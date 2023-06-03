Riley Waggaman
On May 22, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Health Sergey Glagolev addressed the 76th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, on behalf of Moscow and Minsk.
His speech wasn’t very long, so I’ve decided to break it down line-by-line:
“On behalf of the Union State of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, I have the honor to congratulate the member countries of the organization, and all WHO employees, on the anniversary of our Organization and note its role in strengthening the health of the world’s population.”
The WHO is “strengthening the health of the world’s population”? Citation desperately needed.
We hope that this organization and its member states are able to develop and achieve their goals, primarily the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals], progress towards which has been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Second sentence of the speech, and Moscow is already preaching about SDGs.
We note that over the past three years, the pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge to the whole world, revealing many problems and vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, in overcoming the current pandemic, when the highest degree of cohesion, mutual assistance, coherence of actions and the rejection of selfish practices were required, some countries preferred to look for the guilty and politicize the situation. Nevertheless, despite all the difficulties and problems that have been revealed, the world managed to cope with this severe blow and save millions of lives, which became possible only thanks to mutual support and cooperation.”
Russia’s natural population decline totaled more than 1 million people in 2021—a figure that hasn’t been seen since 1945. This impressive crime was accomplished by suspending routine medical care, forcing an unproven genetic injection on the population, and by waging a sustained campaign of socioeconomic terrorism (in the form of QR codes, arbitrary restrictions on businesses, etc.).
It’s cute that Moscow is now sermonizing about how the world just barely “coped” with the “pandemic”.
Yes, how could we have survived without the life-saving guidance of the WHO?
If anything, the Russian people should be applauded for heroically “coping” with their government’s murderous “public health” policies. The same holds true in all countries, obviously.
As for the “politicization” of COVID—is Moscow still complaining that there weren’t enough vaccines, ventilators, and masks for Africa? Maybe?
We especially welcome the work of the PRC [People’s Republic of China] on a timely and effective response to the pandemic and large-scale assistance to states in need.”
Horrifying.
We cannot help but pay attention to the large-scale facts of corruption that are being revealed around pharmaceutical giants, related, among other things, to the desire to limit the drug market, turning it into an ‘elite club’, depriving the population of countries of the opportunity to access the latest drugs at affordable prices. Attention is also drawn to the growing concern about the safety of prequalified vaccines, which requires close study with the formation of appropriate conclusions and improvement of market authorization procedures.”
Moscow is suggesting that expedited genetic experiments might have consequences … 2.5 years after they were forced on the global population—including the Russian people.
Did Russia’s omnipotent health authorities experience some kind of profound revelation? Because the rushed “science” that was used to produce COVID “vaccines” was just as depraved in 2020 as it is today.
Back in 2020, Kirill Dmitriev, WEF Young Global Leader, and the head financier of Sputnik V, was gushing about all the Big Pharma clot-shots:
Moscow’s partnership with AstraZeneca to develop a “Russian” COVID vaccine (two months before Sputnik V was revealed to the world), and its subsequent policy of partnering with Big Pharma to test the efficacy of clot-shot “cocktails”, is all you need to know about its concerns about “safety” and “market authorization procedures”.
Anyway, if these concerns are genuine, why not start by pulling provably unsafe Sputnik V from the market?
Or, at the very least, how about releasing the Phase III clinical trial data for Sputnik V—basic information that, to this day, is still not public?
Dr. Alexander Redko recently sent a letter to the Ministry of Health asking for this apparently extremely sensitive data. Why is it so difficult for the Ministry of Health to share what should be benign (and reassuring!) trial results? It’s a mystery!
Sorry, but I don’t buy Moscow’s pearl-clutching about vaccine authorization protocols, mostly because Russia has liberalized its own protocols.
In October, the Ministry of Health approved a completely insane new rule, which allows for “updated” genetic COVID “vaccines” to be approved and released to the public, almost without testing, in as little as 16 days.
Moving on.
Now that we have overcome the acute phase of the crisis, the issue of global post-COVID socio-economic recovery, primarily of developing countries, and not of the ‘golden billion’, remains relevant. This will require even greater cohesion from the countries, abandoning the sectoral interests of individual groups of states seeking to consolidate global inequality. Today, equal access to technologies and research is especially needed, which many states are deprived of due to unreasonable sanctions and corporate lobbies.”
All of Russia’s elites are part of the “golden billion”. You, on the other hand, are not.
This “golden billion” meme has been expertly wielded by Moscow to try to convince the proles that the Eastern Oligarchy is selflessly fighting for the common man against the Western Oligarchy.
If you think Russian elites (who lord over a country where 20% of the population live in poverty, or near-poverty) are going to save you from American elites (who, coincidentally, rule over a population where 20% of the population is malnourished), well—good luck with that, friend.
As Iain Davis detailed in “The Patrushev Oversight”, both Washington and Moscow specialize in awe-inspiring projection.
Next.
The Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus are ready to provide assistance and cooperate with all countries on the principles of solidarity, equality and respect for international law in the search for mutually acceptable solutions to enter the positive dynamics of sustainable development and expand international cooperation in the field of global health to prevent future pandemics.”
More “sustainable development”, mixed with more word salad.
Unfortunately, we note the disturbing notes of the ongoing politicization of the Organization, an example of which is the blatant deprivation of the Russian Federation of the sovereign right to act as the host country of the WHO Geographically Distant Office for the Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases during the special session of the Regional Committee, which took place on May 15 this year. The above NCD Office was funded by the Russian Federation and has successfully provided assistance to countries in need to overcome the burden of noncommunicable diseases for 10 years. The decision taken by the special session is contrary to the spirit of cooperation of the organization and the Charter (Constitution) of WHO. A precedent has been set for shutting down projects solely for the political interests of a narrow group of states.”
