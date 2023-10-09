UPDATED: Hamas declares war on Israel?

UPDATED 9/10/23 [Skip]
- Head of IDF announces “complete siege” on Gaza.
- Experts cast doubt on “intelligence failure” narrative.
- Fake news – video game footage passed of as real. Again.
- Domestic and international political reactions.
Earlier today, Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Israel, allegedly killing dozens. Israel has already struck back at Gaza.
According to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel is now “at war”. You can almost hear the glee in the words of the Atlantic Council’s experts.
It started this morning (the Washington Post has a handy timeline) with Hamas launching rockets at several Israeli cities including Tel Aviv.
After that Palestinian fighters broke through the Southern border, “taking over Israeli towns” and kidnapping civilians to use as hostages. We know this because they helpfully recorded themselves doing it and uploaded it to the internet.
Then came the insurgents on motorised hang-gliders:
The Israeli response has been as hard as you’d expect. Two hundred civilians are said to have been killed already.
Exactly 50 years and one day since the Yom Kippur war, we have a new war to talk about.
…and talk they are. Already the hot takes are flying around. Social media is the ultimate fog of war machine, and misattributed clips and photos are already being passed around. Just like the early days of the Ukraine “special military operation”.
This gels neatly with Todd Hayen’s column from this morning, reminding us in the age of technology visual evidence is not the touchstone it used to be.
Consider our banner image of war-torn Palestine…
…it was made with a generative AI. (A handy tool for any war photographers who don’t feel like visiting a warzone). How many images and how much footage of this war – or others – is produced this way? Who can say.
There’s already talk that, like in 1973, it could cause an energy crisis. Definitely something to keep in mind.
The most surprising thing about this attack is, well, that it was a surprise.
After all, you’d think an over-funded Israeli military would be well capable of both monitoring and countering any attack from the comparatively small and ill-equipped Palestinian forces.
For those who want an explanation, multiple outlets have already published stories detailing the “historic nature” of the “intelligence failures” that led to this point.
Smart work considering it only happened this morning. A quicker autopsy on a fresher body you will not find.
For those wondering why Hamas, who comfortably held the moral high-ground and the sympathies of Western leftists, would not only kidnap young women from “peace festivals” but also record themselves doing it and publish it to the internet – well, we have explainer pieces for that too.
So that’s how it happened and why it happened all explained before anybody can even be sure exactly what has happened. Very neat.
Nevertheless, other questions arise:
- How long will the “war” last? Who will win?
- Will it cause energy prices to increase?
- Will we see further increased military spending from NATO partners?
- Can we expect “terrorist attacks” in the West too?
One thing is certain, there will be a huge amount of social pressure on everybody to pick a side – to cheer and clap and boo and hiss. We would suggest holding back on that for now.
UPDATED 9/10:
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has promised a complete siege of Gaza, with plans to cut off all water, food and electricity supplies.
Several (self-proclaimed) intelligence experts and IDF veterans have taken to social media to claim there is no way the attack was a genuine surprise.
This video was posted to Twitter labelled “Hamas fighters downing an IDF helicopter”, and received over 2.5 million views. It is footage from the ARMA 3 video game.
There are signs we’re already seeing “blowback” in the UK, where prominent Jewish celebrities and journalists shared “concerning videos” of people waving Palestinian flags. The Mayor and Met Police have responded by promising increased “reassurance patrols”. How long before a ULEZ camera prevents a “terrorist attack”?
In the US it’s become a campaign issue overnight, with both Biden and Trump being blamed in various ways.
Global sides are being picked, with both Russia and Iran being blamed for enabling Hamas, while their weapons are said to come from Ukraine or Afghanistan or Russia pretending to be Ukraine. Nobody is quite sure. Zelensky, clearly knowing who signs his checks, has already compared Hamas to Russia.
As if Mossad was not aware of an operation this size!
I see the BBC are going large on the “Israel’s 9/11” angle. Good luck with that.
Here’s a good summary of the case for the war in Israel being real and not a hoax.
Is Israel Weaker Than Widely Seen in Hamas/Palestine “War”? | naked capitalism
A splendid site revealing the truth about Israel’s fatal weakness – it’s sheer good hearted faith in its pathetically weak resources which are clearly no protection against the might of Allah. This site also keeps us up to date on the ongoing struggle against the deadly covid pandemic.
