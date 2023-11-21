Is Gaza genocide being used to push fake “multipolar world” as a “solution”?

Catte Black
This comment by a reader calling himself “Théophile Gautier” appeared on OffG last week. We find the take interesting and worthy of discussion (our emphasis)
“I see more people now saying the point is division and distraction and I agree and it’s gratifying to see people waking to new realities. However I think it may be even one step more cynical and diabolical.
I believe from what I see that we may soon witness a “flip of the script”. I believe Israel may soon be dropped by everyone but the so-called “alt right” who will elect to go down with her ship.
I believe the majority of the media will fall behind the so-called “silent majority” of ordinary people and begin more and more to condemn Israel.
Eventually the politicians will “reluctantly” follow suit, Israel will be condemned in the UN and there will be promises of punishment, war crime trials etc.
I believe this may be presented to the masses as a “triumph for the common man”, and we will all be flattered that our protests and righteous anger have prevailed. But in reality this will all have been planned.
On the back of this I believe the controlled independent media will join with the “enlightened” mainstream in calls for action to be taken to prevent such abuses as those done by Israel ever happening again. This will be presented to us as a “new age of accountability and direct democracy”, which will be a lie.
I believe the masses will support this in the false belief a new age of hope is dawning.
In reality I believe this will be when Agenda 2030 begins to be seriously introduced and large central authority given to the UN or perhaps a newly created body at first in the pretence of holding nations accountable and only later will the truth become obvious to all, but by then too late.
I do not claim this will definitely happen, but I fear it may.”
Is there any truth in this analysis?
It’s certainly true the controlled media are increasingly giving a lot more space to the plight of the people of Gaza than is usual in their coverage of imperial/zionist wars. For example…
- The BBC: invited UN Envoy for Palestine Theresa Albanese on to Newsnight, where she was permitted to humiliate host Kirsty Wark and primetime publicise the Palestinian plight – without having her microphone mysteriously disabled.
- The NEW YORK TIMES: on Nov 18 ran the screaming front page headline – The War Turns Gaza Into a ‘Graveyard’ for Children” .
- CNN two weeks ago, the CIA’s own Anderson Cooper interviewed a nurse with ‘Doctors Without Borders’ who detailed – primetime to a potential audience of millions – the horror and “desperation” she witnessed in Gaza.
- CNN again, just last week, Jake Tapper attacked the “right-wingers” in the Israeli government, even raising the spectre of false-flag terrorism.
- The LA TIMES Nov 19, featured a professor of Genocide Studies claiming we need to “to forefront Palestinian voices and experiences, to humanize Palestinians in the face of attempts to demonize and silence them”.
- BBC Verify – the BBC’s brand new “fact checking” section – spectacularly took down Israeli claims about the al Shifa hospital.
This certainly is a considerable amount of mainstream coverage for a suppressed minority to get. Compare and contrast this with the same media’s treatment of Yemen, for example.
The BBC Verify example was taken up by notionally alternate media channels as evidence the mainstream was seeing the light. For example Novara Media released a video titled “Now Even the BBC Is Seeing Through Israel’s Lies”
Hmmm. Really? This is the level of naivety we feel appropriate? Let’s do better.
As another commenter appositely observed –
It’s not enough to say “well thank goodness CNN have seen the light”, or “well it’s nice to see Doctors without Borders on the right side for a change.” Because that’s not how these things work. The mainstream is never gonna “see the light”, it will always, always ALWAYS follow the agenda of the tiny minority who own and control it.
Exactly. This is a reality we can’t ignore. The controlled media are showing us the evils in Gaza because for some twisted reason their controllers want us to see and deplore the very slaughter they have created.
The big question that should be flashing in pink neon in all our minds is
WHY?
Why do they want you to be shocked, traumatized, sympathetic toward their own victims?
Is this about cynically playing both sides to keep the controversy at boiling point – the ancient ploy of divide and rule, a first step in an Orwellian “forever war”?
Or is “Thèophile Gautier’ correct? Is this the first part of a bait and switch aimed at persuading people they want and need the Great Reset’s Brave New Multipolar World as the only way to stop the killing of innocents?
Are they hoping we will all be so traumatized by their endless snuff films of death and destruction we will grab at the first offered chance of ‘peace’, even if it involves being ruled by the UN/WEF/CFR nexus?