Yes, this is Russia complaining, instead of rejoicing, that the WHO closed one of its offices in Moscow.
An equally important issue is the promotion by the WHO secretariat of the concept of a ‘third sex’ in WHO documents. This is consistent with the agenda of the collective West to impose on the population of the countries of Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East patterns of behavior uncharacteristic of national foundations, forming hotbeds of local tension. In the vast majority of WHO member countries, the existence of only two biologically recognized sexes, men and women, is enshrined at the legislative level. It (the concept of the ‘third sex’) is also not enshrined in the fundamental international documents of the UN, where the concept of gender is covered in its traditional sense—a man and a woman. The concept of the ‘third sex’ does not have a generally recognized recognition, is not agreed upon by the member countries and does not have the comprehensive support of the world community. We also note that the concept of the ‘third sex’ is contrary to the ethno-cultural way of life, religious ethics, national traditions and social norms of most of the WHO member countries. We express concern about the possible decline in the importance of the institution of the family, traditional family values.”
Credit where credit is due: At least Moscow is taking a stand against the West’s “gender fluid” pronoun police. Sure, it’s a low bar, but it’s something. And something is better than nothing.
And that’s the speech.
It was not particularly well received among the medical freedom community in Russia.
The Russian Telegram channel Stop Vaczism shared a succinct summary of Glagolev’s performance:
In his speech, the deputy of Russia’s medical fascist minister, Mikhail Murashko, kissed ass, praised China, lamented the closure of one of the WHO offices in Moscow, expressed concern about the WHO’s course towards general pederasty, and even hinted that something had gone wrong with the safety of “prequalified” vaccines, drawing attention to corruption in Big Pharma (Western, of course). […]
What this obstinate servant of the globalists did not mention was the hundreds of thousands killed in our country alone by poisonous “vaccines” and WHO treatment protocols. […]
[And] it is telling that Glagolev did not say anything about the Pandemic Treaty.
Indeed, it is quite interesting that Moscow had absolutely nothing to say about the various sovereignty-stripping WHO treaties and regulations currently under consideration.
A very thorough analysis of the Pandemic Treaty was published recently by Russian alt-media site (and popular Telegram channel) Ivan Tea.
The outlet came to a rather grim conclusion:
In the near future, the WHO plans to complete work on defining the contours of the global system for managing national health systems, creating a mechanism for supranational control and monitoring in the field of medicine, economic and technological development of health care. […]
One cannot ignore that these global decisions will be made in the interests of world players in the field of healthcare, which, among other actors, are Western governmental and non-governmental organizations and transnational corporations.
It’s true that Moscow has signaled in the past that any new WHO agreement should not interfere with the sovereignty of member states. But there is mounting evidence that this is empty rhetoric, or that Moscow was persuaded to change its position. I’ll return to this topic in more detail in a forthcoming post.
No signs of Moscow withdrawing from the WHO (but at least Murashko’s term on the Executive Board ended?)
Meanwhile, basically every patriotic Russian media outlet has been screaming about Moscow’s self-mutilating decision to remain in the WHO.
Katyusha typed up a good piece detailing how, despite the WHO ritually humiliating Moscow, the Ministry of Health has done everything in its power to placate the Global Health Gods.
Similar articles can be found across the Russian-language media space.
When the SMO kicked off in February 2022, Russian activists launched a grassroots campaign to withdraw, or at least suspend, Moscow’s WHO membership.
However, it quickly became clear that the Russian government wasn’t interested. As this blog has documented again and again, Moscow continues to be a willing co-star in any and all global biosecurity theater productions.
I guess the one piece of good news is that Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko’s term on the WHO Executive Board ended. (No, there is no deeper meaning here—British virus gremlin Chris Whitty also lost his spot as part of a standard rotation process).
So, going forward, I will no longer refer to Murashko as a member of the WHO’s Executive Board.
Instead, I will call him “the health-preserving hero who compared QR codes to a trendy new clothing style”.
See? Things are getting better.
Riley Waggaman is your humble Moscow correspondent. He worked for RT, Press TV, Russia Insider, yadda yadda. In his youth, he attended a White House lawn party where he asked Barack Obama if imprisoned whistleblower Bradley Manning (Chelsea was still a boy back then) “had a good Easter.” Good times good times. You can subscribe to his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
The third sex, or rather the existence of multiple genders, comes from the T mud, as explained by JTA.
Putin is very close to Chabad so perhaps there’s a connection there.
I’m following the links in your link and stumbled on a reference to “many trans Jews in rural areas”. Really? Pardon my cynicism but I wonder if the media could announce any new term – say, “Bazinga-sexual” – back it up with (AHEM!) the “confirming research” (i.e. the possibly software generated gish-gallop of Really Big Words), wait a couple of months and then see if the inhabitants of rural areas suddenly find themselves populated by Bazinga-sexuals?
Yesterday I quipped on my Discord server: Is that a spike, or are you happy to see me?
The old banana in the pocket joke is not so funny today.
I could have added a smirk about pegolated nanolipids – but that would now seem tasteless.
Professor Dr Arne Burkhardt, a German pathologist, had revealed that in male vaccinated corpses, the spike protein from the COVID-19 vaccine had almost entirely replaced sperm in their testes. In Jan 2023 he advised women wanting to have babies to seek an unvaccinated partner.
Today, a month after giving evidence to European MPs, he sadly has died.He is one of two senior experts (not journalists) connected with Reiner Fuellmich’s informal grand jury to have died. The other is the late Professor Luc Montagnier.
