Fascism 2.0 – Globalism and the subjects of interest
This is Part 2 of Paul’s “Fascism 2.0” series, part one can be read HERE.
In this second article in a series of three, I’m going to set the developments we have seen regarding Social Media censorship in the context of globalist power structures and suggest there is growing evidence the narrative manipulation we information consumers have been witnessing is in service to a globalist cause.
It’s important, I think, when having this kind of a discussion, to avoid falling into the trap of talking about a conspiratorial nebulous “they” without adequately defining who “they” are because such thinking leads to imprecise and ill justified reasoning and can, quite rightly, lead to the accusation of conspiracy theory style thinking. So I will define exactly what I mean by globalism and globalists. Your own definition may differ, but this is what I mean.
Globalists possess extreme wealth, typically in the billions, and can live anywhere in the world they choose. They have diversified international business interests, often shared with other globalists, and frequently receive invitations to events like Davos from the WEF.
The people we are speaking of inhabit a rarified and incestuously small community. Additionally with the arrival of the Internet, Globalism has been transformed, with the opportunity for ad-hoc co-opting of the powerful greatly enhanced. As the world has shrunk, the most influential power brokers have drawn closer together, breaking down barriers of geography and physical location.
Globalists are in the enviable position that they, unlike the common citizen, are able to leverage tax and legislative competition between countries. So for example Ireland’s GDP leapt after Ireland in 2003 quite deliberately introduced the EUs most competitive corporation tax rate (12.5%). The influx of tech businesses to Dublin brought an immense boost to the Irish economy and boosted Irish GDP to enviable levels. Globalists can pick and choose where they do business.
Now we know who Globalists are, I’m going to provide a particular definition of Globalism distinct from the old-world brochure-wear version: The old version runs something like this: Globalism is the activity of engaging in Economic Integration, Cultural Exchange, Multilateral Cooperation, Migration and Mobility policy making and Technology and Information exchange. And it is true it does involve these things, but in my opinion, the more revealing way to view globalism is by looking at the subjects and policy areas in which Globalists show greatest interest. And those are:
- Environment: Man-Made Global warming
- Global Health Security (World Health)
- Banking and International Finance
- Central Banking Digital Currency and Digital Identity
- Regional economic development
- Defence (arms manufacture and supply)
- Population and migration
We know these interests because the WEF website and agenda over the years, has revealed them to us, over and over. Look carefully at this list. Do you notice a common thread?
One consequence of the pandemic period was that people began to wake-up to the fact government policy can be implemented at the drop of a hat that will hand billions trillions of dollars to corporations owned by those who are already the wealthiest in the world. Through pandemic policy, the extent of the handover was so fast, so brazen, so deeply affecting of our lives, it could hardly be missed.
According to a report by Oxfam, during the pandemic, the world’s wealthiest individuals saw their fortunes rise dramatically, with the ten richest men doubling their wealth from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion. This surge highlights a broader trend where the wealthiest 1% gained $1.4 trillion.
Meanwhile, the world’s poor and middle classes, including small and medium-sized businesses, collectively lost around $1.3 trillion due to economic disruptions.
Just consider the local shops people were no longer visiting during lockdown. Instead, of course, they were buying from Amazon.
And pharmaceutical firm revenues were also a part of the redistribution. The revenues, all mandated by government, were mind boggling (even where there were no government mandates and private healthcare, the vaccines were purchased with tax money). Pfizer alone saw revenues of over $150 billion through government vaccine and other mandated pharmaceuticals purchase. And now people are increasingly aware this was off the back of the products that were always unsafe, ineffective and rushed to market.
Text messages between EU Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, reveal in secret Von Der Leyen agreed to purchase 4.6 billion doses of the Pfizer, vaccine, or ten shots shots per man woman and child living in the EU. Ten!
To some it has become clear, at best, it can be said that for Pfizer, safety took a second seat to a money grab of epic scale. To others, they are corporate psychopaths of the highest order. And Pfizer, we should not forget, have been subject to the second largest corporate fine – $2.3 billion – for criminal malfeasance ever paid in the pharmaceutical industry. Further during Covid, together with the CDC, Pfizer attempted to use the courts, to hide the vaccine trial data for 75 years. Re-analysis of their own trial data (only possible because they failed in their attempt to hide it) has since shown the vaccines were never safe.
Through these recent events (and helpfully nudged along by podcasters like Joe Rogan and Russel Brand), many have begun to wake-up to how the globalist money-grab works and how it has been operating similarly, if less obviously, across a number of sectors for years.
The common thread in these globalist topics is that each represents a vast, policy-driven market worth billions or trillions.
In the brochure-ware version of the list, each of these subject areas involves moral imperatives. The moral imperatives dictate that the actions and policies implemented by governments around the world, are important to ease fulfilment of virtuous objectives (like preventing global warming).
