WATCH: The Rings of Prime II: Loose Canon

Nothing is sacred anymore. Attacks on tradition and the old ways come from every angle, and some of the most insidious assaults target art and culture. The Rings of Power stands as a glaring example of this subversion—an attempt to rewrite the timeless tales of good and evil into a formless grey sludge.

What is the true motive behind this show?

With low audience retention and little buzz between seasons, it’s hard to tell. Is it a colossal money-laundering scheme? A deliberate effort to dismantle heroic ideals and “outdated” notions of bravery? Or maybe it’s part of a broader agenda to normalise entertainment that looks polished but offers nothing of substance. Or maybe its nothing more than a billionaire’s vanity project.

Perhaps it’s all of these at once.

What do you make of it?

