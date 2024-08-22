How (and why) they sell X as a “bastion of free speech”
Kit Knightly
Donald Trump is back on the app formerly known as Twitter. After almost four years in the “Truth Social” wilderness he sat down with Elon Musk for a 3-hour conversation.
On our side of the pond, Musk is taking every opportunity he can to troll Keir Starmer’s government, comparing the UK to something from 1984 (accurately, it must be said).
During the Olympics, he chimed in with criticism of controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif for being a “man beating up women”.
Wherever there is controversy, Musk (or the PR intern running his X account) appears to pour fuel on the fire.
That’s not to say everything Musk says is wrong. A lot of it is right, or at least defensible and rational, but I think that itself is an integral part of the construction. Sugar among the salt, aiding in the sale of the overriding narrative:
“Elon Musk – the world’s richest man, and Free Speech Champion”.
(subtext – there are some oligarchs you can really trust)
How did it come to this? And Why?
To give you my answer to that, let’s go back in time a few years B.E. – Before Elon.
Under the ancien régime, Twitter purged the alt-news crowd, labelled provably real people as bots, and told dissenters “If you don’t like it, go and start your own platform”.
The trouble with that was…that’s exactly what they did. Newer smaller versions of Twitter began to appear – Truth Social and Gab and so on and so on.
And when you’re an all-encompassing supranational corporate-governmental monster addicted to surveillance and control…that’s kinda counterproductive, because now you can’t hear what’s being said, and you can’t steer the conversation.
What is the point of spending billions creating a massive surveillance network if you keep banning all the people you want to surveil?
What good is it spending the budget of a medium-sized country on influencers, bots and shills, and then stopping people from seeing them?
No, banning doesn’t work, it just puts people outside your system of influence and control.
Outside the system is bad, they need everyone inside. They don’t care if you’re praising or criticising, loving or hating, defending its existence or denying it – everything is acceptable, as long as you do it where they can see you.
They needed to invite those banished souls back inside, and the most efficient way of doing that was to adapt the Red/Blue fake dichotomy model of elections to the world of social media.
In short, to bring the banned people back and patch over the hole they’d made, they needed to rehabilitate Twitter.
Enter Elon Musk, and “X”.
It’s all about creating a controlled opposition.
The contrived binary between the “good” social media platforms – whose CEOs attend congressional hearings and simper about “social responsibility” vs the “bad” social media platforms – whose CEOs post rude memes.
The “safe space” vs the “free-for-all” (or at least, the pretence of a free-for-all – but we’ll get to that).
From the moment Musk acquired Twitter, the rebrand was on.
Alternate media journalists were invited to inspect Twitter’s “top secret files” and came away with some “shocking” revelations, including:
- Twitter engaged in “visibility filtering” (aka shadow banning) and algorithmic censorship of anti-establishment people and opinions!
- Twitter enabled the Pentagon to operate sock puppet accounts for running psyops!
- National governments used to ask Twitter to remove stuff, and sometimes they did!
Phew! Who knew, right?
It always amazes me how much traction they get by simply telling people an incredibly watered-down version of what we already know. I guess because we are all so pathetically grateful to hear even a small amount of semi-truth coming from ‘official sources’.
But the Twitter files were just the start, further displays of overt ‘pro-free speech’ behaviour followed. Most recently including unbanning Trump and announcing the closure of X’s Brazil office rather than complying with government censorship.
All of this has contributed to the birth of a cult of personality around Elon as the supposed “champion of free expression”, with X itself labelled the “last bastion of free speech”.
In the wake of the so-called assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the rallying cry of the Musk worshippers was “thank God for X, or we’d never have known the truth”.
So you get memes like this…
The branding is clear: Musk is the people’s billionaire, the “pick me” mogul who’s “not like the other oligarchs”.
You don’t need me to explain how useful this dynamic is in controlling mass opinion. It’s creating organised religion for the atheist generation. Tenets of faith no different in purpose and far tackier in presentation.
Importantly we should ask: Has Twitter even really improved now that it’s “X”?
No it hasn’t. The “left-wing” Musk critics are right about that.
