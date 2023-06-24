DISCUSS: An attempted coup in Russia?

The breaking news from Russia today is that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, has “declared war on Russia’s military leadership”.

Allegedly, Wagner units have started moving eastwards from Ukraine toward Moscow, taking the city of Rostov-on-Don.

According to various reports from Western media outlets, the FSB has already opened criminal proceedings against Prigozhin.

Vladimir Putin addressed the nation a few hours ago, accusing the mercenary leader of treason and vowing “decisive action”:

Other reports claim the Russian air force has already taken out Wagner units.

So what’s going on here?

Is this another act of stage-managed conflict to fuel a narrative?

Are Wagner in the pay of Western nations in an old-fashioned colour revolution?

Is this the response of a Russian Military sick of Russia’s “special military operation”?

Or is Prigozhin the face of a Russian Nationalist movement who are tired of Russia working to a globalist agenda?

Will the “special military operation” morph into a Russian civil war?

Discuss in the comments below.