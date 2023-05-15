OffG’s Quick Take: “Patriot Front”

Yesterday, the group calling themselves “Patriot Front” marched on Washington DC. They wore perfectly coordinated uniforms, carried shields and batons, and were masked up to make Tony Fauci proud.
Perhaps you saw the “chilling footage”.
Nobody is quite sure why they were there, or what they wanted. Then they packed their gear into a U-haul, got on the subway and left.
A lot of this went “viral”, including the “heroes” standing up to them, and the “leaked footage” of them praising Hitler. While the handful of “Patriots” who got arrested were allowed to keep their masks on by the considerate DC police.
It’s an interesting bit of timing, since just the day before Joe Biden had called white supremacy “the most dangerous threat to our homeland” in a speech at Howard University. A sentiment echoed by Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security on TV the next day, adding a specific warning against “anti-government sentiment” and “false narratives”.
Meanwhile, Zero Hedge is reporting leaked documents that teach people “how to spot a radicalised conservative”.
It’s all a very familiar “domestic terrorism” narrative.
Basically, as we said on Twitter, Patriot Front are what you get if you type “1000 Federal Agents trying to start a civil war” into an AI art program.
LOL, look at those guys. Couldn’t be more obvious if they had “agent provocateur” painted black on their masks. You can tell by just the way they’re standing. Wow, hadn’t heard of this, but yes, it’s as obvious as obvious gets.
Oh Brian Krassenstein. An “Independent Investigative Journalist – Fighting hate and tackling conspiracy theories”. He asks,
“What is wrong with people?”
But that isn’t enough – so he pushes further,
“Why does so much hate exist?”
I had originally typed out a smart arse spoof on how BK was such a “profound mind” etc. But I couldn’t keep it going. What “distinguishes” BK – or, to be more precise, what lodges him in the same circle of hell as the other hacks, is his total and utter vacuity.
Truly – there is nothing there!
BK embodies the emptiness of the pit, the void of craven submission to the parasitical overlords. I wonder if he and his ilk are human or even real. They form a soul sucking black hole.
The sad thing is that this kind of thing works:
There are vast hordes of dumbasses who will be already chilled the moment they read the first two words, “Chilling footage”. Just like that video compendium of celebs and other media monkeys squealing about how the unvaccinated should be rounded up and exterminated, where the very note of hysteria in their voices will already infect the aforementioned dumbasses.
You don’t need to actually attach electrodes to these specimens to get them to spasm. The right soundbites and news shapes do the trick.
We drove my brother-in-law home after Mother’s day yesterday. He wanted to talk politics: he says “haven’t you been following the most important thing happening in the world”? “Which one”, I say. He says, “well Trump, of course!” (Regarding the “sexual assault” case where NY state removed its statute of limitations – for one year only – so the woman could sue Trump in civil court. She “won” of course.)
Another Commodified Rebellion. Add that to the long list including: BLM, Xtinction Rebellion, Greta Thunberg etc.
The late Joe Bageant,: “Our Theatre State”
Burns victim’s on a day out?(sarc)
This is just more proof that the US Government Corporation wants civil conflict to start on their terms, because violence is what they do best.
TPTB recognize the beginnings of a grass root movement of rebellion happening in the USA. Granted it is still years away from formally organizing.
We should also discern the difference between Government Tyranny and their Terrorist Violence. Versus those that are, or will, be fighting against government, with justified resistance force.
War is when the government tells you who the enemy of the day is.
Revolution is when you figure out for yourself who the real enemy is.
The Tree of Liberty is thirsty.
One does have to ask, in all humility, why anyone left in the USA still has any basis to think that other people look up to their society?
The nonsense that is the USA right now is tragic in its comedic irony: completely devoid of all the founding principles. Whether you agreed with all of them or not, at least the Founding Male Reproducers believed in them and so did several generations of US citizens.
The founding principles of the nation were that any Government that betrayed the people could and should be overthrown by the people. With the advent of ‘domestic terrorism’, that founding principle is pretty much dead in the water.
The founding principles included small government. When you have out-of-control debt ceilings, an utterly corrupt budget setting process, that principle disappeared over a decade ago.
The founding principles included ‘the inalienable right to pursue happiness’. Now if happiness for many is found through conservative values, it’s arguable now that that doctrine is now dead in the water. You have to be woke, you have to promote transgenderism and you have to call all whites racists. It would not be possible for me to be happy having to believe that load of claptrap, so it’s a jolly good thing I don’t reside in the USA, isn’t it?
As for the right to liberty: well liberty to do what? Express christian, conservative values? Believe in marriage between a man and a woman? Believe in a meritocratic job selection process? Believe in a balanced federal budget? Believe in a system of representation which is not bought lock, stock and barrel by nefarious, unaccountable elites???
If you can’t be proud to be a god-fearing, white-skinned Republican who believes in sound money, defending the country rather than conquering the world and who is sufficiently scientifically educated to demolish all the false arguments about Covid19, then the USA does not uphold the inalienable right to liberty.