Vanguard CEO appears to abandon the ESG agenda:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/vanguards-ceo-bucks-the-esg-orthodoxy-tim-buckley-net-zero-emissions-united-nations-initiative-nzam-f6ae910d
My surmise would be that he’s seen the lawsuits coming against corporations for failing in their legal responsibility to shareholders by promoting various agendas (‘woke’ and otherwise) over returns. For example, the shareholders of Anheuser-Busch would seem to have a strong case for a class action suit against the corporation for tanking Bud Light.
Could be worse.
You could live in Philadelphia:
Conflict narratives are beloved by controllers because they make narrative insertion very easy. If you set up a situation in which people are invited to take a side, they will quickly do so and thereafter be highly UNCRITICAL of any information they perceive to be emanating from that chosen side.
If 90% of the population has taken a side all you need to do is feed your propaganda through both sides and 90% of your population will probably buy it.
The trick is you sell the same underlying subconscious message dressed up in superficial conflict garb. Eg – “atrocity” stories tailored to outrage both sides but that at a deeper level reinforce ideas of male brutality or any other agenda you want to promote.
Recently the story of bio-weapon labs in Ukraine was promoted from both sides, not only to whip up antagonism and get people deeply psychologically committed to their chosen adherence but also to instill contagion fear that is waning after the pandemic failed to deliver enough death.
There is always an underlying unifying message inside conflict narratives. ALWAYS. And it’s that hidden message that is the real purpose behind the conflict.
By conflict I’m not talking only about war. Any narrative that invites adherence to a version of events is a conflict narrative. Elections are conflict narratives. Julian Assange was a conflict narrative.
Conflict narratives used to be less than 20% of information-output. Since 9/11 it’s been around 30%, since 2016 around 60% and since 2020 it’s now approaching 100%.
This is not sustainable and is very destabilizing.
When the information-managers want your consent for something they will create superficial conflicts, as I stated earlier, designed to hook groups of people with certain moral beliefs or cultural preconceptions into taking up antagonistic positions vis a vis each other.
For example they might create a vocal pro-homosexuality social movement in the knowledge this will inevitably produce a vocal reactive group among certain conservatives. They will curate and control both sides.
These conflict-creations are NEVER the real purpose for the information-managers, they are always a means to an end. The I-Ms will have no interest in the homosexual question, they are using pre-existing or easily exacerbated conflict lines for a greater purpose.
In this hypothetical case the real narrative being promoted is – let’s say – the need for tougher laws against harassment, and the I-Ms will feed both sides material designed to lead them to this conclusion.
The same is being done real-world with the conflict narrative between Russia and the West. For many years now, since probably 2009, there has been a slow burn to draw conservatives and so-called anti-imperialist elements in the West into viewing Russia as embodying their values. The motive behind this is only now becoming apparent, even to many people within the I-M infrastructure, with the pandemic operation.
The alleged war in Ukraine is an additional move to cement the belief in a conflict of value-systems.
This is all perception management. The real value systems of both sides are of course the same and involve the coercive control of the global population to a degree that is probably unsustainable and is frankly shocking.
When you approve Russia for its social conservatism you are responding to programing as expected and desired. Your personal value system has been used to infiltrate your thinking. You are now willing to accept coercion on unprecedented levels provided it hooks into your conservative values. Russia promises this so you are prepared to overlook its evils. The reverse is true for social liberals who embrace the new coercive system provided it claims to have socially liberal values.
I am deeply worried by the fact 90% of people have no grasp of this standard method of information-management and have no hope of resisting it. It’s been used quite benignly up to this time in order to educate but currently it’s being used to rip apart the fabric of our humanity. People need to be aware while we still have time.
You’re basically describing the divide and rule strategy, which has in recent times taken on a monstrous form in the sense that the divides used to be few, whereas now, 1000+1 are being shoveled down people’s throats to atomize society and antagonize everybody. For even if people agree on a certain issue, it’s pretty much certain that they’ll take opposing sides in regard to something else, and since the fucks are doing what they can to antagonize people to a maximum degree, people are thus prevented from forming a formidable collective force capable of standing up for their interests. Where it also needs to be mentioned that people basically know shit what their interests are, due to the mumble-jumble implanted in their heads as per the above.
This is pretty much obvious. The big question is why they’re doing it. What their real reason is.
Is it, historically speaking, an effort to conclude the period of the last few centuries during which people gained a significant degree of freedom thanks to the various collectivist ideologies, such as socialism, communism, welfare state, but which has come to an end with the collapse of the Second World a few decades ago, an event that historically discredited the collectivist movement? So, now the would-be elites want to turn the course of history and go back to some form of slavery? Or, are the concerns about an impending energy scarcity, global climatic/environmental changes real, or do they perceive them to be real, and they’re, basically in good faith, trying to intervene? Making sure that they preserve their privileged status, which goes without saying?
I think the perception is that humanity needs to be parented benignly. As anywhere there is group think. Most crises are known to be unreal or exaggerated, but in the way we tell cautionary tales to children – to shield them from harm and promote good behavior. This is my guess, I can’t speak to the very highest levels of course.
There is at the same time great indifference to individual human life or happiness. Comparisons to farming proliferate. Jeremy Bentham is often cited these days. I hadn’t heard of him prior to 2016.
I don’t think it is going in a good direction. For the first time I see the very complex control system that operates as being potentially deadly dangerous in that it can so easily negate any effective opposition and, worst of all, most people who believe they’re in opposition are actually just cogs in the I-M machinery.
