16 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 34

1.

It’s new booster season guys…



2.

You can always tell because it coincides with the latest variant.



3.

I’m sure this one is safe though.



4.

In other news, the US lost a jet this week…



5.

Not AGAIN!



6.

Turns out it was this asshole doing another heckin’ insurrection.



7.

Old but gold.



8.

Did you see the Canadian Parliament giving a standing ovation to a member of the SS?



9.

Well, you can’t patent eggs.



10.

Considering these people applaud Nazis and defend Big Pharma, pretty sure “left” should be in quotes.



11.

…case in point.



12.

My school had uniforms and small lockers, and I couldn’t be happier about that.



13.

Scrappy always felt like a narc to me.



14.

Not at all political, but it speaks to me.



15.

Well, if that’s what it takes to save the planet…



16.

Why do men keep thinking about ancient Rome? Where did this weird trend come from?



SAD BONUS MEME

Speaking of the fall of Rome…



HAPPY BONUS NON-MEME

Not a meme, but worth a laugh…

BREAKING: Ukrainian media edited Zelensky’s UN speech to make it look like he had a bigger audience They forgot to edit out Zelensky himself sitting in the audience. Look at the 0:14 mark pic.twitter.com/xA1DLr2eXH — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 21, 2023

Have a good day everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).

How to post your own memes in a comment: First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough. Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below. Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà! Disclaimer: OffG are not affiliated with the Postimage site in any way, and there are other free alternatives out there!