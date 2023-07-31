22 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Aliens R Real Edition

Our first memes in a many a moon, and it’s fittingly space-themed. As expected, the US Congress’ “UFO hearings” sparked a rash of meme activity. Enough to spark this back to life.

1.

Even the professional memers were getting in on the act.



2.

Weirdly, nobody really seemed to care about the “revelations” very much…



3.

…seriously, there were tons on this.



4.

We’ve entered bizarro world alright.



5.

It was actually heartening to see so many people thinking “psy-op”.



6.

And, indeed, “distraction”



7.

Speaking of secret child abuse rings…did you hear about this?



8.

In honor of recently departed Pride Month, and the corrupt establishment’s Rainbow Camouflage (a good name for a band).



9.

In other news, it was quite hot in some hot countries this week. Which means the world is ending, but we can save it by doing this…



10.

…and this…



11.

…and this.



12.

Someone needs to add “aliens” to his guys thumb.



13.

Then there’s the anti-family stuff.



14.

And the pro-vaccine stuff.



15.

Speaking of, did you know Pfizer’s vaccine supply contract was subject to an FOI request? I’m not going to judge until I can read the unredacted document. But I’m not optimistic.



16.

Of course, the odds of getting an unredacted copy are not good.



17.

“At Dystopia’s Crossroads” is a great title for a book. You can consider this an official copyright claim.



18.

It all makes you kinda nostalgic, don’t you think?



19.

But at least we still live in a democracy.



20.

Isn’t that basically what Covid was?



21.

This made me chuckle for – frankly – an embarrassingly long time. So I’m including it, if you want to maintain the “political” meme charade, pretend it’s making a point about a cashless society.



22.

Can’t even pretend this one is political, but as someone who struggles with this reality everyday I want you all to know my pain…



BONUS Non-memes

Technically not a meme, but definitely a joke, is how CNN explains percentages to its readers:

This is from an actual, supposedly serious article written by CNN’s senior data reporter. The ramifications are incredible.

Either they believe their readership is that stupid, they are that stupid themselves, they would like their readers to be that stupid…or some magnificent combination of all three.

…maybe most people really are that stupid. That’s a harrowing thought, but I guess it does explain a lot.

Technically not a meme, and definitely not a joke, but certainly very true…

Technically not a meme, definitely not a joke, certainly very true, and also pretty inspiring…

…we should all be proud of ourselves, you know.

Happy Monday.

Have a good day everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).

How to post your own memes in a comment: First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough. Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below. Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà! Disclaimer: OffG are not affiliated with the Postimage site in any way, and there are other free alternatives out there!