Elected governments, assemblies, NGO’s, all world leaders are useless to rely on to oppose this. They are all appointed or vetted and if they fail the vetting process are removed asap. This is more true now than ten or even five years ago. Acceleration has been extraordinary. Most people inside the machinery barely understand what is happening.
PS – this is now divide and rule on steroids. Unprecedented in level and ambition. Very shocking. Perhaps terrifying.
I say this with due regard for not wanting to frighten people into paralysis. People CAN act to defeat this by being aware of the machinery and getting smart to its ways
For what it’s worth, this serves the basis for a split psyche.
That is the pattern is in the structuring of a consciousness that is masked and distanced from a direct awareness (Self-reality).
So while it looks like a ‘wave of fear fed control’ about to drown the world, it serves the revealing of a qualitative discernment of the ‘distance, mask & attack’ framework – that rarely attacks directly, but by masking deceits that condition/dehumanise the manipulator as well as the sucker (who is offered a framework in which to think and live or an education to their own mistaken identifications.
The ‘control mindset’ has no limit to its growing appetite but that it consolidates in the pattern you describe as system-capture.
tell your bullshit to Palestinians, Iraqis, Afghans, Libyans, Yemenis, Syrians, Lebanese, Koreans, Vietnamese, Venezualans, Russians from Donbass and hundreds of others murdered by USrael and NAZI NATO.
being against something doesn’t mean being for something – didn’t anyone teach you this wisdom? Negation is already an alternative – you don’t have to create anything in return
“The alleged war in Ukraine”
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fw_7HAuaMAA4S_P?format=jpg&name=900×900
I’m curious what’s going on in this photograph. What is the context? This man, wearing normal, everyday civilian clothes (which look extremely clean considering he’s just dug that big grave) and who doesn’t look especially tired or sweaty, stands among literally hundreds and hundreds of similar graves, each adorned with a Ukrainian flag and wreath.
Is the implication that there are so many dead that infrastructure has broken down, and these are ad hoc graves? If so, who is supplying the flags and wreaths?
Wreaths are pretty expensive. The flags too. Is there a shop selling them at the entrance to this muddy field, a bit like those shops at the seaside where you buy buckets and spades?
Forgive my facetiousness. I’m just playing devils advocate here. I think a lot of people look at photographs like this, sans context, and pick up similar vibes that things don’t quite add up. This further lends an air of unreality or simulation to some of the reporting we get on the SMO.
Perhaps you could supply the context in this case, to help put this to rest? Thanks, A2
“Hey Boris! Jump in that hole_ _ _ l mean grave, and we’ll take a pic”
“ Volodymyr will luv it”
Please understand the pandemic was itself unimportant, only a vehicle for rapid change. The vaccines were simply there to reinforce the pandemic narrative. Many pharma companies of course took quick advantage and offloaded their stores of experimental mRNA vaccines which had been previously canceled for commercial production due to catastrophic mortality in lab animals. The result has likely been death on a huge scale. But this was not a specific part of the plan. There was no depopulation planned thru vaccines. The vaccine part was an adjunct, left mostly in the hands of the pharma guys. Many who support the aims behind the pandemic do genuinely deplore and regret the vaccine scandal. Others I would guess to be indifferent or to regard it as getting rid of some surplus eaters.
But please understand neither pandemic nor vaccines are the real purpose, which is why they will both be regretted or rolled back in time. The real purpose is full control of life on this planet, especially human life. This plan is proceeding as intended.
It’s better if you put some qualification in whereby side A accuse side B of “handling the situation badly” where “the situation” is of course the uncontested original propaganda. Similarly you could invent all sorts of minor nuances blown up to be Really Important Distinctions e.g. whether Omicron, Zomicron or Schmomicron is the biggest current threat.
I don’t know any liberals who believer there are bioweapon-labs in Ukraine. But your larger point still stands.
Keep em drugged, drunk, doped, dazed, duped, dizzy and distracted.
Then you’ve got em by the short and curlies.
Works a treat.
Lots of solidarity with Belarus, but not the others central Asian stans. Is the President of Belarus jabbed? If not, is he a “science denier”? What does he say to this Russian toadying up to WHO?
Evil creatures these people in power across the world. Russia and China block, and US-UK-Others block, are two sides of the same fucking coin!
Sinecure
This fellow Riley Waggaman continues to enjoy his sinecure on this site. Gonzalo Lira is not that fortunate. I understand he faces a 13 year sentence for criticising piano playing president of Khazaria.
Lira is just another actor in this phony drama. He’s a low level agent, being run out of Washington or Kiev most likely. He may not be aware he’s being run or who is paying his bills and doing his PR, but I am guessing he is aware. Many folks who get run that way really don’t know who their so-called “benefactor” works for, but my gut says Gonzalo is aware of his role.
What you need to understand is the people running the war story and stories like that always carefully provide “human interest” stories to keep the supporters of both sides hooked and watching. That’s the whole point. To keep the pseudo-conflict running (whatever it is) in your mind and the minds of everyone you know.
YOU are the battle ground. You and everyone tuning in.
“ Lira is just another actor in this phony drama…..”
Like this !
https://southfront.org/breaking-night-coming-to-ukraine-first-explosions-thundered-in-dnipro-and-slavyansk/
I’m not claiming there’s no missiles being fired in those regions. I should imagine there are plenty.
Correct me if I am wrong, your thesis is ,He’s is a low level agent,.” Without any credible viable evidence.
You then again theorise that this a pseudo conflict.
Again, without any credible viable evidence.
If you have any credible viable evidence, can you please produce it !
