WATCH: Navigating the River of Lies

Last year, New Zealand activist Billy Te Kahika interviewed James Corbett for a documentary he was creating about the New Zealand government’s response to the COVID scamdemic. Well, that documentary is now here. It’s called River of Lies and it’s available now at riveroflies.co.nz.

In this episode of the Corbett Report, James talks to Billy TK about his documentary and shows some of the raw interview footage that was recorded last year.

You can watch River of Lies through the official website. Show notes and sources for this podcast are available here, and you can read some coverage of NZ’s infamously draconian Covid response here, here and here.