Like I said, I know nothing. But here’s an interesting suggestion some guy who reads up on these things sent me: “Hamas fooled Israel’s advanced surveillance by doing all of its planning offline, and false alarms at the border caused lazy complacent border monitors to ignore the alarms, or even find ways to shut them off.”
So there’s at least one possible answer as to why Israel’s advanced “intelligence” might not have had pre-warning that doesn’t involve hoax/falseflag/this isn’t real theorizing.
“a failure to connect the dots like we so famously had with 9/11.” (from the link)
Yeah we’ve seen this movie.
Yeah as if they had never war gamed that one…duh.
All will be revealed in good time but make no mistake, Israel knew what was coming…
The Ukraine war has caused an ammunition shortage in Israel–and, concurrently, many Ukrainian weapons have ended up in Palestine. In addition, Hezbollah is getting involved, and Hezbollah is a force to be reckoned with. These, and not a hoax, may be the reason for the lukewarm response.
Hamas is run by the same globalists running Israel, America, Ukraine, Europe, UK, Oz – everywhere. The leadership are all the same, all selling the same covid schtick, all vaxing their own people. The wars are as fake as the pandemic. 90% illusory with 10% collateral damage to help the story go over. They don’t mind killing their own people with the vax so why would they care about killing a few of them with bombs?
This is Ukraine all over again. Mass casualties you are told about until the cows come home but NEVER see, cgi where there shouldn’t be any if the war was really happening, old pics being recycled as new, and stupid dumb fuck sob stories designed to rot your brain and destroy your critical faculties.
Wake up while you still can.
hamas air units are again in the sky today landing and taking old woman hostage and making getaway in golf buggies.
imagine if it was your granny being taken on a golf buggy ride to hell.
i saw the clip and someone had edited on the movie music violin from spielburgurs shandlers list.
“..suggest holding back for now.”
Alas, the Zionists didn’t hold back !
9/11 story remixed, just this time there is deranged degenerated Bibi creature in the game, with a nuke button.
After a “colossal intelligence failure” things have magically improved overnight.
WSJ’s intelligence: Iran is behind.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/foreigners-missing-after-terrifying-red-dawn-moment-israeli-rave
I wonder, will we able to start huge PEACE PROTESTS?
There were virtually none in case of Ukraine.
Have we become Martin Seligman‘s dogs?
These sorts of Israeli-Psyops generally seem to be engineered when there is something BIGGER and more disturbing afoot. What are they trying to distract us from?? Whatever it is, must be enormous, because I’ve not heard the word WAR mentioned so often in the last 24-48 hours.
be vigil lant hamas para gliders are incoming
the new u2 doodle bombs dropped by evil brown muscle lamic hands handgrenades.
listen listen to the sewing machine paraglide nazi arab motors fut fut fut futting as they get closer for your rape and slaughter.
on the sacred torah talmud chabad days allotted
like isis few ask who hamas work for
the dates and the numbers the timings are all
saturn
My astrological adviser says that yesterday was the peak of Mars square to Pluto. A day for heavy potential by all accounts.
Hamas killed / kidnapped many people (including foreigners) at this dumb located Rave party of thousands at ~ 7,00 AM close to the Gaza fence: “Tribe of Nova”.
Many were too high, drunk or wasted to realise the attack on time.
FO shill.
There are shills here fro both sides. They cleverly feed both sides with enough ammo to keep the pointless debate going. Pointless because they run both sides.
Yinon Plan ?
Could this be the start of the implementation of the Yinon plan ? And also the start of the rebuilding of the temple ? Is this why the funding of the Ukraine has been slowed ? To concentrate resources on something big in the Middle East ?
one way or another by talmud hook or crook everyone has a date with the wickerman
oded yinon
new khazaria
final solution
call it what thou wilt
baal molech blood soil festivities
or the crops may fail
One thing this Israel/Palestine thing has made clear is that there can’t be any war in all recorded history whose cause was the one given by recorded history. And that’s why the hack servants of the parasite class are so obsessed with being “on the right side of history”. “History” is always the bullshit cover story.
