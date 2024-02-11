WATCH: The 7th Annual Fake News Awards

And now, from a deep underground military base on the other side of the flat Earth, it’s time for the 7th Annual Fake News Awards!
How did the disinformation specialists of the mockingbird media lie to the public this year? What rich, creamery nothingburgers did they use to whip the public into hysteria over matters of no consequence whatsoever? And what real scandals of earthshaking importance did they ignore? And who will walk away with the most coveted Dino of them all: the Fake News Story of the Year?
Find out in this face-meltingly, apocalyptically horrifying extravaganza of media mendacity known as the Fake News Awards!
Sources, shownotes, download options and a full transcript are available here.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
James is funny, except when he (too) misjudges Hamas vs Israel as David vs Goliath.