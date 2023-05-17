Conference on Propaganda and COVID-19

This weekend PANDA in association with the Portuguese Society of Integrative Medicine, are sponsoring a conference on Propaganda and mental health, with a focus on the recent Covid19 psy-op.
Speakers will include regular OffG contributor Dr Piers Robinson, Mark Crispin Miller, Mattias Desmet and many more. You can view the full programme and list of of speakers through their website, and the conference will streamed live here.
An Open Letter from the Organizers
In October 2022, we dared to believe that we would be able to organise a major, serious, quality event that would bring together experts from the various fields of science and openly discuss another way of managing pandemic crises. Errors were pointed out, possible causes and solutions were discussed. They were 3 days of celebration for science.
However, because we felt that not everything was properly debated, there was the need to continue and so the International Congress on Mental Health and Propaganda in Pandemic emerged.
The aim of this new congress will be to talk about the consequences that the health measures imposed over two years have had, have and will have on the mental health of children, young people, adults and the elderly.
We will also discuss the studies underway on the sociological and worldwide phenomenon that occurred in 2020 and that led to the Global Confinement and a perpetual state of moral panic that has occurred in recent years.
Last and not least, another theme will be Propaganda in the West. What mechanisms exist behind Western governments that allow them to influence and modify the behaviour of their citizens?
Let’s get to know them, learn to identify them and fight them!
More than indoctrination, our purpose is education. More than making people believe what we say, we want to give people the tools to look at reality, see its many facets and accept only that which makes sense.
All together we will make a difference, but it is in each one of us that the seed of Change lies.
Come join us in Fatima on the 20th and 21st of May.
Their propaganda only shows their insanity.
Here’s a collection of propaganda films since January 2020:
https://twitter.com/michaelpsenger/status/1658569732763820032
”THREAD – The Ultimate COVID Video Library”
”A semi-chronological, open-access library of the most important and viral video clips from throughout the response to COVID.”
As I said two days ago – and I doubt the views of Peter and Ginger Breggin will be represented.
https://saudemental-propaganda.com/en/programa
First session
– May 20, 11h30
– Anabela Morais
– The Mass Phobic Psychosis
https://www.americaoutloud.com/breggins-prioritize-free-speech-above-self-interest-in-25-million-lawsuit-by-robert-malone
by Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin (primary author)
Dec 4, 2022
The Danger of the Diagnosis of Mass Formation Psychosis
We sounded the alarm about the danger of creating a new diagnosis labeling “masses” of humans as psychotic — the informal diagnosis created by Dr. Robert Malone called “Mass Formation Psychosis. That phrase is Dr. Malone’s creation and is based on the work of his friend Mattias Desmet, author of the book The Psychology of Totalitarianism. While Desmet’s term of Mass Formation attempts to describe what he believes is a sociological phenomenon, Dr. Malone’s term of Mass Formation Psychosis (the psychosis term added by Dr. Malone) is a diagnosis building upon already formalized diagnoses of psychosis. The fact that a medical doctor is creating a diagnostic term lends gravitas and further potential for abuse against COVID resisters and other reformers, and any other groups the authorities want to further control.
The term diagnosis is defined as (a) the art or act of identifying a disease from its signs and symptoms and (b) the decision reached by diagnosis. Physicians making a diagnostic pronouncement have a special authority based upon their training and certification.
Because psychiatry as a profession has been used in many countries and during many decades as the “enforcer” of compliance and because we have the documentation and knowledge of this psychiatric abuse in greater detail than perhaps any other person and certainly any other reformer, we felt duty-bound to sound the alarm about this dangerous diagnostic trend of psychiatrically labeling groups of people as psychotic.
To this day, psychiatry is continuing to be used as a weapon to silence those who are trying to exercise their own free autonomy and protect the autonomy and sovereignty of others. We continue to wonder why Dr. Malone is promoting this concept of mass formation psychosis with such fervor. It appears that our criticism of this concept is why he is going to such extremes to put an end to our speaking out.
Ironically, our act of raising the alarm on a new psychiatric weapon to silence dissent has resulted in another kind of weapon being used to silence us.
Hopefully, when the sheep realise they have been dipped, they will take note of the weather, and then compare with what the UN/IPCC global warming, hockey stick scam is telling us, even though it has been debunked several million times. They push these fake narratives around amongst themselves. Between their fake organisations and their fake media. Like a NWO merry-go-round. Any adverse reaction from the public is ignored. The public is only needed for the funding of course.
These NWO lunatics are mass suicide preachers. Most will not live to see the devastating results of their actions.
The thicko sheep will never admit they have been dipped (duped) their stupid pride won’t let them 🐑 baaaaa.
I had no idea any notion of adverse climate reactions to human attempts to play god with the weather had been debunked “several million times.”
And I’ve had trouble finding even one credible debunking! I’ll keep looking. I’m bound to find one of millions eventually.
Don’t bother. You will never find what you are not looking for. Just buy lots of refrigeration equipment to help keep you safe from the global warming. Also keep away from carbon.
I think sheep rather like to be dipped, unfortunately…
You are aware that there is an overlap between the board of directors of Pfizer and that of Reuters.
Today’s main headline at Reuters is designed to keep the fear factor alive.
“How a deadly bat virus found new ways to infect people”
It is a new scary virus labeled “Nipah Virus”.
There is nothing new about Pfizer/Reuters propaganda
keeping the fear factor alive.
Sounds just like the Medical System, CDC and Big Pharma.