not see how those two ideas are incongruent? What you are proposing sounds rather Orwellian.’
So, just to provide a quick summary of Alison’s take on RK Jr., we could invoke the following bullet points:
Would you mind providing individual links to these extracts on her site? Otherwise, sans context, it could seem a bit like cherry picking. Thanks. A2
Alison McDowell and her research/findings vis-a-vis Robert Kennedy Jr. can be found at the sites, ‘wrenchinthegears.com’ & ‘discourse.wrenchinthegears.org.’ Cheers!
I don’t think this quote exists online, so I’ll just have to type it out ~
~ Kurt Vonnegut {If This Isn’t Nice, What Is? 3rd Ed}
Have you ever seen a slapping competition? Have you ever been a little boy in the school yard the other guys were peeing on?
We are born with an instinct of self defense, and if we dont use this instinct we are dead. Seen clearly in MLK’s death, Kennedy’s death, m.m.
Because if we dont defend ourselves toward perverts in the right way, these perverts will continue and reach the point where they are today.
People who knows what is right and what justice is, have the right and duty to do what a man must do.
The psy -op of making Justice synonymous with “revenge” and thus making Christ’s words on the cross and in the Lord’s Prayer appear as a condemnation of Justice itself has been tremendously effective…
…and in the benefit of the evildoers.
When Christ said what He said on the cross, He said it with specific reference to those who sent Him to crucify and to those who participated in His Crucifixion, for they did not and could not have any idea of His Mission and His Ultimate Reality (though they knew that He was an innocent man).
In fact, any person who acts wrongly / badly can be said to really “know not what he does”, because his wrongdoing / evildoing denotes a lack of CONSCIENCE, which is a type of knowledge superior to mere intellectual knowledge of right and wrong, because it involves a special kind of sensibility or empathy.
That’s why Agustine said “Love and make whatever you want”.
So, who is really conscious or aware, would do no wrong or evil.
But above I said “lack of conscience”, not of merely intellectual (and even instinctive) knowledge of right and wrong.
So a serial killer “does not know what he is doing” in the sense that he has no conscience, but he does know intellectually that he inflicts harm and pain.
But Vunnegut’s quote makes no such distinction. Thus, according to him, to give the criminal his due would be, not just retribution for his actions, but simply an act of “abominable revenge”….
Please: ENOUGH with this psy- op of demonising JUSTICE in the name of FORGIVENESS, an attitude that only benefits the evildoers.
For there to be genuine forgiveness there must first be genuine REPENTANCE. As long as there is no such repentance, the wrongdoer cannot and does not deserve forgiveness…
…because than he will interpret “forgiveness” just as a permission to keep going on with his wrongdoing, as all-time experience teach us.
And, as a Christian, I ask: is this good (or “nice”) to the health of his soul?
Forgiveness is all good and well. However, forgiveness without repentance? Never!
I’m thinking here of the current and eons-long war against humanity – the actions according to the Code of Hammurabai being part of it – the Convid and the allegiance of Big Finance/the banksters and the pharmaceutical and warfare industries all in cahoots with governments and their alphabets against us lot being permitted to live in heaven on earth.
Those I cannot forgive, since they do not repent; they’re upping the ante ATM.
Has Curtin actually TRIED to befriend dominance-dungeon psychopaths, tried to make them think like an empathic human being with compassion??
My sister is a predatory psychopath, recruited young into the Security Services and projected rapidly up the medical profession after being brainwashed into the power games of the Deep State.
Why did they choose her?
Could it be that they discovered her contempt for the property of others, displayed as an eight/nine year old? Did they hear about her absolute refusal to listen to her aunt and uncle, who had given their nephew (me) and niece (her) sweets, which she promptly gobbled down and then demanded mine?
Such behaviour cannot be corrected by appeals to decency, since the moral framework of a Queen Bee is entirely impervious to natural justice. It predicates solely on ‘whatever I can get away with is acceptable and all the drones must do as I say’, there simply being zero moral framework outside of ‘what makes me more powerful?’
This then progresses to ‘little brother CAN’T BE ALLOWED to do medicine’ (her chosen power profession). Of course, if the little psychopath were actually driven by compassion, then if medicine made her happy, then nothing but nothing that her brother chose to do would matter.
