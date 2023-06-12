WATCH: Exploding the Malthusian, Anti-Human One Health Myth

Dr Meryl Nass is joined by James Corbett to continue on from their previous discussion of the history of the World Health Organization, and the One Health Agenda, this time accompanied by Dr David Bell.

Where did the global biosecurity agenda come from? Where is it going, what was it intended to do? Was it hijacked, or was it always nefarious? How then do the IHR Amendments and Pandemic Treaty fit into this, and who were the funders?

Links and references are available through Children’s Health Defense and The Corbett Report.