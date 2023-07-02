DISCUSS: Riots across France

The past five days have seen nation-wide riots break out across France.

These events were supposedly set in motion the death of Nahel Merzouk, an Algerian-French teenager shot by police after a car chase in Parisian suburb of Nanterre.

More specifically, when a “leaked” video that slightly contradicted the police’s version of events went “viral”, people took to streets, protesting the perceived violence and corruption of the police.

Over the days these protests have spread city-to-city, getting more violent and destructive as they go. So far over 1000 cars have been burned in the street, and hundreds have been arrested. Police stations in multiple cities were set ablaze. A prison was attacked with fireworks. The largest public library in Marseille also burned down.

Oddly, these protests have even spread over national borders to Belgium and Switzerland.

Polls allegedly show that over 75& of France would support Macron if he decided to send in the army. The mayor of a Parisian suburb was allegedly the target of a fiery assassination attempt.

The descent into chaos is all rather reminiscent of the riots following George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Just as in France, the Floyd riots were triggered by a “leaked” video going “viral”. There were other incidences which appeared to indicate campaign of deliberate incitement and provocation (for example original autopsy found cause of death to be cardiac arrest, but a private medical examiner hired by the family disagreed and called it asphyxia).

Another parallel is the sudden, uniform and intense escalation of the violence literally all over the country.

Black Lives Matter protesters took to streets in 2020, only to find pallets of bricks conveniently left out for their use.

In France there have been reported of rocket-propelled grenades being used, or automatic rifles – allegedly looted from gun stores. Looting is pervasive, with cars being rammed through store windows.

Of course, all this is fantastic fuel for yet another violently divisive political debate with two potentially equally unpleasant outcomes. Either you cheer on violence and chaos, or you ask the state to flex its muscles and lockdown society again.

We’re already seeing curfews being declared in some cities, and Macron is reportedly considering (yet another) state of emergency.

Is that the end game here? What do you think?

Are the riots organic or part of a psy-op?

What role will the army take moving forward?

Is Macron’s position threatened or not?

If so, who is his successor?

Will there be a new “state of emergency”?

In closing, I will say this: Staging nation wide riots would be a good use of an army of undocumented fighting-age young men you’ve smuggled into the country under the guise of “refugees”.