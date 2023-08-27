In April 1936, the bodies of five English schoolboys were found half-buried in the snow in the German Black Forest. The truth behind this appalling tragedy quickly became lost in a dense matrix of popular mythology and political expediency. It would take 80 years and the persistence of two men to reveal the simple but shocking facts.

In the post-covid, ‘post-reality’ age, we all need to remind ourselves of the fragility of our collective grip on truth. How quickly we can all willingly let go once a falsehood presents itself that flatters us or our prejudices. How easily we become invested in building complex fantasies of collective experience.

This film doesn’t just tell a shocking story of its own time, it reminds us that Truth has always been a minority interest, and that pursuing it can be hard and thankless work – but probably the most important thing any of us can ever do.