In practice, like with the vaccines during the pandemic, the value of these policy endowments to global business is so vast that the likelihood of avarice and self-interest cannot be ignored – indeed, I would argue, it becomes inevitable.
The scale of these policy-driven markets is so vast, it’s difficult to fully grasp in a single article. The many ways in which they take money from you and me without the policies first having been produced through a clear democratic process are legion. When you start to break it down, the “scam” is so vast, it’s difficult to grasp it all. So I won’t try to do that in a single article.
Instead I will point to one company which also ties-up an important point I want to make about the nature of globalist finance. Globalists cross-invest. When people become that wealthy, though they usually made the bulk of their money from one sector, they quickly start to diversify.
Cash is for ad-hoc spending and is only ever a tiny fraction of asset value. Cash loses out on interest payments. Investment asset value in multi-billions is almost always represented by shares in business interests or funds, essentially less liquid financial instruments than cash.
So almost by definition when you have billions, you have investments in many things. And what you have invested in will overlap with the investments of other globalist billionaires. Through hedging, you end up owning a little bit of pretty much everything out there that is significantly profitable, and there will be a special focus on business in those preferred policy driven sectors I listed above because, as I have indicated, the revenues there can be assured; the playing field tilted.
The important point to understand is that as well as spreading the risk, the number of areas in which you have an interest is multiplied and, just as importantly, the number of globalist billionaires with whom you share an interest is also increased. The result is a highly diversified, ultra powerful financial unit (a cabal if you like) who hold in common to a massive degree, interest in lobbying for broadly the same policies and ensuring they are applied in the broadly the same policy-driven markets.
And if you want a good example of kind just how diverse these investments get, you only need to look at the worlds largest fund management company, Blackrock.
Fortunately for us, a Blackrock executive recently committed to video insight into how the system works. He didn’t mean to. It was a sting. But the video is fascinating. Additionally presidential candidate RFK Jr has also given some great video summary overviews of how the system works.
So first, let’s examine the video of Blackrock executive Serge Varlay.
In it we are informed, “Blackrock manages $20 trillion in asset value, it’s incomprehensible numbers. […] All of this is beyond an normal persons understanding.”
Well I have news for Mr Varlay. No it isn’t. For many of us it stands out like a flashing red-light. But I accept it may be the case that most people are not aware of what Varlay has to say.
“How do they run the world?” The undercover interviewer asks (who Serge seems to be under the impression is a date).
“You acquire stuff. You diversify. You acquire, you keep acquiring. You spend whatever you make in acquiring more. And at a certain point your risk level is super low. Imagine you’ve invested in 10 different industries from food to drinks to technology. If one of them fails it doesn’t matter, you have nine others to back you up. The risk money is inherently in just about everything.
You own a little bit of everything, and that little bit of everything gives you so much money on a yearly basis, that you can take this big f**k-ton of money, and then you can start to buy people.”
“It’s not the president,” he says, presumably referring to who they own, though on this point weather he is talking literally or illustratively on this point is unfortunately not made clear, “it’s who is controlling the wallet of the President.”
And on campaign financing we are told, “Yes you can buy your candidates. First there’s the Senators. These guys are f**king cheap. For $10 grand you can buy a Senator. I could give you [meaning a senator] like $500k right now, no questions asked. Are you gonna do what needs to be done?”
The interviewer asks “Does everybody do that? Does Blackrock do that?”
“Everybody does that. […] The hedge funds, Blackrock, the banks. These guys run the world.”
“It doesn’t matter who wins. They are in my pocket at this point.”
The (presumably hot) date then asks, “Do you have any thoughts on the Ukraine Russia War?”
“Ukraine is good for business. You know that right. I’ll give an example. Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos. The price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the global Wheat market; price of bread, you know, literally everything, goes up and down. This is fantastic if you’re trading. The volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f**king good for business.”
This last point, we should note, applies equally to all the wars waged by the West for the last 23 years (and more) and backs up the claims by presidential candidate RFK Jr that elements of the US establishment are incentivised to commit the West to a policy of assured “forever-wars” for financial gain. Remember the thread connecting the list of Globalist interests above. The revenues are policy driven. This is not a free market.
In another online video presidential candidate RFK Jr sums up how effectively Blackrock “launder” money.
“The entire budget for EPA is $12 billion. That’s all we have for the environment in this country. We are giving 12 times that to Ukraine in one year and that’s just the beginning because even if the Ukraine war ended today we’re still going to spend half a trillion there rebuilding the country. The contracts to rebuild the country are even bigger than the war contracts.
So [Senator] Mitch McConnell was asked in March, because the Republicans are supposed to be concerned about budget deficit, ‘can we really afford 113 billion’ he was asked, he said ‘Don’t worry. It’s not really going to Ukraine. It’s going to US military contractors so it’s good for our country.’