MIHOP.
Fuck me, here we go again. We will soon have to tolerate the new repeated tag line of “I stand with Israel”. What will be the new macarena to show ones solidarity? Kneeling, changing FB profiles, bumper stickers, a star of david on ones forehead?.
https://efrat.substack.com/p/israel-hamas-war-an-update
Inevitable allegation from the inevitable source, WaPo: “It was Iran wot dun it.”
The timeline does not work… this wasn’t organised since August… it had to have taken much longer. Also, if it involved international meetings, especially in a CIA, Mossad hotspot like Lebanon, someone would have intercepted it.
Still no boasting about how Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense shield stopped the nasty “5000 Palestinian Rockets” !! Surely the sky would have been lit up like Guy Fawkes Night – meaning there must be reports about those “5000 Rockets” exploding in the air ?
A family member stated the conviction that the Russians had jammed it.
I don’t know anything. But here’s something some weird guy who actually follows these things told me: “the idea that Israel knows everything and let this happen as a casus belli for attacks on Hamas, Syria and Iran makes no sense. They were this close – holds fingers so close together – to getting ‘normalization’ with the Saudis, which the right-wingers took to be the final step. It will be months if not years before ‘normalization’ is again palatable in the Arab world, and it will be less likely the more Palestinian civilians are killed.”
I know, on here, everything is a hoax. But that I doubt. I think that maybe some things are hoaxes. Some things are not. And I suspect most things are in-between.
Given the number of false flags and hoaxes initiated in the last 90 years (particularly ongoing for last 3 years) the default position has to be this is a likely contender.
– Israel will have numerous intelligence sources within Gaza, so didn’t they have any inking? In Gaza, if we are to believe the narrative they know Israel would hit back big. And Hamas I dont think are known for their military planning and prowess.
Of course this could all linked to next plan to start more wider wars in their attempt to destroy humanity. It could be a distraction to take the heat off the various scandals in Israel. The precise role, motives and control of Hamas leadership at this point hard to fathom.
As the article suggests keep an open mind, be sceptical and watch events carefully. We’ve seen too many far from Oscar deserving hoaxes to let our guard down.
Pearl Harbour all over again.
Great for GOP candidates! Repulsive Neocon Chair of Republican National Committee, Ronna Romney McDaniel: ““I think this is a great opportunity for our candidates to contrast where Republicans have stood with Israel time and time again and Joe Biden has been weak,” McDaniel said on Fox News on Saturday…as Hamas terrorist forces attacked civilians, killing seniors at a bus stop and abducting and killing an apparent German citizen in Israel for a music festival.”…https://www.themidwesterner.news/2023/10/ronna-mcdaniel-israel-war-a-great-opportunity-for-gop-candidates/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/is-the-gaza-israel-fighting-a-false-flag-they-let-it-happen-their-objective-is-to-wipe-gaza-off-the-map/5835310
The Israeli prime minister has thrown down the gauntlet (aka – iron glove):
“I say to the residents of Gaza, Leave Now, because we will operate forcefully everywhere !”…
How remarkably similar his warning is to the advice US forces gave to the residents of Falluja, Iraq, before reducing Falluja to an unlivable rubble…
Isreali jets have already bombed Gaza from on high, reducing some buildings to rubble…
Expect Israeli ground forces (with tanks) to push into Gaza and drive all the residents towards the Egyption border ? The final cleansing of Gaza ?
Such would create much needed lebensraum in the likelihood of a exodus of many from The Ukraine, should it go down ?
Netanyahu obviously wants to go out in a Blaze of GORY.
One of the prerogatives of psychopathic leaders.
