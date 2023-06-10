Political satirist CJ Hopkins facing criminal prosecution

The Berlin Prosecutor’s Office has charged political satirist (and frequent OffG contributor) CJ Hopkins with:

“disseminating propaganda, the contents of which are intended to further the aims of a former National Socialist organization,”

The charge relates to CJ’s promotion of his 2022 book The Rise of the New Normal Reich, which has already been banned by Amazon in several European countries, and the cover art of which features a swastika:

The book is a work of political satire warning against the rise of fascistic government all around the world – and especially in Germany – during the “pandemic”.

According to a post on CJ’s substack, if found guilty he faces “imprisonment for not more than three years or a fine.”

Needless to say, OffG supports CJ 100%.

On principle we stand against any prosecution for simply sharing a photograph, fact or opinion – it is the very antithesis of free speech.

Moreover, in this instance, it is also entirely dishonest. Nobody who knows anything of CJ’s work would ever consider for a second he would promote fascism, and nobody who read so much as the title of his book could possibly mistake its true meaning.

Obviously, simply using the imagery of the swastika is not de facto promoting fascism, just ask literally hundreds of books and films through the decades.

Clearly this is nothing to do with so-called pro-Nazi propaganda, and everything to do with shutting down criticism of Germany’s mask-mandating, vaxx-pushing government.

A government that has resorted to using hypocritical faux-morality to smear its critics. punish dissent and attempt to intimidate other potential critics into keeping their mouths shut.

Ironically enough, this is entirely fascistic.

The prevention of this kind of abuse of power is the EXACT REASON free speech protections were signed into law in the first place.

You can read about the case in more detail on CJ’s substack