Maybe there is an increased amount of overt racism and race-baiting, or maybe now it’s just promoted. Either way, there’s no ignoring it.
What equally can’t be ignored is the massive proliferation of ads and porn bots and the same gifs and videos clogging every discussion. Monetisation has led to an avalanche of accounts farming engagement with blatant clickbait, ragebait, cutebait….just, all the bait.
All the while, these newly unpleasant facets of X are being brandished by the pro-censorship “left”, and used to discredit the very idea of free speech in general.
“See, absolute freedom of speech just means racism and porn”, they get to say, “We need more regulation!”
Now, there’s an argument that all the bait could be considered “the acceptable price of free speech”…
…if free speech was what we actually got.
But it’s not.
For some reason, since the “Twitter files” released and in combination with Musk’s unearned reputation as a “free speech absolutist”, people have assumed that Twitter – now X – no longer allows shadowbans, psy-ops or cooperates with government-backed censorship.
But they do. They very obviously do.
Case in point: OffG. We have a Twitter/X account with almost 61,000 followers.
Back when Twitter was Still Twitter any link to our website was subject to an auto-warning that it might be potential spam. We were also intermittently shadowbanned, which had a very obvious effect on our reach, though our tweets could still get thousands of retweets and likes.
When Twitter became X the auto-warning was removed.
But our reach diminished – massively. We are now told all the time that people haven’t seen our tweets or links in years. A successful tweet of ours gets maybe 200 likes, most remain in double figures.
So, for our account at least, “uncensored” X is no kind of improvement.
CJ Hopkins (who has written about this psyop himself) was temporarily labelled a distributor of “adult content”, and hidden behind warnings, while dozens of OnlyFans girls can be found in almost any reply chain shilling their “wares”.
This is quite obvious “visibility filtering” in action, and all the truly anti-establishment thinkers are subject to it.
It’s all about “speech not reach”, ensuring all independent thought is quarantined off in its own little virtual “free speech cages”.
Instead of banning the voices they don’t want to speak, they lock them up in soundproof rooms where they can scream their lungs out, and only the FBI agents set to monitor them can hear, and only bots designed to control them will respond.
Now, clearly that’s preferable to going to prison for posting anti-immigrant memes, but should free speech really be graded on that curve?
Nevertheless, that’s the situation in which we find ourselves.
So, what we’re left with is two versions of “free speech” to choose from…neither of which is actual free speech.
The battle lines are drawn up and either you’re with the government or you’re with Elon Musk. An entirely fake a war between overt censorship and covert censorship.
They won’t allow a third way. Like everything else these days.
I was wondering about the porn bots. I now know that if I post a tweet and instantaneously get a like, it’s always from somebody called Rebecca or Shania who poses nude whilst inviting me to “check out” her bio. Elon’s little joke no doubt.
Speaking of which, the mighty Musk himself notified me that he was following me. Should I be scared?
X masks the plots?
Mega Social and Drainstream media pretend, like mainstream religions have, to offer choice.
A ten thousand year reign of deceit and violence.
‘We appreciate power’ with lyrics by Musk’s ex-partner (probable inverted commas needed) Grimes:
free speech article then pending every 2nd comment.
I remember rightly many believed the Trump getting banned from twitter was real (you did).
it was as manufactured as his fake WWF shooting.
tiwtter is where all the you tube political idiots have now gone singing fake conspiratorial with trust the plan Jesus in king crap Trump savior hopium complex.
it is exactly like brightoen and banned Tv.
Last I saw there was a vote and musk was voted out and they also did the vote for alex jones and Trump to be reinstated and carlson also got censored by fox (if you believed that your retarded) and now twitter has Cia Carlson turned truther on as twitter is all about free speech unless if palastian then he would go there but visits the holofake musieum with Ben shillco and show netty his DOD funded factory and offers to fight some lefties Pm.
Whilst his ally crowley wife writes books about trans mr nerolink sings woke bad to the right is right conservative audience.
All the so called MIC freedom of speech shills have digital ID blue tic verification stickers like good little prefects and paying 160$ for the pleasure.
scrying all day is so fighting the deep state stuck in your digital cubicle on X double crossed.