Isn’t it always up to those alleging there’s something happening to provide evidence of said something? Or if lots of people are alleging something do we have to take that into account and counter it? Or in the real world, do we often have to do both, depending on the nuance and situation?
I do get awfully confused on here sometimes. A2
As a first step to defeating this war on humankind I discourage you from assuming as default any media information-management is reality-based. This must ABSOLUTELY be the first thing to go. What you need to begin doing is disbelieving every version of every story and even more disbelieve the underlying assumptions on which the various versions are based, because it’s the underlying messages that are the real story being served up to you.
Lira has all the hallmarks of a cultivated persona, possibly a longstanding agent repurposed for this assignment, but I don’t know for sure since I have no contact with him or his handlers. But the naiveté present in your question is what really troubles me. You don’t even begin to grasp the nature of the game. You absolutely need to start understanding this.
Sodomy and Syria
Russia’s cool reception to sodomy and sexual neutering have cost it dear, as has it’s defence of Syria. However the bankster West wants more. A new Khazaria and regime change in Russia.
What I wrote above is relevant:
When you approve Russia for its social conservatism you are responding to programing as expected and desired. Your personal value system has been used to infiltrate your thinking. You are now willing to accept coercion on unprecedented levels provided it hooks into your conservative values. Russia promises this so you are prepared to overlook its evils.
The reverse is true for social liberals who embrace the new coercive system provided it claims to have socially liberal values.
Please note the final sentence. I am not opposing your choice of a side or telling you the other side is preferable. The sides exist in order to manipulate your mind.
Glad to meet someone proposing responsibility for thought & emotional react – therefore opening discernment.
The Russians need to adjust their budget:
?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
That’s how it’s done.
Where are debt repayments on the chart?
Who’s gonna ask for their money back from a STATES OF WAR?
If we take that more than 1 million people killed (before the war with Ukraine!) during 2021, after the C-shots were rolled out – and NOT during the so-called pandemic year of 2020 – and apply this to the other most c-shot injected countries across the world, then these injections can certainly be considered to be a genocidal tool of governments.
Why are we still tolerating the rule by government?
MSM hypnosis. I thought paper format wasn’t selling any longer but I was wrong. All gone by lunch time as it’s consumed by the gullible. Some will say they know it’s all fake but buy it anyway, then I ask why do you read that crap?. Puppy sad eyes is all I get as If they are ready to burst into tears.
I think dissecting any speech given at the UN is an exercise in labeling refuse in a garbage pail.
The last time anyone said anything even remotely worthwhile at the UN was when Iran accused the US of fucking with their weather.
Did you notic Boris’s maiden PM UN speech was focussed on Britain leading the Biotech revolution – that he began by calling out as a dangerous/diabolical agenda but then claimed Britain could be trusted to lead safely.
Biotech gold rush is both arms race and unimaginable profit & control in one.
Not because it is worthy or sound science, but because its the restructure of humanity under genetic control – regardless that gene-dogma is a psyopped narrative run out of a sealed unit of corruption set too big to fail (as Whitney Webb documents).
Just checked North Korea. They have not fully started the AI thing yet, but its neighbours are as horny as the majority of the world.
Africa seems to be the only continent with underdeveloped Tel infrastructure.
I still dont see the cool thing in drones and clones. You are 1,4 billion Chinese and on top you mass produce human robots while you claim “we are too many”.
Can anybody explain to me how does that make sense??
What is most remarkable is that “medico-speak” has been completely cordoned off from any critical thought. It is not permitted to question the entire paradigm of medicinal enterprise. It is a faith pure and simple. And the obvious tension in statements like the following is not mentioned:
“We cannot help but pay attention to the large-scale facts of corruption that are being revealed around pharmaceutical giants, related, among other things, to the desire to limit the drug market, turning it into an ‘elite club’, depriving the population of countries of the opportunity to access the latest drugs at affordable prices. Attention is also drawn to the growing concern about the safety of prequalified vaccines, which requires close study with the formation of appropriate conclusions and improvement of market authorization procedures.”
All countries are to be given access to admittedly questionable drugs at “affordable prices” in which the most important concern is “improvement of market authorization procedures”!
But such obvious drivel doesn’t matter. Because the entire subject is something we just avert our eyes from. This is an automatic response. You just don’t go there. It’s a matter of etiquette and decorum!
When you begin to uncover the fraud and corruption you find there have always been those who sought to warn but were effectively walled out.
The philanthropathic capture and tooling of a medical monopoly masks as power of protection on bent and bought science – assumed to be expertly corroborated & crosschecked.
Since WW2 the build back better of its day consolidated and extended its spectrum of influence towards effective control.Mostly via a fear-fed insecurity consenting to regulatory capture. Bio-insecurity is the root & fruit of manipulative conflicts driven to control the chaos of its own symptoms or effects.
Repackaged problems are not real solutions but mask and market toxic debt as virtue credits set in guilting narratives. Blame & penalty set by definitions that insinuate a sense of self-specialness, as gain or protection. Hence shaping narratives as mind-framing – effectively mind control.
I think you all forgot that the Doctor Putin ended the COVID PSYOP through NAZI NATO’s Open Heart Special Operation.
Russia is still fully complying with and promoting the fake pandemic.
Let’s say Russia is.
The question then begs itself, why. Why would the fuckccinate up their soldiers, their population? Ditto the US, ditto China? And everybody else?
There are 1000+1 answers for playing ball and pretending it’s real for simulacrum purposes, for ushering in a new historical era, but there are only three explanations for fuckccinating their army.
