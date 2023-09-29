Sep 29, 2023
WATCH: How To Defeat BlackRock – #SolutionsWatch

After watching How BlackRock Conquered the World, we know all about the problem: a financial behemoth is flexing its monetary muscle to shape society in its image.

So what’s the solution? Boycotts? Buycotts? Can we strive for something different, or are we condemned to forever be out of credit at the karma bank?

Find out in this penetrating exploration of the problem of (and solution to) BlackRock.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