Of course, the psychopath is NOT driven by compassion, it is driven by pathetic dominance-dungeon power plays. That became evident as her final pathetic little flings with submissive men in her early thirties manifested themselves. She had lost a potential relationship of equality through demanding that a man in effect subordinate himself entirely to her career. The man left the relationship, emigrated to North America and freed himself from a woman for whom negotiations simply don’t occur with men.
Her statement about ‘not being allowed’ was addressed to her parents, in her brother’s presence. The parental silence told me everything about everything. The Labour Party moralist showed he had no morals whatsoever, was just a grovelling little wastrel wrapped around his psychopathic daughter’s little finger. If he had had gumption, her education at NLCS would have been promptly terminated, every major medical school in the country would have been informed about her psychopathy and ordered in no uncertain terms to reject her by return of post.
I could list another eight adult psychopathic episodes aimed solely at destroying her brother’s life.
I won’t bother, no-one ever puts the little psychopath into a torture chamber to teach the evil little f***er a lesson it won’t forget.
Martin Luther King failed entirely to befriend racist America. Bobby Kennedy failed entirely to befriend the US Deep State, the Military Industrial Complex.
Their strategies FAILED, Mr Curtin.
Jesus’ strategy FAILED, Mr Curtin. All that happened was that social climbing non-christians used brainwashing in church to control dupable children-in-adults’-clothing. Telling them that one man killed in a brutal way for calling the King and his Courtiers corrupt and evil hypocrites somehow meant that they would be treated better as a result. What a pack of unmitigated, unprincipled lies!!!!
The world was not saved by Jesus being nailed to a cross. The world carried on, as it has always done: the powerful and the predatory amassing riches, the downtrodden and humble being bullied into submission. Churches were- and are corrupt. Homosexuality and pedophilia have been routinely covered up in churches for centuries. Ponzi schemes have emptied bank accounts of credulous ‘christians’ and once the Gauleiters enforcing church attendance and tithe paying were sidelined, Christianity rapidly became a niche activity for submissive beta-males and control-freak OCD women. A far cry from the bullying organisation that became the biggest landowner in England….now being replaced by Islam, running 700 years behind the christianity scam and therefore in desperate need of an ‘Enlightenment’ phase to clear it out of misogyny, male hypocrisy, violent global murder, industrial-scale brainwashing and religious enforcers as the dominant bullies of Muslim societies, not to mention the racism of calling ‘kaffirs’ untermenschen and women kaffirs pieces of meat that repulsive male Muslims can sexually abuse.
Oh, Christianity has provided employment, intrigue, riches, warfare, discrimination, Inquisitions etc etc for 2000 years. It’s provided solace for those who would otherwise give up. Just like Islam will provide for 700 years or so more.
But it hasn’t seen the meek inherit the earth and nor will it ever. That’s just one of those endless salesfolk promises that miraculously, never seem to come to pass. On the same level of a charlatan financial services crook telling you that you’ll make 10 times your money at just the time he is secretly selling his own shares in the same vehicle.
I find it interesting that the main mascot of the Christian church, is the image of a beaten and bloodied dead man hanging from a cross… Let’s join the celebration…
This is a joke, right?
“Which leads me to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his run for the US presidency in this most dangerous time. He is a man not scared into silence despite all the efforts to censor him.”
I knew a red flag was coming.
Defund disband and withdraw from the United Nations and I am in. Otherwise, he will just be another national leader taking a knee to the United Nations while pronouncing the end of the world because of climate change. Who cares about nukes if the world is already ending anyway? That seems to be the attitude. Nukes are bad but climate change is worse?
I don’t feel warm and fuzzy all over every time I see wind turbines and solar panel fields being constructed on arable farm land (or anywhere else). I see the results of overwhelming propaganda and stupidity.
Bobby is just another fool who has failed to ask questions and verify information. That is not leadership. That is called taking a knee.
Extremism is a demonstration of ignorance.
Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.
An expert is someone who knows everything there is to know in a very narrow field and there is no such thing as a narrow field.
This is shooting in the dark. It’s time to turn the lights back on.
That’s giving him the benefit of the doubt.
Excellent essay. Especially the Neo-Classical illustration, and the reference to Homer who did not flinch from the raw violence of life even though his epic poetry also imortalized life’s tender side.
“The Universe has been haunted by inhuman violence since time immemorial.” — Carl Sagan, Nigel Calder and the BBC (with apologies to Edward Curtin).
