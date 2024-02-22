Alexei Navalny’s Death and Curious Well-Timed Coincidences

Edward Curtin
There is propaganda by commission and propaganda by omission, the former often serve to conceal the latter. Timing is crucial.
That the U.S. President Joseph Biden, his British, NATO, Israeli allies, and their corporate media mouthpieces are in need of a major propaganda victory is obvious. They are losing the war in Ukraine, have been condemned throughout the world for the genocide in Gaza, and are ruling over a disintegrating empire. Biden and Netanyahu’s political lives are at serious risk. And so they have just rolled out a full-court propaganda press effort aimed at covering their losses. It should be crystal clear to anyone who can use logic to see the timing involved.
The great French scholar of propaganda and technology, Jacques Ellul, wrote years ago that propaganda “is not the touch of a magic wand. It is based on slow constant impregnation. It creates convictions and compliance through imperceptible influences that are effective only by continuous repetition.”
However, once this groundwork has been laid over time – as it has been with the continuous anti-Russia Putin hysteria and support for Israel’s Zionist policies – it can be intensely ratcheted up in exigent circumstances when the long-serving narrative is in jeopardy, such as it is now.
Once the death in a Russian prison of the Western backed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was announced on Friday, February 16, 2024, it was immediately followed by a cascade of anti-Russia pronouncements whose aim was to not only continue the demonization of Russia and its President Vladimir Putin but to serve other purposes as well.
With one fell stroke, the calm history lesson about Ukraine, Russia, and U.S./NATO that Putin had just delivered to the world via Tucker Carlson disappeared down the memory hole, as Biden, without any evidence, declared that “Putin and his thugs” and Putin’s “brutality” are responsible for Navalny’s death. This, of course, is a replay of the false charges sans evidence waged against Russia for an earlier poisoning of Navalny, the Skripals (since disappeared by the British government), Alexander Litvinenko, et al.
Shortly after, Zelensky, performing his puppet routine while coincidently appearing at the Munich Security Conference – on Saturday, February 17, a day after Navalny’s death was announced – with Navalny’s then widow, said it was “obvious” that Putin had killed Navalny, while Biden pushed for more money for Ukraine’s doomed war against Russia, a U.S./NATO war created by the U.S. from the start with its aggressive military push to Russia’s borders and its 2015 Ukrainian coup d’état that ousted the pro-Russian leader, setting the stage for Russia’s incursion into Ukraine in February 2022. That Putin told Carlson these obvious facts, while slyly mentioning to Carlson that he understood that Carlson once tried to join the CIA, is now for most people in the West history lost behind the headlines, if it ever were anything more.
All this happened while Russia pushed through Ukraine’s defenses and took the city of Avdeevka, which had long been contested. With each day that passes, it is obvious that Biden’s Ukraine war strategy is that of a desperate politician on the ropes and that Putin has completely outfoxed the American desperados and their NATO European stooges. The MSM prefer to suggest otherwise, that hope is just around the corner if we send billions more dollars and weapons, and if with the help of our British friends, we take the war further into Russian territory and risk a nuclear confrontation. But we are in a propaganda war for the minds of the Western public.
Much of the rest of the world has seen through the risible MSM headlines used to delude the public that Russia is the great threat to world peace and stability. Like the previous Russia-gate lies, this ongoing one, coinciding with Navalny’s death, is timed to divert the public’s attention from key ongoing matters.
Tomorrow and Wednesday, Julian Assange will have his final appeal in a British court to prevent his extradition to the United States. Biden wants this journalist prosecuted for doing the job that the MSM have failed to do: Exposing the facts about the ruthless U.S. killing machine. But the bruhaha about Navalny has rendered the absolute hypocrisy over the torture and imprisonment of the innocent and brave Assange secondary and “inconsequential.” As intended, this has now become an afterthought as the mainstream media’s Russia-obsessed headlines flow uninterruptedly. The New York Times, the key propaganda organ for the Biden administration and the deep-state, reports just today that “The gravity of President Putin’s threats is now dawning on Europe” and “Navalny’s Widow Promises to Carry on Opposition Leader’s Work.” These are typical Times’ rants. As is its Magazine article headline from yesterday “Marilyn Robinson [the writer and friend of Barack Obama] Considers Biden a Gift of God.”
I don’t think the Palestinians would agree, but then too, their slaughter by Israel with U.S. assistance – more than 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza alone have been killed so far – and the coming IDF invasion of Rafah, have also been pushed to the back pages or to nowhere by the propaganda about Navalny and Russia.