1) They’re stupid as fuck and can’t put 2+2 together the same way all the virus-doesn’t-exist, fake-pandemic, so on so forth medical connoisseurs do.
2) The fake pandemic wasn’t fake, there was real danger which somehow failed to materialize, or it was believed to be so, where the latter requires Option 1) to be true, at least to an extent.
3) The fuckccines are completely innocuous and are part of the simulacrum.
If you have another rational explanation, I’m all ears, sincerely. (Note: Batshit fucking crazy allegations that Satan has descended upon humanity and possessed to soul of Anal Schwab, Putler, Bidet, Kill Gates and the rest of them ain’t it).
In the absence of such an explanation, there is the possibility that the conclusion that the pandemic, the virus, all of the shit was fake is wrong.
Another possibility is that everybody has gone batshit fucking crazy bonkers and nothing is real.
The same goes for all countries who injected their military, and the fact that you’re prepared to consider reinstating the pandemic’s legitimacy specifically for the sake of Russia is an Example of the sorts of special pleading people often use when it comes to Russia.
Can’t you very easily imagine a WHO ‘secure protocol’ implemented alongside government at a classified level, to issue ‘combat ready’ vaccines to military personnel, “to provide adequate protection in line with advanced fitness levels of personnel but also to eliminate statistically small yet tactically significant levels of ‘vaccine-related fatigue’, especially due to synchronised inoculation schedules within units”?
Ie. the soldiers get the dilute stuff, or the saline, and aren’t told in order to ‘keep up morale’.
There are a 101 ways to justify anything. I don’t think we always appreciate the different language that’s spoken. A2
Manufacturing the fear of death even scares some of the psychos.
https://www.voltairenet.org/article219379.html
As we head towards Armageddon.
There is zero risk of nuclear Armageddon at this time. This fear is being encouraged as a part of the program I am trying to outline. There has never been less danger of nuclear war since both sides obtained nuclear capability. The danger peaked in the 1980’s and subsided thereafter, only to peak briefly 2007-16 during a period of confusion when a powerful group in Washington wanted to launch a “war” on Russia, confident the Russian government would play along, despite clear cues that they would not and could not.
This danger resolved with the removal of the HRC cabal from the equation and a turn toward multipolarity. We have however moved swiftly since 2020 to a place where a previously unknown hierarchy has taken shape amid restructuring globally. This is not the same world we knew just five years ago. Even people working inside the system are confused, disoriented and many are very worried where we are heading. There is uncertainty who we are answering to. But I can assure the danger of real war has never been less. Last audit of US nuke arsenals less than half were even operational. They are seen as being from an age gone by.
The remaining enemy is “disinformation of the masses”. I kid you not. Global forces are focused on combatting this enemy. Every word you see or hear from any source that can be controlled is not just information-management, it’s phrased to induct types of thinking and deep subconscious emotional responses. I can guarantee your reaction to any news story has been planned and predicted.
The only response that negates it is deep and thoro skepticism. Do not believe anything from either side. They plan for you to react to mainstream news by believing the opposite. They control the message two or three deep. Don’t believe their confessions or leaks. Leaks are fodder for the masses. People need to get sophisticated.
A lot of truth there.
How many people, after 50 years (at least) of dumbing down, are capable of critical thought ?
When learned teachers are too afraid to confront simple biology how are we to expect them to teach rational argument to their students ?
And when the teacher is as woke as the student……………………..
When it is deemed the masses are sealed off as any source of threat, so you expect elitist insiders to hold a love fest or plot and turn against each other?
Control is never truly ‘shared’ as an integrative network of trust and communication (being its antithesis).
I am little bit confused with the Glagolev speech in next parts:
Are we sure we catched the right words here e.g. “…strengthening (strangeling) the health of the world’s population” and “…and saving (culling/killing) millions of lives.”?
“Glagolev and the rest of the gang can take their Cull Juice Labrat Poison and shove it up their Royal Russian asses.”
And a handsome chap he is.
(Looks like he’s never smiled in his life).
John Davison Rockefeller founded the Population Council.
Goal: reduce world population. Obviously.
By the looks of him, we’re down one psycho at least.
Hip, hip hooray 😀
Hi legacy survives him. You grew up calling it medical.
Yes, Rockefeller & his pal Carnegie (and others) ‘created’ the current corrupt Medical Establishment, worldwide (many people who are aware of these heinous facts term it ‘Rockefeller Medicine’).
The following article provides the data re. the veracity of the above statement:
“The Rockefeller-Carnegie Big Pharma Scam”, at:
http://www.blissfulvisions.com/articles/Rockefeller-Carnegie-Big-Pharma-Scam.html
I don’t like the author of this text; I think he’s biased and simplistic. Nonetheless, what this text implies, collusion among just about everybody, has made me think. I was gonna make a chart with all the possibilities why Russia – and China – would go along with convid, if convid was essentially a smokescreen intended to cover the collapse of the occidental financial system and usher in a revolution by Western elites. Or something like that. Which is the general perception of the pandemic among the dissenters, resisters.
Then I thought that I have better things to do, and I simply asked myself the question why China, the US, and Russia jabbed their populations, but especially their military. Why would they fuckccinate their armies? Does it make sense that Russia would fuckccinate up their soldiers so that they’d drop dead in the midst of a war with Ukraine, fought by NATOstan troops who had been equally as incapacitated by fuckccination? What sort of sense does that make? None.
The only viable explanation is that the disease was real, was intended to be real, or was believed to be real.
If anybody has some other explanation, I’d like to hear that. Unless it’s some batshit fucking crazy stuff about satan and the destruction of humanity.
Okay, try this,
Covid and the vaxx trumps EVERYTHING.