Former IDF are questioning the narrative:
https://www.sott.net/article/484970-Israel-in-state-of-war-with-Hamas-after-Palestinian-militants-launch-unprecedented-incursion-into-Israel-UPDATES#comment475653
False flag!!! I’ll spare you the videos, but my morning started with my father sending me videos of IDF soldiers slaughtered in their barracks still in just their underwear, to which both of us as former service people ourselves immediately agreed that it’s im-fucking-possible! I did a service with IDF and have been to most bases in the south, and the ones close to the borders are always on highest level security alert: armed guards on towers 24/7 and all personnel are required to carry their personal weapons at all times… including sleeping with it literally under your mattress exactly for such situations! So how the hell could a group of Palestinians break into a base and make it all the way to the barracks unnoticed and unheard? I saw the media trying to sell a story that Iranians provided some equipment that jammed the electronically monitored fence, but any disturbance immediately notifies command and control center in Israel’s equivalent of the pentagon and someone would be immediately in touch with the bases’ commanders especially in the middle of the night. But even if that story is true, where were the night guards not to see the combatants approaching and alert everyone? With bases neutralized, there were no one to come to help the civilians in the area… how convenient.
https://twitter.com/Dr_logicaI/status/1710794054953553927 ex-IDF soldier explains that the events that took place today are impossible. She was a boarder observer with the highest tech available. “If a bird came close we knew” “Even even a cockroach came to our fenced border we knew” “How did 400 hamas pass through today”?
https://efrat.substack.com/p/israel-hamas-war-an-update I served in the IDF 25 years ago, in the intelligence forces. There’s no way Israel did not know of what’s coming. A cat moving alongside the fence is triggering all forces. So this?? What happened to the “strongest army in the world”? How come border crossings were wide open?? Something is VERY WRONG HERE, something is very strange, this chain of events is very unusual and not typical for the Israeli defense system.
Where are the fucking videos you fucking piece of shit liar posting the same bullshit everywhere?
“False flag!!!”
By false flag in this case you mean a “9ll Event”. Could be.
All the evidence points to 911 being staged by the Deep State: most probably by the Bush / Cheyney regime, and certainly with Mossad involvement in and near the buildings that went down after secretly being wired with military grade nano-thermite explosive. Netanyahoo was given a standing ovation by both Houses of Congress.
My guess is they sent cats to opposite side of the base and since all the guards attention were directed to the cats, the para jumpers simply sailed into the fort and took it over.
Tip of the day; Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
Current (Amps) events, polarize (Charge, voltage) the community who become energized and demand action (Power)
A good question:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/is-the-gaza-israel-fighting-a-false-flag-they-let-it-happen-their-objective-is-to-wipe-gaza-off-the-map/5835310
Arafat said that “Hamas is Israel’s creature”
Israeli Deep State likely to have set this up as their 911.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Hamas
This is slightly OT but I thought the “star gate” theory could be key. I’m just into the 3rd of seven books by Zecharia Sitchin, The Earth Chronicles, and the information in these books obtained from thorough study of ancient clay tablets and other archeological finds seems to back up the theory, and would at least partly explain why Palestine is such a hotly fought over region. Here goes.
A deeper look at the battle for Jerusalem (and other hotspots for modern-day warfare):
Gerald Clark (“The Anunnaki of Niburu…”) cites William Henry as believing that the Jewish people were selected as the “guardians of the portal” (stargate / merkaba) that was built beneath the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
Note: The Jewish star resembles the drawing of the merkaba….
“Competing clandestine government organizations are struggling through proxy means to take control of ancient extraterrestrial (ET) technology that exists [in various locations around the globe], in order to prepare for an impending series of events corresponding to the ‘prophesied return’ of an advanced race of ETs.”
An independent archaeologist that discusses a direct link between the ancient ET presence in Sumer (southern Iraq) and current US focus on the regime of Saddam Hussein, is William Henry.
Henry’s main thesis is that there existed in Sumerian times a technological device which he describes as a ‘Stargate’ (merkaba), that the Anunnaki/Nephilim used to travel back and forth from their homeworld and the Earth, and also how they travel around the galaxy.
There is a very plausible case that supports Henry’s thesis of a power struggle that goes to the heart of the ET presence and the continued clandestine suppression of ET related information and its full implications.
paragliders are the game changer here hare here today dimona
tommorow london and new york and with swift tail winds maybe even canuckstan
Hamas airborne force has landed in the area of the nuclear power plant in Dimona and a battle is taking place in the area of the military base providing security for the facility.
For ‘provoked’ read ‘unprovoked’
For ‘unprovoked’ read ‘provoked’.