As for the latest Kennedy, Robert Junior has done as much to weaken the Con-19 artists as Robert Senior did to fight the White Supremacists. This alone puts him far above the other candidates. Whether Bobby Jr would make a good POTU$A is an open question — but only because:
“No man leaves this office with the same fair reputation that he entered” — Thomas Jefferson, third POTU$A.
Even those at the top of their phoney fiefdoms can be dropped down into the wastelands with the rest of us:
https://brownstone.org/articles/like-a-tweet-lose-your-job/
We’ve bound ourselves to look for false binaries whereas the real world throws much more complicated conundrums.
Surely we are confronted by false ternaries at least.
I will not hold my words in.
It doesn’t work on me. I see what your doing. It may as well be a infomercial.
Shame on off g for allowing this ‘Political Adverts Editorials’ you see in the Daily Mail or Guardian / New York Times etc The Sun or Fox news etc etc now on here.
What the hell.??!! Of course your pretend to be printing one of your authors materials, yet anyone not dumb enough to see how the 2023/2024 is going to be within the alt media and the new hypnotic trance of’ we all now believe in certain politicians gravy train.’ !
You may as well bring back Matthew ehtew as this is no different than believing ‘Putin is fighting the cabal’.
What part of fake binary cant you see..? or doesn’t that apply to RFK jr because he is different!”!!! ? and a Kennedy. Seriously. Or you being paid by RFKjr team ..? if so, then be honest.
You Edward Curtis wrote an article called
;’Everybody Knows the Fight was Fixed,
it is what brought me to this charming place.
What the hell happened to you ED.?
Have you totally lost your marbles or gone woke right hopium on RFK jr cooliad or was this you all along.?
Matthew Ehret’s pro-China schtick is hilarious, but not as hilarious as the fact that he writes for a Pro-China Organ under the name of Matthew Ehret-Kump. As I posted, on my site, in September of 2022:
Over at a site called “The China Channel,” Matthew Ehret writes as Matthew Ehret-Kump. To quote from the “mission” statement at The China Channel:
Ah, I love the rounded, rubberized corners of Corporate Smile-Speak! It’s like rhetorical Muzak! It always sounds so benign. If Matthew Ehret-Kump were writing for a thing called “The America Channel” it would give me a sinister chill… such a title for such a channel would denote American Propaganda, no? I wouldn’t expect any content on such a channel to be brutally honest about any American weaknesses or atrocities. I wouldn’t even bother reading it! Can it be that Matthew Ehret differs from his Evil Twin, Matthew Ehret-Kump, in that the former doesn’t indulge in pro-China propaganda… as the latter does? Meaning that THIS content, HERE, on Matthew Ehret’s substack, is objective and not in any way interested in continuing the work of The China Channel in spreading “the good news” about China… ?
Laugh.
But wait! There’s more. The China Channel’s full name is LOS ANGELES REVIEW OF BOOKS CHINA CHANNEL.
Tricky times.
Here is how ME-K (ME’s evil twin) spins it at Global Research:
So, let’s take that first sentence apart:
The second half of that sentence is indeed hilarious:
“the only thing which Schwab, Soros or Kissinger admire is China’s centralized power structures and social credit systems”… Um, yes, the bits they admire are the EVIL bits.
Makes total sense. But writing such a sentence is like writing “the only thing which Prescott Bush admired about The Third Reich was the SS and the Concentration Camps”…. and using it to prove that the Third Reich wasn’t all that bad. Sure, there were some problems, but…
Excerpted from the 4th essay at….
https://berlin8berlin.wordpress.com/2022/09/17/parapoliticons-advanced-readings-for-the-clued-up-fed-up-effed-up-and-relatively-uncorrupt/
Absolutely. What’s going on here… at OffG?
What’s “going on” is we publish a range of opinions that are relevant, eloquent and debate-worthy. You won’t agree with all of them, but that’s the point.
OffG initiated the fake binary discussion. Our editors make their personal views known. Other writers are given space here to do the same. Our readers have an opportunity to see a wide variety of argument, form their own opinions and express them BTL, an experience that might benefit everyone’s understanding.
If you want to engage with or persuade a given author approaching them in a spirit of open-minded inquiry is probably a good idea
That’s making a rather grandiose claim, Mod. The concept predates OffG by quite a long stretch.
Also, I’m not in the habit of approaching every recycled clump of Propaganda, that rolls down the hill, with “an open mind”… that’s for Idealistic Teens with Little Experience. My mind has a functioning memory to accompany my ongoing search for Truth.