A few thousand troops dead on the battlefield from the vaxx is but a flea bite on the operation and doesn’t weigh on the decision to drive the vaxx programme in the slightest.
We are currently in a pause while WHO gets it’s next scene ready.
Expect more and even worse when they get the worlds agreement.
If that’s not satan’s work, then I don’t know what is.
No cigar. I explicitly asked to leave Satan out of it. If you can’t come up with a Satan-free answer, ‘silence is golden’ applies.
BTW, if the fuckccination is supposed to be deadly, it’s not a question of a few thousand troops, it’s a question of potentially incapacitating the whole army. Why?
I gave an attempted answer elsewhere on this 🙂
I already told you.
Covid/Vaxx trumps EVERYTHING.
You can”t say that I can’t say it’s satan’s work because that is to deny the truth.
Your hatred of Russia blinds you from the truth. The percentage of Russians that had the injection is much lower than many countries, there was no green pass etc that we in the socalled democratic west had to accept, I am an Italian and our restrictions were horrific.
The health system in Russia is much better than many countries in the degenerate west.
I agree with your assessment of the author. Too biased to be taken seriously.
https://globalsouth.co/2023/06/02/comparisons-scott-ritter-after-his-russian-trip-and-a-fellow-called-edward/
Not sure whether Russian healthcare is way better than elsewhere, but it’s probably not too bad overall.
None of that, however, explains why everybody went along, and continues to, with convid, including WHO global oversight, if convid was a hoax, as widely believed. Well, there could be various explanations why they’d play ball, but – as I mentioned elsewhere – it doesn’t make sense that they’d fuckccinate up their population and especially the army.
In the entire Eastern Europe the percentage of people taking the injection was lower than in the West. In Ukraine also there is a low percentage of vaccinated people and no green pass was imposed.
This is stunningly naive. The take-up figures are simply invented, then manipulated, then fed through different outlets using different spin to reinforce a desired narrative.
In liberal media low vax uptake is portrayed as bad. In conservative media it’s portrayed as good. So, when the information-managers put out that Russia has lower vaccine uptake they know the liberals will think ‘bad Russia’ and the conservatives will think ‘good Russia’, in alignment with the desired outcome.
Truth is no one really knows the real uptake numbers anywhere. Or if they are known they are closely guarded. I think most likely no one has bothered to count. The vaccine was only a sideshow or additional narrative strand. I get the impression some data on mortality is collated but it’s of minor interest. The deaths are an unimportant side effects you see.
Africa was lowest and you can walk anywhere you want without any paper.
World champion in freedom 😋 .
https://linhdinh.substack.com/
This fellow is living a low budget travelogue life. Great readings, including hard hitting opinion on the CoronaPrank.
I can confirm Lynette’s assertions 100% …
Seems Italia has had a mortifying return to its love of Fascism (much more sophisticated this time around). The health care system was once one of the best in the world and free to all, including non-citizens. The same was true of the educational system.
Today, the few Italians who can afford it are treated in private clinics. Young people in droves go elsewhere to complete their studies. Massive floods regularly occur due to total lack of maintenance. The Army is no longer sent to help disaster zones.The military is employed to guard the illegal transfer (article 11 of the Italian constitution) of arms to a warring nation. The European Union is hard at work ruining Italia’s agricultural output (xylella in Puglia as one of many examples).
Italia no longer exists. It was once considered Il Bel Paese, however 100 years of fascistic manipulation (21 years under Mussolini and the rest as a colony of the USofAs) has wreaked endless havoc and left death and destruction in its wake. Povera Italia …
“Anyway, if these concerns are genuine, why not start by pulling provably unsafe Sputnik V from the market?
Or, at the very least, how about releasing the Phase III clinical trial data for Sputnik V—basic information that, to this day, is still not public?
Dr. Alexander Redko recently sent a letter to the Ministry of Health asking for this apparently extremely sensitive data. Why is it so difficult for the Ministry of Health to share what should be benign (and reassuring!) trial results?”
In October, the Ministry of Health approved a completely insane new rule, which allows for “updated” genetic COVID “vaccines” to be approved and released to the public, almost without testing, in as little as 16 days.”
Vagabard is doing good work revealing the collective insanity of Russia’s RNA Vaxx. The last sentence reports Ministry of Health behaviour that is criminally liable under Nuremberg code.
Riley, don’t you get it? This is the Off Guardian comments section. If Russia does it, then it’s good. If Russia’s government is with the WHO, then the WHO really cares about people. 😀
Okay Jeffrey, we acknowledge you passed reading at school, comprehension, on the other hand _ _ _
“Back in 2020, Kirill Dmitriev, WEF Young Global Leader, and the head financier of Sputnik V, was gushing about all the Big Pharma clot-shots:”
This is important. Given the ruin that WEF Young Global Leaders have brought to the EU$A, if Russian authorities do not neutralize this pest and others like him their country will be in big trouble very soon.
It’s a feature, not a bug. Putin is a WEF Young Global Leader himself and supports the transhumanist eugenics agenda 100%
The DEMOCIDE continues, unabated.
Do any of you still seriously think, that any nation’s leadership, is going to save you from government?
Nope they are more interested in saving there own skins than saving us from “government” 😕
The typical, bog-standard dictator (Putin, Erdogan, Xi, Genghis Khan, Napoleon et al) would likely argue that they do indeed save nations from Goverment. In fact, would that not be one of the basic prerequisites for any would-be dictator worth their salt?