I won’t mention the Russian election in mid-March that might possibly factor into all this since we all will be dutifully and timely told that the evil killer Putin is a dictator, ignorant, ruthless – add your own adjectives – and is no doubt trying to rig the fair-and-square U.S. November presidential election – for someone, just as he did in 2016.
Nor mention The NY Times article of February 17 by David Sanger and Julian Barnes that the “U.S Fears Russia Might Put a Nuclear Weapon in Space.”
Everyone knows that the Russians are coming to get us, as they always have. They probably killed JFK, right?
It’s easy to follow along as this propaganda eruption circles the Internet like painted ponies on a carousel. There will be no time to stop and think, to pause; to ask what the hell is going on? The ponies will dip and bob and make you dizzy.
For more corroboration of these matters, read the political analyst Gilbert Doctorow’s astute piece on how the Turkish broadcaster TRT World refused to post the interview that they did with him. Doctorow claims British intelligence killed Navalny. For some reason this should not be broached, according to TRT.
Whether Doctorow is right or not, only a very dimwitted person would think that Putin would have Navalny killed. He has nothing to gain and everything to lose by doing so. Yet the MSM and their government overlords consider most people very stupid and so are trying to blitz them with obvious propaganda through commission and omission. We have heard this story before.
Edward Curtin is an independent writer whose work has appeared widely over many years. His website is edwardcurtin.com and his new book is Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.
We live in interesting, if somewhat frustrating, times. The carefully constructed Wall of Reality that surrounds us has got all sorts of holes in it and the machine is working at maximum power to patch them up. The narrative over Russia is getting really weird because its obvious that any Western sponsorship is political suicide to a Russian politician — they tried our way of doing things in the 90s and I don’t think they’re in a hurry to repeat the experience. So what exactly is this ‘democracy’ and ‘freedom’ that they yearn for? Is it elections? The ones they hold regularly which keep on returning Putin by a wide margin? To cap it all Putin openly espouses what we’d call in the US “Republican values” — if he was an American, a candidate for the Presidency, he’d win by a landslide in November (especially considering the ‘quality’ of the likely opposition!).
Let’s cut to the chase – everything in this article points to DaSynagogue of Satan – without naming it. Also, propaganda is the LIFEBLOOD of DSOS – https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/2022/10/propaganda-lifeblood-of-dasynagogue-of.html?m=0 – and has been for centuries.
As Ron Unz just pointed out a few days ago, almost 100 percent of Western Civilization has been subject its propaganda, especially from the 20th century on, via every institution you can name – both public and private. As Putin stated, it’s very difficult to compete in that area, since they control almost all of media.
Furthermore, DSOS has converged Christianity into Holocaustianity – a faith which most churchians believe more fervently than our Savior Himself. I recently discovered that when I challenged a pew sitter and even a director of a ‘Christian’ school.
However, one can also see – if we remove our self-imposed blinders – that desperation is definitely setting in within DSOS and its appendices – which makes them more dangerous – so prepare for the next false flag, it could be a biggie!
Can we stop with the charade that Biden is any way in control of his own actions? Seriously, he may not even be aware of what “his” actions are. US presidents in general have just been figureheads for several decades now, but Biden’s senility is so advanced that his lack of agency couldn’t be more obvious. At this point, he’s little more than an empty shell.
this comment of mine is merely a thought, would it be completely out of the question for putin and zelensky to be working together in some capacity? i ask this as for some time now Zelensky has been globe trotting asking for money and weapons from various countries, all this is doing is draining the west of weapons, money and resources. If I were putin and russia I would look at this and think, well, we will keep this war going for a long while, you drain yourselves until the next phrase happens. Also there are must be certain sectors of the population that would be starting to think where is all this money going and why isnt it being used to help their western countries and population.
just a thought.
His death was necessary to distract from the revelation from Putin on who exactly blew up the gas pipeline. In this interview he spells it out very clearly who he thinks did it.
He states emphatically that it was Biden.
https://youtube.com/shorts/lJXXZO8gLJY?si=9e43r-oT1WfGlkpJ
Even U2 have joined in the merry escapade.
“These remarks concern first of all the question of why the U.K. might have been interested in arranging the murder of Navalny for the sake of fomenting a burst of anti-Russian, anti-Putin passions. As I said to my interviewer, Britain is actively engaged in a not-so-secret war against Russia. It has provided the sea-going surface drones that have damaged or sunk several ships of the RF Black Sea fleet. It has encouraged and assisted the several attacks on the Crimea bridge since the start of the Special Military Operation. It is facilitating what might be called acts of terror against the Russian homeland.”
https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com/p/after-trt-world-failed-to-post-my?utm_medium=reader2”