(G.Orwell)…
David (PLI) has only F-15s to fight with
The Bully Goliath has motorised hang-gliders.
I’ve not yet seen any footage of The Bully towing away one of (PLI) David’s F-15s
though footage of the Unidentified person in (his) Flying Object (aka – motorised hang-glider) went viral…And everyone laughed, guffawed, and thought the latter ridiculous…
(The use of ridicule against an Enemy de-humanises that Enemy)…
(The Meme Factory is working Overtime to Meme the Theme)…
Correction: For F-15s read F-16s or F-35s. David has both.
Just after the Tory conference in the U.K
Labour Party Conference starting on Sunday(today)
Not forgetting they love to do all of this killing on certain Hebrew holidays
Seem very organized and planned by the anti S lot.
PTB: You better stand with Israel or ELSE! AND Ukraine. And don’t forget to get fully vaxxed.
Im saving all the CO2 in my house the best I can, as I wanna do all what my government tell me I should do!
I was considering the other day about the rising cost of fuel for my car as the winter season comes in, and wondering how far they’ll push it this time???
Amidst the savage bloodletting that’s been instigated in the Middle East, and how it may well escalate into a full blown war in that region, it’ll also serve as the necessary cover story for the extortionate price of fuel which will now follow, as the economic war on the people worldwide deepens..
Anybody else feel that this is the time when Iran will stage an attack on Israel and all hell will be let loose?
Peace be with you.
Oil rocketed to $100 per barrel after 911. For the present event oil price has already soared near $100 because of the Ukraine event; so will it climb to $200?
“The best time to make money is when there is blood on the streets” — Rockefeller
The corporate legacy media will loop and run this “story” 24/7/365 until some other incident takes the fore or the reason this “war” is being used as a distraction is no longer needed. The world is indeed taking sides and as we see the Global South and much of the Arab block are not signing on to play for or be on the Washington/London/Tel Aviv/Brussels team. We need to search for what else is going on, the global elites are trying to hide or distract us from.
The clown show in D.C. with all the calls, concern crocodile tears about what a government funding shutdown would mean for Ukraine (a totally corrupt and failed state is merely conduit for: grift, money laundering and pilfering by US politicians and a not so proxy war against Putin and Russia) and the House Speaker issue are part of this distraction but I think something much more sinister is afoot
It is always about what we’re not paying attention to. Another diversion, and a perfect excuse for WWIII, further supply chain issues, definitely a big rise in fuel costs, the final implosion of the US dollar, food shortages, covidiocy no longer working as well as intended so more fear of something is needed, endless arguments about the “right to secure one’s borders,” further demonization of whichever enemy one chooses, on and on it goes. Meanwhile, what? I guess we will see.
Just wait until Israeli intelligence establishes that the weapons used by Hamas come from stashes purloined by the Ukronazis and sold on ebay.com and ali baba … Internet Crackdown!!!
The entire Western media has turned into the Israeli news.
the club members are little helpers for
baal and molech
alas the blood is the juice
The smell is 9/11 on time lapse. No time wasted. The USSA is sending over a fleet which contains the USS Liberty v. 2.0, which is destined to be sunk bythe Israelis wearing Iranian burkas.
The IDF did not disguise themselves when they gunned U$$ Liberty and its crew because they did not expect any survivors. When told about this barefaced terrorist atrocity President Lyndon Johnson reportedly said, “I am not going to embarrass our closest ally for the sake of a few dead sailors”.
I guess one could say that a very rough beast is slouching towards Bethlehem …
Nothingyahoo
Frantz Fanon:
The basic confrontation which seemed to be colonialism versus anti-colonialism, indeed capitalism versus socialism, is already losing its importance. What matters today, the issue which blocks the horizon, is the need for a redistribution of wealth. Humanity will have to address this question, no matter how devastating the consequences may be.
For a colonized people the most essential value, because it is the most concrete, is first and foremost the land: the land which will bring them bread, and above all, dignity.
And it is clear that in the colonial countries the peasants alone are revolutionary, for they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The starving peasant, outside the class system is the first among the exploited to discover that only violence pays. For him there is no compromise, no possible coming to terms; colonization and decolonization is simply a question of relative strength.