I’m not attempting to persuade Mr Curtin of anything. I’m merely pointing out the obvious. I’m making my “personal views known”… like your editors.
Worry not, I’m not making a habit of posting here again. I know exactly what’s going on.
Oh dear, Steven. The admin clearly isn’t claiming OG invented the words “fake” and “binary”. She means, it seems quite obviously, that OG initiated the discussion in this time and place. Why are you trying so hard to find reasons to be confrontational? Is it fair to ask what exactly is going on with you?
OG is quite obviously plowing a lonely and brave furrow at the moment by questioning both sides in the war and moreover proclaiming the non-existence of the covid disease. They routinely also question, even reject, the Left/Right divide. You perhaps applaud some or all of this as you also reject the Left/Right thing it seems (as do I).
Given this, I don’t readily understand what would motivate you to question their integrity for simply including other opinions they (and you) may not agree with. What in your opinion ought they to be doing that they are not doing?
I usually find when I ask such questions that they don’t get answered. Hoping this will be a fine exception!
Hannah:
When a supposedly anti-Propaganda site posts Propaganda and displays blatant biases (positioned as “open mindedness”) in supporting Propaganda, I suspect them of being dedicated to the dissemination of… well… Propaganda.I am “confrontational” because that’s how I address Propaganda. If they reject some Propaganda but amplify other strains of Propaganda, I don’t applaud them for being half-anti-Propaganda, I consider them to be hosting extremely sophisticated (and narrowly-targeted) Propaganda.
If you use this site as a Social Experience, primarily, my being “confrontational” will not seem “nice”. I am not interested in being “nice”… neither am I vulgar or rude. I am frank.
“Social Experiences” are not, in and of themselves, a net good. It depends on the direction the Social Experience (or Experiment) moves those who experience it. No?
You are pretending to hold Accurate Information a little higher, in your priorities, than you actually do, in my opinion. You’re prioritizing OFFg as a Social Experience: why can’t we all be Nice? We are addressing the site’s contents from very different directions.
You seem jolly and cheerful and I seem grumpy and combative. That’s a function of the site on which we’re interacting. Please ask yourself: cheerful about what?
Is there nothing at stake?
PS In Real Life I’m the life of the party and funny as a profane nun.
Ah. You didn’t answer the question. Sigh…I really hoped this time it might happen. Never mind.
Your confidence in believing you know everyone’s real motives and opinions is remarkable, but hard to get around in order to have a real or useful conversation. I have literally no idea what you mean by “prioritizing OG as a social experience”, feel clueless how to respond. I come here to read articles because I value the insights of the editorial staff and enjoy many of their regular contributors. Defining this as a “social” experience had never occurred to me. So…🤷♀️
You don’t seem grumpy. I don’t know what you seem. Very isolated in your determination to be the last word in your own head I suspect. You construct pathways of thought that eliminate uncertainty to an unhealthy degree. You have persuaded yourself that your reductionism is “clarity”. I fear this is incorrect.
It’s interesting that your rhetoric uses many of the tricks of entry-level Propaganda, Hannah. I like that “sigh”… you’re so long-suffering in your well-balanced and healthy worldview! I like this bit, too:
“Isolated”... you’re painting your little Propaganda picture! Here I am, in my mother’s basement! You address a comment to me, I respond… that’s me “having the last word!” But it’s “all in my head!”. I haven’t read this sort of Normative Subliminal Ad Hominem Kit since YouTube c. 2008.Clearly, you’re just an amateur… no one thinks you’re a pro. That’s the tragedy: you’re nominally “on our side” but you’ve internalized all the old school tricks.
I’m posting on a Conspircy Thuriss site in which I am facing entry-level Anti-Conspircy Thuriss rhetoric from another “Conspircy Thuriss”! That IS a novel sensation.
Laugh. You “asked”, in the previous comment:
And I answered with my entire comment. I know you’re literate enough to have picked up on that. Why would you want others to think otherwise…?
I think it should have been obvious that my answer to your “question” is that OFFg shouldn’t be publishing and promoting, without editorial comment, Propaganda.
duh:
So now you want “editorial comment” on pieces you disagree with? Didn’t Sophie aka Admin 1 give you that just a little while ago? What you really want is censorship.
