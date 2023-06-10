Political satirist CJ Hopkins facing criminal prosecution

The Berlin Prosecutor’s Office has charged political satirist (and frequent OffG contributor) CJ Hopkins with:
“disseminating propaganda, the contents of which are intended to further the aims of a former National Socialist organization,”
The charge relates to CJ’s promotion of his 2022 book The Rise of the New Normal Reich, which has already been banned by Amazon in several European countries, and the cover art of which features a swastika:
The book is a work of political satire warning against the rise of fascistic government all around the world – and especially in Germany – during the “pandemic”.
According to a post on CJ’s substack, if found guilty he faces “imprisonment for not more than three years or a fine.”
Needless to say, OffG supports CJ 100%.
On principle we stand against any prosecution for simply sharing a photograph, fact or opinion – it is the very antithesis of free speech.
Moreover, in this instance, it is also entirely dishonest. Nobody who knows anything of CJ’s work would ever consider for a second he would promote fascism, and nobody who read so much as the title of his book could possibly mistake its true meaning.
Obviously, simply using the imagery of the swastika is not de facto promoting fascism, just ask literally hundreds of books and films through the decades.
Clearly this is nothing to do with so-called pro-Nazi propaganda, and everything to do with shutting down criticism of Germany’s mask-mandating, vaxx-pushing government.
A government that has resorted to using hypocritical faux-morality to smear its critics. punish dissent and attempt to intimidate other potential critics into keeping their mouths shut.
Ironically enough, this is entirely fascistic.
The prevention of this kind of abuse of power is the EXACT REASON free speech protections were signed into law in the first place.
You can read about the case in more detail on CJ’s substack
The German authorities seem to have a fascinating way with logic — they’re all for ‘free speech’ they say but then the proscribe what is actually free speech. A couple of recent examples were people being fined for openly supporting Russia in the the Ukraine conflict — apparently since the invasion of Russia has been declared illegal by the German government then they’re advocating lawbreaking which is an offense etc. etc.
Honestly, George Orwell couldn’t have dreamed some of this stuff up.
I expect that CJ Hopkins has been caught by similar ‘logic’. Nazism is one of those things that we “all know it when we see it” (we think) but if you try to actually come up with an explicit definition of what it is then you’re likely to draw a blank. It was one of those movements that started off as a quest for power using a handy populist movement that subsequently grafted onto it all sorts of theories to give it some kind of ideological underpinning. (The works prepared in the 1930s to try to give some intellectual substance to what was essentially anti-intellectual are kept tightly under wraps, of course — you have to be a bona-fide researcher etc. to access them.) The best description I know of the movement was a bit simplistic — “A bunch of gangsters in Armani suits” (a contemporary description, not mine I should add) — but its the sort of description that could cause trouble because it could be applied to a lot of contemporary ‘conservative’ politicians. That’s probably CJ’s offense. (Or as was remarked many decades ago — “There are no Nazis in Germany today — only ex-Nazis but then a growing country needs men of experience….”.)
The irony that the fascists we observed curtailing people’s rights are now crying about a book cover!?
That’s like social media censoring medical info but not the clearly actually illegal stuff on there.
