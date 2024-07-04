Talk Thread: Election Day in the UK

The original title of the post was simply “Election Day 2024”, but of course this is the “greatest election year in human history”, so that didn’t narrow it down enough.

Today is the general election – or rather selection – in the UK, and the consensus is that Labour are going to storm it. Hardly surprising since the only effort the Conservatives have made is going out of their way to humiliate themselves.

Seriously, the Tories have barely campaigned. Where I live I have received more Communist party leaflets than Conservatives, and the Tories hold this seat and have done for years.

Notable Conservative claiming they’ve already lost, before the polls have even opened. A risky campaign strategy to be sure.

The question doesn’t seem to be who will win, but rather how much will Labour win by.

The only possible spoiler for Sir Keir Starmer’s big day being Nigel Farage’s Reform, who have surged in the polls in the weeks running up to the election.

Realistically, according to polls and media coverage we’re looking at three potential results:

Labour win a Blair-style “supermajority” and can do pretty much anything they want. Labour squeak a narrower than expected win, with Reform surging in voting and leaving Farage as leader of the opposition. Cue a bunch of concerned columns about the “rise of the far right”. Reform win a narrow victory, Farage is Prime Minister and Britain gets its own Donald Trump. Yay us. Cue even more concerned columns about the “far right”.

But what do you think?

Who will win?

By how much?

Will there be a clear majority or a coalition?

Who will be the opposition? Will Reform replace the Tories?

What role will Farage take moving forward?

If Labour win as expected, what will their first policy changes be?

We’ll keep this post updated with any important breaking news as the day progresses.