So you think that if a supposedly anti-Propaganda site posts an example of Propaganda, beside anti-Propaganda editorial commentary on that Propaganda… that’s censorship? In other words, THE OFFICIAL PARTY LINE, on everything, deserves its unmolested expression everywhere? The 98% coverage it’s already guaranteed isn’t enough? No space allowed for a Radical Assessment of the Party Line, eh?
Pardon me, friend, but that’s either the dumbest, or most Orwellian, sentiment I’ve read today. Probably both.It’s certainly the most pathetic.
What’s the point of this site, then? Just a comfy little Time Wasting Zero Sum Chit Chat Trap? Counter-Revolution Via Enervation? Will-Sapping Sophistries on the Duality of Horseshit?
Not that I’d be surprised to be told that…
Hannah, I know it is tempting to respond to these sort of mindless, rambling, wordy attacks, but after a few tries, maybe we just need to let it be. I don’t know Steven’s motives, but clearly he is in attack mode and just as clearly if you don’t bow down to his views he thinks you are part of the enemy. Question him? How dare we!
What’s the problem?
Like it or not, Kennedy is part of the current picture, and our comments on him help to keep the picture accurate.
The fact that OffG “allows” his name to be mentioned here (what would you think if it didn’t?) is of no significance at all.
Is anybody reading this seriously afraid that merely seeing Kennedy’s name in front of them will mysteriously compel them to support him, or vote for him?
Given that 90% of us here are capable of some degree of independent thought, do we really need a nanny to protect us from the sight of naked emperors and their entourage?
Using that as an argument you could question/rebut any critique of ANY Propaganda Organ. Or, erm, carefully-managed hive of Controlled Opposition. The “open minded” approach is always a reassuring alibi for slipping subtle seeds into the minds of the less vigilant readers of a site. Who cares about the micro-minority of the super-vigilant… the prize is always that large chunk of fence-sitters. Easily swayed. It has a knock-on effect.
I always found Catte Black quite a radical and honest voice, though. Not sure about the others. But if Catte Black suddenly came out in support of RFKjr I would, without hesitating, consider her untrustworthy.
ADDENDUM:
So is Trump. So let’s have some pro-Trump editorials?
You’re overlooking a very pertinent point. Namely, The News. When Covid was all the rage, this site and others featured article after article critiquing The Science as promulgated by the Media.
This was followed by article after article about the Ukraine thing.
Now we’re in a kind of doldrum – every day is Sunday now, when basically there is very little news to report. So in that context, RFK Jr’s campaign for the presidency of the US is newsworthy. So there have been a couple articles about that candidacy. That doesn’t make it propaganda.
In a sane world, Mr. Kennedy would be a politician who might actually do some good. In the asylum the world has become, there is no such thing as good.
But then, not everyone’s as cynical as I am. That doesn’t mean they’re propagandists.
To publish Propaganda is to be a Propagandist, I’m afraid. As I wrote up-thread:
Lots of the controlled opposition (Musk, Rogan, Brand, Jimmy Dore, et al) have been saying “the right things,” on some topics, so they can be pied pipers on other matters. My sense is that the C*V*D hoax fell apart to a far greater degreee than we are led to believe (Liars LIE, after all)… so they decided to lead the opposition by sacrificing C*V*D Kayfabe… for the “skeptics”. It doesn’t bleed over to The Mainstream (that’s the brilliance of custom-tailored Faceboot/ Ewetoob Feeds)… so why not?
I don’t like RFK jr. I don’t believe in elections or heroes. I don’t think the war in Ukraine is between the forces of good and the forces of darkness. But your attitude sucks. You’re a fucking brownshirt pal. You turn up and multipost abuse at this website because it had the nerve to post something you don’t like. You’re trying to control the conversation and steer people into taking polarized positions. You’re just a shitty little street heckler posing as some type of philosopher. You’re the thug with the big stick smashing the printing press for publishing “propaganda”. Get the fuck out of here. I don’t like what you are selling.
Well, so publish an exposé. Not TWO long pro-candidacy speeches.
Contradiction in terms. “Politics,” as we know it, is a machine designed with a purpose in mind. The purpose isn’t “doing some good”.
No part of a Coca Cola-dispensing machine is dedicated to doing some good, either. It is what it is.
The difficulty with a Gung-Ho take-no-prisoners attitude toward life is the tendency to overlook the modifiers which give a statement its direction.
