WATCH: Ted Walter on Peace, War and 9/11

Shortly before he passed away earlier this year, Dr. Graeme MacQueen sat down for one last project: a documentary film summarizing his life, his work, his activism for peace and his insights into the events of 9/11.
That documentary, Peace, War and 9/11, is about to be premiered online and in real life. Joining James Corbett to discuss the documentary, how it came about and how people can watch it is producer/director Ted Walter of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.
For links, sources and download options click here. For more Corbett Report content click here. You can watch the official trailer for Peace, War and 911 here.