“the so-called assassination attempt on Donald Trump” ?
I haven’t got one of those blood pressure machines but if anyone has, maybe they could do a little experiment.
Take your BP and then go on X for half an hour and take it again, then report back here ?
When the reaction by many in the West of the paedophilic, perverted, satanic opening of the Paris Olympics reached a crescendo, X, along with the Western overlords, scrubbed it.
Their hubris convinced them that most of the West would lay down like lambs and accept these demonic practices which has been increasingly pushed in Western societies.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/an-in-depth-look-at-the-depravity-of-the-2024-paris-olympics-opening-ceremony/
Thanx.
Was a good read.
And another direct hit. 👍Thank you for your great work, keep it up! From my own experience, I can only confirm what you write about Twitter. I had a shadow ban and a range limit there a long time ago, and after the takeover by the supposed “saviour” of freedom of expression Elon Musk, not the slightest thing has changed. Many other people I know can confirm that “X” has nothing to do with “freedom”.
It’s actually a very simple trick: of course Musk says the right things from time to time, because if he only ever said things that were easy to refute or debunk, it would be far too obvious. It’s a very old trick that was once described by a former CIA employee as follows: “Every good disinformation campaign consists of 80% truth and 20% lies.”
The idea is to first gain people’s trust by providing a lot of correct information that can be confirmed. This suggests to them that there is real resistance, an opposition to be taken seriously. In reality, it’s a kind of “honey trap”, nothing more.
Please keep up the good work. You are one of the few last bastions of REAL alternative media. In my country, Germany, on the other hand, there are unfortunately hardly any real ones left, but almost only gatekeepers, limited hangouts and other bought-and-paid-for disinformers and narrative controllers. The extent of lies, disinformation and manipulation in the German “alternative” media is unbearable.
So please stay the course! Love ya!
Best regards,
Axel
Get off social media and get rid of your smartphone. The first baby steps to actually getting outside of the system, and a radically dangerous idea to a lot of people. Real world speech is uncensored.
X BBC SKY its all bullshit. We no longer can rely on even the weather forecasts. Sorry there is a new forecast thats bang on the button:
Sonic booms, Aurora borealis, Red sun and blue moon. These all correspond with the US experimental ionosphere management using star war scalar high power radio waves, and manipulation of the jet stream. HAARP. As soon as you hear the bullshit get the shutters and umbrellas up, its going to be gales and rain for months.
Increased amount? For some years now anti-white racists have been free to spew their vile hatred on twitter (and everywhere else) with impunity.
A white person sharing concerns about deliberate mass importation of economic migrants is not racism.
Social media is a tool for manipulation.
The reason why you lost so many views on X, or whatever they call it, may be that X, to protect itself against Russian bots (or whatever), now wants you (the individual) to log in first before you can see tweets. Reason for me, at the time, to leave Twitter behind. Apparently, many people did the same.
Sorry for your Twitter line, but have to say that most of what I saw on Twitter was useless time-consuming crap, best to be ignored. I thank the Russian bots for giving me that option.
Well said. Xcellent analysis. The only push back I would give is on Elon’s X bot being run by an intern, rather than Darpa AI.
Yes “X” is nothing more than “controlled opposition” masking itself in the illusion of a free speech oasis. Elon Musk is nothing more than a kinder, gentler tyrant oligarch.
Just ask Naomi Wolf about that being banned.
https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/banned-again
Naomi Wolf appears on alex jones, been mentioned by Cia carlson.
hardly calling it being censored.