A benign dictatorship can be considered to be superior to Democracy’s free-for-all for the uneducated, inexperienced and easily misguided. The wise, educated, person’s opinion (having once-upon-a-time read a book or two) being considered better than a mad rush of fools who never did.
Of course, dictators themselves have no need to be wise or literate. They simply need to learn the art of blowing out the brains out of anyone who is and/or hiring others to do the same; the only real skill required for such a position.
Another tricky bit of the equation is, of course, to ensure that dictatorships as a whole are generally benign and not simply serving the ends of the particular dictator in question.
Which unfortunately is rarely the case. After all, who aspires to be a dictator in the first place, other than those who have a basic need to dominate over others?
So, we need to be careful what we wish for. It’s important to get the dream correct from the outset… surely the lesson of the revolutions of the past … to dream beyond the overthrow of Marie Antoinette or Nicholas II and so avoid any potential unanticipated reigns of terror
It is curious that your list of dictators does not include Creepy Joe , Dictator Dan, Castreau, Bojo, Micron and so many other evil arseholes.
Our Dan?
He’s not a dictator, he’s just a CONTROL FREAK and an OCDer.
Dirty Deeds Done Dan Deep.
So a man who thwarts the City of London controlled Western governments from economically raping the Russian Federation and it’s dismemberment whist fighting back against the combined might of NATO encirclement with military bases and nuclear missiles plus the innumerable economic sanctions designed to weaken it as it did so many other countries ie Iraq, Venezuela, Iran etc is in the same category as dictators.
https://www.voltairenet.org/article188982.html
Putin ceased to be that man several years ago. In fact he never was quite that man because his opposition was not to NATO per se, it was to the small clique surrounding HRC who wanted a limited war with Russia that Russia would be scripted to “lose”. Putin felt he could not comply with this and see his country torn apart, and he feared his extreme nationalist wing would push him to answer any such attempt at limited war with a nuclear response. He attempted repeatedly to warn DC about this, but his warning fell on deaf ears pre-2014. After this time it was understood by the emerging globalist faction that HRC’s cabal needed to be curtailed and it was finally neutralized in 2016.
Your story about Putin taking on the City of London is just part of the I-M constructed for consumption by conservatives. There is no truth in it. Russia obeys the same financial realities as the West. BRICS is solely information-management, run from Goldman Sachs and the CIA
“ Your story about taking on the ICity of London s just part..”
https://www.voltairenet.org/article168007.html
Maybe it was a bit harsh putting Putin in the same category as other dictators. Though, did his stint as ‘Prime Minister’ under Medvedev really fool anyone?
Longevity in power, would be one of the key hallmarks of a potential dictator.
And there does seem to be a fair bit of natural camaraderie between Erdogan, Xi and Putin. Recognizing one’s own type or simply birds of a feather flocking together 🤔
A global-collaboration-of-the-gaps?
There seems to be an assumption here that Russia would be expected to be behave better than other nations. Able to rise to rise above the follies of lesser mortals. That in some respects it should therefore be judged more harshly. With this I actually agree. Nevertheless …
Are all ‘clot shots’ are created equal?
Sputnik was superior to Western vaccines for one very simple reason. It made the basic assumption that humans are humans, monkeys are monkeys (as did, incidentally, the Johnsson and Johnsson variation) and insects are insects.
Sputnik created its vaccine from a modified human cold virus, in contrast to those from Chimpanzee ( a la Astrazeneca deluded evolutionists-from-nothing) or those vaccines from insect/moth modified viruses. Evolution from a legitimate starting point vs evolution-ex
-ridiculoso.
So the ‘golden billion’ includes all 10 of Russia’s elites. What might that be as a percentage … ?
And Russia prefers collaboration to Russophobia? Who wouldn’t prefer to be the most popular guy at the party rather than everybody’s enemy? But actually The West did Russia a moral favour by becoming its enemy. Like the devil saying ‘I no longer wish to play with you’. Who gains most from that?
So it’s a global-collaboration-of-the-gaps. To the ever more insignificant segments of reality. Whilst the real wars of the world rage elsewhere
“Sputnik was superior to Western vaccines for one very simple reason. It made the basic assumption that humans are humans, monkeys are monkeys (as did, incidentally, the Johnsson and Johnsson variation) and insects are insects.
Sputnik created its vaccine from a modified human cold virus, in contrast to those from Chimpanzee ( a la Astrazeneca deluded evolutionists-from-nothing) or those vaccines from insect/moth modified viruses. Evolution from a legitimate starting point vs evolution-ex -ridiculoso.”
Sputnik is AstraZeneca, pure and simple. Tell us how “superior” that is.
And what “human cold virus”? When was such a virus physically isolated and purified? Proof?
https://viroliegy.com/2021/12/02/d-a-tyrrells-coronavirus-discovery-paper-1965/
‘Superior’ and ‘vaccines’ should not be used in the same sentence Jeffrey.
A lot of sick, suffering and dead Folks would attest to that.
If they could.
That was Jeffrey’s point I believe…
The proof is here, for those still open to questioning the “viruses don’t exist” belief system. A clear contrast is made between Sputnik and Astrazeneca’s offering.
https://www.rt.com/russia/500087-worlds-first-covid-19-vaccine-questions/
Ultimately, it doesn’t matter whether they’re using as delivery mechanisms chimp or human adenovirus vectors — or messenger RNA, for that matter — because all the clot-shots are delivering the same payload: DNA. They’re all just (slightly) different forms of gene therapy.
Now, if this were a real plague with a real virus, why not just use an inactivated virus in the vaccine the way we have always done? Why use a completely experimental technology that has never been widely used before, and which has never even undergone proper, longitudinal studies, for that matter?