Is this indeed how the global managers intend to finally shed their “collective west” skin and transform into the Multipolar World of the 4th Industrial Revolution/Great Reset?
The new – inclusive, “equitable” and far worse tyranny.
Could even the manipulators of this sad world be that cynical and duplicitous?
It’s way too early to say anything like this is in the cards, of course. All we can say is the evidence does not in any way rule it out at this time.
And let’s never forget –
- The scamdemic taught us how tightly networked the global leadership is behind the facade of conflict. §
- We know already the covid narrative failed in its bid to herd us into Agenda 2030 ten years before the deadline.
- We know since then that agenda has retreated from the spotlight but is still creeping into position, masked by endless war, slaughter, fake crises and cardboard cut-out “politics”.
A bait and switch of the magnitude described by our reader might seem extreme and improbable – but then wouldn’t the pandemic lie have seemed that way five years ago?
So, let’s remain alert – and take nothing for granted. These are treacherous and strange times.
Tell us what you think. Is this a “crazy conspiracy theory” or a plausible interpretation of current events?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
I think there is an evident narrative shift. This shift is accompanied by a geopolitical, economic and financial transformation, as increasing amounts of capital and resources move from west to east. The Belt and Road project is looking more and more like the centre of a new Eurasian based global economy.
That nearly every globalist organisation, think tanks and major philanthropic foundation has been discussing and planning for this new global economic paradigm for more than a century is not a “coincidence” that should be overlooked in my view.
The BRICS led “global south” is emerging as the justification for multipolarity. This, in turn, looks set to be the foundation of real “global governance” under a “transformed” UN. Guterres almost open hostility to Israel’s “right to defend itself” was very significant in my view.
This is a fascinating thread that it seem few are willing to pull. Thanks so much.
As the author of this comment I thank OG for paying it attention. I believe the media activity since I posted it has proved my suspicions to be quite well founded. I hope people will awaken to such a ruse if it continues to develop.
Plots within plots?
5D Chess?
Who knows, but I wouldn’t put it past the Pricks.
It’s a veritable can of LEECHES and the prize is incalculable.
We are at the stage where they are fighting over who gets to control the control grid – and where that control will be located. Hence, the torching of Huawei’s UK network. This was not an objection to 5G. Rather, it was a fight over control. Likewise, for Kissinger’s reversal on Ukraine and Nato.
—
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/huawei-to-be-removed-from-uk-5g-networks-by-2027
Press release
Huawei to be removed from UK 5G networks by 2027
Decision follows a technical review by the National Cyber Security Centre in response to US sanctions
14 July 2020
—
https://archive.fo/0o3iI
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/the-great-strategist-henry-kissinger-turns-100-china-ukraine-realpolitik-81b6f3bb
May 26, 2023
Henry Kissinger Surveys the World as He Turns 100
He now believes that Ukraine—“now the best-armed country in Europe”— belongs in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “I’m in the ironical position that I was alone when I opposed membership, and I’m nearly alone when I advocate NATO membership.” He would like the terms of the war’s end to include the return to Ukraine of all territory with the controversial exception of Crimea. “For Russia, the loss of Sevastopol, which was always not Ukrainian in history, would be such a comedown that the cohesion of the state would be in danger. And I think that’s not desirable for the world after Ukraine.”
Mr. Kissinger leaves no doubt that he believes in a Pax Americana and in the need “to defend the areas of the world essential for American and democratic survival.” But the ability to “execute it politically,” he says, “has declined sharply, and that is our overriding problem now.” He ascribes this political weakness to a decline in belief in the U.S. in its own historical ambitions and institutions. “There’s no element of pride and direction and purpose left,” he laments, as American leaders grapple with angst generated by events of “300 years ago.”
This looks to me as if you are attempting to divert the subject.
“Palestine” was a created crisis by the British monarchy. The objective was to get them (Jews) all into one place for final extermination The house of Windsor (formerly Saxe-Coburg-Gotha) was itself from Nazi roots.
Prince Philip himself maintained the family tradition, first having been educated under a Nazi curriculum centered on eugenics in the 1930s, and then going on to found the World
Wildlife Fund (WWF) with fellow one-time Nazi Party member Prince Bernhard of the
Netherlands, a lifelong eugenicist and Bilderberg Group founder, in 1961. Those are facts don’t be fooled.
Agebda2030 is all about population reduction.
THANK YOU! At last someone doing true journalism on this!