They realize at last that change does not mean reform, that change does not mean improvement.
When we revolt it’s not for a particular culture. We revolt simply because, for many reasons, we can no longer breathe.
Violence is man re-creating himself.
“This or that? The choice is y(ours).” — Black Sheep
Sorry Charlie. Redistribution of wealth is nothing less than theft and communist bullcrap. What is needed is for the “ruling class” to step back and leave people to make it or break it on their own in a fair uncorrupted freedom. Colonized countries as you call them should be left to their own designs and sink or swim on their own merits without being suppressed by unfair competition
, mega corporations, big banisters, and would-be overlords.
“fair uncorrupted freedom” Wow! I’m gonna need to really read up on that one, especially how to achieve it, you sly Rothbardian …
From what I’ve seen “The Left” have, naturally without any hesitation, taken the mainstream claim at face value. Israel suffered a surprise attack from a Palestinian uprising. Here are a sample of memes:
“Netanyahu regime staggered by Palestinian uprising”
“Israel’s Alleged Invincibility Was Dispelled As An Illusion”
“It Was Totally Unprepared For Hamas’ Hybrid War Tactics”
It’s the 9/11 “blowback” thesis all over again. And note how, for all the “anti-establishment” swagger, this line feeds into Israel’s claim to be “merely defending itself”.
We have someone who flys one of these motorized hang gliders over our property. I can hear when takeoff, about a kilometer, is and it never goes very fast. It is much better than the noisy NATO military jets that fly even lower, scraping the tops of the trees. Disturbing not only me but also anything living like birds, mammals and bees.
At first the hang glider disturbed me (but it doesn’t anymore), and I had imagine what I could do had I been over at the neighbors doing target practice. Still every time one of the jets fly over ( I have gotten very good at timing them by there sound), I wish I had a golf ball teed up to hit them m-fers square in the windshield.
I keep a pile of rocks, perfect throwing size, handy in the middle of my rocky farm, just in case (and in solidarity with other rock throwersj. Its easy to see the futility of my defense (but still) and of attack hang gliders.
once aloft up above the terra firma
of the chosen lands of abraham
the motorized new nazi arab paragliders motor
of the fallen is impossible to shoot down.
even with 666 uzi idf machine guns
you see the sewing machine motor on the para gliding
reaches mach 2.7
the speed of khazar msm light
2 fast for the 5 eyes 2 sea
Propaganda must ding the audience’s spidey senses.
So for Millennials – today’s middle bracket – that means God-awful EDM and stunning Instagram images.
What happens in Gaza: Paragliders, with slo-mo imagery glide in to a techno-dance “peace party” in the desert where oblivious youth twitch to the frequencies.
Not being snarky… this hits the vibes. It’s targeted.
Something seriously gashed this narrative… but hit the right tunes and the mass will swallow it.
“This much is true.”
But there is more to the story.
Hamas was created by Israeli intelligence to thwart more radical factions many years ago. Israel has villainized FALSE enemies Palestine, Iran & Syria to feed it’s western style Capitalism+WAR operating system just as the US & West has done same with Russia, China and any country not following orders or is a likely exploitable colony. The truth is the Western operating system requires permanent WAR to be foreign and now domestic policy, to keep all heathens, “waste people” from self-governing peace like any common sense ordinary person would in the 21st C. In the long view, Capitalism & WAR are synonymous.
Israel-Gaza Clash Is More Than Bad Neighbours – Security failure points to bigger agenda; a 9/11 pretext to strike further afield
Those cheering on either side in this war are missing the point.
The barbarity inflicted upon the innocent is abhorrent. The truth behind the sabbath attack in the Gaza environs has yet to emerge.
The events are not the end but the beginning, however decisive the Israeli response.
There are many threads to our agenda-driven world. And a media which ticks only the boxes of selected issues, will never tell you the news, let alone those first three letters.
Journalist and podcaster Efrat Fenigson, who did her military service in Israeli intelligence, said on the evening of the attacks: “There is no way, in my view, that Israeli intelligence did not know of what was coming… Something is very wrong; something is strange. This chain of events is very unusual.”
She is not the only person with military service to come forward and say that to approach the border without detection was near impossible.
God bless all.
