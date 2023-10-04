US testing “Emergency Alert System” later today

Kit Knightly
The Federal government will be testing its nationwide “Emergency Alert System” (EAS) and “Wireless Emergency Alerts” (WEA) today – Wednesday October 4th – at 2.20pm Eastern time.
The WEA allows the Federal government to send a simultaneous message to every cellphone in the country, regardless of network, supposedly to notify people of emergencies. Unlike the British system, these alerts cannot be turned off.
The EAS affects any device that receives any kind of signal including radios, TVs and computers…
WHAT
WHY DIDN’T I KNOW ABOUT THIS UNTIL NOW?
why are they doing this? pic.twitter.com/q4lv5lhXLW
— shoe (@shoe0nhead) October 3, 2023
“Why are they doing this?” is a fair question.
According to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesman:
“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,”
…which is of course what they would say.
I suspect the real answer might be closer to “because we can, and we want everyone to know we can”.
With how little they are publicizing it you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s an experiment, that they’re hoping to start some kind of panic and see what happens.
Like they did in 2018 with the Hawaii fire, when a worker “pressed the wrong button” and “accidentally” caused a panic by “accidentally” sending out a warning of a completely non-existent ballistic missile attack.
Or maybe it’s about predictive programming, getting it ready to use for some future manufactured emergency. After all, think how easily you can fake a pandemic when you can hijack every cellphone and TV in the country and say “bro, there’s totally a pandemic, you’re not allowed outside to check”.
In that way it’s a perfect tool for the creation of psy-ops and false narratives, it even has a built-in “we didn’t do it!” clause, with FEMA officials warning that the software could be “hacked” by “hostile actors” to send fake messages:
Last year, a FEMA official told CNN that vulnerabilities in software that TV and radio networks around the country use to transmit emergency alerts could potentially allow a hacker to broadcast fake messages over the alert system.
Whatever the goal of the of drill it’s something to keep an eye on. It’s probably nothing, but anyone who has ever studied terrorist attacks or other psy-ops knows that government drills have a tendency to “go live”.
As a little free advice to our friends across the Atlantic: At 2pm today I would turn my phone off and leave it off for an hour or so. Who the hell knows what they’re up to.
If there was a real emergency it is likely that the communications systems would be down and nonfunctional before an alert could be sent. One pulse bomb strategically detonated in space is all it would take. Another scam to keep us afraid and compliant. Did not know about this “test” until I saw this on Off-Guardian. Will be turning my phone and computer off. Need to alert my family to do the same. Gotta go and send my own alert.
As an Alert & Warning SME, this is just a drill and is planned annually. The schedule for this one was set in January. It is particularly relevant right now since the Hawaiian authorities neglected to use the WEA system during the Lahaina fires. I have also seen broadcasters hacked and false messages sent out. I sent a tsunami warning message in January 2023 for southern California. One broadcaster was hacked and the message from them was “Bitch, run away”. Needless to say there was a lot of uproar over it.
These drills do uncover problems with the system. For example, some carriers do not follow FCC guidance and there is a lot of spillover from what should be localized alerts.
Unfortunately, drills under ideal, pre-scheduled circumstances do not reveal the biggest problem: failure of the system during a real emergency. By the time the authorities decided to issue an alert in Lahaina, the cell towers, which carry the signal, were burned down. In California, during wildfires, cell towers lose power or are burned down. During the typhoon in Guam, the entire system was taken down by high winds and the cell tower system did not have back-up power.
I could discuss this all day… in fact, that is what I do currently (I am an analyst for public safety land mobile radio systems and alert & warning systems and cybersecurity for public safety answering points (dispatch centers).)
I know the government is incompetent and seeking control and power over the population, but “sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.”
Never ascribe to the incompetence of the government and its various tentacles that which can be equally or better ascribed to malevolence.
They are doing it so 10 minutes after the start of the end of the world you can all be notified that the end is here and they plan to stop it from happening but they just had to notify you all to keep their grade A status.
That’s the best explanation I can find.
How about the zombie scare? Anyone in for that?
That is not totally ridiculous on a scientific basis. Anyone who follows Sasha Latypova’s work knows that we do not know much about what they put into the fake vaccines other than there was no apparent quality control so various lots should be identical. This was probably intentional to test various toxins and concentrations thereof on the teeming millions. It is loaded with DNA plasmids, purportedly used as a template to make mRNA and not completely removed as (previous) FDA regulations demanded. The RNA in the glop is quite a bit heavier re atomic mass of the polymers than was specified by the “manufactures.” Also many researchers have found graphene oxide in them, a powerful toxin and sensitive to EMF. Also many of the fake vaxxed have been shown to emit a MAC signal afterwards which is easily detectable on a laptop. The Zombie Apocalypse people think that there is a significant possibility that a frequency pulse or a series of pulses with a preset number of different frequencies could trigger something in the fake vaccines. Sort of how Seymour Hersh described the blowing up of the Northstream pipelines, but in this case it is the VAXXED who could be “blown up.”