He just admitted exactly what we’ve all been saying. It’s all just a money laundering scheme by Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and Lockheed. Who do you think owns every one of those companies?
Blackrock.”
These videos offer critical insights and are essential viewing for anyone seeking to understand the depth of globalist influence.
There is so much to talk about in relation to policy driven markets and we haven’t even begun to look at climate change and the 2030 agenda which involves yet more astronomical sums (just a little on that later), but I have presented enough to establish the principle these markets afford very substantial special forms of protected revenue – and those revenues are most usually at the expense of the taxpayers and middle classes.
This is the exact same scenario that caused the French revolution – off with their heads, seriously.
Getting bogged down in definitions can be tiresome but if an author starts off by accusing everyone else of being imprecise than he needs to be precise himself… “Fascism 2.0 – Globalism”.How does this make sense? If fascism was anything, it was nationalistic. Isn’t this really just using “fascist” to mean “anything I dislike”? Terms like authoritarian and totalitarian would be more precise and fascism was certainly both of those but neither was unique to fascism. Nazism has some potential to be more globalist given that the supposed master race may not all live within one nation (hence, for example, the Lebensborn program) and would be more accurate but still not entirely satisfactory. The element of corporatism which was central to fascism and is very much part of globalism is not so significant to nazism – but then so is eugenics and that was central to nazism but not to fascism. The point is that globalist ideology doesn’t fit any conventional ideological category. It’s more a mash-up of the worst parts of fascism, nazism, communism and neo-liberalism. Befittingly for “the final revolution” (Huxley’s term), it’s an attempt at a meta-synthesis. Again, I can’t help but feel that the writer is still stuck in a left-rght paradigm and is trying to let communism off the hook when parts of the globalist prescription look more derived from communism than anything else (15-minute cities/internal passports for example). Actually existing communism (the only type worth bothering about) proved itself entirely compatible with monopoly capitalism beneath the rhetoric of a “workers’ state”. Globalism is the desire to transfer sovereignty from nation-states to worldwide bodies like the UN, the ICC, the WTO and transnational corporations. It shouldn’t be controversial because from H.G. Wells calling for a “scientific world commonweal” to David Rockefeller saying he’s a globalist… Read more »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/articles/cz55mjj4rlgo
“Youngsters not in work or education rise to 870,000
……
At 23, Rhyen feels the world of work is a long way off.
“I was very aware that I was different,” says Rhyen, who uses he/they pronouns.
Diagnosed autistic in Year 11, …..”
Diagnosed autistic and uses he/they pronouns? Yes I think we’re perhaps beginning to get an insight into at least part of the problem here. Is there a connection between this pronoun brainwashing and autism? And do any of these mind fucked kids have a hope in hell of having a career?
Re-analysis of their own trial data.. has since shown the vaccines were never safe.
That changed nothing. No prosecution of government criminals, end to the torrent of public wealth wasted on the poisons, compensation for victims, etc. That is “democracy” in essence.
Lovely video of 9/11 w a most obvious analysis, simply using one’s eyes.
Also shows 36 journalists siting explosions, but official explanation denies explosions.
Kind of a fun video!
Prior to the current folks who run the world, a small group of Brits ran most of the world.
How does a small group of people run the entire world?
The same way a major multinational corporation is run. You have the board of directors who call the shots, you have senior managers who are highly paid to execute on the game plan, lower level managers who are well compensated and incentivized by the possibility of a promotion.
And finally you have the foot soldiers, the workers, who have bills to pay and do what they are told in exchange for a reward (otherwise known as a salary).
https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/who-runs-the-world
What all of these $ickopath$ forget is that they’re all gonna die. No exceptions, no get out clauses.
Die empty, loveless, unfullfilled, despised, old, frail and sickened.
Pity them, for they are their own worst enemies.
They have nothing.
If my theory of time being cyclic is correct these $ickopath$ will come back After Death.. They will get reborn again and so will you Johnny….its not too late,,,find a nice girl to the end…except there is no end….after death, cos time is cyclic not linear you will get born again..and you will meet her again and fall in love again.
It’s the Essence of Life
Those I’m most furious about are our politicians. If they refused to be on the take they’d be the impenetrable door for these oligarchs/globalists; they’d be accountable to the voting public, not these vultures. Democracy has always been a charade.
Off topic, but, i wish OG would not use AI for the lead-in artwork, as the above is, and for other artwork please place a name credit. I know many use unsplash.com. But realize that that “service” is just a freebee for business to get something for nothing. When users fail to give name attribution to artwork, they are just completely bailing on artists without benefit of any kind. I do use copyleft many times for my artwork, which is free and only requires name attribution. This simple thing. Come on guys!!!