ffs
The ideological argument through the left/right political paradigm really is just Right( it cost too much and took too long)
Left(we need to remove barriers and hate)
Billionaires are an interesting idea. When you look at where they make their money, so many of them are associated with government support, that you have to wonder whether the owners use the government to support certain startups, so that the investors can get into the startup at the beginning and see their investment grow massively. You see it everywhere. For example, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor) was actually started by the Taiwan government. They recruited some people to be the “founders” then provided financial support, political supprt etc. Of course, the people who invested at that first stage were then vwey connected, probably very wealthy, and now even more wealthy. The proles in Taiwan were not offered ownership, only the select few. The government then ensures that the company succeeds, if needs be by getting their diplomats etc to sell the company overseas. You look at people like Musk and you cannot help but see similarities to TSMC. The US government wants to move into electric cars so it supports the founding of Tesla, provides huge financial aid to Tesla, sells Tesla as an American product across the world, even getting foreign governments to subsidise the purchase of the product in the name of saving the planet. Who were the original investors, because they did very well. You are not a member of their big club. Same with spaceX, same with Google, same with Amazon etc. Look at the similarities and the support provided by government and it becomes obvious that these are both investment vehicles for government connected owners, as well as tools that the government can use for its own nefarious purposes. Obviously, in the good old days there were some genuine billionaires, but again, look at how they made their money and most of them had massive government… Read more »
The oligarchy sets the pattern. Government spends public wealth on scientific and tech. research, testing that industry cannot do, clean-up, liability. Anointed plutocrats get the patents, concessions, grants, protections. The financial sharks gain from the stock market frenzy. Free market = Freedumb.
X is a bastion of free speech, until you say something they don’t like.
Then its a big problem. Believe you me I know.
They’re no different from Twitter. It’s all a ruse.
Seems to be no different anywhere, including here and most political blogs. Which also seems to be the nature of the internet. What’s the difference in getting censored here or on Gateway Pundit or the anywhere on the internet. Nature of the Beast? Or something more insidious?
You DON’T get censored here, even when you routinely turn up to complain about us.
A thing that’s been concerning me for a time is the transmission of these “dictats”
How does this work ?
How are the messages sent from Davos to the NGOs, then to the governments, then to the ‘without fear or favour’ police forces and, ultimately, to the back of our skulls via a baton ?
I don’t think it’s email, snail mail or memos, so how is it done ?
Serious question, how is the worldwide crush on freedom passed down from the instigators to the enforcers……
And why, out of the millions who must be implicit, are there no whistle-blowers ?
Or is that the next act of the play ?
In the UK the process used to involve something called a “D Notice” that was sent to publishers. The important thing about such notices are that they self-referencing — that it, while it bans discussion of Topic ‘A’ it also bans any mention of the notice banning the topic. I think there’s something similar in the US that uses ‘national security’ as the trigger. Here you can only push it so far so there needs another more informal yet more wide ranging mechanism.
Another mechanism is more a sort of Old Boys’ Network. This was discussed briefly at the start of Russia’s “Special Military Operation” and is a general understanding of editorial policy (as in “you’ll never work in this town again”). This has also been the bulwark against any meaningful discussion about what’s been happening in Palestine. When you do get such a discussion — typically because things have got so egregious that its difficult to bury stories — then it usually involves minimal stories with an emphasis on being even handed.
(Once you realize this you notice just how much our news is manipulated and just how slanted it is. Here, though, you’ve got to be careful because if you start drawing too many connections then you’ll be accused of inventing conspiracy theories!)
I take your point.
I’m still amazed there have been no death bed confessions about 9/11, so to expect one over a minor thing like the destruction of what’s left of the free world is hardly surprising.
The world is full of quislings and whistleblowers go to jail for 250 years…
Question
‘ how is the worldwide crush on freedom passed down from the instigators to the enforcers……’
Answer (from the great Michael Parenti):
“The dirty truth is that many people find fascism to be not particularly horrible.”
So obvious when you think about it.
My little brain finds it difficult to even think of such a possibility.
I assume I’m not alone.
They are protected under section 230, yet people excuse them censoring and shadow banning because they’re a private company.
Ummm the phone companies are private and they can’t censor you and they have a similar protection.
What the fuck with this change the rules whenever they want cause the idiots believe it
if we comply, we lose.
If we rebel, we lose.
If we refuse to comply or to rebel ?
It seems that ever since Musk’s like of an alleged ‘antisemitic’ Tweet he’s been replaced by a pro-Israel bot. He needs the oil to generate the electricity for the crazy AI future he has planned for us. Best stay on side with Bibi and Trump – the ear-marked Messiah.
This is the most long-winded article KK has ever penned. Get back to terseness and impact!
If you think this piece is long winded, I think you maybe spent too long on Twitter!