I like your comment (sar) , But America was founded tongue in cheek. LOL
This is the problem when you make everyone fat and stupid they don’t know when they’re supposed to do real violence.
Parasite Front.
Looked like the movie “The Invisible Man.” Since he was invisible he had to wrap his face, wear glasses & a hat to be seen.
So what were they really? CIA making the truth invisible?
Its just another form of cosplay. They’re the fringe of a fringe organization, so small that they were probably tolerated by law enforcement because in was a quiet Sunday and there wasn’t enough of them to be a nuisance. (“Dignifying them with a response”.)
Incidentally, its quite common for badges to be stuck to tactical uniforms with Velcro.
“Nonsurrection Redux: a Langley Land Misinformation abd Disinformation production.”
There you go again Martin lad, reliably upholding some crumbling corner of the establishment narrative.
You do it with covid, you do with 9/11 and everything else, grinding out the tired ole Western propaganda bullshit. “It was al Qaeda who dunnit,” you say, “and covid is real as shit and the vaccines are just marvelous, look at me I got an armful of everything going and I’m feeling fantastic”
I mean you must be working for someone or why would ya bother with this thankless task? No one listens to you. Ya have to be getting paid to do this shite.
Which is why in interests me very much to note your latest bit of bullshit is about the war in Ukraine and how Russia are good guys.
Now why would an ole Langley/GCHQ fella like yourself be selling that particular set of wares right now?
I’m guessing you’re not gonna tell me of course.
I am paid by the government but only because I receive Social Security. That’s right, I’m some old geezer who’s retired and on a pension. Despite being old I have a fair bit of technical/scientific education, have been into politics since I wa a child and have seen enough genuine conspiracies not to want to go around inventing new ones just because they fit some world view template.
Incidentally, if I was in the job market I doubt if those agencies would touch me, what with my political background and all that. I do have a nephew that appears to work for GCHQ but he fits a certain profile (I say “appears”, he’s never said anything outright but I figure that someone who works with computers who lives in Cheltenham and is vague about their employment, that’s near enough.)
Gov is much more comfortable with extremism… as it’s easier to counter. So goes the media.
That’s why the most amenable will be quarantined from debate, while the occasional flashpoints will be tolerated.
I’d be much, much more afraid of the Puritan, censorial “racism”-obsessed Biden regime than any “right-wing conspiracy”. But the media will lap it up
This is building to something and may be linked to the huge amount of survey flights going on over Northeast US cities (See Monkey Werx on YouTube) which some suggest are for shaping battlefields (https://youtube.com/shorts/QBozQMqyBEc?feature=share).
We could well be looking down the barrel of a series of false flag running battles in US cities that would bring a level of death and destruction not seen since 9/11 and would usher in marshall law and the end of the 2nd amendment and forced confiscation of all private arms (Which will result in more running battles and chaos across the US).
The US “government” need to get the guns in order to roll out CBDCs and close the control grid gate and they will need a huge event to effect this…
I think we’re all interested in ‘getting the guns’ because most people don’t know how to use them properly, they’re need for an ego boost or whatever means they’re a danger to themselves and everyone around them (but they’re not — as they’d like to imagine — any threat to the government).
(Personally, I’d just make ammunition either very expensive or almost impossible to obtain. There’s nothing in the Bill of Rights that conveys any right to own pre-manufacturerd ammunition.)
“For Gods sake let the government have that gun before you accidentally blow someone’s head off”.
You’re just worried to death about us all aren’t ya. You won’t rest until we’ve had our vaccines and given up all our weapons. For our own good. God love you.
Did you draw a short straw to get this billet? It can’t be very rewarding for you.
No. Living in California as I do means we’re relatively immune to random gun violence compared to all those red states that are into open carry, unrestricted ownership and so on. I’d guess me and my neighbors would like to keep it that way.
As we posted this morning: False flags and upside down flags.
The glowies (three-letter agency provocateurs so obvious they glow) think patriots march around in PPE masks!
https://twitter.com/trex554/status/1657611472208547841?s=20
Do you know why the image was deleted?
New version of Q.
Feds
And, only yesterday, a Hitler speech recording was played over an Austrian train’s p.a.
What a coincidence! Perhaps we should have some special new laws against this sort of thing. . . . .
The badges on their caps are stuck on with Velcro. Maybe the feds are gonna re-use the caps for their next Cointelpro operation. Nice to know they’re saving tax dollars by re-using the costumes.
Good catch!
Yes! I see the Velcro.
This morning I noticed the latent Nazism as seen in the
Nato flag. Do a search on the NATO flag
and you will see the four spokes found in the swatstika
and then it is not too difficult to also see the four sweeping arms as well.
Obviously I am not the first to see it.
Here is an explainer image.
Hope it doesn’t get filtered.
The middle one looks more like a pin wheel than a swastika and since I’m not 12 I don’t need forced pictorial comparisons before I can understand NATO are not good guys.
In fact that looks more like an exercise in making a weak “conspiratorial” argument to make us all look stupid rather a real honest to God attempt to tell the bloody truth about NATO and its bloody crimes.
Nato is now Nazi
what bollocks.