Art and culture are non-essential. All “small” people are non-essential, except where actively dependent on an overlord. If they cannot adapt to new restrictions – even on getting food or medical help – they can drop dead. Mammon rules. This is the “democratic” message of “covid”.
OT but, in Germany, on 23rd of month, another “terrorist” event ??
See the Jim Carrey film ‘The Number 23’.
There’s three elements of fascism: the plutocrat billionaires, the national security state, and underworld gangsterism.
All three factors operate in sync. Of course, there’s internecine battles but for the most part the powers that shouldn’t be are in agreement that their primary enemy is humanity.
Hence, constant wars subsequently follow contrived crises in order to ensure the continuation of the status quo.
It’s a small world after all. 🌎
Underworld gangsterism handles what is inconvenient for the gangster government or gangster industry. Just as even wars are outsourced to mercenaries.
True…that’s probably why the term “proxy” is so prevalent.
I don’t do X, nor Facebook. I also don’t do Telegram.
Youtube still have my original login from about 25 years ago, and bless their hearts, whilst they have compressed some of my ancient mainly live music videos, and anyone starts watching them, once or twice, the AI, automatically seems to significantly improve both the sound and visual quality, which 25 years ago, I didn’t think was possible. Not as good as I recorded it embarassing myself – at the front with extremely loud sound, but even from behind the drums – removing a significant amount of sound and visual distortion – and improving on the original technical quality.
I wasn’t that good – but always recorded in colour
“(and helpfully nudged along by podcasters like Joe Rogan and Russel Brand)”
If you can’t even identify who the obvious controlled opposition shills are, (they cartel signal constantly, they’re promoted and mainstream) then there’s a high probability, you’re one too.
Even very infrequent viewing of Mr. Joseph Rogan (mine, for example) will be bound to catch him generating the most stock pernicious propaganda against hapless individuals, if you’ve gone to any depth at all with your subject. He’s often enough reading from cue cards, and some aren’t very nuanced at all.
He’s pretty damaged goods, in essence. (But just one look at his shaved mug ought to tell you that much, I’d say?)
Yeah, he’s totally 100% in the club.
Then dont be afraid to back David Icke then. The most ridiculed man in history still fighting the good fight and exposing the alternatives.
On the contrary I think Joe Rogan does some good work. One of the glaring errors on this site is dogmatic attack of so many good guys. And of course why bother w any evidence.
By “this site” you mean in the comments section I assume. We absolutely do not believe in slandering anyone who disagrees with us as some type of shill. It’s just another means of disruption.
Evidence?
Joe had earned around $200 million from Spotify before he re-signed in 2024 for another multi-year contract reportedly worth $250 million. A contract with a fixed uprfront payment plus a share of ad revenues. So his earnings from Spotify will be $450 million dollars. Well on the way to joining the billionaire club.
Note ad revenues. Which type of major advertisers, invariably large multinational or transnational companies will pay large sums to advertise during his podcast if he were an outsider working against the agenda? The very same corporates promoting the agenda or on the list of partner firms of WEF or involved in other ways.
Spotify is worth around euro 60 billion ($67 billion) making it the 269th largest company by market capitilization in the world. Hardly an outsider.
Just because JR says what you want to hear, does not mean he is on your side. He acts out the role assigned to him, gaining trust and credibility with his audience. If he were any threat to the system or the planned outcome then he would have been shut down or shadow banned years ago.
Rogan – and others of his ilk (i.e., AJ; Icke; Peters; Adams; Pool; Christian; Web; Corbett; Dyer; Bermas; Rudkowski; RJK Jr.; Malone; Fitts; etc.; etc.; etc.) – is a part of the 2nd Matrix; wherein the subsect of society, who are slightly more conscious than those in the 1st Matrix, are proffered the requisite heroes, hustlers and henchmen to ensnare their consciousness/soul within networks and narratives; that, prima facie, appear to be closer to the proverbial truth than those given to the normies; but, in fact, are more of the same, i.e., misdirection and malevolence! That is all!! RGB-Y4 out!!!
Just about to say something similar.
The Globalists are the ultimate layer of insulation for the families (The Cabal) that essentially owns this planet. Blackrock appears to have been created by these families to facilitate the complete take over and consolidation of the world’s remaining assets that were on the fringe of being controlled. Through their massive network they have ensnared all the world’s resources including its biggest resource “the Human resource”. Competition is created within their own framework as a carrot dangled before their money/power hungry minions to further succeed while co-operation between all parts of the network streamline and increase the frequency and speed to which the total take over is occurring.
It seems unlikely to this observer that we may ever know the people who effectively own us.
No one owns this Planet – except for my Cat
She can look after herself, after we are all dead
No one owns me!