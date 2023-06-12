Jun 12, 2023
Leave a comment

WATCH: Exploding the Malthusian, Anti-Human One Health Myth

Editor

Dr Meryl Nass is joined by James Corbett to continue on from their previous discussion of the history of the World Health Organization, and the One Health Agenda, this time accompanied by Dr David Bell.

Where did the global biosecurity agenda come from? Where is it going, what was it intended to do? Was it hijacked, or was it always nefarious? How then do the IHR Amendments and Pandemic Treaty fit into this, and who were the funders?

Links and references are available through Children’s Health Defense and The Corbett Report.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

For direct-transfer bank details click here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: The "New Normal", video
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments