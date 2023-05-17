Conference on Propaganda and COVID-19

This weekend PANDA in association with the Portuguese Society of Integrative Medicine, are sponsoring a conference on Propaganda and mental health, with a focus on the recent Covid19 psy-op.

Speakers will include regular OffG contributor Dr Piers Robinson, Mark Crispin Miller, Mattias Desmet and many more. You can view the full programme and list of of speakers through their website, and the conference will streamed live here.

An Open Letter from the Organizers

In October 2022, we dared to believe that we would be able to organise a major, serious, quality event that would bring together experts from the various fields of science and openly discuss another way of managing pandemic crises. Errors were pointed out, possible causes and solutions were discussed. They were 3 days of celebration for science.

However, because we felt that not everything was properly debated, there was the need to continue and so the International Congress on Mental Health and Propaganda in Pandemic emerged.

The aim of this new congress will be to talk about the consequences that the health measures imposed over two years have had, have and will have on the mental health of children, young people, adults and the elderly.

We will also discuss the studies underway on the sociological and worldwide phenomenon that occurred in 2020 and that led to the Global Confinement and a perpetual state of moral panic that has occurred in recent years.

Last and not least, another theme will be Propaganda in the West. What mechanisms exist behind Western governments that allow them to influence and modify the behaviour of their citizens?

Let’s get to know them, learn to identify them and fight them!

More than indoctrination, our purpose is education. More than making people believe what we say, we want to give people the tools to look at reality, see its many facets and accept only that which makes sense.

All together we will make a difference, but it is in each one of us that the seed of Change lies.

Come join us in Fatima on the 20th and 21st of May.