When I said RFK Jr. could be “a politician who might actually do some good” I prefaced that statement by saying “In a sane world.”
The world has never been sane since humans invented “civilization” – perhaps not even prior to that.
So basically everything you said, and are saying, is a sub-set of what I’m saying.
We agree, we agree. My quibble being: In a sane world, there wouldn’t be Politics.
There was one a few weeks ago 🙂
A “pro-Trump editorial”?
So supporting Kennedy (even with open eyes about where you find his views off the mark and even knowing he can’t possibly win) means you dismiss everything else a person says or has said? Good on you. It must be a lonely life you lead.
In 2016 a lot of people supported Trump as a kind of protest vote. He has a big mouth and makes a lot of noise. He didn’t seem mealy mouthed. Not a good reason to be elected president, certainly. And as for his performance in office he was worse than useless, but is Biden any better? I call this view I’ve just stated realism. I expect you will call it pro-Trump. Which it assuredly is not. But then, after all, you will find me a paid stooge or a deluded fool. Fine, think what you like about me.
Just as a footnote, you are also mixing up what counts as an article and what counts as an editorial. But then mixing up things (and people) seems to be your modus operandi. Can’t say it is your forte.
Sigh…as I feared. Hey, Steven, no one is forcing you to read Off Guardian. If you don’t want to look at assessments of the world, the US, our lives and futures that don’t always coincide 100% with yours, then don’t look at them. And good luck to you.
Futurist,
You are right to cite that article I wrote some years back. But in that article I wrote abBiden and Trump:
“Both are old men with long, shameful histories. A quick inquiry will show how the rich have profited immensely from their tenures in office. There is not one hint that they could change and have a miraculous conversion while in future office, like JFK. Neither has the guts or the intelligence. They are nowhere men who fear the fate that John Kennedy faced squarely when he turned against the CIA and the war machine. They join the craven company of Johnson, Ford, Carter, Reagan G.H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama. They all got the message that was sent from the streets of Dallas in 1963: You don’t want to die, do you?”
I never expected to see someone like RFK, Jr. come forth to confront the CIA, the war machine, the Covid liars, the corporate-state, to promise to pull back all US forces surrounding Russia, to close the over 800 overseas bases, to bring US troops home, etc. To risk his life doing so, as did his father and uncle. If you think this is a small thing, I would respectfully suggest you think it through some more. This is a radical occurrence in US politics. It is why all the major media are savagely attacking him and will do so in the future. You may not believe him, but I surely do. I never expected such a challenger to emerge, and his efforts may seem chimerical, but he is daily saying things no US presidential challenger has ever said before. It is radical in the best sese of the term. When a man has the guts to do what he is doing, I would respectfully suggest that you reconsider your opinion. I never expected to support another candidate in this corrupt system, but RFK, Jr. has convinced me otherwise. There is a very good reason why all the mainstream media, the CIA, the Pentagon, etc. are attacking him while trying to ignore him – because he is saying things that people have never heard before from a man who is a peacemaker. He make not be your cup of tea, but Russell Brand hits all the notes in this very funny and true monologue:
Brand “hits all the notes,” alright. As his character is designed to. Brand is a blindingly obvious shill. Show us that picture of (Posh-Cockney Fabianist) Brand kissing Yuval “You Are All Useless Eaters” Harari’s evil pate, then. But simple Logic makes it horribly obvious that NO CHARACTER who is AGAINST The Ruling Structure would be allowed to set up shop, garnering millions of followers, on YouTube.
We REALLY need to do something about that CREDULITY flaw that seems to be built (or inculcated) in the human psyche.
Ah, taking Campaign Promises seriously now, are we?
Amazing.
Those who use the old canard, suggesting I am paid by the Kennedy campaign, should be ashamed of themselves. I have spent a lifetime as an independent writer, beholden to no one. Absolutely no one.
I doubt you’ve been paid* but I know this is an empty argument relying heavily on emotionally-charged languge (such as Propagandists employ) to prove nothing.
*It’s more that your livelihood, in general, may depend on supporting certain notions while being careful to avoid supporting others.
Do you think everyone who disagrees with you is insincere or motivated by some degree of self-interest?
Isn’t that a very limiting worldview? I suspect it’s also unfalsifiable.
What are YOUR opinions? For example on Kit Knightly’s recent article on the so-called drone attack on the Kremlin? Do you take a side on that?
How about covid? Was it scamdemic or plandemic or real pandemic?