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/crisis-update-israel-gaza-clash-is
Ah but see they never imagined Hamas would use Motorized Hang-gliders! Those 5pmh mofos took them totally by surprise.
Just like those 2 planes bringing down 3 buildings on 9/11.
Zero Hedge asserts the image of dozens of slo-mo hang gliders as the most terrifying image…
Well, only if you are completely and totally a victim and unprepared. Which ain’t Israel.
= discombobulous narrative. Even the controlled alt media does not have a script.
Prime Minister Meir: These people. They’re sworn to destroy us. Forget peace for now. We have to show them we’re strong. We have laws. We represent civilization. Some people say we can’t afford to be civilized. I’ve always resisted such people, but I don’t know who these maniacs are and where they come from. Palestinians? They are not recognizable. You tell me what law protects people like these.
Today I’m hearing with new ears.
Every civilization finds it necessary to negotiate compromises with its own values. I’ve made a decision. The responsibility is entirely mine.
the children of israel can only be safe in a new land that land empty now and owned by globo homo corporations of new york the land of ukrainia is now new khazaria
a transfer agreement must be signed the world must raise 666 trillion dollars so the innocents of tel aviv can go home now
Hamas has declared they want to kill 6 million and wipe Israel completely of the map. This is what the free and civilised world are up against (sarc).
Seems that Israel is moving forward with its accelerationist tactic. Most likely they encouraged the takeover of the AL -Asqa mosque knowing full well it would serve to trigger Hamas.
The paraglider seems like a ridiculous propaganda attempt. Those are extremely easy targets and seems extremely unlikely a single one of them would make it seeing as many civilian Israelis are armed.
We must of course be wary and question everything that passes for “news.”
TPTB cannot be unaware of that trend; so what’s in it for them that we must take nothing at face value?
Can we box our suspicions in one corner of our minds and only use it when viewing MSM “news?” Or will they eventually spread out to cover ever more of our thinking to where we no longer believe anything (just as Dr. Hayen had noted in his article)?
At any rate, we must never imagine we’ve got a leg up on TPTB this time around.
The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978) – YouTube
Or Marc Bolan/T Rex’s ‘You won’t fool the Children of the Revolution’
T-Rex – Children of The Revolution – YouTube
But they were ALL TOTALLY WRONG.
more music and lyrics
Living Colour – Type
Well this is certainly going to put Zelenskii into the shade…
and it’s going to put the next jab roll-out into the shade…
and it’s going to put the imminent global banking crash into the shade…
and it’s going to put the implementation of several further steps towards the “Great Beset” into the shade…
Well, isn’t that handy…!
My anonymous source (NYT) says that Friday there will be an Op-ed by B.O. (remember him?) that will explain that the best way to support Israel is by sending more weapons to Ukronazia, getting our mRNA booster shots, and leaving our savings just where they are … makes sense, no?
The paragliders are a nice touch. A scene right out of Escape from Los Angeles!
these are special paragliders so advanced that you can take off from underground
how best to imagine think of a harrier jump jet vtol only made of prison sheets empty jaffa orange boxes and blacked up idf actors playing the evil doers
Anyone with any political and basic human conscience cannot support the anti-human construct called Israel.
Politics has a corrosive effect on conscience. Having a political conscience is anathema to having a true conscience. Your statement about Israel shows your political view so stop trying to convince people that true conscience is involved. Your sanctimony is pharisaical.
But wouldn’t you think political conscience vs. “true” conscience is just another one of those tedious false binaries?
Here’s a thesis: the Ukraine/Russian conflict was a distraction/diversion from the covid/climate “issue”. Perhaps this Israel/Palestine thing is similar? And yes I know that both precede 2020 but that doesn’t change the thesis.
Here’s an interesting thread:
https://twitter.com/DanielLMcAdams/status/1710866841583714415
This Israel/Palestine matter has been ferociously divisive. Those who were united e.g. in their supicion of the covid tale are now suddenly at each other’s throats. I wonder if that was the aim?
The media might like to picture it that way, but I think those of us who were united in our suspicion of the covid tale from the start are every bit as united in our suspicion of everything else that is horizontally vomited out of the media’s many mouths.