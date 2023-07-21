Sylvia Shawcross

Well its enough to drive you around the bend and put bubbles in your veins trying to understand the world as it is unfolding. Watching Mattias Desmet being interviewed here, I remember a criticism of his theory being that he attributes everything bad happening right now to the psychology of the masses and in effect I’m sure inadvertently ends up giving the blame to the people.

This criticism I believe came from CJ Hopkins and it is a valid argument.

Now Desmet warns that it is important for those who did not fall for the psychological games of Mass Psychosis with Covid not to fall for a second one…ie. blaming everything on an elite e.g. That, he guarantees is not the solution and is just more psychological trickery.

And I’m afraid I’m going with Hopkins on this one.

The people did not create the situations that caused them to react the way that they have. That was mostly orchestrated. The WEF website and all their stated goals are there for all to read. The truth about the vaccine at best not working and at worst damaging people has come out. The things being done in the name of carbon emissions is long and terrifying. The destruction of american/western culture is happening quickly. The new cultural inculcation and the rewriting of history is well under way. The relentless alienation provided by technology continues its rampage.

This is not psychology but tangible manufactured reality.

Now I was arguing with someone about the coming totalitarianism and socialism and communism when they, being far brighter than I am, pointed out that it is not any of these things. It is feudalism.

Did we think that thems with the money and power were actually going to give it all up when they finally pretend to save the world? Of course not. Did we think they would give up their jets and manors and caviar? Of course not. So eliminating the middle class and creating a government dependant slave class, well… we’re all going to be ploughing fields with our bony starvation fingers and fighting robots for the privilege. One day. Because they’ve cut our quotas of cricket caviar down.

We won’t be ranting about pronouns when we’re all called comrade or “hey you serf.” At least there will be that.

But I will take it one step further. If the solutions to the world problems are global in nature as they are repeatedly telling us rather than “community-oriented,” then instead of grassroots from the bottom up change, we’ll be needing top down change.

So from now on all members of the WEF must take public transportation. A meme came out recently stating that New Zealand’s new prime minister Chris Hipkin’s backup Air Force plane had the same emissions as driving three Ford Rangers to the moon. (That’s one leader of many so inclined.)

And we will be expecting them to be eating crickets only at their meetings. As well, those meetings must be held without air-conditioning in hot countries and solar/windmill provided heat in cold countries. They will dress only in plastic recycled clothes. And no high-end prostitutes… let them troll the streets like the rest of them.

They must set the example. If they do, maybe we’ll all do a nice happy little mass psychosis with them and they’ll be happy. Particularly when they give everything away and own nothing to do so.

But never mind all that.

The important thing is that the stage of absolute demoralization is in the works. Don’t go there. That’s what they want. And don’t do anything that makes you less than human. You are not a number. Next week we may discuss something utterly irrelevant just for a change. Perhaps the cost and carbon footprint of cricket feces disposal or why no one is in their right mind anymore and whether this is a good or bad thing.

Your earworm for the week:

Sylvia Shawcross lives in Canada. Visit her substack.