I think everyone who supports Propaganda is a Propagandist, a child or a fool.
“Do you think everyone who disagrees with you is insincere or motivated by some degree of self-interest?” Yes, that is exactly what he thinks.
And note how well SA has succeeded in dominating the comments here? Rather than letting us, encouraging us, to discuss the meaning of RJK Jr’s candidacy or where we might agree or disagree with his stands on issues, we are caught up in his endless web of attacking each other. Hmmm… and who is the shill?
I don’t think they are seriously suggesting that. There are always some who take the over-dramatic line to make their point.
As you imply, they don’t know you well enough to judge your sincerity.
It’s quite a common scenario here.
‘Beholden to no one” is a kernel of the original Libertarianism which is idealistic and has proven itself unsustainable in humanities shared reality. Your cognitive dissonance aka self deception is showing ? Kennedy Jr is yet another status quo supporting fraud , whom very well may become the next POTUS
Very unlikely he would become President, or even candidate for any existing political party. He could run as an independent. And of course he could be killed by some deranged lone assassin.
“I never expected to see someone like RFK, Jr. come forth to confront the CIA, the war machine, the Covid liars, the corporate-state, to promise to pull back all US forces surrounding Russia, to close the over 800 overseas bases, to bring US troops home“
I don’t know how an apparently clever man such as yourself can fall for this nonsense. You can believe it, but you have to take the ridicule that comes along.
Ed, really, as all the above exchanges show, it is useless and a waste of time to try to persuade Steven Augustine. He has said (a few comments above) that if anyone endorses/supports/does less than attacks RFK Jr they are useless and he will denounce them. He’s made himself clear.
Reasoning and persuasion won’t work with SA. But attacking him is kind of fun, I admit!
Shame on Off Guardian?? How about shame on you for not being willing to take a look at and consider the opinions of other people who you may have agreed with in the recent past on some key issues (like opposing lockdowns and mandates) but now disagree with. And shame on you for assuming that anyone who finds a little beacon of hope must be a paid stooge or self interested shill. Yes, it is a world full of evil and deception, but not every one is a vector of evil.
Shame on you, friend, for pushing for censorship
Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.
Pretty good essay. I will give it a 6/7 out of ten.
The author should work on the following
1. ‘We have entered the time when the destruction of all life on Earth through nuclear war is imminent unless a radical transformation occurs.’
– there are no nuclear bombs, and the radical transformation needed lays therefore in the author and nowhere else
2. The Kennedy adulation (and with that the Camus adulation)
– As others noted here too, kind of childish to think that some Camelot or Robin Hood is going to save us from misery. One can save himself, except when he is an infant, and needs a patent (a typo… but I like it..) to take care of him. This constant droning about rfk is like the observation that Voltaire made about the writings of Rousseau: ’I have received your new book against the human race, and thank you for it. Never was such a cleverness used in the design of making us all stupid. One longs, in reading your book, to walk on all fours. But as I have lost that habit for more than sixty years, I feel unhappily the impossibility of resuming it.’
Since nothing can stop the Trajectory of Species, and therefore humanity is destined to extinction (make that self-extinction), does it really matter if a few people latch onto a knight in shining armor to save them?
Slaying that knight will no more save us from ourselves than adoring him will.
Thanks for this article. I can’t vote for RNC/WinRed/Trump/Kushner Family & Girlfriends or Biden. I believe the US must be stopped and that Mr. Putin is the world’s only hope for doing that job. I was sad to read that RFK Jr. said Putin is a “thug” and that his son is fighting in Ukraine. Nevertheless, I’ll still vote for him because the others are much worse.
In Dr. King’s April 4, 1967 speech he accurately described the US government as “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today“ which enraged the media…Time magazine called the speech “demagogic slander that sounded like a script for Radio Hanoi,” the Washington Post declared that King had “diminished his usefulness to his cause, his country, his people.”
May 8, 1967, “Martin Luther King Jr.: “My dream has turned into a nightmare.”…In April 1968, 11 months before his assassination, Dr. King was interviewed at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta by Sander Vanocur of NBC News.
I saved your article detailing how Dr. King’s alleged killer (invented by the US) hid out for awhile in Canada and the UK. I guess that was due to that “special relationship” they talk about.
Curtin and Brand.
A comic duo?
No.
Quite the opposite:
https://edwardcurtin.com/its-beginning/